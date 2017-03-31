Mumbai weekend cultural calendar: Sri Lankan fashion pop-up, Urdu lit fest and much more

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

TALKS The Coalition at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir

This year’s edition of this annual series of talks organised by city-based entertainment company Only Much Louder will be held in Mumbai instead of Delhi and will feature speakers such as Hosi Simon, the global general manager of Vice Media; Sarah Chawla, co-founder of electronic music festival Magnetic Fields; music composer Vishal Dadlani; filmmakers Alankrita Shrivastava and Anand Gandhi; and the founders of comedy troupe All India Bakchod Tanmay Bhat, Ashish Shakya, Gursimran Khamba and Rohan Joshi. Tickets priced at Rs 599 per person per day and Rs 999 per person for both days are being sold on Insider.in. For the complete schedule, see here.

When: Friday, March 31, from 10.30 am to 6.45 pm and Saturday, April 1, from 11am to 6.45 pm.

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, St. Theresa Road, near Patwardhan Park, Bandra (West). Tel: 98925 85856.

ART Lila: Play in Indian Visual Culture at Chatterjee and Lal

An exhibition of objects that convey the idea of ‘play’ such as terracotta toys from north India, Chola bronzes, and prints by Raja Ravi Varma. One of the key components of the show is a set of objects that belong to the owners of Fantasy, a company that made nursery furniture in Bombay in the mid-twentieth century. M. F. Husain, an employee with the company in the 1940s, made sketches, nursery layouts and watercolour advertisements, some of which are on display. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 1, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, First Floor, Kamal Mansion, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

SHOPPING & STYLE The Magic of Handspun-Handwoven at Artisans’

An exhibition and sale of saris, stoles, fabric and home furnishing items by Delhi-based designer Rta Kapur Chishti’s label Taanbaan. Chishti will also conduct a sari draping workshop on Friday from 11.30 am and on Saturday from 4 pm. The registration fee is Rs 1,500 per person. To register, call 98201 45397. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, April 1, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

FOOD & DRINK Millet Muscle Cooking Workshop at Down 2 Hearth

During this cooking workshop organised by food consultancy Down 2 Hearth, founder Vinita Contractor will demonstrate how to make crepes, upma, cookies, risotto, noodles, salad, laddoos and payasam with millets. Tickets priced at Rs 2,300 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, March 31 at 2 pm.

Where: Down 2 Hearth, Convent Avenue, Willingdon Colony, Santa Cruz (West). Tel: 99871 92881.

FILM Away We Go at BandCamp

Sam Mendes’s comedy Away We Go (2009) will be screened at this overnight camping trip organised by tour company White Collar Hippie. The event will include a performance by city-based singer-songwriter Osvy aka Hrushabh Talpade. Tickets priced at Rs 2,200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. The tab gets attendees a tent for two, a foam mattress, one sleeping bag per person, food and hot beverages. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 31 at 4 pm to Saturday, April 1 at noon.

Where: BandCamp, U-Tan Sea Resort, Chowk Dongri via Uttan, near Pali Beach Resort, Bhayander (West). Tel: 98215 98822.

FILM TALKS Zamane ko Dikhana Hai: Celebrating the Cinema of Nasir Husain at Godrej India Culture Lab

City-based writer Akshay Manwani will discuss his new book Music, Masti, Modernity: The Cinema of Nasir Husain, which is about the Hindi film producer who made such movies as Teesri Manzil (1966) and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988). There is no entry fee. To register and for more information, see here.

When: Friday, March 31 at 5 pm.

Where: Godrej India Culture Lab, Auditorium, First Floor, Godrej One, Pirojshanagar, Vikhroli (East).

SHOPPING & STYLE Sri Lankan Fashion Pop-Up at Bungalow 8

This three-day pop-up organised in collaboration with Sri Lankan clothing store PR will feature a host of fashion labels from the country including Anuk, Dinushi Pamanuwa, KT Brown, Maus and Papillon du Thé. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Friday, March 31, from 5 pm to 9 pm and Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 from 11 am to 8 pm.

