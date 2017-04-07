FRIDAY, APRIL 7

ART Shiva Gor at Clark House Initiative

City-based artist Shiva Gor is exhibiting Tanda: Perspective of Gormati and Roma Aesthetics, a set of installations that explores the aesthetics of the Gors, the nomadic Indian community to which he belongs. For more information, see here.

When: Until Sunday, April 9. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

The Dancing Line by Bijay Parida at Artisans’

An exhibition of Odissi pattachitra that focuses on the theme of Krishna leela by Bhubaneshwar-based artist Bijay Parida. On Friday at 6.30 pm, Mumbai-residing Odissi dancer Daksha Mashruwala will deliver a lecture-demonstration on the Gita Govinda. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, April 8, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V.B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm Hous, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

COMEDY 43 Come at Studio Mojo

Mumbai comedians Azeem Banatwala and Aakash Mehta will test new material in this show hosted by fellow city comic Jeeya Sethi and organised by events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, April 7 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Amogh Ranadive + Anirban Dasgupta + Sonali Thakker at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comics Sonali Thakker and Amogh Ranadive from Mumbai and Anirban Dasgupta from Kolkatta will perform sets through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 7 at 9.30 pm, Saturday, April 8 at 8.30 pm and 10.30 pm and Sunday, April 9 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

FILM Even Red Can Be Sad at Films Division

Filmmaker Amit Dutta’s documentary Even Red Can Be Sad (2015), about artist and writer Ram Kumar, will be shown as this week’s instalment of the Films Division’s The FD Zone series of screenings. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 7 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The FD Zone, Films Division, R. R. III Theatre, Tenth Floor, diagonally opposite Jaslok Hospital, Pedder Road. Tel: 022 2351 0461.

A Death in the Gunj at Liberty Cinema

Actor Konkona Sen Sharma’s directorial debut, English film A Death in the Gunj, will be screened by Asia Society. Set in 1979, the story hinges on a family holiday in the Anglo-Indian town of McCluskiegunj, now in Jharkhand, which begins with great promise but ends in tragedy. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 7 at 7 pm.

Where: Liberty Cinema, 41-42 Marine Lines, opposite Bombay Hospital. Tel: 022 2208 4521.

FOOD & DRINK Rongali Bihu at The Bombay Canteen

Lower Parel restaurant The Bombay Canteen is serving an Assamese harvest meal to mark Rongali Bihu, the community’s New Year. The pop-up dinner, which is a collaboration with Assamese home cook Gitika Saikia, will feature a set thali for two made up of 11 vegetarian dishes including pumpkin flower fritters; pumpkin leaves curry with jackfruit seeds; rice and jaggery cakes and Indian olives. Guests can also opt for a pork or fish course at an additional cost. The meal is priced at Rs 1,800 (excluding taxes) for two; seats must be reserved a day in advance. For more information see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Sunday, April 16, from 7 pm.

Where: The Bombay Canteen, Process House, Kamala Mills, near Radio Mirchi office, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 4966 6666.

Modern Coastal Experience Dinner at Flavour Diaries

Mumbai chef Sandeep Sreedharan, who runs a culinary events company called Esca Brahma, will serve a surprise seven-course modern seafood-focused dinner. The meal is priced at Rs 4,500 per person without wine and at Rs 5,500 per person with wine. To reserve a spot, call 98203 30144. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 7 at 9 pm.

Where: Flavour Diaries, Third Floor, Rohan Plaza, same building as Social and Raasta Bombay, Khar. Tel: 98201 43404.

MUSIC Saz-E-Bahar at the NCPA Godrej Dance Theatre

The eighth edition of the National Centre for the Performing Arts’s annual two-day festival of Indian instrumental music will feature solo recitals by Mumbai-based sitar player Shakir Khan and tabla player Yogesh Samsi on Friday (at 6pm, tickets priced at Rs 150 per person are being sold here) and by shehnai player Hassan Haider from Kolkata and violin player M. Narmadha from Chennai (at 6 pm, tickets priced at Rs 150 per person are being sold here). For more information, see here and here.

