Three years to the day since the Narendra Modi government was sworn in, news emerged that the government had banned the sale of cattle for slaughter in animal markets across the country. The move is only the latest appearance of the cow, and other cattle animals, in the headlines. The political climate under Modi has meant harsh cow slaughter laws and violence by gau rakshak (cow protection) gangs that chase down and assault Muslims who they suspect of trying to harm cows.

All this has meant an unprecedented focus on bovines in India. To explain the hysteria sweeping through India, Scroll.in has written on the history of cow protection and tried to explain how upper caste taboos on beef have driven gau raksha politics. We have also pointed out the futility of beef bans, using data to show that cow slaughter laws actually decrease cattle numbers. There is also hypocrisy: even as meat is banned, other cow products such as leather and bone china remain thriving industries. Here’s the full list: