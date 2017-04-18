History Remembered

What Champaran gave to Gandhi and India’s freedom struggle

The peasants of the Bihar district owed Gandhi much, but he owed them even more.

Wikimedia Images [Public Domain]

A hundred years ago on April 10, 1917, Mohandas K Gandhi arrived in the district of Champaran in North Bihar. He spent several months there, studying the problems of the peasantry, who had been forced by European planters to cultivate indigo against their will. Farmers who refused to meet this obligation had their land confiscated.

Through his interventions with the colonial State, Gandhi was able to get substantial concessions for the peasantry. Rents were radically reduced, and the compulsion to grow indigo replaced by a system of voluntary compliance. This was a major victory for the peasants, and a significant triumph for Gandhi himself, since it established his credibility as a leader within India (as distinct from South Africa).

Understanding peasant life

Rather than rehearse the facts of the struggle in Champaran, this column identifies six distinctive features of Gandhi’s extended stay in the region, and how it determined his future course of work in India. This was Gandhi’s first direct experience of peasant life in his homeland. Gandhi had grown up in the towns of Porbandar and Rajkot, and worked as a lawyer in the great metropolis of Bombay. Then he spent two decades in South Africa. After his return to India in 1915, Gandhi travelled extensively through the country, but, before coming to Champaran, had interacted mostly with townspeople.

In Champaran, Gandhi based himself alternately in the district’s two main towns, Motihari and Bettiah, meeting a stream of visitors from morning to evening. Some days he ventured into the villages himself. He met many peasants, but also spoke to European planters and factory managers. Everywhere, he was followed by policemen in civilian clothing who took notes of what he said at the meetings.

As was his wont, Gandhi worked ferociously hard. By the end of May, he had spent six weeks in the district and collected almost seven thousand first-hand testimonies, each one deepening his understanding of how the kisans of Champaran lived and laboured.

It was in Champaran that Gandhi made his first proper acquaintance with peasant life in India. Secondly, it was in Champaran that Gandhi began building the network of colleagues who would assist him in later years. A week after he arrived, Gandhi wrote to his old comrade, Henry Polak: “I am recalling the best days of South Africa... The people are rendering all assistance. We shall soon find out Naidoos and Sorabjis and Imams. I don’t know that we shall stumble upon a Cachalia” (these being his close associates in South Africa).

Close associates

In Champaran, Gandhi renewed his acquaintance with a lanky scholar from Sind named JB Kripalani. The two had first met in Santiniketan in 1915. In April 1917, Kripalani was teaching history at a local, government-run college. Kripalani met Gandhi at Muzaffarpur station on his arrival and brought him home in a carriage hauled by enthusiastic students.

Kripalani was at Gandhi’s side in Champaran, as were a group of lawyers from Patna. They included Brajkishore Prasad, whose interest in Champaran was of long standing, and Rajendra Prasad, a scholar educated in Calcutta and a rising star at the Bar. All remained devoted to Gandhi for many years thereafter.

Third, his work in Champaran earned Gandhi, for the first time, credibility in a region outside (and far away) from his native Gujarat. The lawyers who worked with Gandhi in Champaran were reverential, and so it seems were the peasants he spoke to. “My work here gives me greater and greater joy day after day,” wrote Gandhi to a Danish friend: “The poor raiyats delight in simply sitting round me, feeling that they can trust me to do the right thing. I only hope I am worthy of all this love.”

Fourth, his exertions in Champaran earned Gandhi enhanced credibility within Gujarat itself. The historian, David Hardiman, writes that “before 1917, Gujarat had a reputation in nationalist circles for being a torpid backwater of ideological conservatism”. The Gujarat Sabha was dominated by moderate lawyers, loyalist and status quoist, some of whom thought Gandhi a “misguided religious crank”.

Their attitude to him changed dramatically when Gandhi refused to obey the order to leave Champaran that the colonial authorities had issued him when he entered the district. When the news that Gandhi had challenged this order reached Ahmedabad, “the legal fraternity at the Gujarat Club leapt to their feet,” and decided to have this “brave man” as the next president of their Sabha.

A prominent member of the Gujarat Club in 1917 was a London-returned barrister named Vallabhbhai Patel. Indeed, Patel was playing bridge at the Club when he came to hear of Gandhi’s challenge in Champaran. Soon, he left his lucrative practice to join Gandhi. Two other Gujarati lawyers, Mahadev Desai and Narhari Parikh, also joined Gandhi in the second half of 1917. Both, like Patel, became indispensable to the furthering of the Mahatma’s programme for national and societal renewal.

Up close with the Raj

Fifth, his stay in Champaran allowed Gandhi, for the first time, to engage in a sustained manner with the bureaucracy of the British raj. He had, of course, had regular and often difficult encounters with white officials and politicians in South Africa. Now he had them in India as well, with regular meetings (not all pleasant) with district magistrates, commissioner, and the lieutenant-governor of Bihar.

In the second week of June 1917, confronted by the peasant testimonies Gandhi placed before them, the Bihar government appointed a Champaran Agrarian Enquiry Committee. It had seven members, including four ICS men as well as Gandhi. The chairman was an official from the Central Provinces. Through these committee meetings, Gandhi deepened his knowledge of the colonial State, of which he had, in 1917, an extremely imperfect understanding. (He was born and raised in princely India, and had spent much of his adult life overseas).

