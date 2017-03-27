The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: Apex court's urgency on triple talaq is welcome. It should treat Aadhaar the same way

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more).

Supreme Court of India

The Big Story:

The Supreme Court on Thursday decided that it would give an urgent hearing to a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Muslim practice of triple talaq, whereby a man can instantly divorce his wife by pronouncing the word ”talaq” three times in a sitting. A Constitution Bench of five judges will be set up and hear the case from May 11, even though the court is set to go on its summer vacation on that day. Chief Justice JS Khehar said he is willing to sit through the vacation, even though two other constitutional cases are also slated for hearing then.

The decision to take up the case urgently is welcome. Triple talaq is an anachronism and seems to clearly violate constitutional rights. As many as 22 Muslim countries or their provinces, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, have abolished triple talaq. Several organisation, including Muslim women’s groups have led the campaign to abolish triple talaq, with only the All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board – an NGO that claims to represent all Muslims but is in reality is the voice of one section – defending it.

Like triple talaq, the court has many other important constitution matters pending that it needs to treat with as much alacrity. If the violation of rights in interpreting personal law has prompted the court to rush into hearing this case, it ought to do the same for the Dawoodi Bohra case, the Sabarimala case and a number of other matters.

Other cases regarding the ongoing violation of individual rights are also pending before the court. In December, the Supreme Court decided to refer questions about demonetisation to a constitution bench, but that hearing will now only matter for future exercises.

Also pending before the court is the question of Aadhaar, India’s unique identity project that has been challenged on questions of privacy among other things. In this case in particular, time is of the essence. The government has expanded the project and forced adoption of Aadhaar across much of the population even though its very constitutionality is in question, and will likely present the project as “too big to fail”, telling the court that since it already exists it cannot be struck down.

If the court eventually finds that the questions of privacy are valid, then this means it has permitted an ongoing expansion of the surveillance state even as it waits to set up a constitution bench. When the matter was mentioned before the Chief Justice this week, however, he failed to even give a commitment that the court will stick to the April 3 date when the matter comes up. If the Court is, as Justice Khehar says, willing to give up its summer vacation to deal with matters of crucial importance especially regarding individual rights, then Aadhaar should be at the very top of its list.

The Big Scroll

  • If Pakistan and 21 other countries have abolished triple talaq, why can’t India, asks Ajaz Ashraf.
  • It isn’t just Dhoni: UIDAI received 1,390 complaints about Aadhaar agents – but took no legal action, writes Anumeha Yadav.
  • Amid the debate about privacy, the more pressing issue of exclusion has been forgotten, says Prashant Reddy.

Subscribe to “The Daily Fix” by either downloading Scroll’s Android app or opting for it to be delivered to your mailbox. If you have thoughts or suggestions about the Fix, please email rohan@scroll.in. If you have any concerns about our coverage of particular issues, please write to the Readers’ Editor at readerseditor@scroll.in.

Punditry

  1. “Perhaps one could say that parties in India have been undergoing a long-drawn crisis first shaped by the dominance of the Congress and later shaped by the vacuum created by its decline,” writes Suhas Palshikar in the Indian Express.
  2. Sunil Abraham in the Hindu writes that even as a surveillance project, Aadhaar is poorly designed.
  3. Just as Britain is exiting the European Union, writes Andy Mukherjee in Bloomberg, India is moving towards a single market.
  4. Sriram Srinivasan in the Hindu calls for rules making it mandatory for companies to reveal if customer data has been leaked through breaches.

Giggles

Don’t miss

Nishita Jha asks whether black lives really matter in India’s satellite towns, like Greater Noida, the site of a mob attack this week.

“Soon after she first came to Sharda, Amina discovered that Indian campuses liked to infantilise female students under the guise of ‘protection’ – an experience familiar to most young women in Indian hostels. If she wasn’t in the hostel by 8 pm, she was expected to “find her own accommodation for the night”. If she was, she would be locked in, until the hostel guards released the women from their temporary cages every morning – all of this heightened by the fact that unlike most Indian girls, Amina couldn’t just crash at a friend’s place. Her classmates from African countries were at the mercy of similar whims from landlords and hostel wardens, her Indian friends who still lived with parents didn’t know how to explain bringing a black woman home.

Her experience was familiar to most international students enrolled in any one of India’s many new multi-disciplinary, international higher education institutes, like Acharya Institutes at Soldevanahalli outside Bangalore, or the campus of Lovely Public University on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway. Everywhere, students would find themselves presented with two options – campus housing (which usually meant restrictive timings, terrible food and behavioural policing) or renting homes in the palatial but semi-deserted housing colonies near the college. On campus, life was limited. Outside it, in the jungle of the vast peri-urban (chosen to accommodate equally vast campuses), it was dangerous.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.