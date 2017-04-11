election battle

Karnataka bye-polls: How the BJP lost the plot in this precursor to 2018 state battle

Despite claims of strong anti-incumbency, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has managed to pull off a big upset in Nanjungud and Gundlupet.

Facebook

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had reason to smile on Thursday. After the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victories in recent elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other states, many in the Congress are worried that they will lose Karnataka when it goes to the polls early next year. Siddaramaiah, who has the unenviable task of holding fort in the only major state the Congress rules in South India, needed something significant to boost the morale of his cadres. And that is exactly what he got on Thursday.

The Congress won two crucial bye-polls in Nanjungud and Gundlupet, touted as a semi-final before the big clash next year. In Nanjungud, Kalale Keshava Murthy, a defector from Janata Dal (Secular) who joined the Congress recently, beat his rival BJP candidate and former Congress minister Srinivas Prasad by over 21,000 votes. In Gundlupet, Congress candidate Deepa Mahadev Prasad won by a margin of over 10,000 votes.

Both the constituencies were in South Karnataka, Siddaramaiah’s backyard. The victory has boosted his own standing in the Congress as he has proved yet again that he iss the most popular face of the party – and its best bet for 2018.

For the BJP, the bye-poll results are a wake-up call. Despite senior leaders from the Congress jumping to its boat in the last 12 months, the party has not been able to make any inroads in South Karnataka, a region where it has traditionally been weak.

“We never expected to lose both seats,” a visibly upset BJP state resident leader BS Yeddyurappa said after the results were declared.

Costly miscalculations

In mid-2016, after BS Yeddyurappa was declared the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, he began to woo disgruntled Congress leaders. Srinivas Prasad, the former minister in Siddaramaiah’s cabinet, was among them. A Dalit leader with significant clout in the Mysuru region, Prasad was immediately drafted into the BJP with a promise that he would be its candidate in the bye-poll forced on the constituency by his own resignation.

Unlike in most other places across the country, where the BJP banks on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its primary strategy to attract voters, Prasad turned Nanjungud into a personal battle with Siddaramaiah. He positioned himself as the Dalit leader wronged by the chief minister, who dropped him from the Cabinet last year.

The Congress choice of candidate showcased Siddaramaiah’s shrewd political acumen. Rather than opting for a traditional Congressman to fight Prasad, the seat was given to Kalale Keshav Murthy, who had moved from the JD (S), which has its primary base in South Karnataka. Further, the JD (S) had boycotted the election. The poll results show that not only did Murthy get the Congress vote, the JD (S) not being in the fray may have given him a chunk of the votes of his former party too. He polled a total of 86,212 votes compared to the 64,878 registered by Prasad.

In Gundlupet, the sympathy factor seemed to have worked for the Congress, as it fielded the widow of former five-time MLA from the constituency, Mahadev Prasad. Geetha Prasad won the seat by polling 90,258 votes compared to the BJP candidate Niranjan Kumar’s 79,381 votes.

The results pose two big problems to Yeddyurappa. First, both the constituencies had a sizeable Lingayat population, the community to which the former chief minister belongs. Questions are bound to be asked on why the community, despite the anti-incumbency sentiment, did not back Yeddyurappa entirely.

Secondly, former External Affairs Minister SM Krishna’s move from the Congress to the BJP has not made the kind of impact it was expected to in the Vokkaliga community. A senior BJP leader said that if it had Vokkaliga and Lingayat support, the party should have won the bye-polls easily. “We need to study the voting pattern more closely so that we can make amends before 2018,” a former BJP minister added.

However, Yeddyurappa said the bye-poll results would not hurt the BJP’s prospects in the 2018 polls.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How the dream of low cost housing in India can become a reality

Financial innovation and inclusion will play a big role.

Images Bazaar

Vijay Shejwal is a soft-spoken man but he talks with intensity about his home. He says, “I used to live in a chawl and was not happy. I had a very small room and all of us, my parents, wife, and kids lived there. It wasn’t the right environment for my children.”

Vijay’s plight is not unique. The cost of living in the metros and big cities of India is escalating day by day, making it very difficult to own property for the common man. A 40-year old auto rickshaw driver in Mumbai, Vijay supports his family on an income of just Rs.15,000 per month. Like Vijay, nearly 77% of India’s population belongs to what is classified as the low-income & economically weaker segment. This segment earns Rs 2 lakhs or less annually and often struggles to make ends meet.

The problem of affordable housing has been a persistent challenge for India. The country suffers from a shortage of 18.8 million homes of which 96% is in the ‘affordable’ segment i.e. for low income families earning less than Rs. 16,000 per month. The government is trying to encourage developers to build affordable housing by giving a 100% tax deduction for profits on such projects. In the latest budget, affordable housing was also granted infrastructure status, which will bring a large range of financing options to developers and increase the funding towards the sector.

Even if the shortage of affordable houses is bridged, the ability to buy houses still remains a roadblock. Most people from the low-income segment tend to live on rent since they cannot afford to finance a home. The government is also subsidising housing loans for the low-income & economically weaker segment having annual income within Rs. 6 lakhs for LIG segment & Rs.3 lakhs for EWS. Even then, most people in this segment, like Vijay, do not have access to the mainstream banking system when it comes to loans. Since their income sources are irregular and banks and housing finance companies do not factor in their special needs, their loan applications are typically not approved. Even if the loans are granted, the higher perceived risk and small loan amount lead to higher lending rates. Most people from the economically weaker sections also lack awareness of financing options and government schemes that might be open to them.

For most of those who do manage to put together some capital, it is only enough to buy housing in developments located extremely far away from city centers like the Boisar development in Mumbai. Employment options in nearby areas are few and pay scales low. It becomes difficult for residents to travel long distances for work every day, especially in cities or areas where public transport is poor. These buildings also lack a building maintenance systems and end up becoming poorly maintained ‘New Urban Slums’.

For Vijay, owning a house in a reasonably convenient location appeared to be a distant dream. He spent nearly 9 months sending applications to different institutions. However, to his frustration, nothing worked out.

Then he came across Axis Bank’s Asha Home Loan, which offered loans of up to Rs 28 lakh to those with a minimum household income of Rs. 8,000. He applied for a loan, and was contacted very promptly by Axis Bank. A financing agreement was worked out keeping his needs in mind and the loan was approved in 7 days. He now owns a house in Dombivali and credits the home loan for having made his dream of owning a house come true.

Play

Axis Bank’s Asha home loan is a special product tailored to the needs of the low-income segment. It offers loans as small as Rs 1 lakh and goes up to Rs 20 lakh in small towns, and Rs 28 lakh in large towns. Families with a minimum combined income of Rs. 8,000 - 10,000 per month, depending on location, can avail of the loan which has both floating and fixed interest rate options. Not only this, the product, designed keeping its customer segment in mind, offers loans up to 85 per cent of the market value of the property. Many of us have people from the low-income segment in our employ for providing services we use. We can take the opportunity to thank them by letting them know about this scheme. You can help their dream of owning a house come true. For more information on the loan, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Bank and not by the Scroll editorial team.