Finally, his work in Champaran gave Gandhi the confidence that he could capture the minds and hearts of a wide cross-section of Indian society: peasants, lawyers, traders, and more. I have already spoken of how the kisans began to trust Gandhi so soon after his arrival. Months later, on October 3, 1917, the Champaran Agrarian Enquiry Committee submitted its report - largely favourable to the peasants. Gandhi now proceeded to Motihari for a week, and then to Bettiah, where he was to spend two days before returning home to Ahmedabad.

When his train reached Bettiah station, some 4,000 people were waiting to receive him. A police intelligence report takes up the story:

“No sooner the train stopped than people began to shout ‘Gandhiji ki jai’, ‘Gandhi Maharaj ki jai’. There were bajas (bands) and flags at the station and all men from neighbouring and distant villages including schoolboys and mukhtiars [pleaders] were present. They showered flowers on Mr. Gandhi and garlanded him. There was a red cloth spread at the platform for Mr. Gandhi. Surajmal Marwari of Bettiah had brought his phaeton and a horse of Puran Babu Raj, an engineer, was harnessed. It is not understood how Puran Babu lent his horse and why the railway servants allowed so much rush and show at the station.”

As this reception at the Bettiah railway station showed, Gandhi’s first struggle in India had been a splendid success. The peasants of Champaran, and its middle class too, were suitably grateful. So great had been his impact that four years after he had left the area, an official touring Muzaffarpur and Champaran found that “the name of Mr. Gandhi is still one to conjure with...”

The peasants of Champaran owed Gandhi much, but he owed them even more. It was through working for them that he began to understand the difficulties of agrarian life in India, that he met his first steady and reliable political comrades, that he acquired the confidence that he could represent those who were not from his own caste, community, class, or region. Those weeks and months in North Bihar in the spring and summer of 1917 prepared Gandhi for the longer and more difficult battles ahead.

Champaran was not just Gandhi’s first political experience in India; it was also absolutely formative to Gandhi’s political career and hence to the freedom struggle itself. Champaran was the crucial first step in the road to Non-cooperation, the Salt March, Civil Disobedience, Quit India, and the eventual liberation of the country from foreign rule.

This article first appeared on The Telegraph.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How the dream of low cost housing in India can become a reality

Financial innovation and inclusion will play a big role.

Images Bazaar

Vijay Shejwal is a soft-spoken man but he talks with intensity about his home. He says, “I used to live in a chawl and was not happy. I had a very small room and all of us, my parents, wife, and kids lived there. It wasn’t the right environment for my children.”

Vijay’s plight is not unique. The cost of living in the metros and big cities of India is escalating day by day, making it very difficult to own property for the common man. A 40-year old auto rickshaw driver in Mumbai, Vijay supports his family on an income of just Rs.15,000 per month. Like Vijay, nearly 77% of India’s population belongs to what is classified as the low-income & economically weaker segment. This segment earns Rs 2 lakhs or less annually and often struggles to make ends meet.

The problem of affordable housing has been a persistent challenge for India. The country suffers from a shortage of 18.8 million homes of which 96% is in the ‘affordable’ segment i.e. for low income families earning less than Rs. 16,000 per month. The government is trying to encourage developers to build affordable housing by giving a 100% tax deduction for profits on such projects. In the latest budget, affordable housing was also granted infrastructure status, which will bring a large range of financing options to developers and increase the funding towards the sector.

Even if the shortage of affordable houses is bridged, the ability to buy houses still remains a roadblock. Most people from the low-income segment tend to live on rent since they cannot afford to finance a home. The government is also subsidising housing loans for the low-income & economically weaker segment having annual income within Rs. 6 lakhs for LIG segment & Rs.3 lakhs for EWS. Even then, most people in this segment, like Vijay, do not have access to the mainstream banking system when it comes to loans. Since their income sources are irregular and banks and housing finance companies do not factor in their special needs, their loan applications are typically not approved. Even if the loans are granted, the higher perceived risk and small loan amount lead to higher lending rates. Most people from the economically weaker sections also lack awareness of financing options and government schemes that might be open to them.

For most of those who do manage to put together some capital, it is only enough to buy housing in developments located extremely far away from city centers like the Boisar development in Mumbai. Employment options in nearby areas are few and pay scales low. It becomes difficult for residents to travel long distances for work every day, especially in cities or areas where public transport is poor. These buildings also lack a building maintenance systems and end up becoming poorly maintained ‘New Urban Slums’.

For Vijay, owning a house in a reasonably convenient location appeared to be a distant dream. He spent nearly 9 months sending applications to different institutions. However, to his frustration, nothing worked out.

Then he came across Axis Bank’s Asha Home Loan, which offered loans of up to Rs 28 lakh to those with a minimum household income of Rs. 8,000. He applied for a loan, and was contacted very promptly by Axis Bank. A financing agreement was worked out keeping his needs in mind and the loan was approved in 7 days. He now owns a house in Dombivali and credits the home loan for having made his dream of owning a house come true.

Play

Axis Bank’s Asha home loan is a special product tailored to the needs of the low-income segment. It offers loans as small as Rs 1 lakh and goes up to Rs 20 lakh in small towns, and Rs 28 lakh in large towns. Families with a minimum combined income of Rs. 8,000 - 10,000 per month, depending on location, can avail of the loan which has both floating and fixed interest rate options. Not only this, the product, designed keeping its customer segment in mind, offers loans up to 85 per cent of the market value of the property. Many of us have people from the low-income segment in our employ for providing services we use. We can take the opportunity to thank them by letting them know about this scheme. You can help their dream of owning a house come true. For more information on the loan, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Bank and not by the Scroll editorial team.