Where: Bungalow 8, inside Wankhede Stadium, North Stand, D Road, Churchgate. Tel: 022 2281 9880.

MUSIC Awestrung with Prateek Kuhad + The Local Train + Praveer Barot Projective at High Street Phoenix

This month’s instalment of Awestrung, the ongoing gig series held at the courtyard of the High Street Phoenix mall complex, will comprise sets by singer-songwriters Prateek Kuhad and Praveer Barot, who are from Delhi and Mumbai respectively and capital-based Hindi rock band The Local Train. Entry is free via an RSVP on Insider.in.

When: Friday, March 31 at 6 pm.

Where: Courtyard, High Street Phoenix, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

MUSIC WORKSHOPS Festival Music at Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning

City-based Hindustani classical music teacher Swati Kulkarni will conduct a workshop on songs associated with festivals such as Shivratri, Holi and Ramnavami. The registration fee is priced at Rs 1,000 per person. To register, call the venue.

When: Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 at 6 pm.

Where: Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning, Somaiya Bhavan, above Kitab Khana, Flora Fountain. Tel: 70459 32204.

FOOD & DRINK Mason & Co. Single Origin Chocolate Tasting at Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Jane Mason and Fabien Bontems, the French founders of chocolate brand Mason & Co., which is produced in Pondicherry, will conduct a tasting session of Indian and imported single origin and organic chocolate. Tickets priced at Rs 800 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 31 at 7 pm.

Where: Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Unit 20/22, opposite Khazana Furniture, Laxmi Mills Compound, Shakti Mill Lane, off Dr E. Moses Road, Mahalaxmi. Tel: 98200 95887.

THEATRE Vasant Gujarati Natya Utsav at the NCPA Experimental and Godrej Dance Theatre

Four plays will be staged as part of this year’s edition of the National Centre for the Performing Arts’ annual Gujarati theatre festival. In director Viral Rachh’s A Rear View: Trouble is Closer Than It Appears, a lawyer is paid a visit by a stranger who seems to know him (on Friday at 7 pm at the Experimental Theatre; tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 250 and Rs 300 per person are being sold here). Amatya Goradia’s Kharr Kharr is about Usha Mehta, who finds a novel way to revolt against the British Raj (on Saturday at 7 pm at the Experimental Theatre; tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 250 and Rs 300 per person are being sold here). In Back to School, directed by Huseini Dawawala and based on Hungarian writer Fritz Karinthy’s story ‘Refund’, Chokhadia returns to his school to ask them to refund his tuition fee when he turns out to be unsuccessful in everything he does (on Sunday at 5 pm at Godrej Dance Theatre; tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold here). In Saat Samandar Sahu Ni Andar, helmed by director Devang Jagirdar, two travellers bound for London from Bombay via ship swap stories (on Sunday at 7 pm at the Experimental Theatre; tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 250 and Rs 300 per person are being sold here).

When: Friday, March 31, Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

Where: Experimental Theatre and Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

FILM Short Film Night at The Pantry

Three shorts will be screened by the Shamiana short film club: Canadian director Yan England’s Henry (2011), about a concert pianist whose life is up-ended when the woman he loves disappears; Good Luck Café (2015) by Mumbai-based filmmakers Luke Kenny and Devaki Singh; and Canadian animator Rob Silvestri’s Ormie (2010), about a pig desperate to get its hands on cookies. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 31 at 8 pm.

Where: The Pantry, Ground Floor, Yashwanth Chambers, Military Square Lane, Burjorji Bharucha Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 8901.

COMEDY Gaurav Kapoor + Neville Bharucha + Raghav Mandava at Canvas Laugh Club

Comedians Gaurav Kapoor and Raghav Mandava from Delhi and Neville Bharucha from Mumbai will perform through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 2 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

COMEDY Sourav Ghosh + Vinay Sharma + Mikhail Almeida + Neville Shah at Tuning Fork

Stand-up comics, Kolkata’s Sourav Ghosh and Mumbai’s Vinay Sharma will present sets through the weekend. The line-up will include city-based comedian Mikhail Almeida on Friday and his counterpart Neville Shah on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets priced at Rs 330 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com here and here.

