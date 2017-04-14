Delhi weekend cultural calendar: Old Delhi food walk, Hamlet – The Clown Prince, and much more

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

ART Serendipity Arts Festival at Bikaner House

A selection of the art projects that were displayed at the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa in 2016 are being exhibited at Bikaner House. They include Indian Crafts: Tradition and Expression, a show of traditional crafts; Express/Aspire, a series of images by Delhi-based photographer Samar Jodha; and Chakraview, an installation on the idea of modern India by set designer Sumant Jayakrishnan, design strategist and one-half of audio-visual duo BLOT! Avinash Kumar, and artists Hanif Kureshi and Rutva Trivedi, who run the design studio Guerilla. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Sunday, April 16, from 10 am to 8 pm.

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate.

ART A(void) at Gallery Espace

A(void) is an exhibition of mixed media works by artists Dilip Chobisa from Vadodara and Tanmoy Samanta, who lives between Delhi and Santiniketan. There is no entry fee. See the gallery’s Facebook page for more information.

When: Until Saturday, May 13. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Gallery Espace, 16, Community Centre, New Friends Colony. Tel: 011 2692 2947.

FOOD & DRINK Delhi Food Truck Fest at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Food trucks from across the city selling a range of cuisines such as Indian, Italian, American, Japanese, Mexican and Thai will be part of this festival. The event will also feature music performances and a rain dance. Tickets priced at Rs 150 per person per day are being sold on Instamojo.com. See the Facebook event page or here for more information.

When: Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15, from noon to 10 pm.

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Gate No. 14, Bhisham Pitamah Road, Lodhi Road.

FOOD & DRINK Restaurant Week Delhi

During Restaurant Week Delhi, organised by Mumbai-based culinary events company Cellar Door Hospitality, customers can avail of discounted prix fixe menus at stand-alone and hotel restaurants and bars across the city. Among the 24 participating restaurants are Indian eateries Baluchi at The Lalit and Eau de Monsoon at Le Meridien; Italian spots Artusi Ristorante e Bar and Ottimo at West View at ITC Maurya; and Japanese establishments Guppy by Ai and Sakura at the Metropolitan Hotel. Lunch menus are priced Rs 1,100 per person (excluding taxes) and dinner menus at Rs 1,300 per person (excluding taxes). The reservation fee of Rs 200 per person per meal must be paid on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 23.

Where: See here for the complete list of restaurants.

DANCE TALKS Kumudini Lakhia at India Habitat Centre

Ahmedabad-based kathak dancer Kumudini Lakhia will give a talk titled “Kathak in Our Times” for this year’s Kelucharan Mohapatra memorial lecture, which is presented in the memory of Odissi guru Kelucharan Mohapatra. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, April 14 at 7 pm.

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

MUSIC Gauri Mishra + Strings N Steps at India Habitat Centre

Gurgaon-based 11-year-old prodigy Gauri Mishra, who plays Hindustani classical ragas on the piano, will perform a fusion recital accompanied by guitarist Ramesh Chander Jain and tabla player Raman K. Jha. The recital will be followed by a presentation by Strings N Steps, which features the city-residing pair of kathak dancer Sangeeta Majumder and Hawaiian guitar player Neel Ranjan Mukherjee. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, April 14 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE The Cabuliwala at Akshara Theatre

Directed by Jalabala Vaidya, this English play is based on the classic children’s story by Rabindranath Tagore about the unlikely friendship between a little girl and a dry fruit seller from Afghanistan. Tickets priced at Rs 150 (children below the age of 12) and Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 14 at 7 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

COMEDY Best In Stand-Up with Abijit Ganguly + Anshu Mor + Vikram Poddar at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedians Abijit Ganguly from Delhi, Anshu Mor from Gurgaon and Vikram Poddar from Mumbai will perform through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm and Sunday, April 16 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co. Premises No. 5, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC Sanjeeta Bhattacharya + Takar Nabam at Nagai Gurgaon

Delhi-based jazz vocalist Sanjeeta Bhattacharya will perform a gig accompanied by city-residing guitarist and singer-songwriter Takar Nabam. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, April 14 at 8 pm.

Where: Nagai, SCO 305, Ground Floor, Sector 29, Gurgaon. Tel: 99580 22300.

MUSIC Natasha Sehgal at Depot48

Singer and former contest on the second season of English reality TV singing competition The Stage Natasha Sehgal, who is from Mumbai, will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, April 14 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC SHFT + Arpan at Summer House Café

This electronic music double bill will feature producer SHFT aka Vipul Angirish from Delhi and DJ Arpan Purkayastha from Shillong. There is no entry fee; RSVP here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, April 14 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC The 4 AF Music at La Bodega

Congolese band The 4 AF Music, which is based in Delhi, will play a set of African music, rumba and salsa. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, April 14 at 9 pm.

