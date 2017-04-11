Mumbai weekend cultural calendar: Children’s weaving class, Bihu meal, Elton John tribute, and more

ARCHITECTURE

ONGOING

Making A House by Samir Raut at School of Environment and Architecture

City-based architect Samir Raut, one of the founders of studio eight twenty-three, which has worked on establishments such as Versova Social, The Bar Stock Exchange in Colaba and Birdsong The Organic Cafe in Bandra, has built a mock-up of a 700 square-feet apartment at the School of Environment and Architecture. The structure, which is made of cardboard and a mesh-like fabric and can be easily dismantled, contains sketches and scale models of similarly-sized houses by architects he admires. The idea of the show is to introduce viewers to Raut’s design practice. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Monday, May 8. Open daily, from 9 am to 6 pm.

Where: School of Environment and Architecture, Eksar Road, near C. K. P. Colony, Borivali (West). Tel: 022 6500 2156.

ART

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

Dwelling Part 2 at Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke

Curated by Mumbai-based cultural theorist and art curator Ranjit Hoskote, this show comprises works by 12 artists such as Abir Karmakar, Buddhadev Mukherjee, Dayanita Singh, Manish Nai, Vinod Balak and V. N. Jyothi Basu. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, May 27. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, 2, Sunny House, 16/18 Mereweather Road, behind Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3030.

Here be dragons and other coded landscapes at Sakshi Gallery

This show, curated by Delhi-residing art critic Meera Menezes, features works by artists Anju Dodiya, Arpita Singh, Gulammohammed Sheikh, Madhvi Subrahmanian, Marie Velardi, Mithu Sen, Nilima Sheikh, Raj Jariwala, Shilpa Gupta, Varunika Saraf and Zarina Hashmi that “map times, spaces, constellations, human bodies, histories or even memories.” For more information, see here.

When: Friday, April 14 to Wednesday, May 31. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Sakshi Gallery, 6/19, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

Memory and Identity: Indian Artists Abroad at DAG Modern

An exhibition of works by 14 Indian artists who worked abroad such as Ambadas, Mohan Samant, S. H. Raza, S. K. Bakre and V. Viswanadhan. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: DAG Modern, 58 V. B. Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Tel: 022 4922 2700.

Samit Das at Tarq and Clark House Initiative

At Tarq, Delhi-based artist Samit Das is exhibiting Bibliography in Progress, a set of sculptures and mixed media works made from iron, archival images, found objects and wood that “combine ideas of archaeology, ethnography, legend and materiality”. A series of photographs and drawings that are part of the same exhibition are on display at Clark House Initiative. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, May 20. Tarq: Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed. Clark House Initiative: Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, near Gateway of India, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424. Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

The Dancing Line by Bijay Parida at Artisans’

An exhibition and sale of Odissi pattachitra that focuses on the theme of Krishna leela by Bhubaneshwar-based artist Bijay Parida. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Monday, April 17. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

‘V. S. Gaitonde: Figuring Abstraction’ by Meera Menezes at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Art critic Meera Menezes will deliver a lecture on the oeuvre of abstract artist V. S. Gaitonde. There is no entry fee. To attend, email ccardoza@gmail.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 14 at 6 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

ONGOING

Indian Popular Visual Culture: The Conquest of the World as Picture at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Curated by Delhi-based art historian Jyotindra Jain, this exhibition deals with popular imagery from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries when the colonial art school, technologies such as engraving, print making and photography, and European images influenced local artists. For more information, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Sunday, April 30. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10am to 6pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Rohit Chawla at Akara Art

Organised by Bangalore photo gallery Tasveer, capital-residing artist Rohit Chawla’s show The Inspired Frame is a series of photographs of contemporary models posing as figures in famous paintings by artists such as Raja Ravi Varma, Gustav Klimt and Frida Kahlo. The show includes a series of photos inspired by Mughal miniatures. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 22. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Akara Art, 4/5, Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 5550.

