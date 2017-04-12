BOOK EXCERPT

This clever form of erotica is a novel that tells a quite different story about Indian immigrants

The repressed lives of Sikh widows in London explode into view in Balli Kaur Jaswal’s new novel.

Darren Staples/Reuters

Entering the community centre building afterwards, Nikki was lost in thought. The woman in the langar hall had appeared so certain when she spoke of death and honour. Nikki couldn’t imagine any offspring of Kulwinder’s getting caught up in some act of dangerous resistance as the women had implied. Then again, Kulwinder was so unyielding that perhaps her daughter had rebelled.

Laughter rang down the corridor, breaking her thoughts. Strange, she thought. There were no other classes on at the same time. As she made her way to the room, the noise became louder and she could hear a voice clearly speaking.

“He puts his hand on her thigh as she’s driving the car and, as she’s driving, he moves his hand closer between her legs. She can’t concentrate on driving, so she tells him, ‘let me just get to a small side street’. He tells her – why do we have to wait?’

Nikki froze outside the door. It was Sheena’s voice. Another woman called out.

“Chee, why is he so impatient? Can’t keep it in his pants until they get to a side street? She should punish him by driving him around the car park until his little balloon deflates.”

Another wave of laughter. Nikki threw open the door.

Sheena was sitting on the front desk with the book open in her hands and all the women were crowded around her. When they saw Nikki, they scurried back to their seats. The colour drained from Sheena’s face. “So sorry,” she said to Nikki. “We saw that you had brought us books. I was just translating a story...” She slid off the desk and went to join the ladies at their seats.

“That book is mine. It’s private. It’s obviously not for any of you,” Nikki said when she felt that she could speak. She reached into the bag and pulled out the workbooks. “These are for you.” She tossed them onto the desk and put her head in her hands. The women were silent.

“Why were you all here so early?”

“You said seven o’clock,” said Arvinder.

“I said seven thirty, since that was the time you all preferred,” Nikki said.

The women turned to look accusingly at Manjeet.

“I remember her saying seven o’clock last week,” Manjeet insisted.

“I remember it.”

“Turn up your hearing aid next time,” Arvinder said.

“I don’t need to,” Manjeet said. She tucked her scarf behind her

ear to reveal the hearing aid to the class. “This has never had a battery in it.”

“Why would you wear a hearing aid if you didn’t need one?” Nikki asked.

Manjeet dropped her head in embarrassment. “Completes the whole widow look,” Sheena explained.

“Oh,” Nikki said. She waited for a further explanation from Manjeet but she simply nodded and stared at her hands.

Preetam raised her hand. “Excuse me, Nikki. Can we change the start time back to 7 pm?”

Nikki sighed. “I thought 7.30 worked better with your bus schedule.”

“It does, but if we finish earlier, it means we can get home at a decent hour.”

“Thirty minutes doesn’t make that much difference does it?” Sheena asked.

“It does for Anya and Kapil,” Preetam said. “And what about Rajiv and Priyaani?”

Movie hall in Southall, London. Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Nikki guessed these were her grandchildren but then the other women let out a collective groan.

“Those bloody idiots. One day they’re in love, the next day she is confiding to the servants that she wants to marry someone else,” Sheena said. “Don’t change the time, Nikki. Preetam’s just wasting her time following a television series.”

“I am not,” Preetam said.

“Then you’re wasting electricity,” Arvinder chided. “Do you know how much our bill was last month?” Preetam shrugged. “Of course you don’t,” Arvinder muttered. “You waste everything because you’ve always had everything.”

“Do you two share a home?” Nikki asked. She noticed a resemblance. Both women were light-skinned, with the same thin lips and striking greyish brown eyes. “Sisters?”

“Mother and daughter,” Arvinder said, pointing to herself and then Preetam. “Seventeen years apart, but thank you for thinking that I’m that young.”

“Or that Preetam’s that old,” Sheena teased.

“Have you always lived together?” Nikki asked. She could not imagine a world where she would live with Mum into her senior citizen years and retain her sanity.

“Only since my husband died,” Preetam said. “How long has it been – hai!” she suddenly cried out. “Three months.” She took the edge of her dupatta and dabbed at the corners of her eyes.

Balli Kaur Jaswal.

“Oh, enough with the theatrics,” Arvinder said. “It’s been three years.”

“But it’s still so fresh,” Preetam moaned. “Has it really been that long?”

“You know very well it has been,” Arvinder said sternly. “I don’t know where you got this idea that widows have to cry and beat their chests every time their husbands are mentioned but it’s unnecessary.”

“She got it from the evening dramas,” Sheena said.

“There. Another reason to cut back on the television,” Arvinder said.

“I think it’s very sweet,” Manjeet said. “I want to be sad like that too. Did you faint at his funeral?”

“Twice,” Preetam said proudly. “And I begged them not to cremate him.”

“I remember that,” Sheena said. “You made a huge fuss before passing out and then you woke up and started all over again.” She rolled her eyes at Nikki. “You have to do these things, see, otherwise people accuse you of being unfeeling.”