When: Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 at 6 pm.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Deep In Dance with Luca Bacchetti at Ark Bar

Italian electronic music DJ-producer Luca Bacchetti will headline this instalment of Deep In Dance, the gig series programmed by city-based event company Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment. The entry fee of Rs 1,000 per person includes a cover charge of Rs 500. To book a spot on the guest list, call 81081 82150 or 84240 63065. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 7 at 9 pm.

Where: Ark Bar, Courtyard by Marriott, CTS 215, opposite Sangam BIG Cinemas, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6136 9999.

Make Believe with UT and Maverick + Midland Sparks + Smokey at Bonobo

The work of city-based VJ UT aka Utkarsh Agarwal will be showcased at the second instalment of this new gig series at Bandra bar Bonobo, organised in association with Mumbai-headquartered artist management company Gently Altered, which puts the spotlight on the skills of visual jockeys. His visuals will accompany sets by three electronic music DJs, Maverick aka Jogesh Chimnani and Smokey aka Indira Kanawade, both of whom are from Mumbai and Midland Sparks aka Maitreya Rajurkar from Pune. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 7 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

EDX at Kitty Su

Switzerland-based Italian electronic dance music DJ-producer EDX aka Maurizio Colella will take over the console. To book a spot, the cover charge of Rs 500 per person for women and Rs 1,000 per person for men can be paid in advance here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 7 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

Levi’s 501 Friday with Komorebi + Lost Stories + Prateek Kuhad + Ritviz at AntiSocial

Delhi-based electronica act Komorebi aka Tarana Marwah, capital-resising singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, Mumbai electronic dance music duo Lost Stories aka Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi, and Pune producer Ritviz Srivastava will make up the line-up at this instalment of gig series Levi’s 501 Friday, which is programmed by entertainment production company Only Much Louder. The concert is booked out. Walk-ins will be allowed to enter if there are no-shows. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 7 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

PHOTOGRAPHY In the City, A Library at Project 88

This collection of images of books inside libraries in the city is a collaboration between photojournalist Chirodeep Chaudhuri and writer Jerry Pinto, both of whom live in Mumbai. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 8. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A. Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

Photowallah at Tarq

An exhibition of Udaipur-based artist Waswo X. Waswo’s hand-coloured photographs, shot in his studio. The portraits and tableaux of dancers, flower sellers and models dressed as mythological figures hark bark to the nineteenth and early twentieth-century style of studio photography. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 8. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

SHOPPING & STYLE Art Supplies Sale at Art Lounge

Art Lounge, a store that sells fine art supplies such as paint, brushes, canvases, paper and other material, is holding a sale at which items by brands such as Pebeo, Escoda, Strathmore and Camlin will be sold at discounts of up to 60 per cent.

When: Until Sunday, April 16. Open daily, from 10 am to 7 pm.

Where: Hodiwala Bathena HP Petrol Pump, 3 J. D. Tata Road, behind Eros Cinema, Churchgate. Tel: 022 2287 8787.

THEATRE The Open Couple at Clap and AntiSocial

An English version of Italian playwright Dario Fo’s drama The Open Couple directed by Faraz Khan. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person for the Clap show are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. The entry fee for the shows at AntiSocial is Rs 300 per person. FOr more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 7 at 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm at Clap and Sunday, April 9 at 5 pm and 7.30 pm at AntiSocial.

Where: Clap, Unit No.201, A Wing, Second Floor, Solitaire II, opposite Infiniti Mall, Malad (West). Tel: 022 6587 6777. AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

The Vagina Monologues at Canvas Laugh Club

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s Hindi production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues, a series of touching and hilarious stories of sexual experience and abuse, will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 7 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Palladium Mall, Third Floor, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Gandhi – The Musical at the NCPA Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Written and directed by Danesh Khambata, this English musical traces Gandhi’s life. Tickets priced at Rs 500, Rs 700, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000, Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 at 7.30 pm and Sunday, April 9 at 4 pm and 7.30 pm.

