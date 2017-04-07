The Big Story: Veil done

On Thursday, the Rajya Sabha’s passed four bills related to the Goods and Services Tax, which aims to fold all indirect taxes into one rate and turn India into a common market. The four pieces of legislation spell out how the tax will actually be administered. This brings India even closer to implementing a reform that has been a decade and a half in the making.

For the GST to become a reality, state assemblies still have to pass their own versions of the legislation, and there’s also the mostly perfunctory question of presidential assent. At its next meeting, the GST Council, the deliberative body with representatives of the Centre and all the states, also has to decide on the rate for major commodities. The government has said that the new tax regime will be rolled out from July 1.

This brings up an important question about the way GST will be administered, one raised by several members of Parliament over the last few days. The IT backbone of the GST has been built and will be run by a private limited company called GST Network, GSTN for short. Only 49% of ownership of this company lies with the government. The remaining 51% is held by private entities including ICICI bank, HDFC bank and the Life Insurance Corporation.

Because the government does not have majority control of GSTN, the company has refused to let the Comptroller and Auditor General examine the data it holds. It insists that it is simply a “pass-through” portal, simply coordinating data that comes in from the central excise board and the states. But the government auditor has pointed out that under the Companies Act, the equity break-up doesn’t matter as much as the fact that the government has “strategic control” of GSTN, which means it should be open to auditing.

This point was raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s own Subramanian Swamy, who said in the Rajya Sabha that the GSTN was a “shady organisation” that needs to be restructured if it is to be trusted. However, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in his reply to the debate, said that the government has no plans to change its approach to GSTN.

The Goods and Services Tax is the biggest legislative reform that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure has seen. To ensure that this bold experiment is understood in full, it is crucial for the government to be able to examine and audit every aspect of the new taxation approach. The fact that the backbone underpinning the tax’s administration is avoiding scrutiny from the state auditor should be a cause for serious concern – something the government, with its strategic control of GSTN, could easily rectify.

The Big Scroll

Political picks

Punditry