COMEDY

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

44 Come with Aditi Mittal + Jeeya Sethi + Siddharth Dudeja at Studio Mojo

Mumbai comedians Jeeya Sethi, Siddharth Dudeja and Aditi Mittal will test new material. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, April 14 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Stand-up Guys with Bhavish Ailani + Karunesh Talwar + Utsav Chakraborty at The Cuckoo Club

City-based comics Bhavish Ailani, Utsav Chakraborty and Karunesh Talwar will perform at this instalment of events company Culture Shoq’s stand-up gig series. Tickets priced at Rs 450 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 14 at 8 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

Best in Stand-Up with Aditya Desai + Kunal Kamra + Maheep Singh at Canvas Laugh Club

Comedians Kunal Kamra and Aditya Desai from Mumbai and Maheep Singh from Delhi will present sets through the weekend. The capital’s Aakash Gupta will perform instead of Singh on Saturday. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 14 at 8.30 pm, Saturday, April 15 at 8.30 pm and 10.30 pm and Sunday, April 16 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Stand-Up Comedy Weekend Specials with Amit Sharma + Angad Singh Ranyal + Gaurav Kapoor at Tuning Fork

Sets by Mumbai-residing comedians Gaurav Kapoor, Angad Singh Ranyal and Amit Sharma. Tickets priced at Rs 330 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58490.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

Last Man Ranting by Maheep Singh at The Barking Deer

Delhi comedian Maheep Singh will perform a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person (which entitle attendees to a craft beer or mocktail) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mills Compound, next to Woodside Inn, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

Badvertising with Anand Reghu + Gaurav Kapoor + Sriraam Padmanabhan at The Cuckoo Club

Former media and marketing professionals turned stand-up-comedians Anand Reghu, Sriraam Padmanabhan and Gaurav Kapoor, all of whom live in Mumbai, will highlight everything that is wrong with advertising today. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 7 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

The General Fun Game Show at The Cuckoo Club

Kaneez Surka from Mumbai will host this comedy-themed game show featuring fellow city-based comedians Ashish Shakya, Sonali Thakker and Zakir Khan. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 9 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

911 Comedy at Studio Mojo

Presented by events company Ratatouille, this stand-up show will feature nine comedians, Anirban Bhattacharya, Dwijal Mehta, Kabir Chandra, Kashyap Swaroop, Neha Dhanani, Neil Balthazar, Prashasti Singh, Rohan Desai and Saurav Mehta, each of whom will present an 11-minute set. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Laughter By The Lake at The Square

Comedians Piyush Sharma, Shashwat Maheshwari, Sumaira Shaikh, Sumukhi Suresh and Utsav Chakraborty will take turns at the mic. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, MHADA Colony, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

Alive at 40 by Anuvab Pal at The Cuckoo Club

Stand-up comedian Anuvab Pal, who is based in Mumbai, muses about what it’s like to be a 40 year old in contemporary India. Tickets priced at Rs 450 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 9 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

EVENTS FOR KIDS

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

Introduction to Weaving for Children at Artisans’

Julie Kagti, who teaches weaving in Bangalore, will conduct a workshop on the basics of the craft for children between the ages of seven and 12. Tickets priced at Rs 2,250 (which includes the cost of materials) per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 14, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

Build Your Own Camera Obscura at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

At this workshop for kids above the age of 15, Michael Cutts, the Mumbai-based British education curator for the Focus Photography Festival that took place last month, will demonstrate how to make a pinhole camera. Tickets, priced Rs 250 per person (which covers the cost of materials and museum entry fee), are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 16, from 11 am to 2 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

FILM

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

Masterclass with Rahul Bose at MET College

Actor Rahul Bose will speak about his career at this talk organised by Media Konnect, a platform for media and film professions. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 2.15 pm.

Where: MET College, opposite Lilavati Hospital, Bandra (West).