“I know,” Nikki said. After Dad died, Auntie Geeta had come over to visit, black rivulets of mascara running down her cheeks. She wanted to mourn with Mum and was surprised that Mum remained dry-eyed, having done her crying in private. When she noticed a bubbling pot of curry on the stove, she became indignant. “You’re eating? I had nothing after my husband died. My sons had to force it into my mouth.” Feeling pressured, Mum refrained from eating the curry and then wolfed it down after Auntie Geeta left.

“You are all lucky to be able to grieve like that,” Manjeet said. “Women like me don’t get a funeral or any sort of ceremony.”

“Now, now, Manjeet, don’t go putting it on yourself. There are no women like you. Just men like him,” Arvinder said.

“I don’t understand...” Nikki said.

“Are we going to do any work or is this another class of introductions?” Tarampal interrupted. She shot Nikki a disapproving look.

“We have less than an hour now,” Nikki said. She handed the books out to the women. “There are some alphabet exercises in here.” She gave Sheena a letter-writing worksheet she had printed off the internet.

Excerpted with permission from Erotic Stories For Punjabi Widows, Balli Kaur Jaiswal, HarperCollins India.

Shreya Srivastav, 28, a sales professional, logs in from a cafe. After catching up on email, she connects with her colleagues to discuss, exchange notes and crunch numbers coming in from across India and the world. Shreya who works out of the café most of the time, is employed with an MNC and is a ‘remote worker’. At her company headquarters, there are many who defy the stereotype of a big company workforce - the marketing professional who by necessity is a ‘meeting-hopper’ on the office campus or those who have no fixed desks and are often found hobnobbing with their colleagues in the corridors for work. There are also the typical deskbound knowledge workers.

These represent a new breed of professionals in India. Gone are the days when an employee was bound to a desk and the timings of the workplace – the new set of professionals thrive on flexibility which leads to better creativity and productivity as well as work-life balance. There is one common thread to all of them – technology, tailored to their work styles, which delivers on speed and ease of interactions. Several influential industry studies and economists have predicted that digital technologies have been as impactful as the Industrial Revolution in shaping the way people work. India is at the forefront of this change because of the lack of legacy barriers, a fast-growing economy and young workers. Five factors are enabling the birth of this new workforce:

Smart is the way forward

According to the Future Workforce Study conducted by Dell, three in five working Indians surveyed said that they were likely to quit their job if their work technology did not meet their standards. Everyone knows the frustration caused by slow or broken technology – in fact 41% of the working Indians surveyed identified this as the biggest waste of time at work. A ‘Smart workplace’ translates into fast, efficient and anytime-anywhere access to data, applications and other resources. Technology adoption is thus a major factor in an employee’s choice of place of work.

Openness to new technologies

While young professionals want their companies to get the basics right, they are also open to new technologies like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The Dell study clearly reflects this trend — 93% of Indians surveyed are willing to use Augmented/Virtual Reality at work and 90% say Artificial Intelligence would make their jobs easier. The use of these technologies is no longer just a novelty project at firms. For example, ThysenKrupp, the elevator manufacturer uses VR to help its maintenance technician visualize an elevator repair job before he reaches the site. In India, startups such as vPhrase and Fluid AI are evolving AI solutions in the field of data processing and predictive analysis.

Desire for flexibility 

A majority of Indians surveyed rate freedom to bring their own devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones etc.) to work very highly. This should not be surprising, personal devices are usually highly customized to an individual’s requirements and help increase their productivity. For example, some may prefer a high-performance system while others may prioritize portability over anything else. Half the working Indians surveyed also feel that the flexibility of work location enhances productivity and enables better work-life balance. Work-life balance is fast emerging as one of the top drivers of workplace happiness for employees and initiatives aimed at it are finding their way to the priority list of business leaders.

Maintaining close collaboration 

While flexible working is here to stay, there is great value in collaborating in person in the office. When people work face to face, they can pick up verbal and body language cues, respond to each other better and build connections. Thus, companies are trying to implement technology that boosts seamless collaboration, even when teams are working remotely. Work place collaboration tools like Slack and Trello help employees keep in touch and manage projects from different locations. The usage of Skype has also become common. Companies like Dell are also working on hi-tech tools such as devices which boost connectivity in the most remote locations and responsive videos screens which make people across geographies feel like they are interacting face to face.

Rise of Data Security 

All these trends involve a massive amount of data being stored and exchanged online. With this comes the inevitable anxiety around data security. Apart from more data being online, security threats have also evolved to become sophisticated cyber-attacks which traditional security systems cannot handle. The Dell study shows that about 74% of those surveyed ranked data security measures as their number one priority. This level of concern about data security has made the new Indian workforce very willing to consider new solutions such as biometric authentication and advanced encryption in work systems.

Technology is at the core of change, whether in the context of an enterprise as a whole, the workforce or the individual employee. Dell, in their study of working professionals, identified five distinct personas — the Remote Workers, the On-The-Go Workers, the Desk-centric Workers, the Corridor Warriors and the Specialized Workers.

Dell has developed a range of laptops in the Dell Latitude series to suit each of these personas and match their requirements in terms of ease, speed and power. To know more about the ‘types of professionals’ and how the Dell Latitude laptops serve each, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Dell and not by the Scroll editorial team.