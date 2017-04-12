Anything that moves

Behind United's brutal passenger re-accomodation: An absurdly protectionist regime for US airlines

80% of the massive US market is dominated by just four airlines. They can overbook flights because passengers have few options.

via YouTube

On Sunday, a 69 year-old passenger on a United Airlines flight was dragged screaming from his seat by security officials at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport after he refused to leave the plane on being commanded to do so. Other passengers whipped out their smartphones and uploaded videos of the manhandling, creating an outcry against the treatment of the senior citizen as well as the system that led to the stand-off.

I heard of the practice of overbooking while in my teens, from American friends and relatives who described making a couple of hundred bucks by volunteering to take a slightly later flight. I know now that overbooking and offloading happens everywhere, but it remains most common in the US. On my first visit to North America, I hoped to get offloaded at least once, but was beaten to the draw by more experienced travellers when the opportunity arrived. In the years since, the compensation offered by airlines has shrunk relative to my means, and I’ve grown more worried than eager about potential offloading. The best way to prevent this is, of course, to fly business or first, since one’s chances of being bumped are inversely proportional to the price paid for the ticket. Mohamed Atta and his fellow 9/11 conspirators obviously took that into consideration, eschewing economy fares on their way to the conflagration. Imagine planning the greatest terrorist attack in history only to get offloaded before take-off. I have a feeling Indian jihadis would have cut corners, but maybe I’m stereotyping.

The attack of September 2001 ended the best thing about flying in the US, which was ease of access. You could turn up half an hour before departure and waltz through security. Now you have to use a TSA compliant lock, or you’ll end up with an unprotected suitcase because they are too stingy to use a two-cent piece of plastic to secure your bag after breaking into it.

Flying unfettered

In every other respect, American airlines sucked before 9/11 and have continued to do so after. Whether you consider price, comfort, quality of service, or condition of airports, carriers from the Asia-Pacific region, the Gulf, and Western Europe do perceptibly better than American ones. Despite higher taxes, Europe offers cheaper flying options than the US, something I’m learning again as I book flights within each continent for a vacation later this year.

Why should this be the case? The primary reason is that the United States is far from the paragon of free trade that some people take it to be (people who, for instance, argue that if GST was a good idea, the US would already have implemented something like it). According to US law, any airline seeking to connect American cities has to be at least 75% American-owned. That’s an absurdly protectionist rule which, along with a long process of consolidation, has led to 80% of the massive US market being dominated by just four airlines: American, Delta, Southwest and United. A few short-haul budget carriers and regional airlines get the crumbs left over from the Big Four’s banquet. The Trump administration’s ban on laptops being carried on flights from the Gulf and Turkey could be interpreted as an extension of US protectionism into the international arena under the garb of national security.

Under Jimmy Carter in the late 1970s, the US took steps to deregulate its aviation industry, but there was little follow up from succeeding administrations, partly because companies were in such bad shape. Airlines lost money in ten of the 20 years after Reagan replaced Carter, including an eye-watering net loss of $51 billion between 2001 and 2011. Warren Buffett called the industry a “death-trap for investors” and joked that a perceptive trader might want to go back in time and shoot the Wright brothers.

The turnaround

The situation has turned around dramatically in the last few years. Low petroleum prices, combined with a reasonably protected and highly consolidated market have proved a recipe for fat profits. Buffett himself thinks that airlines might have put a bad first century behind them, and he has backed his prediction with a $10 billion-bet spread across the Big Four airlines.

Given the demand for seats and the meagreness of available options, I doubt if calls to boycott United Airlines following its offloading fiasco are going to have a long-term impact. After all, other airlines also overbook flights, also force passengers off when inducements do not work, and will also call security should a passenger refuse to disembark when ordered to do so. American security being as brutally efficient as American commerce, the situation in Chicago played out quite predictably. What’s dragging a man a few feet when you’re prepared to shoot people dead on a small pretext?

