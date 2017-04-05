The national language debate is back in Tamil Nadu, and this time, it has stirred up a nation-wide Twitter storm. The hashtag #StopHindiChauvinism has been trending on social media as several Tamilians take to Twitter to vent their anger over the perceived imposition of Hindi on the state by the central government.

At the centre of this debate are little white and yellow milestones that dot the national highways of Tamil Nadu. Last week, English signs were being erased from these milestones by the National Highways Authority of India and replaced with Hindi signs instead, reported The New Indian Express. Milestones on NH 75, which connects cities in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, now reportedly have signs only in Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. Similarly, NH 77 which connects Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu with Pondicherry has been reported to have place names written only in Tamil and Hindi.

This weeding out of English has raised concerns over the inconvenience that might be caused to travellers, truckers and medical tourists from other states. Moreover, it is regarded as a violation of the three-language road signage policy - which must include the regional language, Hindi and English.

#StopHindiChauvinism This is totally unethical! Why should HINDI occupies here in milestone :( pic.twitter.com/Arb6CuBZrk — Manoj Daran (@Manojdaran) April 3, 2017

@itisdeepakdubey @Neyandar S. British imposed English but now Hindi is being imposed on us. pic.twitter.com/6IfY5dlD4D — Praveen Kumar (@Praveenkumar91) April 4, 2017

Dear Indian government if u trying to impose Hindi on us this wat happen #StopHindiChauvinism 😂 pic.twitter.com/Qf7WGa0IX6 — pirammarajan (@pirammarajan) April 3, 2017

But the entry of Hindi into these milestones, in the place of English, seems to have touched a raw nerve among the people of Tamil Nadu. Tamilians have historically strongly opposed the imposition of Hindi on the state. In 1965, when Hindi was to be made the sole official language of the country, anti-Hindi agitations peaked in the state resulting in two months of violence, arson and looting spread across the state.

Following media reports on the milestones, leaders of Tamil Nadu political parties like Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Pattali Makkal Katchi have issued warnings of large-scale protests if the centre continued to push for Hindi at the expense of other languages.

“This shows bringing Hindi hegemony through the backdoor in Tamil Nadu,” said MK Stalin, DMK’s working president, in a statement to the press.

Meanwhile, social media users argue that while Hindi may be an official language, it is not the national language of the country and cannot be forced on non-Hindi states.

#StopHindiChauvinism pic.twitter.com/Z2USjbe254 — Ramsey (@ramkiramasamy) April 4, 2017 You do not feel happy if we speak in any other language?

For me "NO USE OF HINDI" Why should i learn? English useful for Job & to go abroad. If i want, I learn any IND language #StopHindiChauvinism — V.Tamizhan (@vnvn_2005) April 4, 2017

British r renowned fr colonisation

Let Hindi belt admit that they're also colonising non Hindi regions of India, then. #StopHindiChauvinism https://t.co/JFP3M3xYwh — ಬೀದಿ ನಾಟಕ (@mareguLi) April 4, 2017

Dear Hindi Speakers, our fight is against hindi imposition not against the language. Get it right. Pls join us. #StopHindiChauvinism — Jayateerth Nadagouda (@jayateerthbn) April 3, 2017

Several social media users from other states across the country have voiced their protest against the move to replace English with Hindi on highway milestones. Lashing out against Twitter users who asked “Why can’t you learn Hindi?”, people from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and even Bihar joined in the clamour against the imposition of Hindi.

If Karnataka should have a multilingual policy, it should b along the lines of Kannada+Tulu+Kodava+Konkani and English. #StopHindiChauvinism — Liberator Furiosa (@MissFurioso) April 3, 2017

Dear Southies kudos to you for stopping the Hindi onslaught. Love from - A Bihari who lost his language i.e. Bhojpuri. #StopHindiChauvinism — Rogue Academic (@rogueacademic88) April 3, 2017

#StopHindiChauvinism learnt hindi from lkg.Travelled 3000 kms on bike from vizag to sikkim.English is my saviour not hindi🙏 — Karthik (@drkarthik_n) April 3, 2017

Telugu will be the first language to get extinct... Let's join hands with Tamizhs and Kannadigas and #StopHindiChauvinism — OnlyTFI™|SPYder (@OnlyTFI) April 3, 2017