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

As Good As It Gets at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

James L. Brooks’s romantic comedy As Good As It Gets (1997), featuring Helen Hunt and Jack Nicholson in Oscar-winning performances, will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

FOOD & DRINK

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

Pav With Friends at Pack-a-Pav

Bandra-based sandwich shop Pack-a-Pav will host the second edition of Pav With Friends, a series of collaborative dining events at which chefs and home cooks from across the city serve their versions of a pao sandwich at the store. For this instalment, chefs Kelvin Cheung and Boo Kim, who helm the kitchens at seafood restaurant Bastian and gastropub One Street Over, will serve Cock a Doodle Boo (chicken, ranch dressing and cabbage slaw); The Burg (buff, caramelised onion and cheddar); Beet It (beetroot patty with spiced hummus and cheddar); and Ooh La La (French toast with salted caramel and milk crumbs). For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16, from noon to 11 pm.

Where: Pack-a-Pav, next to New India General Store, between Pali Market and Candies, St. Andrew’s Road, off Pali Naka, Bandra (West). Tel: 99202 30240.

Restaurant Week Mumbai

During Restaurant Week Mumbai, organised by city-headquartered culinary events company Cellar Door Hospitality, customers get to dine on discounted prix fixe menus at stand-alone and hotel restaurants and bars. The participating restaurants in this edition include The Clearing House in Fort; Asilo at the St. Regis, Koko and Theory in Lower Parel; San Qi at the Four Seasons Hotel in Worli; Olive Bar and Kitchen in Khar; Jyran at the Sofitel and Yauatcha in Bandra-Kurla Complex. Lunch menus are priced at Rs 1,100 per person (excluding taxes) and dinner menus at Rs 1,300 per person (excluding taxes). To book a spot, the registration fee of Rs 200 per person must be paid on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 23.

Where: See here for the complete list of restaurants.

Rongali Bihu at The Bombay Canteen Lower Parel restaurant

The Bombay Canteen is serving an Assamese harvest meal to mark Rongali Bihu, the community’s New Year. The pop-up dinner, which is a collaboration with Assamese home cook Gitika Saikia, will feature a set thali for two made up of 11 vegetarian dishes including pumpkin flower fritters; pumpkin leaves curry with jackfruit seeds; rice and jaggery cakes and Indian olives. Guests can order a pork or fish course at an additional cost. The meal is priced at Rs 1,800 (excluding taxes) for two; seats must be reserved a day in advance. For more information see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Sunday, April 16, from 7 pm.

Where: The Bombay Canteen, Process House, Kamala Mills, near Radio Mirchi office, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 4966 6666.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

Pickling with Aunt Mo at 212 All Good

At this workshop organised by Lower Parel restaurant 212 All Good, attendees can learn how to pickle from Moina Oberoi, who recently launched kefir milk brand Mo’s Kefir. The session will cover the basics of pickling and fermenting, the differences between pickling with salt and vinegar and four ways of pickling vegetables: in salt brine, vinegar, whey and miso. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 per person are being sold here.

When: Saturday, April 15, from 10 am to 11.30 am.

Where: 212 All Good, Ground Floor, Grand Galleria, below Croma, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel. Tel: 86550 12212.

Purple Foodie’s Easy Bakes at Eighth Studio

London-based chef Shaheen Peerbhai, who runs the popular food blog Purple Foodie, will conduct this basic baking course during which she will show participants how to make malted chocolate brownie cookies; lemon loaf; shortbread; pear and rosemary upside down cake; and olive oil and chocolate chunk granola. Tickets priced at Rs 3,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, April 15, from 11 am to 2 pm.

Where: Eighth Studio, Second Floor, Rosy Red, off Carter Road, Khar. Tel: 98202 67003.

Healthy Desserts at Tangerine Arts Studio

City-based food company Healthy Noons, which runs health-focused cooking classes, will conduct this workshop on how to make sugar-free, gluten-free, dairy-free and egg-free desserts such as mango passion ice cream; cacao cheesecake; vegan Snickers; tiramisu brownies; health bars; and no-bake cupcakes. To book a spot, priced at Rs 3,000 per person, call 84336 23296 or 77389 95585. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 15, from 1.30 pm to 4 pm.

