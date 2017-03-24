The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: Virat Kohli needs to leave his anger behind when he walks off the field

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more).

PTI

The Big Story: Bad play

Cricket is a gentlemen’s game, they say. But when India and Australia play each other, that axiom seems to become an exception to the rule.

The latest Test series between the two nations produced some of the most gripping cricket the world has seen over the last two years. Almost every session swung back and forth. Australia won the first Test in Pune and threatened to run away with the series. India mounted a stunning comeback, with its batsmen showing great character under tough conditions to pile on the runs. By the end of the series on Tuesday, when stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane uncharacteristically struck two mighty blows, one over mid-wicket and another over covers, to seal the Dharamshala Test match, India had proved why they were possibly the best batting line-up in the world. They won the series 2-1.

But off the field, the series was a disaster for the spirit of the game. The acrimony between the teams reached a crescendo at the last press conference of the series on Tuesday, when India captain Virat Kohli said he would no longer be friends with Australian cricketers, some of whom he may play with and against in the Indian Premier League next month. The Australian media called this a “classless” act.

The trouble started in the second Test in Bengaluru when India complaineabout against Australia captain Steve Smith for violating rules guarding technology-based reviews of umpiring decisions. Smith, the Indians said, sought the help of the dressing room before deciding to call for a review, something that is illegal. The Australians came out all guns blazing, accusing Kohli of constant chatter on the field and taking the aggression beyond the limit.

The reaction of administrators and the media in both India and Australia did not help. The Australian media described Virat Kohli as the Donald Trump of world cricket. The Indian media accused the Australian team and cricket board of playing mind games through the media.

However, amidst the acerbic banter, a gesture by Virat Kohli after the final Test crossed the boundary of gentlemanly behaviour. Even as Smith decided to bury the hatchet and openly apologised for the tension the Australians may have created during the course of the series, Kohli turned down his opponent’s invitation to visit his team in their dressing room.

Kohli could learn from the man currently coaching the Indian team. In 2008 in Australia, the equation between the two teams deteriorated after a series of bad decisions cost India the match in the second Test in Sydney. Anil Kumble, the captain at the time, was livid. But his maturity came through when he refused to descend to personal attacks and sealed the argument with his now-legendary comment on the Australian team: “Only one team played in the spirit of the game.” Kumble chose to respond to the Australians on the field by rallying his team to win the third Test at Perth. His conduct earned him support from across the world.

Anger is a valuable asset in any sport. When used wisely, it helps sportspeople achieve the impossible. But anger is also a double-edged sword when the athlete fails to get a grip on it. This was perhaps what had happened to Kohli, who, despite being the best batsman in the team, failed to score a single half century in the three Tests he played.

Kohli needs to understand that his composure and form have a profound impact on the performance of the team. With a string of away tours scheduled in the later half of the year, Kohli should attempt to bring the focus back on the field.

The Big Scroll

  • Subash Jayaraman on why Virat Kohli’s behaviour is a poor example of sportsmanship.

Punditry

  1. In The Hindu, RS Chauhan warns that by allowing arbitrary censorship of films, fringe groups were being emboldened to take the law into their hands. 
  2. In the Mint, Kunal Sigh writes about why individual rights and the republican character of the Indian constitution need to be protected. 
  3. In the Hindustan Times, Srinath Raghavan explains how the Emergency under Indira Gandhi laid the foundation for the expansion of Hindutva forces. 

Giggles

Don’t miss

Through an RTI investigation, Anumeha Yadav reports on how the UIDAI ignored thousands of complaints on Aadhar.

“Replying to Scroll.in’s query, the UIDAI stated that there are currently 556 enrolment agencies and 125 Registrars working with it. The UIDAI stated it had received 1,390 complaints about enrolment agencies between September 29, 2010, when the first Aadhaar number was issued, and October 31, 2016, when more than 80% of all Indian residents had been enrolled.

Out of 1,390 complaints registered by residents as well as local officials, the UIDAI filed a police complaint against enrolling agencies in only three instances. All three police complaints were filed by the Authority’s regional Bengaluru office, which has a jurisdiction over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

As India turns 70, London School of Economics asks some provocative questions

Is India ready to become a global superpower?

