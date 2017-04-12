India-Pakistan Ties

Kulbhushan Jadhav: With limited options, India has opened back-channel talks with Pakistan for now

The bilateral crisis seems to have been sparked off by the recent disappearance of a retired Pakistani military official from Lumbini, Nepal.

Pawan Kumar/Reuters

On Tuesday, a day after Pakistan announced that a secret military court had sentenced Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav to death for espionage, India stepped up back-channel efforts to resolve the crisis. While senior government officials were tight-lipped about the contact between New Delhi and Islamabad, it is reliably learnt that both countries have decided to initiate talks between highly-placed political representatives from each country to negotiate the current imbroglio. Indian officials refused to state who had been deputed to deal with the crisis.

Earlier, India had issued a strong statement that the execution of any such sentence would constitute premeditated murder.

India has held similar secret back-channel talks on “peace and security, terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir, and other issues, including tranquillity along the LoC” when the National Security Advisors of the two countries met in Bangkok in December 2015.

The Indian government is also opening a line with key officials in the US administration. In 2011, the US managed to pull out Raymond Davis, a CIA agent, who had killed two Pakistani nationals in Lahore and had been arrested. Davis was allowed to return to the US after the payment of “blood money” – which refers to the money paid as compensation to the family of someone who has been killed – with the Inter-Services Intelligence leaning on the family of the deceased to accept it.

While Jadhav has not committed any criminal act, he is still facing the death sentence, and the Davis precedent could possibly provide a face-saver for both New Delhi and Islamabad.

Who is Jadhav?

Pakistani authorities arrested Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Naval officer, in March last year. While Jadhav was believed to be in Iran, running a cargo business from the port town of Chabahar, Pakistan claimed to have arrested him from the border town of Chaman in its province of Balochistan, bordering Afghanistan.

Pakistan has claimed that Jadhav had infiltrated into Pakistan for “espionage and terror activities” and was in touch with Baloch separatists. They also claimed that Jadhav was travelling on a false passport, which identified him as Hussain Mubarak Patel, a resident of Powai in Mumbai.

India rejected all these charges while pointing out that Jadhav had retired from the Navy in 2002, and had not been in touch with the government since. India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran.

Little is known about Jadhav, and it is not clear if he did retire from the Indian Navy in 2002. What is known is that he joined the National Defence Academy in 1987 as part of the 77th course and then attended the Indian Naval Academy three years later. Commissioned in 1991, Jadhav opted for the engineering branch of the Navy, which raises doubts about his alleged role as a spy. Most naval engineers work as non-combatants, and would have little or no experience in espionage or sabotage roles.

This reporter spoke to some of Jadhav’s course mates, who rejected the idea of Jadhav being involved in espionage outright. “We used to be in touch through forums created for the course, but we were told that he had taken retirement and left the Navy,” a serving course mate said. According to him, Jadhav had gone into business, but he had lost touch with him since then.

The details available from a so-called confession by Jadhav that was broadcast on Pakistani TV channels raise further questions about his purported role as a spy. In the video statement, Jadhav claimed that he was being handled by someone called Anil Kumar Gupta, a joint secretary in India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, or R&AW. However insiders pointed out that no such person – who had the task or the profile to handle such matters – exists.

Jadhav’s claims that he worked with Naval Intelligence were also debatable since the Indian Navy does not have the charter or the ability to post a retired commander from the Navy abroad for any intelligence-gathering operation. “That would be very difficult for us to explain,” said a senior Naval officer, who has worked with Naval intelligence.

The fact that Jadhav was caught with an Indian passport that is purportedly fake also raises doubts about his alleged role as a spy.

“Why would India send across a man with an Indian passport if he was involved in espionage and sabotage,” said a senior intelligence official. “India has traditionally depended on third parties for such operations, keeping a wide berth from sending across Indian officials, let alone someone bearing an Indian passport.”