Where: La Bodega, First Floor, 29-B Middle Lane, Khan Market. Tel: 011 4310 5777.

MUSIC The Summer Rebellion at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Belgian rock duo The Summer Rebellion, made up vocalist and drummer David Koczij and accordion player Arthur Bacon, will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, April 14 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, B6-7/22, Ground Floor, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

HERITAGE WALKS Transitioning Faith - Food and History through Delhi 6 in Old Delhi

Online arts encyclopedia Sahapedia will conduct this guided walk through Old Delhi, which will include breakfast in Chandni Chowk and a visit to the Khari Baoli food market. The event is part of Sahapedia’s week-long celebration of World Heritage Day, which is on Tuesday, April 18. There is no entry fee; register here. See the Facebook event page, call 011 4106 5047 or email walks@sahapedia.org for more information.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 7.45 am to 11 am.

Where: The meeting point is the entrance of Fatehpuri mosque, Gadodia Market, Chandni Chowk.

ART Anuradha Saluja at India Habitat Centre

City-based artist Anuradha Saluja is exhibiting a solo show of paintings.

When: Until Wednesday, April 19. Open daily, from 10 am to 8 pm.

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

ART WORKSHOPS Palm Leaf Pattachitra Painting Hands On Workshop at Zorba the Buddha

Pattachitra artist Debasi Sethi will conduct a workshop on the traditional form of palm leaf painting from Odisha. Tickets, which entitle attendees to lunch and high tea, are priced at Rs 1,899 per person and are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 10 am to 4 pm.

Where: Zorba The Buddha, No. 7, Tropical Drive, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Ghitorni. Tel: 93120 80941.

FOOD & DRINK WORKSHOPS Kombucha Brewing Workshop at Padma Centre

Kapil Mandawewala, the founder of Delhi-based farming and gardening consultancy Edible Routes, will instruct participants in the process of brewing kombucha, a fermented tea said to have many health benefits. Tickets priced at Rs 1,050 per person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 15, from 10 am to 1 pm.

Where: Padma Centre for Soul Realisation, Lower Ground Floor, X-29 Hauz Khas. Tel: 011 4265 7783.

WORKSHOPS Travel Blogging at Kunzum Travel Café

Ajay Jain, the owner of Kunzum Travel Café, will conduct a workshop on travel blogging. Tickets priced at Rs 2,000 (for students) and Rs 3,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, April 15, from 11 am to 5 pm.

Where: Kunzum Travel Café, T-49 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 011 2651 3949.

ART WORKSHOPS Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club

At this painting workshop organised by city-based gallery Kohlart, participants will be shown how to recreate Claude Monet’s The Path through the Irises. The registration fee is Rs 3,000 per person, which covers the cost of art supplies and entitles attendees to wine and pizza. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 15, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, B6-7/22, Ground Floor, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

THEATRE Shakespeare Comedy Theatre Festival at Siri Fort Auditorium

This theatre festival, which comprises four Shakespeare plays adapted by and directed by Rajat Kapoor, who lives in Mumbai, will be staged across the weekend. Macbeth – What Is Done, Is Done, will be performed on Saturday at 5 pm; Hamlet – The Clown Prince on Saturday at 8 pm; I Don’t Like It – As You Like It, based on As You Like It, will be performed on Sunday at 4 pm; and Nothing Like Lear, loosely based on King Lear, on Sunday at 7.30 pm. Tickets priced at Rs 600, Rs 900, Rs 1,200, Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500 per person per play are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 15 and Sunday April 16.

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Asian Games Village, Gautam Nagar. Tel: 011 2649 9378.

THEATRE Dayashankar Ki Diary at Alliance Francaise de Delhi

Directed by Krishna Kant and written by Nadira Babbar, Hindi play Dayashankar Ki Diary is about a small town man who wants to make it in Bollywood. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

MUSIC Dhatu Drishya with Acid Pit + Brazen Molok + Soul Inclination + Vajravarah at AntiSocial

Acid Pit, Soul Inclination and Vajravarah from Delhi, and Brazen Molok from Raipur make up the line-up for this edition of Dhatu Drishya, a gig series featuring metal and rock bands from across the county. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 7 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

THEATRE

Kaal Kothari at Alliance Francaise de Delhi

This Hindi play, directed by Varun Sharma of city-based drama school Theatreleela Acting Studio, is about the daily struggles of theatre artists. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per show per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 7 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

MUSIC The Manta Sidhu Ensemble at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Delhi-residing singer-songwriter Manta Sidhu will perform with her band. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, B6-7/22, Ground Floor, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Nikhil Narendra and Shreyas Dipali at Depot48

The Bangalore-based electronica duo of synthesiser player Nikhil Narendra and drummer Shreyas Dipali will present a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 10 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

HERITAGE WALKS Set in Stone: Stories Untold at Humayun’s Tomb

Flow India, a Delhi-based company that runs education and culture-related workshops, will conduct this walk around Humayun’s Tomb during which the guides will share stories about Mughal emperors. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page or call 98738 12048 for more information.

