USES OF POETRY

Hope and Disillusionment. Or, reading Derek Walcott’s poetry at 18

For Indian students of literature, the Caribbean Nobel Laureate offered important readings in Post-Colonial poetry.

Wikimedia Commons

Let me begin then, on a discordant note, as I struggle with my thoughts on Derek Walcott. I have read him as a student of literature and an anti-historian in the last decade, I have read him as one who writes myth when no history is available, I have read him as a torn and stricken feminist. And I have tried to make sense of the terrible beauty that he has offered the world at a time when decolonisation was still more theory than praxis.

Jacobin/Jacobean

In India, English Literature is a much prized disciplinary bent in college. We call our majors our subject or our discipline. What should mean a branch of knowledge then carries with it a double connotation, that of obedience.

I have wondered for years whether various methods of studying literature can ever make it disciplined. For surely, literature escapes definition when you seize it with both hands. The task of the great writer is to disobey, to resist, to challenge. The truths that anthropology or sociology cannot hope to fathom must be expressed.

Who will speak truth to power? Who will extricate the buried language of memories that are almost forgotten, but not quite? Surely it cannot be the professional historian who looks for archives. And yet, at 18, how far does one understand that there are experiential realities that have no visible archives?

To answer this question (albeit partly, or perhaps to not answer it at all) I turned to Walcott’s first play Henri Christophe: A Chronicle in Seven Scenes – a historical one, on the slaves who became king of Haiti: Henri Christophe and Dessalines. Christophe, haunted by the memory of Toussaint L’Ouverture. Christophe, who is courageous and resourceful. Christophe, who in turn becomes cruel.

On one hand we have the Black Jacobins, the Haitian Revolution of the heady 1790s. On the other, working almost like prolepsis, is the form of the Jacobean tragedy. It is almost as if the Jacobeans foreshadowed the intrigues, the cruelty, the haunting tragedy of Christophe who must kill Dessalines, whom L’Ouverture disapproved of. Revolutionary violence becomes a vicious cycle of death in which the tragedy of the individual towers over the rest. The play begins with Hamlet: “The cease of majesty/Dies not alone but like a gulf doth draw/What’s near with it…”

The intertwined histories of the French and Haitian Revolutions would be written about by scholars in the years to come. Recent scholarship in the years after CLR James’s breakthrough book on the Black Jacobins have placed Haiti not on the fringes of the age of revolution but at its very epicentre. Yet the cunning wordplay of Jacobin/Jacobean is there to remind us of the role of English literature in the architecture of the colonised self and display to us how the fashioning of this 20th century literary self (much like the history of the Enlightenment and revolutionary thought) is a history of connections and entanglements.

Every post-colonial writer enacts himself as a schizophrenic and delusional Hamlet in the Western print market, caught between audiences and languages, between the tangible violence of a colonial past and the hybrid multiplicity of the present. In this present, we must still write to resist global and capitalist structures of reading and writing and education, even as we get co-opted into its glistening and uneasy whiteness. The malcontent, now a real or imaginary immigrant, has (like Hamlet) only the ghost of an origin.

“We contemplate our spirit by the detritus of the past.”

Walcott’s obsession with Robinson Crusoe throughout his literary corpus echoed and paralleled his metaphor of the sea as a constant trope. It is perhaps not strange that the abridged Robinson Crusoe, along with the adventure stories written by later 19th century writers of the Empire such as Kipling and Stevenson, is a staple for Indian children.

Tales of survival teach us grit and determination to make it in the face of insurmountable odds. Yet Crusoe is foundational and also the most terrifying, because he is overwhelmingly alone. In Coetzee’s postcolonial retelling Foe, the story expands to include a woman’s voice.

In Walcott’s work, however, Crusoe remains the story of the male exile and the castaway who makes something constructive and beautiful out of that “natural loneliness”. And, in fact, in Walcott’s Nobel acceptance speech, Crusoe is no more a white man seeking to make terra nullus habitable. He is instead, transformed. Crusoe now is the poet who has emerged from the Antillean experience which is the survival of the Middle Passage and of indenture:

“The original language dissolves from the exhaustion of distance like fog trying to cross an ocean, but this process of renaming, of finding new metaphors, is the same process that the poet faces every morning of his working day, making his own tools like Crusoe, assembling nouns from necessity, from Felicity, even renaming himself. The stripped man is driven back to that self-astonishing, elemental force, his mind.”

The myth of Crusoe being made positive can leave a woman rather uncomfortable, because the world of Robinson Crusoe is inordinately gritty, inordinately male. (Why is why Susan Barton in Foe provides an experience of Crusoe that provides an uneasy comfort as we challenge along with Coetzee a foundational and patriarchal myth.) When I first read Walcott in my first year at college, the scandal over his Oxford University professorship of poetry was yet to break out.

While some have attributed his withdrawal from the race to an alleged smear campaign run by Ruth Padel, his foremost competitor, the competition was a historic one. Would Oxford have its first woman or first Caribbean Nobel laureate as professor of poetry? The media projected Walcott’s withdrawal as the result of an elaborate attempt to besmirch his reputation, whereas his history of sexual harassment at Harvard University is well documented.

Amongst otherwise laudatory obituaries in international media, only a sole opinion piece in the New York Times questioned the deification of Walcott, undoubtedly a great writer but also a sexual predator. The two things, as I realise after a decade of reading and re-reading him, are not incommensurate by any standards and perhaps even consistent.

This is the visible poetry of the Antilles, then. Survival.

As someone who desires to write the history of a small and literate group of individuals in modern South Asia, I have often wondered at how many of my colleagues manage to write histories of South Asian people who did not write and ruminate as much as my historical protagonists, who are indeed conveniently located in the 19th and 20th centuries. My historical characters are politically and socially overly documented, indeed, overtly documented. Some of them indeed claimed to write for peasants as well meaning socialists. Being a literary historian however has made me appreciate how the distinctions between low and high literature, between orality and print, between manuscript and print, between minstrel and scribe, all of these was turned upside down in the colonial period.

The state writes the history of ordinary people from day to day and the seasons meld into one another. Even as we are all under increased surveillance, we have also collapsed into an amorphous mass. Meanwhile, our indigenous people are daily being displaced violently and live in grinding poverty and destitution even as successive post-colonial governments exploit the land for what it is worth.

We still wait, wait for revolution. Wait for change. Wait for each rock to split into each nation. We stare at the saffron clad bullfrogs to come baying at us for votes, and we gaze at the khaki mantis police killing imaginary terrorists. Even the furred caterpillar judges can no longer provide the equality we once hoped for in a land torn apart by religion and caste. We can only wait, and like Walcott, use a bewildered schizophrenic language to posit resistance.

Once upon a time indentured labourers were piled up in ships and sailed off across the Indian Ocean to Walcott’s country, the Caribbean. Some died, some survived. So it goes. We wait.

“...and in the salt chuckle of rocks
with their sea pools, there was the sound
like a rumour without any echo
of History, really beginning.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.