The official added that traditionally, most intelligence operations that are focused on Pakistan are usually dealt with in the Middle East or in Europe. “Posting a retired naval officer from the engineering branch, with an Indian passport seems far-fetched,” the official insisted.

Tit for tat?

The bilateral crisis seems to have been sparked off by the disappearance of a retired Pakistani military official from Lumbini, Nepal, in the first week of April.

Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Habib Zahir, who arrived in Nepal on April 6 via Muscat in Oman, and then proceeded to the border town of Lumbini, was reported missing by Pakistani news channels on April 9, a day before the death sentence on Jadhav was announced. According to reports, Zahir was looking for a job and had posted his resume on social networking site LinkedIn and was contacted via email and telephone for a job interview in Nepal.

Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Habib Zahir (left).
Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Habib Zahir (left).

Some reports suggest that Zahir was a part of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence, and was tasked with operations in India through Nepal. While Zahir created two LinkedIn profiles (see here and here) in which it is mentioned that he had worked with the United Nations in Haiti, none of them contain any other detail – a strange set of profiles for someone looking for a job. While reports claim that he worked with a food company, Rahfan, a subsidiary of Unilever, Zahir does not mention this on either of his LinkedIn profiles.

If Zahir was a part of the Inter-Services Intelligence then his disappearance could have been the trigger for the sudden announcement of Jadhav’s death sentence.

Jadhav was tried in a secret military court. It is believed that Pakistani Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed the death sentence after the news of Zahir’s disappearence emerged.

Bringing back Jadhav

India had known for a while that Jadhav was facing a military court. However, the death sentence came as a surprise. Pakistan had repeatedly denied consular access to Jadhav.

Soon after the announcement, key Indian officials including External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and at least two intelligence officials met to discuss options, said people in the know. There, it was decided to immediately issue a demarche to Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit, while New Delhi examined other options to deal with the crisis.

Those in the know say that the chances of getting Jadhav back are currently remote. While New Delhi will continue to press Islamabad to reduce the death sentence, he may have to continue in a Pakistani jail. The matter is complicated as so far there has been no precedent between India and Pakistan to exchange people at such senior levels.

Earlier, at least two Indian intelligence officials – as senior as Jadhav currently is – were sent back to India from Pakistan. But the circumstances were vastly different.

In 2003, an official of the Intelligence Bureau was sent back with two other officials in what is believed to be a tit-for-tat measure after India busted a major spy ring operating out of the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi. The Intelligence Bureau official was posted in Islamabad to oversee the security of the Indian High Commission, and this had been declared to Islamabad.

In August 2006, a middle-ranking R&AW official was declared persona non grata in Pakistan after he was kidnapped and beaten up while travelling between Islamabad and Lahore. India reacted to the expulsion by sending back known Inter Services Intelligence personnel posted in New Delhi.

India insists that Jadhav was neither a spy, nor on its official rolls. This complicates the matter and limits the options it can exercise to get him back.

It is not clear how Jadhav ended up in Chaman, and an Iranian investigation has been inconclusive. The fact that Jadhav’s passport is purportedly fake also makes diplomatic parleys tricky, said Indian government officials.

That leaves only one option for New Delhi.

“It has to be made clear to Pakistan that Jadhav is not a Sarabjit Singh,” said a senior official familiar with the issue. “They could get away with his execution, but any harm to Jadhav will send bilateral relations into a deep freeze and probably escalate hostilities.”

The fact that political contact has already been established for back-channel talks indicates that this option is already under discussion. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs will continue to be the public face of the diplomatic efforts to get Jadhav back.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How technology is changing the way Indians work

An extensive survey reveals the forces that are shaping our new workforce 

Dell

Shreya Srivastav, 28, a sales professional, logs in from a cafe. After catching up on email, she connects with her colleagues to discuss, exchange notes and crunch numbers coming in from across India and the world. Shreya who works out of the café most of the time, is employed with an MNC and is a ‘remote worker’. At her company headquarters, there are many who defy the stereotype of a big company workforce - the marketing professional who by necessity is a ‘meeting-hopper’ on the office campus or those who have no fixed desks and are often found hobnobbing with their colleagues in the corridors for work. There are also the typical deskbound knowledge workers.