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

First Thoughts by Kunal Kamra at Brewbot

City-residing comedian Kunal Kamra will perform a solo show organised by events company Chalta Hai Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Ground Floor, Morya Landmark 1, off Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

3D: A Night of Absurd Comedy at The Huddle

Comedians Shlok Siddhant, Sagar Mavani, Jerin Ephrem, Karan Chauhan and Navin Noronha will take turns at the mic. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 8 pm.

Where: The Huddle, Twelfth Floor, Stellar Towers, Diamond Garden, opposite K Star Mall, Chembur (East). Tel: 98701 78866.

Aakash Gupta + Raghav Mandava at Tuning Fork

City-residing comedians Aakash Gupta and Raghav Mandava will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 330 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58490.

DANCE Sangeet Nritya Yatra at Sharda Sangeet Vidyalaya

Mumbai-based Odissi exponent Debi Basu and her students, city-residing kathak performer Jonaki Raghavan and bharatanatyam dancer Swati Daithankar, who lives in Pune, will perform a concert organised as part of Hindustani classical music institute Sharda Sangeet Vidyalaya’s year-long ninetieth anniversary celebrations. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Sharda Sangeet Vidyalaya, Nadabrahma Mandir, M. Kalelkar Marg, near Kala Nagar, Bandra (East). Tel: 022 2659 0433.

Tales of Twenty Dodgy Fingers at The Mumbai Assembly

Contemporary dancers Karoliina Loimaala from Finland and Maya Oliva from Belgium will present this piece of dance theatre based on Alfred Hitchcock’s suspense thrillers. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Mumbai Assembly, 16 Veronica Road, near Birdsong The Organic Cafe, Bandra (West). Tel: 099309 90969.

EVENTS FOR KIDS Weaving Tales at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Children’s book author Santhini Govindan, who resides in Mumbai, will conduct a workshop for kids between the ages of nine and 14 on the histories of a few Indian visual art forms. Tickets are priced at Rs 500 per person (which includes the museum entry fee) are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 8, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Nostalgia for the Light at Tarq

Patricio Guzman’s documentary Nostalgia for the Light (2010) draws a parallel between the culture of astronomy in Chile and the atrocities committed during the Pinochet regime. Chile’s observatories are located in the Atacama desert. The sands of the same desert are mined by a group of ageing women whose loved ones were killed during Pinochet’s time and buried in mass graves. The film in Spanish will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee; email info@tarq.in to book a spot. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 5 pm.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11am to 6pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Ustad Rahim Fahimuddin Dagar Dhrupad Utsav at Ravindra Natya Mandir

This two-day festival dedicated to the Hindustani classical music form of dhrupad will comprise screenings of rare video recordings of performances as well as recitals by contemporary artists such as vocalists Auchin Banerjee, Vinay Shukla, Darshan Dubey and Ashish Sankrityayan; pakhawaj player Mrinal Upadhyay and veena players S. Balachander and Zahid Khan. There is no entry fee. For more information and the schedule, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9 at 3 pm.

Where: Mini Theatre, Third Floor, Ravindra Natya Mandir, near Siddhivinayak Temple, Sayani Marg, Prabhadevi. Tel: 022 2436 5990.

House Concert Mumbai: Session 1 with Joel Veena + Mohit Mukhi + Kalyaani in Colaba

The inaugural instalment of the Mumbai leg of this gig series from Delhi that takes place inside people’s homes will feature performances by American veena player Joel ‘Veena’ Eisenkramer and city-based singer-songwriters Mohit Mukhi and Kalyaani, who uses only her first name. There is no entry fee; RVSP here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 8pm.

Where: Colaba; the complete address will be shared with those who register.

