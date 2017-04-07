FRIDAY, APRIL 7

ART Festival of Places at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts

This three-day festival on the theme of “People Places and Memories” will explore the cultures of three cities, Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow. Each day of the fest is dedicated to one city. On Friday, speakers such as Hindi writer Ashok Vajpeyi, heritage activist Vikramjit Rooprai, filmmaker Surajit Sarkar and street artist Hanif Kureshi, all of whom live in Delhi, will discuss their hometown and a performance of dastangoi will be presented by actors Sunil Mehra and Askari Naqvi. On Saturday, the line-up features speakers from Kolkata such as writer Amit Chaudhuri and visual artist Manas Acharya and performances of Bengali folk songs by Debalina Bhowmick, Sumanta Das Baul and Arijit Chakraborty. On Sunday, the schedule includes a talk by Delhi-residing journalist Saeed Naqvi, who is from Lucknow, and a presentation of Lucknow in Letters by Lucknow-based scientist Saman Habib and Delhi-based journalism teacher Sanjay Muttoo. There is no entry fee. For the complete schedule, see here.

When: Friday, April 7, Saturday April 8 and Sunday, April 9, from 9 am.

Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, 1 Central Vista Mess, Janpath. Tel: 011 2338 8155.

ART Serendipity Arts Festival 16 in 17 at Bikaner House

A selection of the art projects that were displayed at the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa in 2016 will be exhibited at Bikaner House. They include Indian Crafts: Tradition and Expression, a show of traditional crafts; Express/Aspire, a series of images by Delhi-based photographer Samar Jodha; and Chakraview, an installation on the idea of modern India by set designer Sumant Jayakrishnan, design strategist and one-half of audio-visual duo BLOT! Avinash Kumar, and artists Hanif Kureshi and Rutva Trivedi, who run the design studio Guerilla. On Friday at 7pm, Kolkata-based Odissi dancer Ayona Bhaduri and Bhubaneshwar-residing flautist Srinibas Satapathy will perform. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Sunday, April 16, from 10 am to 8 pm.

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate.

ART Temsuyanger Longkumer at India International Centre

An exhibition of UK-residing Indian multi-media artist Temsuyanger Longkumer’s work Gods Summit as well a set of his portraits titled Superstars, Portraits of Remarkable People I Have Met. There is no entry fee.

When: Preview on Friday, April 7 at 6.30 pm. Until Wednesday, April 19. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Main Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

PHOTOGRAPHY Revisiting the Cultural Revolution in Tibet at India International Centre

Organised by the Tibet Museum and the Tibetan government-in-exile in Dharamsala, this is an exhibition of photographs that document “the Cultural Revolution in Tibet, its ramifications on Tibetan culture and religion and how it is reviving in Tibet today”. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Saturday, April 8, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Annexe Building, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

MUSIC TALKS Ajay Pandit Jha at India Habitat Centre

Ghaziabad-based Mohan veena player Ajay Pandit Jha will present a lecture and demonstration about the Indian slide guitar and how it was modified to play Hindustani classical music. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, April 7 at 7 pm.

Where: Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

COMEDY Best In Stand-Up with Gaurav Kapoor + Madhvendra Singh + Vinay Sharma at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedians Gaurav Kapoor and Vinay Sharma, who live in Mumbai, and Madhvendra Singh from Delhi will each present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 7 at 7.30 pm, Saturday, April 8 at 9.30 pm and Sunday, April 9 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co. Premises No. 5, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

DANCE Parshwanath Upadhye + Meenakshi Srinivasan at India Habitat Centre

Bharatanatyam dancers Parshwanath Upadhye from Bangalore and Meenakshi Srinivasan from Chennai will perform solo recitals on Friday and Saturday respectively. Tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person per show are being sold here and here.

When: Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE I Have a Dream! at Epicentre

Directed by Ritu R. Chandra, this English musical, based on Mamma Mia!, is about a young girl in search of her father. Tickets priced at Rs 500, Rs 800, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 at 7.30 pm and Sunday, April 9 at 3 pm and 7.30 pm.

Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, opposite Power Grid Residential Complex, Sector 44, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 271 5000.

