- Rukmini S in the Huffington Post takes a closer look at a sample survey of young Indians, between the ages of 15 and 34, and finds that they are broadly religious and conservative.
- “For [Kishori] Amonkar, what was minatory – what had to be fought constantly – was what came between her and the raga,” writes Amit Chaudhuri in the Times of India, after Hindustani classical singer Amonkar died this week.
- Dipankar Ghose in the Indian Express meets the fathers and families struggling to raise their children in Chhattisgarh, two and a half years after 13 women died following sterilisation operations in a government camp.
- “We can’t have a painful, clannish response of what is happening to ‘our’ men, followed by the idiotic response of: this is a political conspiracy,” writes Nisha Susan in The Ladies Finger, saying people must not be surprised that even liberal, progressive men turn out to be misogynists.
- Deepa Padmanaban in Mint writes about a tropical ant species that lives in India, which steals the young ones of neighbouring colonies and uses them as slaves for their own colony.
- “As someone who believes that a Hindu renaissance is necessary and possible, it saddens me that this very grand idea has been reduced to horrible violence in the name of the cow,” writes Tavleen Singh in the Indian Express.
- Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Blink say that the court verdict convicting Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and four others for their connections to Naxal groups “shows disdain” for established law and judicial principles.
- The idea of cultures having an immutable “essence”, one that needs to be preserved, misses the actual manner in which they evolve – via circulation, self-creation, appropriation, resistance, interpretation, writes Keerthik Sasidharan in The Hindu.
- “You might have seen an honest toiler who could nip out a few here and there. But I saw a strike bowler who dismissed South Africa’s batsmen at a better strike rate than Warne, Murali and McGrath. I saw a man coming back over after over, Test after Test, year after year; excellent to the end,” writes Tom Eaton about the venerable Javagal Srinath in Cricket Monthly.
- The media loved US President Donald Trump’s show of military might. Are we really doing this again, asks Margaret Sullivan in the Washington Post after American missile strikes began in Syria this week.