Beatfrenzy + FEEL + Himay at Summer House Cafe

Mumbai-residing electronic music DJs Beatfrenzy aka Oswald Thombre, FEEL aka Karan Thakur and Himay Kumbhani will each play a set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Boxout.fm Launch with Romare + Dualist Inquiry + EZ Riser at AntiSocial

This electronic music gig that will celebrate the launch of Boxout.fm, a new online radio station by Delhi-based composer and guitarist Dualist Inquiry aka Sahej Bakshi will feature a headlining set by British producer Romare aka Archie Fairhurst. The show will include supporting slots by Bakshi and Mumbai-residing DJ EZ Riser aka Sohail Arora, the founder of Krunk, which has co-organised the event. The entry fee is Rs 700 person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Global Bob + General Zooz at Raasta Bombay

Jamaican dancehall dancer Global Bob aka Chad Torrington will showcase his skills at this gig that will also feature General Zooz aka Zorawar Shukla of Delhi-based reggae sound system Reggae Rajahs. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Jordan Johnson at Tuning Fork

Capital-based singer-songwriter Jordan Johnson, which is also the frontman of alternative rock band North, will perform a show of his solo material. The cover charge is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

POETRY Spoken Word Poetry at AntiSocial

American performance artist Kate Black-Regan and Singapore-based spoken word artist Nupur Saraswat will stage their poetry show ‘The Fierce in My Family’. The event will also feature poetry performances by Jackie Thakkar, Nadeem Raj, Isha Joshi, Yahya Bootwala, Mohammed Sadriwala, Rakesh Tiwari, Saumya Kaulgud and Zubair Ahmed Zaki. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 3 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Make Shift Shop at Sequel

Mumbai-based designer Nimish Shah will present his summer collection at this two-day pop-up exhibition and sale. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9, from 9 am to 7 pm.

Where: Sequel, Ground Floor, Shop No.2, Solace, 33rd Road, opposite Khane Khas, near Mini Punjab, Bandra (West). Tel: 75064 77710.

StyleCracker Borough at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Indo-Western wear by Aapro; bridal wear by Anita Ojha and Tahera; ethnic clothing by Ginil and Disha; casual clothing by Love Genration and Pause; kids’ couture by Norris Road; and Indian jewellery by Rangbaari will be among the wares on offer at this instalment of shopping bazaar the Stylecracker Borough. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9, from 10 am to 10 pm.

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mahalaxmi.

A Summer Saloon at Ravi Vazirani Design Studio

Bangalore-based clothing label The Summer House will preview its new collection of handwoven denim, khadi and cotton clothes at this two-day pop-up. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9, from 11 am to 6 pm.

Where: Ravi Vazirani Design Studio, Flat 16B, First Floor, Geetanjali Co-operative Housing Society, next to HP Petroleum, S. V. Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 98196 61485.

The Lil Flea at Jio Garden

Popular bazaar The Lil Flea is marking its third anniversary with back-to-back editions over consecutive weekends featuring 250 shopping stalls and 70 food vendors. On offer will be costume jewellery by Wild Wirecraft and Lavender Room; Indo-Western clothing by Me by Megha; home decor items by Urban Kala and PenToSoul; stationery by Type 7; and jootis by Dear Jugni; as well as pizza slices by 1Tablespoon Pizza Kitchen; confections by Fleur De Lys; Mexican grub by Mexican Express; dessert waffles by Waffle House; sushi by Tokyo Treat; and Parsi fare by Firdy’s Parsi Bhonu. The music line-up this weekend includes such Mumbai acts as flautist Krishna Marathe and singer-songwriter Tejas Menon, Bangalore-residing folk-fusion rock group Swarathma and Goa-based fusion ensemble the Prem Joshua Band (see here for the schedule). This edition of the fest will also feature a beer and wine garden. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person, which will also be available at the venue, are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see theFacebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9, from 3pm to midnight.

Where: Jio Garden, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East).

Chuhal at Prithvi Theatre

Writer-director Manav Kaul’s Hindi play Chuhal, in which he also acts, is about a conventional village schoolteacher, who tries to woo a progressive young woman. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 5 pm, 7 pm and 9 pm and Sunday, April 9 at 4 pm, 6 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

Wildtrack at Sitara Studio

In director Arghya Lahiri’s English drama, a man and woman meet and find they share incredible chemistry. Then things start to go wrong. Passes priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 5 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Sitara Studio, National Engineering Compound, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, near Congress Bhavan, opposite Indiabulls Finance Centre, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2422 1666.

