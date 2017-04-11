political churn

The Opposition is divided on how it should unite against the BJP ahead of the 2019 general elections

A mahagathbandhan could be the only way to thwart the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls, but working out such an alliance will not be easy.

Stunned by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s growing footprint in the country, a demoralised Opposition is in the midst of a heated debate on how best it can take on the saffron outfit.

The dilemma facing the Opposition parties is: should they form and unite under a national platform with the specific objective of stalling the BJP in the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha polls or should they instead opt for a tacit understanding?

Coming together

Many political watchers feel that failure of the Opposition to unite against the BJP government on various issues, the weakening of the Congress since its defeat in the 2014 general elections and the consequently, absence of a strong alternative to the saffron party has aided the BJP’s rise.

After the latest round of Assembly elections in February and March, the BJP is now in power in 15 states. Ever since the party’s outstanding performance this year, where it it swept two of five states that went to polls – Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand – and also formed the government in another two that saw a hung assembly, Goa and Manipur, there have been calls for the Opposition to come together to create a formidable front against the saffron party.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar set the ball rolling earlier this month when he urged the Congress and the Left parties to take the lead in forming a mahagathbandhan or grand alliance of the kind that thwarted the BJP’s victory in Bihar in 2015. During a visit to the national capital, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee, also spoke in favour of Opposition unity in Monday. “I’ll be too happy if we all work together,” she told media persons. The Left parties have also come to the same conclusion after a series of meetings.

Amid the growing clamour for a common platform, Congress President Sonia Gandhi held a high-level meeting with senior leaders of her party on Friday to discuss the way forward, while Vice-President Rahul Gandhi met Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yehcury and and CPI’s D Raja over the last week on the need need to form a broad coalition of secular and democratic forces against the BJP.

As a follow-up, Rajya Sabha Opposition leader and Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad hosted Opposition parties in his Parliament House office on Monday, where it was decided that parties would taken a united stand on the concerns over the tampering of Electronic Voting Machines.

After results of the Assembly elections to five states were announced in March, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged that EVMs had been tampered in some constituencies. This has sparked a debate on the vulnerability of these machines. On Monday, a delegation of Opposition parties submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission requested that until doubts over the possibility of EVM-tampering are cleared, elections should be conducted under the old paper ballot system.

The medium

Although a beginning of sorts has been made in forging Opposition unity, there is still no clarity on the path ahead.

Parties increasingly feel that they need to set aside their differences and come together to put up a fight against the BJP but there are are apprehensions that such a move could end up strengthening the saffron outfit, particularly Prime Minister Modi.

The proposed front, it is feared, may give Modi an opportunity to accuse the Opposition of naked opportunism aimed at cornering him, given the ideological differences and incompatibilities among many of these parties. Even in the recent Uttar Pradesh polls, a large section of voters perceived the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance as a way to gang-up against Modi. This was among the various reasons voters cited for shunning this alliance.

Even the details of such a front would be hard to work out. The Congress is currently the only pan-Indian national party and logically, it would lead the united Opposition platform. But the party’s face, Rahul Gandhi, lacks credibility. The Nehru-Gandhi scion has a long way to go before he is accepted by the people as a serious contender for the prime ministerial contender. Any attempt to project him as the leader of the grand alliance is bound to boomerang and work to the BJP’s advantage.

The other option before the Opposition parties is to have a tactical understanding to work together, instead of a formal alliance. However, this arrangement also has its pitfalls. Regional forces like the Janata Dal (United), the Trinamool Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party, the Left parties and the DMK have pockets of strength but lack national presence and are, therefore, not viewed as a serious challenge to the BJP for the general elections. Also, the Opposition will have to necessarily project a prime ministerial candidate who can take on Modi.

The message

The other issue confronting the BJP’s political rivals is about its political messaging.

There is a growing realisation in the Congress that Rahul Gandhi’s personalised attacks against Modi have proved to be counter-productive. This is perhaps why the Opposition did not level any direct charges against the BJP while raising concerns over EVM tampering in the recent Uttar Pradesh polls. Instead, it urged the Election Commission to address their concerns in the interest of upholding the integrity of the electoral process.

