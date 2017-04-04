The Big Story: Call it racism

The Indian government now objects to a statement of the obvious. After a spate of attacks on Africans living in Greater Noida, including a brutal assault in a mall captured on a chilling video, the chiefs of mission of 43 African countries said New Delhi had not taken “known, sufficient and visible” deterrent action. They also pointed out that the attack was “xenophobic and racial in nature” and called for an independent investigation by the United Nations Human Rights Council and other human rights bodies.

Delhi’s huffy response to such damning criticism boiled down to this: a “criminal act” that followed the suspicious death of a young Indian student could not be described as racist, and the government had done plenty to address it, why it had even discussed the episode in Parliament and put out a detailed statement on it.

There is something more worrying than diplomatic ineptness at work here. First, the attempt to drain the attacks of racial politics and recast them as stray criminal acts. It takes a deliberate myopia to do so. The lurid rumours of cannibalism that spread after the death of Manish Khari, the Indian student, were racialised to begin with. And in the immediate aftermath of the death, the police took two Nigerians into custody, not because they were believed guilty at that point, but to protect them from an angry mob. Then, the police booked five Nigerian men under charges of murder, following a complaint by Khari’s parents. The spate of attacks that followed involved large numbers of people in several separate incidents. The victims had no link to the murder case apart from the fact that they were African, just as the men accused of the crime were African.

Second, the police have arrested seven people and booked another 600 for rioting, but if previous cases are anything to go by, the prospects of prosecution are bleak. In 2014, a mob set upon three students from Gabon and Burkina Faso in Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk metro station, yet no one was arrested. In 2015, the case was closed. Also in 2014, sometime Delhi law minister and Aam Aadmi Party legislator Somnath Bharti had led a raid on Africans living in Khirki Extension. Though his party gave the go ahead to prosecute him and a chargesheet was filed, Bharti remains largely unscathed, while the roster of cases against him lengthens.

If such appalling incidents are to be prevented in future, the government needs to recognise the Greater Noida attacks for what they were, acts of racial violence not hooliganism, and ensure time bound prosecutions. Failing to do so would compound the offence.

Nishita Jha speaks to Nigerian students living in Greater Noida, drawn by the promise of better education, trapped in half-deserted apartment complexes on the peripheries of the city.

Abhishek Dey investigates the incidents of violence in Greater Noida.