The Vagina Monologues at Canvas Laugh Club

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s English production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues, a series of touching and hilarious stories of sexual experience and abuse, will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Palladium Mall, Third Floor, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Mumbai vs Mumbai at The Cuckoo Club

Directed by Zubin Driver, Mumbai vs Mumbai is a suite of five portraits in English and Hindi of city characters such as a megalomaniac TV anchor and a housewife who discovers Kali. The play is based on Driver’s book Falling Indians. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 7 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

The Mule’s Foal at Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh

Students of theatre institute The Drama School Mumbai will stage a Hindi version of the play The Mule’s Foal adapted by Australian dramatist Alan Becher from the eponymous novel by Australian writer Fotini Epanomitis. Puja Sarup and Sheena Khalid of the city theatre group Patchworks Ensemble will direct. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 7 pm.

Where: Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh, Fifth Floor, Dr. A. N. Bhalerao Marg, Charni Road. Tel: 022 2385 6303.

WALKS Fountain Frolic with Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk around the Flora Fountain area that will cover such landmarks as the oldest fire temple in the city, Busy Bee’s office and Husain’s horse. Tickets priced at Rs 599 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 5pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside Bhikha Behram Well opposite the Central Telegraph Office near Churchgate.

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

Indian Popular Visual Culture: The Conquest of the World as Picture at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Curated by Delhi-based art historian Jyotindra Jain, this exhibition deals with popular imagery from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries when the colonial art school, technologies such as engraving and print making and photography and European images influenced local artists. For more information, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Sunday, April 9 to Sunday, April 30. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

The Artist’s Garden: American Impressionism at the NCPA Godrej Dance Theatre

A film of the exhibition The Artist’s Garden: American Impressionism and the Garden Movement, 1887-1920 at the Florence Griswold Museum in Connecticut will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 9 at 4 pm and 6.30 pm.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Back to the 90s at Havana

The 1990s will be the topic of discussion in stand-up sets by Anand Reghu, Punit Pania and Rohini Ramnathan, all of whom live in Mumbai. Tickets priced at Rs 150 per person for women and Rs 250 per person for men are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 9 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Havana, Gordon House Hotel, Battery Street, Apollo Bunder, behind Regal Cinema, Colaba. Tel: 022 2289 4488.

420 Project at Studio Mojo

Mumbai-based comedians Jeeya Sethi, Vaibhav Sethia, Sapan Verma, Raunaq Rajani and Sumukhi Suresh, will perform for 20 minutes each. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, April 9 at 7 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

French Baking at Eighth Studio

Pastry chef Anurita Ghoshal, who runs Khar baking studio and dessert catering service Eighth, will conduct a French pastry workshop. The session will cover items such as French apple tart; lemon brown butter madeleines; pistachio and dark chocolate financiers; gateau basque; and caramelised hazelnut cake. Tickets priced at Rs 3,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, April 9 at 4 pm.

Where: Eighth Studio, Second Floor, Rosy Red, off Carter Road, Khar. Tel: 98202 67003.

The Better Foods Farmer’s Market at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

At this newly-launched weekly bazaar, visitors can pick up organic fruit and vegetables and products such as mock meat, homemade dips, herbal teas and granola. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, April 9, from 8 am to 11 am.

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Royal Western India Turf Club, Dr. E. Moses Road, Worli. Tel: 88794 73462.

The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

At this weekly Sunday bazaar, visitors can stock up on organic vegetables, fruit and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals. For more information, seehere.

When: Sunday, April 9, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

The Thane Organic Farmers Market at Billabong High International School

Women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), which organise the weekly Juhu Organic Farmers Market, have launched a Thane chapter. Like the Juhu edition, the dairy- and sugar-free bazaar in Thane is held every Sunday. Attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, April 9, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Where: Billabong High International School, Main Road No.27, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane.

