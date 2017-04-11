conquering the heights

In the Philippines, the premium placed on height is no tall tale

There is something troubling in the thought of people being made to aspire to heights that are literally beyond their reach.

Noel Celis/AFP

During the 1936 Berlin Olympics – the first time basketball was played as an Olympic sport – the Philippine men’s basketball team was a surprisingly strong contender. Largely seen as underdogs because of their short stature, the team managed to win every game except the one against the United States.

Though that particular game against the eventual victors was one-sided, James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, wrote in his diary that the Philippine team would have won if not for their height. Over 80 years later, basketball has enduring in popularity in the Philippines, and height continues to play a decisive role not just in the game, but in different domains in society.

In the Philippines, advertisements for popular growth supplements feature tall basketball players or celebrities. Photo credit: Gideon Lasco [Licensed under Creative Commons by NC-4.0].
In the Philippines, advertisements for popular growth supplements feature tall basketball players or celebrities. Photo credit: Gideon Lasco [Licensed under Creative Commons by NC-4.0].

In Manila, giant billboards showcase basketball players endorsing “growth supplements” - multivitamin formulations that implicitly claim they can make children grow taller. In my PhD research as part of the Chemical Youth Project, I was interested in making sense of the popularity of these supplements - and understanding the meanings of height in the Philippines.

I surveyed Philippine society to understand how and why height matters in a country where the average is estimated to be 163 centimetres for males and 150 cm for females.

Basketball and beyond

With the standard 3.050-metre height of its ring, the very architecture of basketball favours the tall. Understandably, then, tallness is a desirable trait for many Filipino youths, especially males, for whom basketball is a route to social, educational and economic opportunities.

Beauty pageants, another unlikely but well-trodden path for success, likewise privilege tallness. Tellingly, no woman shorter than 165cm has ever won the Miss Universe title. In beauty pageants, height emerges as a constitutive element of beauty.

More significantly, however, height remains a requirement for many jobs in the Philippines, particularly those that are within reach of the great majority. To be a police officer, for instance, the law requires a height of least 162cm for males and 157cm for females. Security guards are legally required to be least 162cm.

With height’s social and economic benefits, then, it is no surprise that many Filipino parents are trying to make their kids grow taller through food and vitamin supplements, among other ways. (Jumping at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve is also thought to boost height).

Many scientists agree that height is partly genetic and partly environmental, and that nutrition plays a big role in maximising genetic potential. Even so, wealth and good quality of life are no guarantee of tallness.

For many Filipino youths, especially males, basketball is a route to social, educational and economic opportunities. Photo credit: Erik De Castro/Reuters
For many Filipino youths, especially males, basketball is a route to social, educational and economic opportunities. Photo credit: Erik De Castro/Reuters

Conversely, there’s always a chance that someone from the slums can grow tall. Perhaps this uncertainty is why growth supplements, despite the lack of evidence for their efficacy, continue to be in high demand: they make hope available for consumption.

Making sense of the height premium

Studies from various fields - from evolutionary psychology to economic history - support the view that height is indeed advantageous in many ways. Tall people are more likely to have higher salaries, overall success in their careers, and even more sexual partners.

Some research in evolutionary pscyhology and sociobiology explains this “height premium” as an evolutionary advantage. But these explanations don’t account for the particular ways in which the meanings of height vary, both from person to person and country to country.

Cultural history can furnish some context to help us make sense of the meanings of height. In the Philippines, while a preference for tallness can be found in some indigenous, likely precolonial epics, the American colonial period (1899-1945) can arguably be identified as the period when height truly became a premium.

Aside from introducing basketball and including height as a measure of child health, the Americans required certain heights for civilian and military jobs. Tellingly, they referred to Filipinos as “little brown brothers”, effectively making use of height difference as a way to highlight the difference between coloniser and colonised.

But the preference for tallness persisted even after the American period. Though stories of success despite shortness were also celebrated, it was tallness that was sought after and eventually commercialised. By the 1970s, a beauty queen was saying Iba na ang matangkad (It’s different if you’re tall!) to promote a margarine that claimed to boost kids’ heights.

Former president Benigno Aquino vetoed a bill changing height requirements for policemen and firemen. Photo credit: Olivia Harris/Reuters
Former president Benigno Aquino vetoed a bill changing height requirements for policemen and firemen. Photo credit: Olivia Harris/Reuters

When the Philippine Senate passed a bill to remove height requirements for policemen and firemen in 2012, the then president, Benigno Aquino, vetoed it, citing the need for “necessary physical attributes”.

Height of discrimination?

The attention to height is not unique to the Philippines - and neither are attempts to become taller. If the Philippines today has growth supplements, growth hormones have been used to boost the height of perfectly normal children all over the world.

There’s also limb-lengthening surgery - a complicated procedure, but one that some apparently think is worth the time, pain and money.

But how tall is tall enough? The comparative paradigms brought about by globalisation have meant that being average or “tall” in the Philippines is not enough: one must now be compared to people (fellow athletes and pageant contestants; social and epidemiological peers) around the world.

Even the Philippine nutrition agency, in defending its decision to replace a local children’s growth chart with the WHO one in the 1990s, cited the need to “complete globally” with children of other nations.