Where: Tangerine Arts Studio, Rukhsana Apartments, next to Puja Casa, off Pali Hill, Ambedkar Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 98673 69960.

Mohalla Munch by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a food walk in Bohri mohalla during which participants will get to taste special khari biscuits, non-alcoholic ‘absinthe’, the original ‘natural’ ice cream and biryani without rice among other foods. Tickets priced at Rs 1,020 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 7 pm.

Where: The walk will being outside Al Rehmani restaurant on Mohammed Ali Road.

ONGOING

The Better Foods Farmer’s Market at Mahalaxmi Racecourse At this newly-launched weekly bazaar, visitors can pick up organic fruit and vegetables and products such as mock meat, homemade dips, herbal teas and granola. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, April 16, from 8 am to 11 am.

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Royal Western India Turf Club, Dr. E. Moses Road, Worli. Tel: 88794 73462.

The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

At this weekly Sunday bazaar, visitors can stock up on organic vegetables, fruit and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, April 16, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

The Thane Organic Farmers Market at Billabong High International School

Women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), which organise the weekly Juhu Organic Farmers Market, have launched a Thane chapter. Like the Juhu edition, the dairy- and sugar-free bazaar in Thane is held every Sunday. Attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, April 16, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Where: Billabong High International School, Main Road No.27, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane.

The Juhu Organic Farmers Market at Pushpa Narsee Park

At this market, held every Sunday, attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, April 16, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Where: Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu.

MUSIC

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

Sur Sagar with Ramakant Gaikwad at Shanmukhananda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall

Pune-based vocalist Ramakant Gaikwad will perform at the inaugural instalment of Sur Sagar, Mumbai-headquartered event company Pancham Nishad’s new concert series featuring rising Hindustani classical musicians, which will be held on the second Friday of every month. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, April 14 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Shanmukhananda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall, Second Floor, Shri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha, 292 Comrade Harbanslal Marg, behind Gandhi Market, Sion (East). Tel: 022 2407 8888.

Ultimate Elton and the Rocket Band at St. Andrew’s Auditorium

UK tribute act Ultimate Elton and the Rocket Band, led by vocalist Paul Bacon who looks and sounds like Elton John, will perform a concert of the British pop singer and composer’s greatest hits. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 14 at 7 pm.

Where: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, St. Andrew’s College, St. Dominic Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 1657.

Monophonik + Beatfrenzy at Ark Bar

Electronic music DJ-producers Monophonik aka Shatrunjai Dewan and Beatfrenzy aka Oswald Thombre, both of whom are from Mumbai, will each play a set at this gig jointly organised by event management companies Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment and Gently Altered. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 14 at 10 pm.

Where: Ark Bar, Courtyard by Marriott, CTS 215, opposite Sangam BIG Cinemas, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6136 9999.

Mr. Doss and P-Man at Fun Republic Social

The Mumbai-residing pair of electronic music and hip-hop DJ-producer Mr. Doss aka Rishiraj Doss and rapper P-Man aka Rohit Pereria will perform. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 14 at 10 pm.

Where: Fun Republic Social, Level 3, Fun Republic Cinemas building, Shah Industrial Estate, off New Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6022 6044.

RWND with Vinayak^A meets No Latency + Frame/Frame at AntiSocial

City-based music artist and event management company Mixtape will celebrate the twelfth instalment of its electronic music gig series FRWD with a special edition called RWND featuring artists who have performed at previous shows over the last 11 months. On the bill is a collaborative set by DJs Vinayak^A aka Vinayak Karthikayan from Bangalore and NoLatency aka Krishnamoorthy Ramesh from Chennai, which they presented in September 2016, and a slot by Delhi producer Frame/Frame aka Nikhil Kaul. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 14 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Sleepwalker + Aban at Bonobo

Electronic music DJ-producers Sleepwalker aka Shantanu Ghosh from Pondicherry and Aban Shetty from Mumbai will each play a set at this gig programmed by Mumbai-based artist and management company Krunk. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 14 at 10 pm

