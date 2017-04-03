telecom sector

Deals like the Vodafone-Idea merger are the way forward for India's telecom industry – and consumers

Consolidation means fewer firms and stable prices, and competition will be over branding and quality.

REUTERS / Danish Siddiqui

The Vodafone-Idea merger announced on March 20 is a major step towards a consolidation trend that has been evident for some time in the telecommunications industry. Reliance Jio’s bold slashing of 4G prices and impressive suite of free services in September – bankrolled by Reliance’s profits in petroleum refining and petrochemical products – was the last straw for an industry that has been repeatedly battered by internecine price warfare and irrationally priced spectrum.

In these dire circumstances, acquisition by the market leaders and market exit for the laggards remain the most rational reactions. Besides the Vodafone-Idea merger, significant steps in this direction are evident in Bharti Airtel buying Telenor India’s operations, the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited’s proposed merger with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, and Reliance Communication’s proposed merger with Aircel. In the medium term, it is clear that the industry is heading to an oligopoly of three to four players who will collectively control over 90% of the market.

The essential purpose of mergers of firms providing identical products or services (Vodafone and Idea fundamentally provide a similar suite of services, which is internet data and voice call service over radio spectrum frequency) is to gain greater pricing power through higher service-capacity and customer base. Post-2019, when the merger is expected to be over, Vodafone and Idea would collectively own 750 megahertz in 3G and 4G spectrum bands. They would also have the largest market share by user-base to the tune of 390 million subscribers, greater than current market leader Bharti Airtel and its approximately 250 million subscribers.

These developments suggest good times in the future for the Indian consumer.

Too much of a good thing

The cardinal problem with the telecom industry in India over the past decade has been its hyper-competitiveness. It has led to low prices but at the cost of the long-term health of the industry – most evident through a pummelled bottom line and the general poor quality of services.

Over the past decade and a half, three major multinational telecom operators have entered and exited the Indian market, the industry has built an unprecedented debt of over Rs 4 lakh crores, and thanks to Jio’s aggressive pricing, other operators’ profits have dropped or vanished altogether.

The sodden state of Indian telecom, however, hits the consumer most profoundly through the persistence of call drops. Today in a metro, it is close to impossible to have a mobile voice call of a reasonable length without it dropping.

But isn’t higher competition innate to capitalism and always a good thing – providing consumers with cheaper services with constant pressure on quality? As in the case of platitudes on the benefits of free trade and deregulation, the reality of competition in a capitalist economy is far more complex. Competition amongst firms yields fruitful outcomes but only if it is of a certain kind.

A successful capitalist industry is almost never served by a free market in the textbook sense. The kind where products are identical and the number of producers large with fierce competition amongst all. Such markets truly exist in the agricultural sectors of the poorest African and Asian countries. The reality of these markets is underscored in the exposure of the market participants, who often are the poorest of farmers in the world, to the ruthless but inevitable global boom and bust cycle of commodities and crops.

The kind of competition that really works in a modern economy is of the oligopolistic variety, where the firms are few, the prices stable and the competition is over branding, flavour, geography and quality. The most financially healthy, stable and often innovative industries of a capitalist economy would reflect such a market structure. For instance, the premium segments of the smartphone market – the iPhone, the Samsung Galaxy phones and the Google Pixel – are similarly priced with the competition being about the ecosystem the consumer wishes to be a part of, and the hardware nuances the consumer prefers. One may say the same thing about the soft drink and fast-moving consumer goods markets.

Sophistication, technological advance and high capital investment in an industry require scale and institutional growth – all of which necessitate the creation of a few large corporations wielding gigantic market power as opposed to multitudes of small firms pursuing cutthroat competition. Oligopolistic competition, as Lenin never quite said it, becomes the finest stage of capitalism in such scenarios.

Future: Freedom from call drops

In this respect, the creation of an oligopoly of three to four major players in the telecom market would be greatly beneficial to the long-term health of the Indian telecom industry and, yes, the consumer herself.

If the major players – Airtel, the Idea-Vodafone merged entity and Reliance Jio – were to end up with a market share between 20% and 35% each, then the relentless price wars of the industry may gradually subside. Mainly because it is in no party’s interest to drop the price – any gains shall be negated when other parties follow suit. The competition is likely to be over quality of voice calls and data provision, and over product differentiation strategies (promotion deals, advertisements, brand ambassador choice among others).

The stability of returns provided by what an economist would call the stickiness of price will allow the industry to raise greater finance and recover the high capital expenditure forgone in spectrum purchases. This in turn should be invested in improving the utilisation of existing spectrum owned by the operators, buying more spectrum to keep up with future demand and invest more in supporting infrastructure.

Moreover, the creation of an oligopoly of three or four major players would also allow the regulator, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, and other governmental bodies to exercise their writ and enforce better quality throughout the industry. Few large players in a soon-to-mature industry usually means the industry is organised. Organisation allows easier enforcement of new regulations. Also, with assured prices and returns, the leading operators would find it easier to guarantee a degree of quality.

The Indian consumer may not get amongst the lowest data and voice call rates in the future. But if this means freedom from call drops, then chances are that the Indian consumer won’t feel nostalgic about the days of hyper competition.

Akshat Khandelwal is a writer and entrepreneur based out of Delhi. His Twitter handle is @akshat_khan.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.