When: Friday, March 31, Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at 8.30pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58490.

MUSIC The Exchange Showcase with Talvin Singh + Vinayak^A + Rishabh at AntiSocial

The showcase, organised as part of recently-held conference The Exchange, will feature a set by UK-based Asian Underground pioneer and tabla player Talvin Singh during which he will collaborate with electronic musician Vinayak^A aka Vinayak Karthikayan, who lives in Bangalore and sitar player Rishabh Seen from Jalandhar. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 31 at 8.30 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

MUSIC Rave Rewinds: Frankie Knuckles Tribute with Synthetic Feeling + Softouch at Summer House Cafe

This celebration of American house music producer Frankie Knuckles aka Francis Nicholls’ legacy will feature sets by DJ-producers Synthetic Feeling and Softouch aka Kunal Bambawale, both of whom live in Mumbai. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 31 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 3395 1631.

MUSIC Deep in Dance with Tuhin Mehta + Bullzeye at Ark Bar

Electronic dance music DJ-producers Tuhin Mehta from Chennai and Bullzeye aka Siddhanth Kapoor from Mumbai will each play sets at this instalment of the Deep in Dance series of gigs organised by city-based music artist and event management company Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment. There is no entry fee; RSVP by emailing deepindanc3@gmail.com to book a slot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 31 at 10 pm.

Where: Ark Bar, Courtyard by Marriott, Andheri Kurla Road, near Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Andheri (East). Tel: 8108182150.

MUSIC Royalston + Ox7gen at Bonobo

Australian drum and bass producer Royalston aka Dylan Martin will play a gig that will feature a supporting slot by city-based electronic music DJ and drummer Ox7gen aka Aditya Ashok. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 31 at 10 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Kenilworth Mall, Phase 2, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

MUSIC Thabo Getsome at The Daily Bar and Kitchen

German DJ-producer Thabo Getsome aka Nils Thabo Gelfort will play a bass-heavy set at this gig organised by Mumbai music event company Regenerate. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 31 at 10 pm.

Where: S. V. Road, behind Shoppers Stop, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 3015 0828.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1 STORYTELLING TALKS The Micro-Fiction Fan Fest at 20 Downtown

This two-day event is a series of talks, workshops and performances by storytellers, poets and writers of flash fiction. The line-up includes a workshop by storytelling platform Terribly Tiny Tales (on Saturday at noon); a panel discussion on the evolution of micro fiction with radio jockey Malishka Mendonsa, TV actor Gaurav Gera and Shamir Reuben, the head of content at storytelling platform Kommune India (on Saturday at 4 pm); and a discussion with Terribly Tiny Tales founder Chintan Ruparel, Kunal Arora, co-founder of youth community The Education Tree and journalist Aastha Atray (on Sunday at 4.45 pm). For more information and the schedule, see here. Tickets priced at Rs 700 per person per day and Rs 990 per person for both days are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, April 1, from 11.30 am and Sunday, April 2, from 2.30 pm.

Where: 20 Downtown, Eros Theatre building, Second Floor, Churchgate.

SHOPPING & STYLE Summer Sale at Terttulia

Wares from clothing and accessories labels such as Akuri by Puri, Valliyan by Nitya Arora and Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika Gawda will be discounted by up to 70 per cent at this pop-up sale. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 1, from noon to 7 pm.

Where: Terttulia, Ground Floor, Hotel Parkway, Ranade Road Extension, Shivaji Park. Tel: 022 2446 8833.

SHOPPING & STYLE MUSIC The Lil Flea at Jio Garden

Popular bazaar The Lil Flea is marking its third anniversary with back-to-back editions over consecutive weekends featuring 250 shopping stalls and 70 food vendors. On offer will be costume jewellery by Wild Wirecraft and Lavender Room; Indo-Western clothing by Me by Megha; home decor items by Urban Kala and PenToSoul; stationery by Type 7; and jootis by Dear Jugni; pizza slices by 1Tablespoon Pizza Kitchen; confections by Fleur De Lys; Mexican grub by Mexican Express; dessert waffles by Waffle House; sushi by Tokyo Treat; and Parsi fare by Firdy’s Parsi Bhonu. The music line-up includes such Mumbai acts as ska-fusion band The Fanculos, folk-fusion rock group Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Cafe and punk rock trio The Lightyears Explode. This edition of the fest will also feature a beer and wine garden. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person, which will be available at the venue, are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, from 3 pm to midnight.