Meaningful changes have always been driven by the right, but inconvenient questions. As India completes 70 years of its sovereign journey, we could do two things – celebrate, pay our token tributes and move on, or take the time to reflect and assess if our course needs correction. The ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, the annual flagship summit of the LSE (London School of Economics) South Asia Centre, is posing some fundamental but complex questions that define our future direction as a nation. Through an honest debate – built on new research, applied knowledge and ground realities – with an eclectic mix of thought leaders and industry stalwarts, this summit hopes to create a thought-provoking discourse.

From how relevant (or irrelevant) is our constitutional framework, to how we can beat the global one-upmanship games, from how sincere are business houses in their social responsibility endeavours to why water is so crucial to our very existence as a strong nation, these are some crucial questions that the event will throw up and face head-on, even as it commemorates the 70th anniversary of India’s independence.

Is it time to re-look at constitution and citizenship in India?

The Constitution of India is fundamental to the country’s identity as a democratic power. But notwithstanding its historical authority, is it perhaps time to examine its relevance? The Constitution was drafted at a time when independent India was still a young entity. So granting overwhelming powers to the government may have helped during the early years. But in the current times, they may prove to be more discriminatory than egalitarian. Our constitution borrowed laws from other countries and continues to retain them, while the origin countries have updated them since then. So, do we need a complete overhaul of the constitution? An expert panel led by Dr Mukulika Banerjee of LSE, including political and economic commentator S Gurumurthy, Madhav Khosla of Columbia University, Niraja Gopal Jayal of JNU, Chintan Chandrachud the author of the book Balanced Constitutionalism and sociologist, legal researcher and Director of Council for Social Development Kalpana Kannabiran will seek answers to this.

Is CSR simply forced philanthropy?

While India pioneered the mandatory minimum CSR spend, has it succeeded in driving impact? Corporate social responsibility has many dynamics at play. Are CSR initiatives mere tokenism for compliance? Despite government guidelines and directives, are CSR activities well-thought out initiatives, which are monitored and measured for impact? The CSR stipulations have also spawned the proliferation of ambiguous NGOs. The session, ‘Does forced philanthropy work – CSR in India?” will raise these questions of intent, ethics and integrity. It will be moderated by Professor Harry Barkema and have industry veterans such as Mukund Rajan (Chairman, Tata Council for Community Initiatives), Onkar S Kanwar (Chairman and CEO, Apollo Tyres), Anu Aga (former Chairman, Thermax) and Rahul Bajaj (Chairman, Bajaj Group) on the panel.

Can India punch above its weight to be considered on par with other super-powers?

At 70, can India mobilize its strengths and galvanize into the role of a serious power player on the global stage? The question is related to the whole new perception of India as a dominant power in South Asia rather than as a Third World country, enabled by our foreign policies, defense strategies and a buoyant economy. The country’s status abroad is key in its emergence as a heavyweight but the foreign service officers’ cadre no longer draws top talent. Is India equipped right for its aspirations? The ‘India Abroad: From Third World to Regional Power’ panel will explore India’s foreign policy with Ashley Tellis, Meera Shankar (Former Foreign Secretary), Kanwal Sibal (Former Foreign Secretary), Jayant Prasad and Rakesh Sood.

Are we under-estimating how critical water is in India’s race ahead?

At no other time has water as a natural resource assumed such a big significance. Studies estimate that by 2025 the country will become ‘water–stressed’. While water has been the bone of contention between states and controlling access to water, a source for political power, has water security received the due attention in economic policies and development plans? Relevant to the central issue of water security is also the issue of ‘virtual water’. Virtual water corresponds to the water content (used) in goods and services, bulk of which is in food grains. Through food grain exports, India is a large virtual net exporter of water. In 2014-15, just through export of rice, India exported 10 trillion litres of virtual water. With India’s water security looking grim, are we making the right economic choices? Acclaimed author and academic from the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi, Amita Bavisar will moderate the session ‘Does India need virtual water?’

Delve into this rich confluence of ideas and more at the ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, presented by Apollo Tyres in association with the British Council and organized by Teamworks Arts during March 29-31, 2017 at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. To catch ‘India @ 70’ live online, register here.

At the venue, you could also visit the Partition Museum. Dedicated to the memory of one of the most conflict-ridden chapters in our country’s history, the museum will exhibit a unique archive of rare photographs, letters, press reports and audio recordings from The Partition Museum, Amritsar.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Teamwork Arts and not by the Scroll editorial team.