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

Music Malhar at The Cuckoo Club

Yash Charitable Trust, a city-based NGO that works to enhance the lives of adults with developmental disabilities, will present this concert of Hindustani classical and semi-classical music by individuals with autism. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 5 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

Antonio Poli at the NCPA Experimental Theatre At this Western classical music concert, Italian tenor Antonio Poli will sing arias from operas by Verdi, Donizetti, Puccini and Mozart. Tickets priced at Rs 500 and Rs 840 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 7 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

The Cloning Effect In Hindi Film Music at Pitaara – The Art Box

This audio-visual presentation by Rewind, a group of Hindi film music lovers, will show attendees how the music of Bollywood composers O. P. Nayyar, Shankar-Jaikishan and R. D. Burman was “cloned”. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Eventshigh.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Pitaara – The Art Box, Road No.2, Yashwant Nagar, opposite Apna Bazaar, Goregaon (West). Tel: 98203 93001.

Aditya Apte + Meeta Pandit at Swatantryaveer Sawarkar Rashtriya Smarak

Sarod player Aditya Apte from Mumbai and vocalist Meeta Pandit from Delhi will each perform a solo recital at this Hindustani concert organised by the city-based Acharya Allauddin Music Circle. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 8 pm.

Where: Swatantryaveer Sawarkar Rashtriya Smarak, 252 Veer Savarkar Marg, Shivaji Park, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2446 5877.

Kerano at Playboy Club

Delhi-based electronic dance music DJ-producer Kerano aka Karanvir Singh will spin a set. Entry to the gig, which is only open to couples and single women, is free via registration here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 9 pm.

Where: Playboy Club, Birla Centurion, Gate No.2, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli. Tel: 84548 81609.

Su Real + Nanok at Summer House Cafe

A double bill made up of electronic music DJs Su Real aka Suhrid Manchanda from Delhi and Nanok aka Jai Vaswani from Mumbai. Entry is free; RSVP on Insider.in to book a spot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

The Shelter with DJ Earl at AntiSocial

American footwork and juke producer Earl Smith from US label Teklife Records will headline this gig organised by The Shelter, a new initiative to bring underground international acts to India. Electronic music DJs, Spryk aka Tejas Nair, Sid Vashi and Zapdos, the duo of Maulik Shah and Joy Gohil, who are all from Mumbai, and Midland Sparks aka Maitreya Rajurkar from Pune will play supporting slots. The entry fee is Rs 300 until 11 pm, after which it is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Ankytrixx at Su Casa

Mumbai-residing electronic dance music DJ Ankytrixx aka Ankit Kochar will man the decks at this gig which has been programmed by his artist and event management company Ankytrixx and Friends. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 10 pm.

Where: Su Casa, The Bombay Art Society, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2651 5511.

HOM Turns 1 with DJ Uri +Johnny B + SickFlip at Bonobo

City-based hip-hop DJs Uri Solanki and Johnny B aka Bijou Fernandez will each play a set at this gig. Electronic music producer SickFlip aka Sarvesh Shrivastava, who is also from Mumbai, will take on duties as the MC. The show, organised in association with events company WAVLNGTH, is part of the first anniversary celebrations of the Humans of Music blog. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 10 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

Pineapples 001 with SickFlip + Luna Toke at Raasta Bombay

The inaugural instalment of Pineapples, a new gig series curated by Mumbai-based electronic music producer SickFlip aka Sarvesh Shrivastava that will also feature the works of visual artists, will comprise sets by Shrivastava and Goa-residing electronic dance music DJ Luna Toke. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 4.20 pm.

Where: Rooftop, Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Sunsets at Razz with Sarthak + Samved + Rupin Pahwa at Razzberry Rhinoceros

Singer-songwriters Sarthak Karkare and Rupin Pahwa and electro-folk fusion band Samved, who are all from Mumbai, will perform. The cover charge is Rs 1,000 per person.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 5 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

Bindhumalini Narayanaswamy and Vedanth Bharadwaj at Urban Haat Singers Bindhumalini Narayanaswamy and Vedanth Bharadwaj, who are based in Bangalore and Chennai respectively, will perform a concert by the organisers of the Kabir Festival. There is no entry fee.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Urban Haat, C-6/1, Sakaram Patil Marg, Sector 6, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai.