Where: Jio Garden, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East).

BOOKS WORKSHOPS Adab: A Festival of Urdu Literature at Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning

Urdu teacher Husain Parkar will conduct an Urdu appreciation workshop spread over four Saturdays. The workshop will cover the poetry of eighteenth-century writer Mirza Ghalib; modern poets such as Sahir Ludhianvi, Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Ahmed Faraz; women poets such as Parveen Shakir, Kishwar Naheed and Ada Jafri; and works by writers Intizar Hussain, Rajinder Singh Bedi, Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, Krishan Chander and Saadat Hasan Manto. The workshop is priced at Rs 1,500 per person. To attend, call 70459 32204 or email learn@somaiya.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 4 pm.

Where: Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning, Somaiya Bhavan, above Kitab Khana, Flora Fountain. Tel: 70459 32204.

GARDENING WORKSHOPS DIY Succulent Miniature Gardens at Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Participants can learn how to create miniature gardens using succulents at this workshop by gardening company Miniature Haven. The registration fee is Rs 1,200 per person; to reserve a spot call 70930 18977.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 4.30 pm.

Where: Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Unit 20/22, opposite Khazana Furniture, Laxmi Mills Compound, Shakti Mill Lane, off Dr E. Moses Road, Mahalaxmi. Tel: 98200 95887.

TALKS K. Ramachandran at MCubed Library

This instalment of Mumbai Local, the series of talks held by arts organisation Junoon, will feature K. Ramachandran, the Mumbai-residing founder of Keli, an organisation that promotes art forms from Kerala. Ramachandran will speak about the artistic heritage of his village Peruvanam and his efforts to support it. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 5 pm.

Where: MCubed Library (Maharashtra Mitra Mandal Library), Princess Building, near Bandra Gymkhana, D’Monte Park Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2641 1497.

THEATRE The Vagina Monologues at Prithvi Theatre

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s English production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues, a series of touching and hilarious stories of sexual experience and abuse, will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 5 pm, 7 pm and 9 pm and Sunday, April 2 at 3 pm, 5 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

WALKS Black Horse by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk around the Kala Ghoda area, covering such sites as Forbes’s house, the endowments of one Readymoney and a place where Bombay fornicator chairs can be found. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside Fabindia at Kala Ghoda.

MUSIC Taleem Yatra with Joel Veena at Title Waves

Canadian veena player Joel Veena aka Joel Eisenkramer, who has been training in Delhi for the past ten years, will perform and speak about his journey as an Indian classical musician. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Title Waves, St Paul’s Media Complex, opposite Duruelo Convent School, 24th Road, off Turner Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2651 0841.

ART Rohit Chawla at Akara Art

Organised by Bangalore photo gallery Tasveer, Delhi-based artist Rohit Chawla’s show The Inspired Frame is a series of photographs of contemporary models posing as figures in famous paintings by artists such as Raja Ravi Varma, Gustav Klimt and Frieda Kahlo. The show will also have a series of photos inspired by Mughal miniatures. For more information, see here.

When: Preview on Saturday, April 1 at 7 pm. Until Saturday, April 22. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Akara Art, 4/5, Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 5550.

MUSIC Osman Mir at Nehru Centre

Rajkot-based Gujarati folk singer Osman Mir will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000, Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Nehru Centre, off Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli. Tel: 022 2496 4676.

THEATRE Gandhi – The Musical at the NCPA Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Written and directed by Danesh Khambata, this English musical traces Gandhi’s life. Read our review here. Tickets priced at Rs 500, Rs 700, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000, Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

THEATRE Toxic at Harkat Studios

Directed by Divya Jagdale and written by Shiv Subrahmanyam, both of who are from Mumbai, English drama Toxic hinges on a relationship that’s falling apart. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow 75, Aram Nagar Part II, J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

FOOD & DRINK Seafood Community Table by The Lovefools

Sarita Pereira, chef and founder of gourmet supper club The Lovefools, will serve a seafood special meal featuring sous vide salmon; tuna ceviche; barramundi with lemongrass crust; and pinewood smoked lobster. Tickets priced at Rs 3,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 8 pm.