When: Sunday, April 16, from 8 am to 10 am.

Where: Humayun’s Tomb, Mathura Road, Nizamuddin.

FOOD & DRINK WALKS Purani Dilli Food Walk in Old Delhi

Participants will get to eat a variety of street food snacks such as halwa-nagori, kachori and chole-kulche at stalls in Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk and Ghantaghar on this culinary tour of Old Delhi conducted by Purani Dilli Food Walk. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, April 16, from 9 am to noon.

Where: The meeting point is outside Gate No. 2, Chawri Bazar Metro Station, Hauz Qazi Chowk, Kaccha Pandit Main Bazar, Lal Kuan Bazar, Old Delhi.

FOOD & DRINK Commeat’s Potpourri of Flavours in Vasant Kunj

Home chef Arkamaitra Roy will cater this pop-up lunch organised by food blog Commeat. The menu includes roasted corn, raw mango and peanut salad; rajma methi kebabs; chicken pepper fry; burhani; and khubani ka meetha. Tickets priced at Rs 1,600 per person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 1 pm.

Where: Vasant Kunj; the complete address will be provided to those who register.

WORKSHOPS Drone Photography & Cinematography Workshop at Hauz Khas Social

At this workshop organised by photography services company Pixelscapes, participants can learn how to fly a drone and take aerial shots. Tickets priced at Rs 2,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, April 16, from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Where: Hauz Khas Social, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52814.

HERITAGE WALKS Dastan-e-Mehrauli at Mehrauli Archaeological Park

Event management company Eventia’s guided walk, which will be conducted in Hindi and Urdu, will take participants through the Mehrauli Archaeological Park and include stops at a nineteenth-century British bungalow, the Jamali Kamali, Balban’s tomb and Rajon ki Baoli. The event will end with a jam session and a bharatanatyam performance. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person can be booked by calling 98101 04257. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, April 16, from 3.45 pm to 7 pm.

Where: The meeting point is the Jamali Kamali car park inside Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

PERFORMANCE Aerial Silks 2017 Showcase at Delhi Rock

Students from capital-based ‘climbing gym’ and fitness centre Delhi Rock will present an aerial silk performance. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 7 pm.

Where: Delhi Rock, Premises Nanaksar Gurudwara, opposite M-39, Greater Kailash II.

THEATRE Chakravyuh at Kamani Auditorium

Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Krishna in B. R. Chopra’s TV series Mahabharat, will play the same character in Delhi-residing writer and director Atul Satya Koushik’s Hindi play on the entrapment of Abhimanyu on the thirteenth day of the battle of Mahabharata. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 600, Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 7 pm.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Janpath. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

THEATRE Baki Itihas at India Habitat Centre

Directed by Sunil Rawat of city-based theatre group Saksham Arts, this is a Hindi version of Badal Sircar’s Bengali play in which a couple reflects on the suicide of an acquaintance. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Ismat Chughtai Double Bill at India Habitat Centre

Sunil Mehra and Askari Naqvi, who live in Delhi and Lucknow respectively, will present two stories by Urdu writer Ismat Chughtai in the narration style of Dastangoi. Lajo is about a rebellious woman while Mughal Baccha is about an eccentric man and his beautiful wife. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 350, and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com and at the IHC programmes desk.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Man Disposes, God Proposes at TabulaBeach Café

Director Saleem Shah’s English adaptation of British playwright and lawyer John Mortimer’s drama The Dock Brief hinges on Himaqat Qureshi, who has been charged with murder of his wife. He’s sure to be proven guilty until lawyer Kamal Kant Tripathi comes along. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 7.30 pm.

Where: TabulaBeach Café, Asiad Village, Khel Gaon Marg, near Siri Fort Auditorium. Tel: 99101 69745.

MUSIC Beleza Pura + The Violin Player at Depot48

A double bill featuring two Delhi-based acts, Beleza Pura aka Brazilian bossa nova and samba singer Luana Helena Coelho and The Violin Player, made up of violin player Bhaskar Dutta and guitarist and trumpet player Arjun Desai, who will perform pieces composed by Dutta for the score of the Hindi film The Violin Player (2015). There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

ONGOING

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Stretched Terrains comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions such as ‘Yatra: The Rooted Nomad’ by MF Husain; ‘The Black Sun’ by SH Raza; and ‘Man Grinding his Teeth’ by FN Souza. For more information, see here.

When: Until Monday, July 31. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

ART Temsuyanger Longkumer at India International Centre

An exhibition of UK-residing Indian multi-media artist Temsuyanger Longkumer’s work Gods Summit as well as a set of his portraits titled Superstars, Portraits of Remarkable People I Have Met. There is no entry fee.

When: Until Wednesday, April 19. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Main Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.