Does the United Airlines episode tell us anything about the situation in India, where airline staff are in the news for being beaten rather than initiating violence? Not directly, but it does underline how oligopolies lead to customers being short-changed. The deregulation of India’s aviation industry has been an unmixed blessing and needs to go further. Air India continues to drain the exchequer despite low fuel prices and a captive market of public expenditure. On my last government-funded trip, to a seminar in Santiniketan, I was instructed to travel by Air India despite two airlines offering far cheaper fares. I could barely bring myself to click on the “book now” button, knowing I was getting less efficiency for more money. There’s no good reason to keep feeding that white elephant. Let’s offload the company now.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How technology is changing the way Indians work

An extensive survey reveals the forces that are shaping our new workforce 

Dell

Shreya Srivastav, 28, a sales professional, logs in from a cafe. After catching up on email, she connects with her colleagues to discuss, exchange notes and crunch numbers coming in from across India and the world. Shreya who works out of the café most of the time, is employed with an MNC and is a ‘remote worker’. At her company headquarters, there are many who defy the stereotype of a big company workforce - the marketing professional who by necessity is a ‘meeting-hopper’ on the office campus or those who have no fixed desks and are often found hobnobbing with their colleagues in the corridors for work. There are also the typical deskbound knowledge workers.

These represent a new breed of professionals in India. Gone are the days when an employee was bound to a desk and the timings of the workplace – the new set of professionals thrive on flexibility which leads to better creativity and productivity as well as work-life balance. There is one common thread to all of them – technology, tailored to their work styles, which delivers on speed and ease of interactions. Several influential industry studies and economists have predicted that digital technologies have been as impactful as the Industrial Revolution in shaping the way people work. India is at the forefront of this change because of the lack of legacy barriers, a fast-growing economy and young workers. Five factors are enabling the birth of this new workforce:

Smart is the way forward

According to the Future Workforce Study conducted by Dell, three in five working Indians surveyed said that they were likely to quit their job if their work technology did not meet their standards. Everyone knows the frustration caused by slow or broken technology – in fact 41% of the working Indians surveyed identified this as the biggest waste of time at work. A ‘Smart workplace’ translates into fast, efficient and anytime-anywhere access to data, applications and other resources. Technology adoption is thus a major factor in an employee’s choice of place of work.

Openness to new technologies

While young professionals want their companies to get the basics right, they are also open to new technologies like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The Dell study clearly reflects this trend — 93% of Indians surveyed are willing to use Augmented/Virtual Reality at work and 90% say Artificial Intelligence would make their jobs easier. The use of these technologies is no longer just a novelty project at firms. For example, ThysenKrupp, the elevator manufacturer uses VR to help its maintenance technician visualize an elevator repair job before he reaches the site. In India, startups such as vPhrase and Fluid AI are evolving AI solutions in the field of data processing and predictive analysis.

Desire for flexibility 

A majority of Indians surveyed rate freedom to bring their own devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones etc.) to work very highly. This should not be surprising, personal devices are usually highly customized to an individual’s requirements and help increase their productivity. For example, some may prefer a high-performance system while others may prioritize portability over anything else. Half the working Indians surveyed also feel that the flexibility of work location enhances productivity and enables better work-life balance. Work-life balance is fast emerging as one of the top drivers of workplace happiness for employees and initiatives aimed at it are finding their way to the priority list of business leaders.

Maintaining close collaboration 

While flexible working is here to stay, there is great value in collaborating in person in the office. When people work face to face, they can pick up verbal and body language cues, respond to each other better and build connections. Thus, companies are trying to implement technology that boosts seamless collaboration, even when teams are working remotely. Work place collaboration tools like Slack and Trello help employees keep in touch and manage projects from different locations. The usage of Skype has also become common. Companies like Dell are also working on hi-tech tools such as devices which boost connectivity in the most remote locations and responsive videos screens which make people across geographies feel like they are interacting face to face.

Rise of Data Security 

All these trends involve a massive amount of data being stored and exchanged online. With this comes the inevitable anxiety around data security. Apart from more data being online, security threats have also evolved to become sophisticated cyber-attacks which traditional security systems cannot handle. The Dell study shows that about 74% of those surveyed ranked data security measures as their number one priority. This level of concern about data security has made the new Indian workforce very willing to consider new solutions such as biometric authentication and advanced encryption in work systems.

Technology is at the core of change, whether in the context of an enterprise as a whole, the workforce or the individual employee. Dell, in their study of working professionals, identified five distinct personas — the Remote Workers, the On-The-Go Workers, the Desk-centric Workers, the Corridor Warriors and the Specialized Workers.

Dell has developed a range of laptops in the Dell Latitude series to suit each of these personas and match their requirements in terms of ease, speed and power. To know more about the ‘types of professionals’ and how the Dell Latitude laptops serve each, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Dell and not by the Scroll editorial team.