Where: The Lovefools, Pereira House, 124-A Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Road, opposite Pali Village Cafe, Pali Naka, Bandra (West). Tel: 98200 40618.

COMEDY The Etceteras at Studio Mojo

Members of Mumbai-based improv comedy group The Etceteras, Jeeya Sethi, Kabir Chandra, Prashasti Singh, Kaavya Bector, Govind Menon, Sriram Padmanabhan and Madhu Sneha, will perform at two venues this weekend. They will present an April Fool’s Day special at Studio Mojo on Saturday (tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com) and a show called Mic Stand at Brewbot on Sunday (tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com).

When: Saturday, April 1 at 8 pm and Sunday, April 2 at 7 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635. Brewbot, Ground Floor, Morya Landmark, off Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

MUSIC Funk Assassin + The Hertz Cave at Bonobo

Mumbai-based electronic music DJs Funk Assassin aka Amul Lokanathan and The Hertz Cave aka Priyaj Kamat will each play a set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Kenilworth Mall, Phase 2, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

MUSIC Locked Groove + Maulik + AsheS at Summer House Cafe

City-headquartered electronic dance music events company sLick! will continue its sixth anniversary celebrations with a gig featuring Belgian-born and Berlin-based producer Locked Groove aka Tim van de Meutter. He will be supported by Mumbai DJs, Maulik Shah and AsheS aka Anjali Doshi. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

MUSIC Aqua Dominatrix + Kohra at AntiSocial

Electronic music producers Aqua Dominatrix aka Akshay Rajpurohit from Mumbai and Kohra aka Madhav Shorey from Delhi will perform a gig organised to celebrate the first anniversary of the Humans of Music blog. Call the venue for details of the entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

COMEDY The Honest Comedian with Nishant Tanwar at Canvas Laugh Club

Delhi-based comic Nishant Tanwar will perform a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

FOOD & DRINK The Better Foods Farmer’s Market at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

At this newly-launched weekly bazaar, visitors can pick up organic fruits and vegetables and products such as mock meat, homemade dips, herbal teas and granola. There is no entry fee. For more information see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, April 2, from 7.30 am to 11 am.

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Royal Western India Turf Club, Dr. E. Moses Road, Worli. Tel: 88794 73462.

MUSIC Neha Chimmalgi + Sraboni Chaudhuri at the NCPA Little Theatre

City-based Hindustani classical musicians Neha Chimmalgi and Sraboni Chaudhuri will perform a concert of semi-classical forms such as thumri and ghazal. Entry is free on a first come, first served basis.

When: Sunday, April 2 at 9.30 am.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

FOOD & DRINK The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

At this weekly Sunday bazaar, visitors can stock up on organic vegetables, fruit and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, April 2, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

FOOD & DRINK The Thane Organic Farmers Market at Billabong High International School

Women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), which organise the weekly Juhu Organic Farmers Market, have launched a Thane chapter. Like the Juhu edition, the dairy- and sugar-free bazaar in Thane is held every Sunday. Attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, April 2, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Where: Billabong High International School, Main Road No.27, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane.

FOOD & DRINK The Juhu Organic Farmers Market at Pushpa Narsee Park

At this market, held every Sunday, attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, April 2, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Where: Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu.

SCIENCE TALKS Chai and Why? at Prithvi Theatre

Manoj Puravankara, a faculty member at the department of astronomy and astrophysics at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, will deliver a talk on our understanding of planet formation at this instalment of the event series held by TIFR. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 2 at 11 am.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

FILM Stand By Me at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Rob Reiner’s coming-of-age film Stand By Me (1989) will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, April 2 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

SHOPPING & STYLE Elle Carnival For a Cause at Vivanta by Taj President

Designer togs and accessories and beauty products will be available at a discount at this year’s edition of annual fundraising sale Elle Carnival For a Cause. The proceeds will fund breast cancer awareness drives, research and treatment via the Ogaan Cancer Foundation, an NGO run by the company that publishes the Indian edition of fashion magazine Elle. Donor passes priced at Rs 2,500 per person, which entitle attendees to appetisers and cocktails, are being sold here.