These represent a new breed of professionals in India. Gone are the days when an employee was bound to a desk and the timings of the workplace – the new set of professionals thrive on flexibility which leads to better creativity and productivity as well as work-life balance. There is one common thread to all of them – technology, tailored to their work styles, which delivers on speed and ease of interactions. Several influential industry studies and economists have predicted that digital technologies have been as impactful as the Industrial Revolution in shaping the way people work. India is at the forefront of this change because of the lack of legacy barriers, a fast-growing economy and young workers. Five factors are enabling the birth of this new workforce:

Smart is the way forward

According to the Future Workforce Study conducted by Dell, three in five working Indians surveyed said that they were likely to quit their job if their work technology did not meet their standards. Everyone knows the frustration caused by slow or broken technology – in fact 41% of the working Indians surveyed identified this as the biggest waste of time at work. A ‘Smart workplace’ translates into fast, efficient and anytime-anywhere access to data, applications and other resources. Technology adoption is thus a major factor in an employee’s choice of place of work.

Openness to new technologies

While young professionals want their companies to get the basics right, they are also open to new technologies like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The Dell study clearly reflects this trend — 93% of Indians surveyed are willing to use Augmented/Virtual Reality at work and 90% say Artificial Intelligence would make their jobs easier. The use of these technologies is no longer just a novelty project at firms. For example, ThysenKrupp, the elevator manufacturer uses VR to help its maintenance technician visualize an elevator repair job before he reaches the site. In India, startups such as vPhrase and Fluid AI are evolving AI solutions in the field of data processing and predictive analysis.

Desire for flexibility 

A majority of Indians surveyed rate freedom to bring their own devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones etc.) to work very highly. This should not be surprising, personal devices are usually highly customized to an individual’s requirements and help increase their productivity. For example, some may prefer a high-performance system while others may prioritize portability over anything else. Half the working Indians surveyed also feel that the flexibility of work location enhances productivity and enables better work-life balance. Work-life balance is fast emerging as one of the top drivers of workplace happiness for employees and initiatives aimed at it are finding their way to the priority list of business leaders.

Maintaining close collaboration 

While flexible working is here to stay, there is great value in collaborating in person in the office. When people work face to face, they can pick up verbal and body language cues, respond to each other better and build connections. Thus, companies are trying to implement technology that boosts seamless collaboration, even when teams are working remotely. Work place collaboration tools like Slack and Trello help employees keep in touch and manage projects from different locations. The usage of Skype has also become common. Companies like Dell are also working on hi-tech tools such as devices which boost connectivity in the most remote locations and responsive videos screens which make people across geographies feel like they are interacting face to face.

Rise of Data Security 

All these trends involve a massive amount of data being stored and exchanged online. With this comes the inevitable anxiety around data security. Apart from more data being online, security threats have also evolved to become sophisticated cyber-attacks which traditional security systems cannot handle. The Dell study shows that about 74% of those surveyed ranked data security measures as their number one priority. This level of concern about data security has made the new Indian workforce very willing to consider new solutions such as biometric authentication and advanced encryption in work systems.

Technology is at the core of change, whether in the context of an enterprise as a whole, the workforce or the individual employee. Dell, in their study of working professionals, identified five distinct personas — the Remote Workers, the On-The-Go Workers, the Desk-centric Workers, the Corridor Warriors and the Specialized Workers.

Dell has developed a range of laptops in the Dell Latitude series to suit each of these personas and match their requirements in terms of ease, speed and power. To know more about the ‘types of professionals’ and how the Dell Latitude laptops serve each, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Dell and not by the Scroll editorial team.