war on terror

Did the US cross a red line by dropping the Mother of All Bombs on Afghanistan?

A weapon that obliterates enemy fighters may not be any more humane than chemical weapons, which the laws of war do not allow.

Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry confirmed on Friday that at least 36 Islamic State fighters were killed when the United States dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb on Achin district, near the country’s eastern frontier, a day ago. The US said the bomb was aimed at a cave system used by the terror operatives in the area.

Picture the weapon unleashed by the United States. The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb is known by many names – the “bunker buster”, the “demolition bomb”, and most popularly, the “Mother of All Bombs”. Saddam Hussein’s promise to deliver the “mother of all battles” has been adapted with gusto by the armies he fought: “mother of all retreats”, the “mother of all blowouts”, “the mother of all Marine operations”, suggesting epic proportions and a hint of glee.

The Mother of All Bombs was developed in 2002 and first tested in 2003, at the start of the Iraq war, but never used until now. It is 30 feet long, weighs 21,600 pounds and can carry 18,700 pounds of explosives. Its thin casing makes it a demolition bomb, which means it can create a massive surface blast. The impact of the bomb can reportedly stretch a mile in every direction. And it is called the bunker buster because it is especially effective for destroying underground structures.

“It explodes above the ground,” said military analyst James “Spider” Marks, speaking to CNN. “At a distance depending on what type of a shape and blast you want to have. And as described, it’s a concussive blast, so everybody underneath that thing is either obliterated, ears are bleeding, or they’re completely destroyed.”

Another effect of the bomb is said to be the psychological impact of witnessing such a massive blast.

According to the Afghan Defence Ministry, no civilians were killed. The United States is also said to have carried out the attack because it believed there were no civilians in the area, and this was the most efficient way of shrinking “operational space” for the Islamic State without risking the lives of their own combatants.

Yet, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai took to Twitter to condemn the attack. The strike was a “brutal misuse” of Afghanistan as a “testing ground for new and dangerous weapons”, he posted.

The ‘testing ground’

Now picture the “testing ground”, that blankness apparently shorn of civilian presence but teeming with enemy fighters.

Achin district was a stronghold of the Islamic State. It is close to the Durand Line, that contested border between Pakistan and Afghanistan. According to a report by an Afghan news network, families of Da’esh, or Islamic State, fighters filtered into the region from Pakistan, to escape Islamabad’s military crackdown in Orakzai and Khyber agencies.

The Pakistani militants then forged ties with the Taliban and residents living in the area. But when more Salafi fighters started joining their group, it caused a rift with the Taliban. The report also speaks of atrocities committed by the fighters: setting off bombs, killing tribal elders, beheading residents on charges of having ties with the Taliban, abducting hundreds. Thousands of people were displaced in the fighting between Afghan government forces and the Islamic State.

Achin district has a population of 150,000 people, according to the report. Most live off the land, growing maize, wheat, potatoes, onions and other crops. Before the Islamic State arrived, residents mined the caves for soapstone, according to Bilal Sarwary, an Afghan journalist.

Going by the reports on the Mother of All Bombs, some of these lands and livelihoods have probably been destroyed forever. Sarwary also said that shrapnel had travelled far and houses in surrounding areas were damaged.

A new red line?

Back in 2003, even the Pentagon, the headquarters of the United States Department of Defence, sent the Mother of All Bombs for a formal review of legal justification for combat use. The report, written by one Thomas J Fiscus, major general, US Air Force, concluded that the weapon did not violate the laws of armed conflict.

First, because it did not cause “unnecessary suffering”, according to the report:

“The critical factor is whether the suffering is needless or disproportionate to the military advantage secured by the weapon, not the degree of suffering itself. The MOAB weapon kills by way of blast or fragmentation. Blast and fragmentation are historic and common anti-personnel effects in lawful military weapons. There are no components that would cause unnecessary suffering.”

The psychological effects are not deemed unnecessary either.

Second, because it was a “discriminate” weapon that could hit specific targets.

But if a bomb destroys everything for thousands of feet, can it really be called discriminate? And is obliterating enemy combatants any more humane than using chemical weapons, which the laws of war do not allow? The United States needs to put up its own military and its methods for closer scrutiny before it lays down red lines for others.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How the dream of low cost housing in India can become a reality

Financial innovation and inclusion will play a big role.

Images Bazaar

Vijay Shejwal is a soft-spoken man but he talks with intensity about his home. He says, “I used to live in a chawl and was not happy. I had a very small room and all of us, my parents, wife, and kids lived there. It wasn’t the right environment for my children.”

Vijay’s plight is not unique. The cost of living in the metros and big cities of India is escalating day by day, making it very difficult to own property for the common man. A 40-year old auto rickshaw driver in Mumbai, Vijay supports his family on an income of just Rs.15,000 per month. Like Vijay, nearly 77% of India’s population belongs to what is classified as the low-income & economically weaker segment. This segment earns Rs 2 lakhs or less annually and often struggles to make ends meet.

The problem of affordable housing has been a persistent challenge for India. The country suffers from a shortage of 18.8 million homes of which 96% is in the ‘affordable’ segment i.e. for low income families earning less than Rs. 16,000 per month. The government is trying to encourage developers to build affordable housing by giving a 100% tax deduction for profits on such projects. In the latest budget, affordable housing was also granted infrastructure status, which will bring a large range of financing options to developers and increase the funding towards the sector.

Even if the shortage of affordable houses is bridged, the ability to buy houses still remains a roadblock. Most people from the low-income segment tend to live on rent since they cannot afford to finance a home. The government is also subsidising housing loans for the low-income & economically weaker segment having annual income within Rs. 6 lakhs for LIG segment & Rs.3 lakhs for EWS. Even then, most people in this segment, like Vijay, do not have access to the mainstream banking system when it comes to loans. Since their income sources are irregular and banks and housing finance companies do not factor in their special needs, their loan applications are typically not approved. Even if the loans are granted, the higher perceived risk and small loan amount lead to higher lending rates. Most people from the economically weaker sections also lack awareness of financing options and government schemes that might be open to them.

For most of those who do manage to put together some capital, it is only enough to buy housing in developments located extremely far away from city centers like the Boisar development in Mumbai. Employment options in nearby areas are few and pay scales low. It becomes difficult for residents to travel long distances for work every day, especially in cities or areas where public transport is poor. These buildings also lack a building maintenance systems and end up becoming poorly maintained ‘New Urban Slums’.

For Vijay, owning a house in a reasonably convenient location appeared to be a distant dream. He spent nearly 9 months sending applications to different institutions. However, to his frustration, nothing worked out.

Then he came across Axis Bank’s Asha Home Loan, which offered loans of up to Rs 28 lakh to those with a minimum household income of Rs. 8,000. He applied for a loan, and was contacted very promptly by Axis Bank. A financing agreement was worked out keeping his needs in mind and the loan was approved in 7 days. He now owns a house in Dombivali and credits the home loan for having made his dream of owning a house come true.

Play

Axis Bank’s Asha home loan is a special product tailored to the needs of the low-income segment. It offers loans as small as Rs 1 lakh and goes up to Rs 20 lakh in small towns, and Rs 28 lakh in large towns. Families with a minimum combined income of Rs. 8,000 - 10,000 per month, depending on location, can avail of the loan which has both floating and fixed interest rate options. Not only this, the product, designed keeping its customer segment in mind, offers loans up to 85 per cent of the market value of the property. Many of us have people from the low-income segment in our employ for providing services we use. We can take the opportunity to thank them by letting them know about this scheme. You can help their dream of owning a house come true. For more information on the loan, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Bank and not by the Scroll editorial team.