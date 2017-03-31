Delhi weekend cultural calendar: Agatha Christie on stage, 'Gandhi in Raza' art show, and much more

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

OUTDOORS New Delhi Nature Festival 2017 at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary

Organised by New Delhi Nature Society, this three-day outdoor festival designed to spread awareness about nature will have sessions on tree climbing and kitchen gardening, nature walks, film screenings and talks. Participants are encouraged to bring their own bicycles, yoga mats, water bottles and caps. There is no entry fee; each activity is priced at Rs 150 per person and unlimited activities can be undertaken for Rs 500 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, March 31, from 9 am to 4 pm; Saturday, April 1, from 7 am to 5 pm; and Sunday, April 2, from 7 am to 8 pm.

Where: Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, Asola, near Tughlaqabad.

ART Gandhi In Raza at Akar Prakar Art Advisory

An exhibition of contemporary Indian artist SH Raza’s canvases painted in homage to Mahatma Gandhi. See the Facebook event page or the gallery site for more information.

When: Until Friday, March 31, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Akar Prakar Art Advisory, 29 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 011 2686 8558.

WORKSHOP Dastangoi at The Art Hub

Fouzia Khan, who lives in Delhi, will narrate stories in the style of dastangoi, a form of Urdu performance. The show will be followed by an art therapy session. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Friday, March 31 at 1 pm.

Where: The Art Hub, D-31, South Extension I. Tel: 098106 88074.

THEATRE Waiting for Godot at LTG Auditorium

Hemant Raipuria from Delhi’s Chhaon Theatre Group will helm a Hindi production of Samuel Beckett’s classic play Waiting For Godot. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, March 31 at 6.30 pm.

Where: L.T.G. Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, opposite Doordarshan Bhavan, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

FILM Tsugumi at The Japan Foundation

Jun Ichikawa’s movie Tsugumi (1990), based on Banana Yoshimoto’s book Goodbye Tsugumi, will be screened. The Japanese film will be shown with subtitles in English. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, March 31 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

FILM Habitat International Film Festival at India Habitat Centre

Among the titles that will be screened this weekend during the concluding part of this nine-day festival are Canadian director Elisa Paloschi’s documentary Driving with Selvi (2015) about an Indian woman cab driver (Friday at 7 pm at the Gulmohar Hall); Michael Noer’s 2015 Danish drama Key House Mirror (Saturday at 2 pm at the Gulmohar Hall); and British filmmaker Sean McAllister’s 2015 documentary in English, Arabic and French, A Syrian Love Story (Sunday at 6.30 pm the Gulmohar Hall). There is no entry fee. See here for the full schedule.

When: Until Sunday, April 2.

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

MUSIC From the Grooves of Dhrupad to the Grooves of Jazz at Alliance Francaise de Gurgaon

Delhi-residing dhrupad exponent Nirmalya Dey will perform at 6.30 pm, followed by city-based jazz act Luis Trio at 8.30 pm. There is no entry fee. See here and the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, March 31 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise de Gurgaon, S-24/8, DLF Phase III, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 406 1032.

THEATRE Alie_N_Nation at the National School of Drama

Directed by German dramatist Sophia Steph and performed by the final year students of the National School of Drama (NSD), this Hindi play will explore the ideas of nationalism, patriotism and secularism. Tickets priced at Rs 30 per person will be available at the NSD reception desk. See here for more information.

When: Friday, March 31 and Monday, April 3 at 7 pm and Saturday, April 1 and Sunday April 2 at 3.30 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House. Tel: 011 2338 9402.

COMEDY Best In Stand-Up with Gaurav Gupta + Karunesh Talwar + Appurv Gupta at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedians Gaurav Kapoor and Appurv Gupta from Delhi and Karunesh Talwar from Mumbai will each present sets. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 31 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People & Co, Tower 8-B, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC Thaikkudam Bridge at Hard Rock Café

The Kochi-based 14-member folk-fusion music ensemble led by producer, vocalist and violinist Govind Menon will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 (of which Rs 500 is a cover charge) and Rs 2,000 (VIP) per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 31 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Hard Rock Café, Multiplex Building, First Floor, DLF Place Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4715 8888.

MUSIC Blue Breakfast at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Delhi-based songwriting outfit led by vocalist and guitarist Adhiraj Mustafi will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, March 31 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Jazz Trio at La Bodega

The city-based trio of Rie Ona on the saxophone, Rythem Bansal on the keyboard and drummer Aditya Dutta will perform a jazz set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, March 31 at 9 pm.

Where: La Bodega, First Floor, 29-B Middle Lane, Khan Market. Tel: 011 4310 5777.

MUSIC DJ Mash at Kitty Su

Gurgaon-based progressive house music DJ Mash aka Manish Mendiratta will man the decks. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person for single women, Rs 1,000 per person for single men and Rs 750 per couple (of any gender) are being sold on Kittysu.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, March 31 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Barakhamba Lane, Connaught Place. Tel: 1800 11 6777.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

THEATRE Appointment with Death at Shri Ram Centre

Directed by Sohaila Kapur, this Hindi drama is an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s murder mystery Appointment with Death. Tickets priced at Rs 100 and Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at 11 am and 7 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

EVENTS FOR KIDS Kajri Gayen Phisalpatti Par at Intellitots Early Learning Centre

Delhi-based actor Fouzia Khan will narrate this story about a funny cow in the style of dastangoi, an Urdu performance form. The show will be followed by craft activities and songs. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per child and Rs 750 per child and one parent are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 11.30 am.