Unsurprisingly, when a Facebook infographic showed that the Filipinos were the second shortest in Southeast Asia in 2014, it received media attention and provoked fresh concerns about stunting.

Nutrition studies suggest that it is indeed possible for Filipinos to become taller. Over the past century, dramatic increases in average heights in Asian countries, such as Iran and South Korea, suggest that the Philippines, too, can enjoy a “secular trend” of height increases, beginning with the wealthy and the middle class.

But what of the Filipino poor and the many others who are caught in an unnecessary vertical hierarchy? Beyond a warranted concern over parents spending money on unproven and unsafe therapies in the hopes of having taller children, there is something troubling in the thought of people being made to aspire to heights that are literally beyond their reach.

Gideon Lasco, PhD candidate in Medical Anthropology, Amsterdam Institute for Social Science Research (AISSR), University of Amsterdam.

This article first appeared on The Conversation.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How technology is changing the way Indians work

An extensive survey reveals the forces that are shaping our new workforce 

Dell

Shreya Srivastav, 28, a sales professional, logs in from a cafe. After catching up on email, she connects with her colleagues to discuss, exchange notes and crunch numbers coming in from across India and the world. Shreya who works out of the café most of the time, is employed with an MNC and is a ‘remote worker’. At her company headquarters, there are many who defy the stereotype of a big company workforce - the marketing professional who by necessity is a ‘meeting-hopper’ on the office campus or those who have no fixed desks and are often found hobnobbing with their colleagues in the corridors for work. There are also the typical deskbound knowledge workers.

These represent a new breed of professionals in India. Gone are the days when an employee was bound to a desk and the timings of the workplace – the new set of professionals thrive on flexibility which leads to better creativity and productivity as well as work-life balance. There is one common thread to all of them – technology, tailored to their work styles, which delivers on speed and ease of interactions. Several influential industry studies and economists have predicted that digital technologies have been as impactful as the Industrial Revolution in shaping the way people work. India is at the forefront of this change because of the lack of legacy barriers, a fast-growing economy and young workers. Five factors are enabling the birth of this new workforce:

Smart is the way forward

According to the Future Workforce Study conducted by Dell, three in five working Indians surveyed said that they were likely to quit their job if their work technology did not meet their standards. Everyone knows the frustration caused by slow or broken technology – in fact 41% of the working Indians surveyed identified this as the biggest waste of time at work. A ‘Smart workplace’ translates into fast, efficient and anytime-anywhere access to data, applications and other resources. Technology adoption is thus a major factor in an employee’s choice of place of work.

Openness to new technologies

While young professionals want their companies to get the basics right, they are also open to new technologies like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The Dell study clearly reflects this trend — 93% of Indians surveyed are willing to use Augmented/Virtual Reality at work and 90% say Artificial Intelligence would make their jobs easier. The use of these technologies is no longer just a novelty project at firms. For example, ThysenKrupp, the elevator manufacturer uses VR to help its maintenance technician visualize an elevator repair job before he reaches the site. In India, startups such as vPhrase and Fluid AI are evolving AI solutions in the field of data processing and predictive analysis.

Desire for flexibility 

A majority of Indians surveyed rate freedom to bring their own devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones etc.) to work very highly. This should not be surprising, personal devices are usually highly customized to an individual’s requirements and help increase their productivity. For example, some may prefer a high-performance system while others may prioritize portability over anything else. Half the working Indians surveyed also feel that the flexibility of work location enhances productivity and enables better work-life balance. Work-life balance is fast emerging as one of the top drivers of workplace happiness for employees and initiatives aimed at it are finding their way to the priority list of business leaders.

Maintaining close collaboration 

While flexible working is here to stay, there is great value in collaborating in person in the office. When people work face to face, they can pick up verbal and body language cues, respond to each other better and build connections. Thus, companies are trying to implement technology that boosts seamless collaboration, even when teams are working remotely. Work place collaboration tools like Slack and Trello help employees keep in touch and manage projects from different locations. The usage of Skype has also become common. Companies like Dell are also working on hi-tech tools such as devices which boost connectivity in the most remote locations and responsive videos screens which make people across geographies feel like they are interacting face to face.

Rise of Data Security 

All these trends involve a massive amount of data being stored and exchanged online. With this comes the inevitable anxiety around data security. Apart from more data being online, security threats have also evolved to become sophisticated cyber-attacks which traditional security systems cannot handle. The Dell study shows that about 74% of those surveyed ranked data security measures as their number one priority. This level of concern about data security has made the new Indian workforce very willing to consider new solutions such as biometric authentication and advanced encryption in work systems.

Technology is at the core of change, whether in the context of an enterprise as a whole, the workforce or the individual employee. Dell, in their study of working professionals, identified five distinct personas — the Remote Workers, the On-The-Go Workers, the Desk-centric Workers, the Corridor Warriors and the Specialized Workers.

Dell has developed a range of laptops in the Dell Latitude series to suit each of these personas and match their requirements in terms of ease, speed and power. To know more about the ‘types of professionals’ and how the Dell Latitude laptops serve each, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Dell and not by the Scroll editorial team.