When: Sunday, April 2, from 12.30 pm.

Where: Vivanta By Taj President, Presidential Ballroom, Cuffe Parade. Tel: 022 6665 0808.

FILM Human at QTube Cafe

French filmmaker and environmentalist Yann Arthus-Bertrand’s documentary Human (2015) will be shown. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 2 at 3 pm.

Where: QTube Cafe, 3, Moray House, S. V. Road, next to Tata Power, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 1645.

MUSIC Catching Flies at Razzberry Rhinoceros

UK-based electronic music producer Catching Flies will perform a gig that will also feature sets by such DJ-producers as Burudu aka Nakul Sharma from Mumbai and Sahil Bhatia from Delhi and three city-based artists, Bombay Karma aka Aditya Jaiswal; Tansane aka Sharan Punjabi; and saxophonist Nigel Rajaratnam. The cover charge is Rs 1,000 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 2 at 4 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

MUSIC 2Sensitive at Raasta Bombay

Mumbai electronica DJ duo 2Sensitive, made up of Spacejams aka Yohann Jamsandekar and Abhi Meer, will play a set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 2 at 4.20 pm.

Where: Rooftop, Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

COMEDY 911 Comedy at Studio Mojo

Presented by events company Ratatouille, this stand-up show will feature nine comedians: Sonali Thakker, Piyush Sharma, Masoom Rajwani, Rohan Desai, Urooj Ashfaq, Aakash Mehta, Devanshi Shah, Rueben Kaduskar and Shagun Gaur who will each present an 11-minute set. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 2 at 7 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

THEATRE Inshallah at Sitara Studio

Directed by Ajit Bhagat, this Marathi play written by Satyadev Dubey is a dramatic self-portrait. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person will be sold at the venue. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 2 at 7 pm.

Where: Sitara Studio, National Engineering Compound, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, near Congress Bhavan, opposite Indiabulls Finance Centre, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2422 1666.

THEATRE Laughter in the House 2 at the NCPA Tata Theatre

Directed by Sam Kerawalla, this follow-up to Laughter in the House is a tribute to Adi Marzban, the Parsi-Gujarati playwright and theatre director who was active from the late 1940s to the ’80s. Actors such as Dinyar Contractor and Bomi Dotiwala, who were regulars in Marzban’s plays and revues, will perform vignettes from his dramas. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 700, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 2 at 7 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

COMEDY The Ankit and Avinash Show at The Cuckoo Club

City comics Ankit Challa and Avinash Verma will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 2 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

DANCE MUSIC Soulscrape with Gauri Pathare + Bichitra Mukherjee at Swatantryaveer Savarkar Smarak Sabhagriha

This event, which celebrates women in the arts, will feature a recital by Mumbai-based Hindustani classical singer Gauri Pathare and a kathak performance interpreting Tagore’s dance drama Chitrangada by city-residing dancer Bichitra Mukherjee, whose arts organisation Advaita has put the show together. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, April 2 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Swatantryaveer Savarkar Smarak Sabhagriha, Veer Savarkar Marg, Shivaji Park, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2446 5877.

THEATRE Twelve Angry Jurors at St. Andrew’s Auditorium

Directed by Nadir Khan, this adaptation of American playwright Reginald Rose’s 1954 teleplay 12 Angry Men centres on a group of men and women debating the conviction of a slum dweller accused of murdering his father. Read our review here. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 2 at 7.30 pm.

Where: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, St. Andrew’s College, St. Dominic Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 1657.

