Let’s rewind the past week.

‘Is this the end of the road?’: JNU’s MA students face a crisis as MPhil and PhD seats are slashed

Hundreds of students will have to exit after their master’s degree exams and find other options. Read more here.

‘He said he was Hindu, they let him go’: How one man escaped an attack by cow vigilantes in Alwar

But five others, all Muslim, were thrashed for transporting cattle on Saturday. One of them died of his injuries. Read more here.

History teaches us why today’s self-styled gau-rakshaks will harm the cattle-rearing economy

Unlike their counterparts in history, who are venerated as deities, today’s cow protectors are not stakeholders in this economy. Read more here.

Dear Chetan Bhagat, here’s why we do not need a new Ram temple in Ayodhya

A response to the author’s newspaper piece titled, ‘Why we need a Ram Temple in Ayodhya’. Read more here.

Two years after Maharashtra’s beef ban, Mumbai’s Qureshi butcher community struggles with poverty

With the meat crackdown in Uttar Pradesh paralysing the livelihoods of butchers, their counterparts in Mumbai recount their struggles. Read more here.