Resurection with Ahimsa + Gurpreet Chana + Hiroko + Ibex at Raasta Bombay

Canadian tabla and hang player Gurpreet Chana, Mumbai-based rapper Ibex, Japanese Bollywood, kathak and belly dancer Hiroko and Indian electronic music DJ Ahimsa aka Daish Malani, who lives between Tokyo and Vancouver, will perform at this gig put together by Malani. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 10 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

PHOTOGRAPHY

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

The Art of Still and Stop Motion Photography with Shawn Lewis at Artisans’

City-based photographer and documentary filmmaker Shawn Lewis will conduct a workshop on the basics of photography. Tickets priced at Rs 3,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16, from 11 am to 2 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

Drone Photography and Cinematography Workshop at Versova Social

At this workshop organised by photography services company Pixelscapes, participants can learn how to fly a drone and take aerial shots. Tickets priced at Rs 2,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 15, from 4pm to 6.30 pm.

Where: Versova Social, 1311/2, Plot B, Savitribai Jyotiba Phule Road, Versova Link Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 86550 26123.

ONGOING

Gedney in India at Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation

Over 40 images by American lensman William Gedney are being shown. The pictures were shot during Gedney’s long trips to India, where he lived in Benares and Calcutta during the late 1960s, early ’70s and early ’80s. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 6 pm.

Where: Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Second Floor, East Wing, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 9613.

Access Time at Chemould Prescott Road

This show comprises three projects: Shilpa Gupta’s ‘The photo we never got’; Anusha Yadav’s ‘The Photograph is Proof’; and ‘Some Portraits’, a collection of images by Pablo Bartholomew, Richard Bartholomew, Madan Mahatta, Ram Rahman, Sadanand Menon, Ketaki Sheth and Sooni Taraporevala. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 22. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, Third Floor, G. Talwatkar Marg, near Cathedral School, Fort. Tel: 022 2200 0211.

A Dream Deferred at Mumbai Art Room

A Dream Deferred is a collaborative project by Alejandro Figueredo Diaz-Perera from Cuba and Cara Megan Lewis from the US. They each shot a series of images in their respective countries but never met and eventually compiled the pictures as a book. For more information, see here.

When: Until Thursday, June 8. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Mumbai Art Room, Pipewala Building, Fourth Pasta Lane, Colaba. Tel: 97574 03293.

My Analogue World at Galerie Max Mueller

City-residing filmmaker, screenwriter and photographer Sooni Taraporevala is exhibiting a compilation of images taken in India and abroad spanning several decades. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 22. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Galerie Max Mueller, Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 7542.

Photography at Play: Bhatt, Karia and Mohamedi in Baroda, 1966-75 at Jhaveri Contemporary

A show of photographs by Jyoti Bhatt, Bhupendra Karia and Nasreen Mohamedi shot in the late 1960s and early 1970s when the three artists were faculty members of M. S. University in Baroda. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 22. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Jhaveri Contemporary, 2, Krishna Niwas, 58A Walkeshwar Road. Tel: 022 2369 3639.

SCIENCE

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

Chai and Why? at D. G. Ruparel College

Deborah Dutta, a researcher at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, will deliver a talk on the connection between food and climate change at this instalment of TIFR’s series of science lectures. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 11 am.

Where: D. G. Ruparel College, Senapati Bapat Marg, Matunga (East). Tel: 98768 04720.

SHOPPING & STYLE

Vastrabharana at Coomaraswamy Hall

Organised by the Crafts Council of Karnataka, Vastrabharana is a three-day sale of handloom saris and textile and handmade jewellery by artisans from across the country. For more information, see the Facebook event page

When: Until Saturday, April 15, from 10.15 am to 7.30 pm.

Where: Coomaraswamy Hall, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2284 4484.