Where: Intellitots Early Learning Centre, G Block, Sushant Lok-2, Sector 57, off Golf Course Extension Road, Gurgaon. Tel: 99908 00892.

ART Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club

At this painting workshop organised by city-based gallery Kohlart and conducted by Delhi-residing artist Rajesh Shrivastava, participants will be shown how to create a painting by Indian painter and printmaker Laxma Goud. The registration fee is Rs 3,000 per person (inclusive of art supplies, wine and pizza). See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 3 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

THEATRE The Cabuliwala at Akshara Theatre

Jalabala Vaidya directs this English drama based on the classic children’s story by Rabindranath Tagore about the unlikely friendship between a little girl and a dry fruit seller. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person (for persons above the age of 12 years) and Rs 150 per person (for kids below the age of 12) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 7 pm and Sunday, April 2 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

PHOTOGRAPHY Revisiting the Cultural Revolution in Tibet at India International Centre

Organised by the Tibet Museum and the Tibetan government-in-exile in Dharamsala, this is an exhibition of photographs that document the disruptive influence of the Cultural Revolution on Tibet. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 6.30 pm (preview). Until Saturday, April 8, 11 am to 7 pm, open daily.

Where: Annexe Building, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

COMEDY Dr. Mashoor Gulati’s Comedy Clinic at Talkatora Stadium

A comedy act helmed by Sunil Grover who played the character Dr. Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show on TV. Fellow comedian Kiku Sharda will also perform. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 7 pm.

Where: Talkatora Stadium, Mother Teresa Crescent, Talkatora Garden, President’s Estate.

MUSIC Disco Puppet + MC Kaur at Depot48

This instalment of the gig series organised by artist management company REProduce will comprise sets by singer and multi-instrumentalist Disco Puppet aka Shoumik Biswas from Bangalore and Mumbai rapper MC Kaur aka Manmeet Kaur. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Depot 48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC IMM|GR^NT featuring Akala + DJ Cheeba + Selectah Si Chai at BandStand

IMM|GR^NT, the first gig in India by British events company Diplomats of Sound, will feature London rapper Akala aka Kingslee James Daley, who’s famous for his workshops exploring the connections between Shakespeare and hip-hop, DJ Cheeba, an audio visual artist from Bristol and British DJ Simon Blatchly aka Selectah Si Chai, who is the creative director of Diplomats of Sound. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 9 pm.

Where: BandStand, 7, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place, Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 90132 08104.

MUSIC Sylvain Rifflet at The Piano Man Jazz Club

French saxophonist and composer Sylvain Rifflet will perform, accompanied by compatriots Joce Mienniel on the flute and kalimba, Benjamin Flament on percussion and guitarist Phil Gordiani. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

THEATRE Big B at LTG Auditorium

Directed by M. Sayeed Alam, Big B is a Hinglish adaptation of Munshi Premchand’s classic short story Bade Bhai Sahab, about the relationship between two brothers. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 2 at 4 pm.

Where: LTG Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, opposite Doordarshan Bhavan, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

DANCE & MUSIC Niranjan Smriti 2017 at Azad Bhavan

This concert in memory of flautist Niranjan Prasad on his fourth death anniversary will feature performances by dhrupad singer Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar, Odissi dancer Ranjana Gauhar and flautist Saurabh Banaudha, all of whom live in Delhi. There is no entry fee. For more information and the complete line-up, see here.

When: Sunday, April 2 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Azad Bhavan, Indraprastha Estate. Tel: 011 2337 9309.

THEATRE Ghalib in New Delhi at L.T.G. Auditorium

In this Hindi comedy, written and directed by M. Sayeed Alam, nineteenth-century poet Mirza Ghalib revisits his haveli in Delhi, setting in motion a comedy of errors. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 2 at 7 pm.

Where: L.T.G. Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, opposite Doordarshan Bhavan, near Connaught Place. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

THEATRE Man Disposes, God Proposes at Alliance Francaise de Delhi Director Saleem Shah’s English adaptation of British playwright and lawyer John Mortimer’s drama The Dock Brief centres around Himaqat Qureshi, who has been charged with the murder of his wife. He’s sure to be proven guilty until lawyer Kamal Kanth Tripathi comes along. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 2 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

MUSIC Luis Trio at Depot 48

Delhi-based jazz act Luis Trio, comprising French jazz guitarist Loic Sanlaville, bassist Akshay Dwivedi and drummer Bhairav Gupta, will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, April 2 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot 48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

ONGOING

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Stretched Terrains comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions such as “Yatra: The Rooted Nomad” by MF Husain; “The Black Sun” by SH Raza; and “Man Grinding his Teeth” by FN Souza. For more information, see here.

When: Until Monday, July 31. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.