The Juhu Organic Farmers Market at Pushpa Narsee Park

At this market, held every Sunday, attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see theFacebook page.

When: Sunday, April 9, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Where: Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu.

LITERATURE Madhuri Purandare at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

City-based writer Madhuri Purandare will discuss her Marathi children’s books Vachu Anande and Lihave Netke. For more information, see the Facebook event page. There is not entry fee, however attendees will have to pay museum charges. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Sunday, April 9 at 11 am.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Bhanu Joshi and Rajan Mashelkar + Shubha Joshi at Karnataka Sangha

This Hindustani classical music concert will feature a jugalbandi duet by Mumbai-based musicians harmonium payer Bhanu Joshi and violinist Rajan Mashelkar as well as a solo recital by city-residing vocalist Shubha Joshi. There is no entry fee.

When: Sunday, April 9 at 10 am.

Where: Karnataka Sangha, Dr. M. Viseshwarya Smarak Mandir, Chhatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj Marg, off T. H. Kataria Marg, Matunga (West). Tel: 022 2437 7022.

Boxout Social with Dasta at Khar Social

The second of two electronic music gigs being held this weekend to celebrate the launch of Boxout.fm, a new online radio station by his Delhi-based composer and guitarist Dualist Inquiry aka Sahej Bakshi will feature sets by the four members of recently-formed Mumbai-based collective Dasta, Sandunes aka Sanaya Ardeshir, Zokhuma aka Arman Menzies, Ox7gen aka Aditya Ashok and Kumail Hamid. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 9 at 3 pm.

Where: Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Wet Kitty with M.Mat + GAD + Bombay Karma at Kitty Su

Mumbai-based electronic music DJs M.Mat aka Mathieu Josso, GAD aka Nishant Gadhok and Bombay Karma aka Aditya Jaiswal will each play a set at this week’s instalment of Kitty Su’s new series of Sunday afternoon poolside parties. To book a spot, the cover charge of Rs 1,000 per person can be paid in advance here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 9 at 3 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

Sparkle & Fade + Corridors at Raasta Bombay

Electronic music DJ-producers Sparkle & Fade aka Palash Kothari from Mumbai and Corridors aka Rijul Victor from Delhi will perform at this week’s instalment of Raasta Bombay’s series of rooftop sundowner gigs, which has been organised in association with city-headquartered artist and event management company Audio Freaks Project. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 9 at 4.20 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rooftop, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Sangeet Nritya Yatra at Sharda Sangeet Vidyalaya

City-based Hindustani classical music institute Sharda Sangeet Vidyalaya is celebrating its ninetieth anniversary with a year-long series of concerts during which 90 artists will present 90 ragas. This weekend will feature solo recitals by city-based musicians, sarod player Aditya Apte, vocalist Deepika Bhide and tabla player Praveen Karkare. There is no entry fee.

When: Sunday, April 9 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Sharda Sangeet Vidyalaya, Nadabrahma Mandir, M. Kalelkar Marg, near Kala Nagar, Bandra (East). Tel: 022 2659 0433.

Nemai Ghosh at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum Kolkata-based photographer Nemai Ghosh, who is best known for documenting the life of Satyajit Ray, will talk about his theatre photography. There is no entry fee for this event, which is an instalment of arts organisation Junoon’s Mumbai Local series of talks. For more information, see the Facebook event page. The talk is already booked out. Walk-ins will be allowed to enter if there are no-shows.

When: Sunday, April 9 at 5 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Blank at Sitara Studio

Actors Tushar Pandey and Ramona Arena will each perform Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour’s English drama in which gaps in the script are filled in by the audience. Pandey will perform the 5 pm show; Arena the 8 pm show. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 9 at 5 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Sitara Studio, National Engineering Compound, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, near Congress Bhavan, opposite Indiabulls Finance Centre, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2422 1666.

