The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: In TN bye-poll, Election Commission needs to act more decisively against corruption

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more).

Press Trust of India

The Big Story: Electoral corruption

On April 9, just hours before the campaign for the Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar bye-poll in Tamil Nadu was to end, the Election Commission of India chose to countermand the election. The commission said that the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (Amma) faction, led by V K Sasikala, had tried to bribe voters with crores of rupees in cash.

The seat had fallen vacant with the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in December. After her demise, the AIADMK split into two faction – one led her aide Sasikala and the other by rebel leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

The Election Commission’s order on April 9, quoting the Income Tax department, named Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar as the main coordinator of the cash-for-votes operation. In searches on April 7 at 32 places connected to the minister, the income tax department said it had recovered documents suggesting that about Rs 89 crores may have been mobilised for distribution. According to the documents, each voter was being given Rs 4,000. Senior AIADMK (Amma) ministers were made responsible for distributingthe cash in specific wards. The party is even alleged to have prepared a list of voters with their political preferences marked, though it has denied all these charges.

While the commission made the right decision to countermanded the bye-poll, its follow-up has left much to be desired.

Despite the documents and other evidence recovered in the income tax searches, no cases have been registered against either the minister or the top leadership of the AIADMK (Amma). Vijaya Baskar continues to be the health minister. Instead, cases have been registered against some low-level functionaries of the party, whose role at the most could have been implementing the orders of their bosses.

Last year, the commission rescinded polls in two constituencies in Tamil Nadu – Aravakurichi and Thanjavur. The same sort of complaints emerged then. But citing its own restrictions, the Election Commission refused to act on candidates who were responsible for the tainted actions. The same set of candidates contested again when the election was held in October.

This time, the commission has appealed to the leadership of the AIADMK (Amma) to use its moral force to clamp down on those indulging in electoral malpractices. The candidate in RK Nagar was TTV Dinakaran, the nephew of Sasikala, who for all practical reasons, is the leadership. The Election Commission is quoting the scripture to the devil.

The RK Nagar situation could be a litmus test for the credibility of the commission. Unless it acts against prominent leaders like Vijaya Baskar and Dinakaran, people’s trust on the independence of the commission could be under risk.

Perhaps it’s also time for Parliament to decisively amend the Representation of Peoples Act to provide for candidates who bribe voters to be disqualified.

The Big Scroll

  • Vinita Govindarajan reports on how cash ruled the campaign in Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar.

Punditry

  1. On the centenary of the Russian revolution, renowned Marxist theoretician Tariq Ali talks about 10 must-read books on the historic events of 1917.  
  2. In the Indian Express, noted historian Christopher Jaffrelot writes on how the Bharatiya Janata Party is increasingly resembling the Congress.
  3. Kirit Parikh in The Hindu explains how a robust electricity trade could boost the sagging Indo-Nepal relations. 

Giggles

Don’t miss

Shoaib Daniyal on how the BJP-Trinamool rivalry in West Bengal is turning out to be explosive.

“With the precipitous decline of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the BJP has moved into the space of the principal Opposition in the state. The Trinamool’s dependence on Muslim votes and its aggressive wooing of the community has provided the BJP with fertile ground to organise events such as the armed processions on Ram Navami.” 

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How the dream of low cost housing in India can become a reality

Financial innovation and inclusion will play a big role.

Images Bazaar

Vijay Shejwal is a soft-spoken man but he talks with intensity about his home. He says, “I used to live in a chawl and was not happy. I had a very small room and all of us, my parents, wife, and kids lived there. It wasn’t the right environment for my children.”

Vijay’s plight is not unique. The cost of living in the metros and big cities of India is escalating day by day, making it very difficult to own property for the common man. A 40-year old auto rickshaw driver in Mumbai, Vijay supports his family on an income of just Rs.15,000 per month. Like Vijay, nearly 77% of India’s population belongs to what is classified as the low-income & economically weaker segment. This segment earns Rs 2 lakhs or less annually and often struggles to make ends meet.

The problem of affordable housing has been a persistent challenge for India. The country suffers from a shortage of 18.8 million homes of which 96% is in the ‘affordable’ segment i.e. for low income families earning less than Rs. 16,000 per month. The government is trying to encourage developers to build affordable housing by giving a 100% tax deduction for profits on such projects. In the latest budget, affordable housing was also granted infrastructure status, which will bring a large range of financing options to developers and increase the funding towards the sector.

Even if the shortage of affordable houses is bridged, the ability to buy houses still remains a roadblock. Most people from the low-income segment tend to live on rent since they cannot afford to finance a home. The government is also subsidising housing loans for the low-income & economically weaker segment having annual income within Rs. 6 lakhs for LIG segment & Rs.3 lakhs for EWS. Even then, most people in this segment, like Vijay, do not have access to the mainstream banking system when it comes to loans. Since their income sources are irregular and banks and housing finance companies do not factor in their special needs, their loan applications are typically not approved. Even if the loans are granted, the higher perceived risk and small loan amount lead to higher lending rates. Most people from the economically weaker sections also lack awareness of financing options and government schemes that might be open to them.

For most of those who do manage to put together some capital, it is only enough to buy housing in developments located extremely far away from city centers like the Boisar development in Mumbai. Employment options in nearby areas are few and pay scales low. It becomes difficult for residents to travel long distances for work every day, especially in cities or areas where public transport is poor. These buildings also lack a building maintenance systems and end up becoming poorly maintained ‘New Urban Slums’.

For Vijay, owning a house in a reasonably convenient location appeared to be a distant dream. He spent nearly 9 months sending applications to different institutions. However, to his frustration, nothing worked out.

Then he came across Axis Bank’s Asha Home Loan, which offered loans of up to Rs 28 lakh to those with a minimum household income of Rs. 8,000. He applied for a loan, and was contacted very promptly by Axis Bank. A financing agreement was worked out keeping his needs in mind and the loan was approved in 7 days. He now owns a house in Dombivali and credits the home loan for having made his dream of owning a house come true.

Play

Axis Bank’s Asha home loan is a special product tailored to the needs of the low-income segment. It offers loans as small as Rs 1 lakh and goes up to Rs 20 lakh in small towns, and Rs 28 lakh in large towns. Families with a minimum combined income of Rs. 8,000 - 10,000 per month, depending on location, can avail of the loan which has both floating and fixed interest rate options. Not only this, the product, designed keeping its customer segment in mind, offers loans up to 85 per cent of the market value of the property. Many of us have people from the low-income segment in our employ for providing services we use. We can take the opportunity to thank them by letting them know about this scheme. You can help their dream of owning a house come true. For more information on the scheme, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Bank and not by the Scroll editorial team.