THEATRE Peechha Karti Parchhaiyan at Aspee Auditorium

Based on Ibsen’s Ghosts and directed by K. K. Raina, Hindi play Peechha Karti Parchhaiyan is set in a feudal household in Cooch Behar ridden with politics and haunted by mysterious past events. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 350, Rs 400, Rs 450 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 2 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Aspee Auditorium, Laxminarayan Mandir Complex, Marve Road, next to Nutan School, Malad (West). Tel: 022 2805 0481.

THEATRE The Vagina Monologues at Prithvi Theatre

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s Hindi production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues, a series of touching and hilarious stories of sexual experience and abuse, will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 2 at 9 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

ONGOING

PHOTOGRAPHY Before Now, Then: Picturing Loss in Contemporary Japanese Photography at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Japanese photographers Yuki Iwanami and Kota Kishi’s images document the aftermath of the tsunami that struck Japan in 2011, which caused meltdowns in nuclear reactors in Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For more information, see here.

When: Until Tuesday, April 4. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Special Project Space, Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

PHOTOGRAPHY Gedney in India at Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation

Over 40 images by American lensman William Gedney will be shown. The pictures were shot during Gedney’s long trips to India, where he lived in Benares and Calcutta during the late 1960s, early ’70s and early ’80s. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 6 pm.

Where: Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Second Floor, East Wing, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 9613.

ART Shiva Gor at Clark House Initiative

City-based artist Shiva Gor is exhibiting Tanda: Perspective of Gormati and Roma Aesthetics, a set of installations that explores the aesthetics of the Gors, the nomadic Indian community to which he belongs. For more information, see here.

When: Until Sunday, April 9. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

PHOTOGRAPHY Access Time at Chemould Prescott Road

This show comprises three projects: Shilpa Gupta’s ‘The photo we never got’; Anusha Yadav’s ‘The Photograph is Proof’; and ‘Some Portraits’, a collection of images by Pablo Bartholomew, Richard Bartholomew, Madan Mahatta, Ram Rahman, Sadanand Menon, Ketaki Sheth and Sooni Taraporevala. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 22. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, Third Floor, G. Talwatkar Marg, near Cathedral School, Fort. Tel: 022 2200 0211.

PHOTOGRAPHY A Dream Deferred at Mumbai Art Room

A Dream Deferred is a collaborative project by Alejandro Figueredo Diaz-Perera from Cuba and Cara Megan Lewis from the US. They each shot a series of images in their respective countries but never met and eventually compiled the pictures as a book. For more information, see here.

When: Until Thursday, June 8. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Mumbai Art Room, Pipewala Building, Fourth Pasta Lane, Colaba. Tel: 97574 03293.

PHOTOGRAPHY In the City, A Library at Project 88

This collection of images of books inside libraries in the city is a collaboration between photojournalist Chirodeep Chaudhuri and writer Jerry Pinto, both of whom live in Mumbai. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 8. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A. Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

PHOTOGRAPHY My Analogue World at Galerie Max Mueller

City-residing filmmaker, screenwriter and photographer Sooni Taraporevala is exhibiting a compilation of images taken in India and abroad spanning several decades. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 22. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Galerie Max Mueller, Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 7542.

PHOTOGRAPHY Photography at Play: Bhatt, Karia and Mohamedi in Baroda, 1966-75 at Jhaveri Contemporary

A show of photographs by Jyoti Bhatt, Bhupendra Karia and Nasreen Mohamedi shot in the late 1960s and early 1970s when the three artists were faculty members of M. S. University in Baroda. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 22. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Jhaveri Contemporary, 2, Krishna Niwas, 58A Walkeshwar Road. Tel: 022 2369 3639.

PHOTOGRAPHY Photowallah at Tarq

An exhibition of Udaipur-based artist Waswo X. Waswo’s hand-coloured photographs, shot in his studio. The portraits and tableaux of dancers, flower sellers and models dressed as mythological figures hark bark to the nineteenth and early twentieth-century style of studio photography. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 8. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

PHOTOGRAPHY Studio Portraits from the 22nd Century at Sakshi Gallery

Jaipur-based artist Nandan Ghiya’s show is a set of 15 hand-painted images that explore the impact of digital culture on identity. For more information, see here. When: Until Saturday, April 8. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed. Where: Sakshi, 6/19, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.