Peechha Karti Parchhaiyan at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

Based on Ibsen’s Ghosts and directed by K. K. Raina, Hindi play Peechha Karti Parchhaiyan is set in a feudal household in Cooch Behar ridden with politics and haunted by mysterious past events. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 9 at 7 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Mayday at The Mumbai Assembly

In English play Mayday, written and directed Trishla Patel, passengers bound for Amritsar from Delhi react in amusing ways when they realise the flight is in trouble. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 9 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Mumbai Assembly, 16 Veronica Road, near Bird Song Cafe, Bandra (West). Tel: 099309 90969.

Toxic at Independence Brewing Company

Directed by Divya Jagdale and written by Shiv Subrahmanyam, both of who are from Mumbai, English drama Toxic hinges on a relationship that’s falling apart. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 9 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Independence Brewing Company, Boolani Estate Owners Premises, New Link Road, opposite Citi Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 2639 9065.

Manto Ke Man Se at Clap

Actors Lokesh Nalva and Sharmila Dey will perform dramatic readings of two stories by Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto: ‘Toba Tek Singh’ and ‘Kali Salwar’. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 9 at 9 pm.

fWhere: Clap, Unit No.201, A Wing, Second Floor, Solitaire II, opposite Infiniti Mall, Malad (West). Tel: 022 6587 6777.

Queensway Parel Walk with Khaki Tours

Local history group Khaki Tours will conduct a walk in and around the Parel area. The tour will cover such landmarks as a temple with a double Shivling, a hill made of lava, the place where electricity first came to Mumbai and the spot where the first durbar for a British royal in India was held. Tickets priced at Rs 699 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 9 at 8 am.

Where: The walk will begin at Firdosi Collection, Jerbai Wadia Road, near Vishal Gift and Toys, Parel T. T. Junction.

ONGOING

Rohit Chawla at Akara Art

Organised by Bangalore photo gallery Tasveer, Delhi-based artist Rohit Chawla’s show The Inspired Frame is a series of photographs of contemporary models posing as figures in famous paintings by artists such as Raja Ravi Varma, Gustav Klimt and Frida Kahlo. The show will also have a series of photos inspired by Mughal miniatures. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 22. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Akara Art, 4/5, Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 5550.

Gedney in India at Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation

Over 40 images by American lensman William Gedney will be shown. The pictures were shot during Gedney’s long trips to India, where he lived in Benares and Calcutta during the late 1960s, early ’70s and early ’80s. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 6 pm.

Where: Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Second Floor, East Wing, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 9613.

Access Time at Chemould Prescott Road

This show comprises three projects: Shilpa Gupta’s ‘The photo we never got’; Anusha Yadav’s ‘The Photograph is Proof’; and ‘Some Portraits’, a collection of images by Pablo Bartholomew, Richard Bartholomew, Madan Mahatta, Ram Rahman, Sadanand Menon, Ketaki Sheth and Sooni Taraporevala. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 22. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, Third Floor, G. Talwatkar Marg, near Cathedral School, Fort. Tel: 022 2200 0211.

A Dream Deferred at Mumbai Art Room

A Dream Deferred is a collaborative project by Alejandro Figueredo Diaz-Perera from Cuba and Cara Megan Lewis from the US. They each shot a series of images in their respective countries but never met and eventually compiled the pictures as a book. For more information, see here.

When: Until Thursday, June 8. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Mumbai Art Room, Pipewala Building, Fourth Pasta Lane, Colaba. Tel: 97574 03293.

My Analogue World at Galerie Max Mueller

City-residing filmmaker, screenwriter and photographer Sooni Taraporevala is exhibiting a compilation of images taken in India and abroad spanning several decades. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 22. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Galerie Max Mueller, Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 7542.

Photography at Play: Bhatt, Karia and Mohamedi in Baroda, 1966-75 at Jhaveri Contemporary

A show of photographs by Jyoti Bhatt, Bhupendra Karia and Nasreen Mohamedi shot in the late 1960s and early 1970s when the three artists were faculty members of M. S. University in Baroda. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 22. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Jhaveri Contemporary, 2, Krishna Niwas, 58A Walkeshwar Road. Tel: 022 2369 3639.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.