Many in the Opposition now feel that instead of targetting Modi or the BJP for its apparent communal agenda, they should now put the government in the dock on people’s issues like the agrarian crisis in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and several other states and the slow job creation while also unveiling its own agenda. “The Opposition should not be all about BJP or Modi-bashing…we should tell the people what we have to offer to them,” said a former Congress minister.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How technology is changing the way Indians work

An extensive survey reveals the forces that are shaping our new workforce 

Dell

Shreya Srivastav, 28, a sales professional, logs in from a cafe. After catching up on email, she connects with her colleagues to discuss, exchange notes and crunch numbers coming in from across India and the world. Shreya who works out of the café most of the time, is employed with an MNC and is a ‘remote worker’. At her company headquarters, there are many who defy the stereotype of a big company workforce - the marketing professional who by necessity is a ‘meeting-hopper’ on the office campus or those who have no fixed desks and are often found hobnobbing with their colleagues in the corridors for work. There are also the typical deskbound knowledge workers.

These represent a new breed of professionals in India. Gone are the days when an employee was bound to a desk and the timings of the workplace – the new set of professionals thrive on flexibility which leads to better creativity and productivity as well as work-life balance. There is one common thread to all of them – technology, tailored to their work styles, which delivers on speed and ease of interactions. Several influential industry studies and economists have predicted that digital technologies have been as impactful as the Industrial Revolution in shaping the way people work. India is at the forefront of this change because of the lack of legacy barriers, a fast-growing economy and young workers. Five factors are enabling the birth of this new workforce:

Smart is the way forward

According to the Future Workforce Study conducted by Dell, three in five working Indians surveyed said that they were likely to quit their job if their work technology did not meet their standards. Everyone knows the frustration caused by slow or broken technology – in fact 41% of the working Indians surveyed identified this as the biggest waste of time at work. A ‘Smart workplace’ translates into fast, efficient and anytime-anywhere access to data, applications and other resources. Technology adoption is thus a major factor in an employee’s choice of place of work.

Openness to new technologies

While young professionals want their companies to get the basics right, they are also open to new technologies like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The Dell study clearly reflects this trend — 93% of Indians surveyed are willing to use Augmented/Virtual Reality at work and 90% say Artificial Intelligence would make their jobs easier. The use of these technologies is no longer just a novelty project at firms. For example, ThysenKrupp, the elevator manufacturer uses VR to help its maintenance technician visualize an elevator repair job before he reaches the site. In India, startups such as vPhrase and Fluid AI are evolving AI solutions in the field of data processing and predictive analysis.

Desire for flexibility 

A majority of Indians surveyed rate freedom to bring their own devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones etc.) to work very highly. This should not be surprising, personal devices are usually highly customized to an individual’s requirements and help increase their productivity. For example, some may prefer a high-performance system while others may prioritize portability over anything else. Half the working Indians surveyed also feel that the flexibility of work location enhances productivity and enables better work-life balance. Work-life balance is fast emerging as one of the top drivers of workplace happiness for employees and initiatives aimed at it are finding their way to the priority list of business leaders.

Maintaining close collaboration 

While flexible working is here to stay, there is great value in collaborating in person in the office. When people work face to face, they can pick up verbal and body language cues, respond to each other better and build connections. Thus, companies are trying to implement technology that boosts seamless collaboration, even when teams are working remotely. Work place collaboration tools like Slack and Trello help employees keep in touch and manage projects from different locations. The usage of Skype has also become common. Companies like Dell are also working on hi-tech tools such as devices which boost connectivity in the most remote locations and responsive videos screens which make people across geographies feel like they are interacting face to face.

Rise of Data Security 

All these trends involve a massive amount of data being stored and exchanged online. With this comes the inevitable anxiety around data security. Apart from more data being online, security threats have also evolved to become sophisticated cyber-attacks which traditional security systems cannot handle. The Dell study shows that about 74% of those surveyed ranked data security measures as their number one priority. This level of concern about data security has made the new Indian workforce very willing to consider new solutions such as biometric authentication and advanced encryption in work systems.

Technology is at the core of change, whether in the context of an enterprise as a whole, the workforce or the individual employee. Dell, in their study of working professionals, identified five distinct personas — the Remote Workers, the On-The-Go Workers, the Desk-centric Workers, the Corridor Warriors and the Specialized Workers.

Dell has developed a range of laptops in the Dell Latitude series to suit each of these personas and match their requirements in terms of ease, speed and power. To know more about the ‘types of professionals’ and how the Dell Latitude laptops serve each, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Dell and not by the Scroll editorial team.