MUSIC Romare + Dualist Inquiry at Auro Kitchen & Bar

This electronic music gig that will celebrate the launch of Boxout.fm, a new online radio station by Delhi-based composer and guitarist Dualist Inquiry aka Sahej Bakshi and Iraqi DJ MoCity aka Mohammed Uraibi Abood will feature a headlining set by British producer Romare aka Archie Fairhurst. The show, which has been organised in association with website and Magnetic Fields festival organiser Wild City, will include a supporting slot by Bakshi. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 7 at 9 pm.

Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, Second Floor, 31, DDA Shopping complex, Aurobindo Place, Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 011 3310 7637.

MUSIC Rotem Sivan Trio at The Piano Man Jazz Club

New York-based Israeli jazz guitarist Rotem Sivan will perform along with India-residing French bassist Mishko M’ba and Mexican drummer Karina Colis, who also lives in the Big Apple. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, April 7 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Sanjeeta + Rythem at La Bodega

City-based musicians, vocalist Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and pianist Rythem Bansal, will present a jazz and boss nova set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, April 7 at 9 pm.

Where: La Bodega, First Floor, 29-B Middle Lane, Khan Market. Tel: 011 4310 5777.

COMEDY Nishant Tanwar at Canvas Laugh Club

Delhi-residing comedian Nishant Tanwar, known as Joke Singh in the stand-up circuit, will perform a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 7 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co. Premises No. 5, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC DJ Sa + Sound Avtar at Hauz Khas Social

Hip-hop DJ Sa aka Sanket Arjunwade and bass music producer Sound Avtar aka Piyush Bhatnagar, both of whom are from Mumbai, will perform a gig together. Entry, which is restricted to couples, is free via registration here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, April 7 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Hauz Khas Social, 9A & 12, Third Floor, Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52814.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

WORKSHOPS Learn to Grow Microgreens at Farm 8

Kapil Mandawewala, the founder of gardening consultancy Edible Routes, will teach participants how to grow microgreens or miniature versions of vegetables such as spinach, alfalfa, mustard, radish and broccoli at home. Tickets priced at Rs 1,200 per person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 10 am.

Where: Farm 8, Phase 5, Aya Nagar. Tel: 85870 87886.

FILM Rashomon at The Japan Foundation

Akira Kurosawa’s classic mystery Rashomon (1950), about the murder of a samurai, will be screened. The Japanese film will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee; seating on a first come, first served basis. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 2 pm.

Where: Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

ART WORKSHOPS Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club

At this painting workshop organised by city-based gallery Kohlart and conducted by Delhi-residing artist Rajesh Shrivastava, participants will be shown how to create Indian artist Sunil Das’s painting “Bull”. The registration fee is Rs 3,000 per person, which covers the cost of art supplies and entitles attendees to wine and pizza. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 3 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC BFR Sound System at Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

The capital-residing duo of rapper Delhi Sultanate aka Taru Dalmia and singer Begum X aka Samara Chopra will perform at the first anniversary celebrations of the Bass Foundation Roots Sound System, the city-based reggae sound system they launched in 2016. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 5 pm.

Where: Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Khasra 258, Lane 3, West End Marg, Saidulajab. Tel: 98211 26015.

THEATRE A Woman Alone at Akshara Theatre

In this English production of Dario Fo and Franca Rame’s Italian play Una Donna Tutta Sola directed by Vineet Chopra, Neha Sahai plays a housewife on the brink of insanity. She talks to her neighbour about her various problems: her abusive husband, her younger lover, her lecherous brother-in-law and her demanding baby. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 5 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

COMEDY Comedy Kitchen at Akshara Theatre

A series of comedy sketches written by theatre, film and television actor Dhruv Mookerji and performed by Apratim Chatterjee, Tathagata Chowdhury, Zahid Hossain, Taufeeq Ahmed and Gaurav Banerjee, all of whom belong to the Kolkata theatre group Theatrecian. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 6 pm and Sunday, April 9 at 8 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

FILM MUSIC Effulgence’s Showreel + Paper Boat at AntiSocial

Effulgence, the film society of Sri Venkateswara College in Delhi, will screen short films at this event that will also feature a performance by Delhi-based blues-rock band Paper Boat. Tickets priced at Rs 200 (students) and Rs 300 per person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 6.30 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

COMEDY All is Well 2 at Lok Kala Manch

Delhi comedians Kishore Dayani, Pratyush Chaubey, Srijan Kaushik and Mayank Pandey will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 7 pm.

Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20 Lodhi Institutional Area, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 6580 6268.