Mizzaki – The Summer Ssouk at Thalassa

Clothes by labels such as The Quirk Box and Bobo Calcutta and jewellery by brands like Azarea will be on offer at this day-long sale. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 15, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Thalassa, 21st Road, off Carter Road, Khar (West). Tel: 98200 04018.

THEATRE

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

Idomeneo at the NCPA Godrej Dance Theatre A recording of Mozart’s opera Idomeneo performed by the Metropolitan Opera in New York. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 14 at 6 pm.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Agnipankh at the NCPA Tata Theatre

Written by P. L. Mayekar and directed by Ganesh Yadav, this Hindi play stars Mita Vashist as Durgeshwari, a rich Brahmin zamindar, who runs her household and controls the personal lives of family members. Her life is thrown into turmoil after Gandhi is assassinated by Nathuram Godse. Tickets priced at Rs 500, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 14 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

Brhannala at Prithvi Theatre

Adishakti, the theatre company near Pondicherry, will stage this English play based on the episode in the Mahabharata in which Arjuna spends a year disguised as a woman. Tickets priced at Rs500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 6pm and 9pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

Some Raw Love at Harkat Studios

Four city-based performers, theatre actors Akriti Singh, Priyanka Setia and Swati Das and Hindustani classical singer Sriparna Chatterjee will read stories by Punjabi writer Amrita Pritam and Woody Allen. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow 75, Aram Nagar Part II, J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

Hedda Gabler at the NCPA Godrej Dance Theatre

A National Theatre Live screening of Belgian theatre director Ivo van Hove’s production of Henrik Ibsen’s play. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 2 pm and 6pm.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Bade Bhai Sahab at Clap

City-based drama company Chitralekha Arts Theatre Group will perform Premchand’s Hindi short story Bade Bhai Sahab about two brothers. The older one is bewildered by and envious of his carefree sibling’s academic success. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Clap, Unit No. 201, A Wing, Second Floor, Solitaire II, opposite Infiniti Mall, Malad (West). Tel: 022 6587 6777.

The Tenth Head at Prithvi Theatre

This English play about Ravan’s rebellious tenth head will be performed by Adishakti, the theatre company near Pondicherry. Tickets priced at Rs500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 6pm and 9pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

Dhumrapaan at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

In this Hindi and English play directed by Akarsh Khurana, a bunch of employees discuss work and life stresses in the smoking area of an office building. Tickets priced at Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 7 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Laughter in the House 2 at the NCPA Tata Theatre

Directed by Sam Kerawalla, this follow-up to Laughter in the House is a tribute to Adi Marzban, the Parsi-Gujarati playwright and theatre director who was active from the late 1940s to the ’80s. Actors such as Dinyar Contractor and Bomi Dotiwala, who were regulars in Marzban’s plays and revues, will perform vignettes from his dramas. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 700, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 7pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Park at Clap

Manav Kaul’s Hindi play, about three men fighting for seating in a park, will be performed by the city-based Chitralekha Arts Theatre Group. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 7 pm and 9 pm.

Where: Clap, Unit No.201, A Wing, Second Floor, Solitaire II, opposite Infiniti Mall, Malad (West). Tel: 022 6587 6777.

Blank Page at Studio Tamaasha

Actors recite contemporary poetry in Hindi, English, Marathi and Kashmiri and enact movements inspired by the words in this performance directed by Sunil Shanbag and produced by city theatre group Tamaasha Theatre. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No. 76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, Versova Andheri (West).

Gandhi – The Musical at the NCPA Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Written and directed by Danesh Khambata, this English musical traces Gandhi’s life. Read our review here. Tickets priced at Rs 500, Rs 700, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000, Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

WALKS

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

Discover Dockyard by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk around the Dockyard Road area, covering such sites as Bob’s bungalow, Chinatown, the temple of a military strongman and a mechanical museum. Tickets priced at Rs 699 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 16, from 8 am to 10.30 am.

Where: The walk will begin at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, opposite Dockyard Road railway station, Mazgaon.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.