COMEDY Amit Tandon at Siri Fort Auditorium

City-residing stand-up comedian Amit Tandon will perform a show titled Honestly Speaking. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person (other denominations have sold out) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 7 pm.

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, Asian Games Village, Gautam Nagar. Tel: 022 2649 9397.

THEATRE Dr. Khanna at Alliance Francaise de Gurgaon

In this English play written and directed by Tom Alter, actress Divya Arora plays a chirpy psychiatrist counselling an unhappy man, essayed by Alter. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 7 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise de Gurgaon, S-24/8, DLF Phase III, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 406 1032.

THEATRE Ande ke Chhilke + Do Behnein at Kalasthali

A performance of two Hindi plays, writer Mohan Rakesh’s Ande ke Chhilke, in which the younger members of a family must eat eggs in secret for fear of their vegetarian mother finding out, directed by Ashutosh Shelat; and Do Behnein based on Munshi Premchand’s story about two temperamentally opposed sisters who live together, helmed by director Saurav Padhi. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9 at 7.15 pm.

Where: Kalasthali, Rezang La Marg, G Block, Palam Vihar, Sector 1, Gurgaon.

THEATRE The Mumbai Zoo at Akshara Theatre

Written, directed and performed by Kolkata-based actor Tathagata Chowdhury, this English play, inspired by the 2008 attacks in Mumbai, explores the mind of the terrorist. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 8 pm and Sunday, April 9 at 6 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

MUSIC Bollyjazz-Bollybilly at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Delhi-residing vocalist and guitarist Nikhil Mawkin will lead a five-person ensemble that will play jazz interpretations of Bollywood classics. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC EDX at Kitty Su

Switzerland-based, Italian electronic dance music DJ-producer EDX aka Maurizio Colella will play a set. The cover charge of Rs 500 per person for single women and Rs 1,000 per person for single men and per couple (of any gender) can be paid in advance to book a spot here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Barakhamba Lane, Connaught Place. Tel: 1800 11 6777.

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

FOOD & DRINK Commeat’s Easter Brunch in Hauz Khas

Home chef Ruchira Hoon-Philip will serve a spread of Easter dishes from across the world at this brunch organised by food blog Commeat. The menu includes arancini, Italian roast lamb, carrot souffle, hot cross buns, chocolate bark and lime and lemon pavlova. Tickets priced at Rs 1,600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, April 9 at 1 pm.

Where: Kalu Sarai, Hauz Khas.

POETRY MUSIC Cite For A Cause at AntiSocial

Poets Sabika Abbas Naqvi, Paribhasha Yadav and Aditya Bhandari and singer Deepika Seth and guitarist Vaibhav Ailawadi will perform at this event organised by Barefoot Dreams, a foundation that supports the underprivileged. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, April 9 at 2 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

WORKSHOPS Upcycling with Decoupage at Hobbmob Studio

At this two-hour upcycling workshop, participants will learn to create items such as planters and candle holders. Tickets priced at Rs 1,200 per person for children and Rs 2,000 per adult and child are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, April 9 at 3 pm.

Where: Hobbmob Studio, Q-5 Hauz Khas Enclave, Hauz Khas. Tel: 96440 07760.

THEATRE Ramayana For Our Time at Akshara Theatre

Written by Gopal Sharman and directed by Jalabala Vaidya, Ramayana For Our Time is a contemporary version of the epic. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 9 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

THEATRE Manto’s Kaali Shalwar at L.T.G. Auditorium

Directed by Tarun Dang, this Hindi play is based on Saadat Hasan Manto’s story Kaali Shalwar. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 9 at 7 pm.

Where: L.T.G. Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, opposite Doordarshan Bhavan, near Connaught Place. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

THEATRE Once Upon a Time at India Habitat Centre

Director Sujata Soni Bali will helm this performance of five short plays based on five short stories: Sharifan by Saadat Hasan Manto, Classroom Wiles by Sutapa Basu, The Last Letter by Dipankar Mukherjee, Twenty Questions by Twinkle Pandey and Ek Lamha by Tom Alter. Tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 9 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

ONGOING

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Stretched Terrains comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions such as ‘Yatra: The Rooted Nomad’ by MF Husain; ‘The Black Sun’ by SH Raza; and ‘Man Grinding his Teeth’ by FN Souza. For more information, see here.

When: Until Monday, July 31. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.