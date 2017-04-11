Tamil politics

Will AIADMK reunify by kicking out Sasikala’s nephew?

Fearing electoral rout, ministers are under pressure from party cadre to dump TTV Dinakaran.

Press Trust of India

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu is all set for another major churning with several senior leaders demanding the resignation of Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran, the nephew of jailed party chief VK Sasikala.

Speaking to Scroll.in on the condition of anonymity, a minister said there was widespread discontent in the AIADMK ranks over the functioning of Sasikala’s family members. Since the Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar bye-election was rescinded by the Election Commission of India on April 9, senior ministers have come under pressure to unify the two warring factions and save the party.

Low-level functionaries in several districts have threatened to jump over to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam if the infighting in the party is not resolved quickly. A large section of the cadre feels the AIADMK would be routed in the impending local bodies election without the “two leaves” symbol, which they fear the Election Commission might take away permanently and declare the two factions –one led by Sasikala and the other by O Panneerselvam – as separate parties.

A group of senior leaders is trying to reach out to Panneerselvam on behalf of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy. But the talks are held up because Dinakaran still commands the support of nearly 20 MLAs, who have the potential to bring down the government.

Meanwhile, ANI reported on Monday that a case has been registered against Dinakaran for allegedly trying to bribe officials to retain the “two leaves” symbol, which was suspended by the Election Commission in March. The commission had also allowed the two factions to contest the RK Nagar bye-election as separate entities. Dinakaran’s faction was called AIADMK (Amma) whereas Panneerselvam’s was named AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma).

Strong opposition

The minister, known to be close to Palaniswamy, told Scroll.in that the RK Nagar bye-election campaign was the game changer. “We saw the anger among the people directly,” he said.

The fissures in the Sasikala camp began to emerge on April 7, when the Income Tax department searched 32 locations linked to Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar, a Sasikala loyalist. Following the raids, the Dinakaran group went into a huddle. Questions were raised on why the state government’s intelligence did not warn the party of the raids. A section among them even felt the searches might have been based on information leaked by an insider.

On April 14, several leaders met Dinakaran and suggested that he resign as the general secretary to clear the way for Panneerselvam’s return. Dinakaran, however, denied that such a meeting had taken place.

“Panneerselvam feels if he returns to the party with Sasikala and Dinakaran still in their positions, his credibility will go for a toss,” said the minister, who was one of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s trusted aides.

Further, Sulur constituency MLA R Kanagaraj said the party should unite and rescue the “two leaves” symbol. He told The Times Of India on Monday that it did not matter if the chief minister was Palaniswamy or Panneerselvam.

VK Sasikala, O Panneerselvam and EK Palaniswamy. Image credit: PTI
VK Sasikala, O Panneerselvam and EK Palaniswamy. Image credit: PTI

However, an MLA close to Dinakaran said there was no challenge to Sasikala’s leadership. “All these stories are being spread by elements in the Panneerselvam gang,” the legislator charged.

The MLA said on Sunday evening that the Panneerselvam faction had spread rumours about Sasikala’s resignation. “A perception is being created that there is a revolt against Dinakaran. Those who are talking against him are a minuscule minority,” the MLA added.

There are “at least 25 MLAs” who remain loyal to Dinakaran. And any move to remove him could have serious consequences for the Palaniswamy government, he said.

Panneerselvam said on Monday he was ready for talks and dismissed suggestions that Dinakaran had the means to bring down the government. “The fact is the government will not face a no confidence motion for another four months. That is the rule,” a leader in his faction said. The Palaniswamy government faced a confidence vote in February, and as per the Tamil Nadu Assembly rules, a no-confidence motion cannot be moved against it for at least six months. This, the Panneerselvam camp feels, is enough time to earn the confidence of the legislators backing Dinakaran.

BJP’s role

In the Dinakaran camp, there is a feeling that Panneerselvam is being backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government as is evidenced by Income Tax searches. Several leaders are wondering if the net might be widened in the coming weeks to target all those associated with Dinakaran. The First Information Report filed against Dinakaran in Delhi on Monday is being seen as part of this strategy.

However, BJP Tamil Nadu President Tamilisai Soundararajan has consistently denied such allegations, pointing out that the party fielded a candidate for the RK Nagar bye-election and campaigned against both factions of the AIADMK.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How the dream of low cost housing in India can become a reality

Financial innovation and inclusion will play a big role.

Images Bazaar

Vijay Shejwal is a soft-spoken man but he talks with intensity about his home. He says, “I used to live in a chawl and was not happy. I had a very small room and all of us, my parents, wife, and kids lived there. It wasn’t the right environment for my children.”

Vijay’s plight is not unique. The cost of living in the metros and big cities of India is escalating day by day, making it very difficult to own property for the common man. A 40-year old auto rickshaw driver in Mumbai, Vijay supports his family on an income of just Rs.15,000 per month. Like Vijay, nearly 77% of India’s population belongs to what is classified as the low-income & economically weaker segment. This segment earns Rs 2 lakhs or less annually and often struggles to make ends meet.

The problem of affordable housing has been a persistent challenge for India. The country suffers from a shortage of 18.8 million homes of which 96% is in the ‘affordable’ segment i.e. for low income families earning less than Rs. 16,000 per month. The government is trying to encourage developers to build affordable housing by giving a 100% tax deduction for profits on such projects. In the latest budget, affordable housing was also granted infrastructure status, which will bring a large range of financing options to developers and increase the funding towards the sector.

Even if the shortage of affordable houses is bridged, the ability to buy houses still remains a roadblock. Most people from the low-income segment tend to live on rent since they cannot afford to finance a home. The government is also subsidising housing loans for the low-income & economically weaker segment having annual income within Rs. 6 lakhs for LIG segment & Rs.3 lakhs for EWS. Even then, most people in this segment, like Vijay, do not have access to the mainstream banking system when it comes to loans. Since their income sources are irregular and banks and housing finance companies do not factor in their special needs, their loan applications are typically not approved. Even if the loans are granted, the higher perceived risk and small loan amount lead to higher lending rates. Most people from the economically weaker sections also lack awareness of financing options and government schemes that might be open to them.

For most of those who do manage to put together some capital, it is only enough to buy housing in developments located extremely far away from city centers like the Boisar development in Mumbai. Employment options in nearby areas are few and pay scales low. It becomes difficult for residents to travel long distances for work every day, especially in cities or areas where public transport is poor. These buildings also lack a building maintenance systems and end up becoming poorly maintained ‘New Urban Slums’.

For Vijay, owning a house in a reasonably convenient location appeared to be a distant dream. He spent nearly 9 months sending applications to different institutions. However, to his frustration, nothing worked out.

Then he came across Axis Bank’s Asha Home Loan, which offered loans of up to Rs 28 lakh to those with a minimum household income of Rs. 8,000. He applied for a loan, and was contacted very promptly by Axis Bank. A financing agreement was worked out keeping his needs in mind and the loan was approved in 7 days. He now owns a house in Dombivali and credits the home loan for having made his dream of owning a house come true.

Play

Axis Bank’s Asha home loan is a special product tailored to the needs of the low-income segment. It offers loans as small as Rs 1 lakh and goes up to Rs 20 lakh in small towns, and Rs 28 lakh in large towns. Families with a minimum combined income of Rs. 8,000 - 10,000 per month, depending on location, can avail of the loan which has both floating and fixed interest rate options. Not only this, the product, designed keeping its customer segment in mind, offers loans up to 85 per cent of the market value of the property. Many of us have people from the low-income segment in our employ for providing services we use. We can take the opportunity to thank them by letting them know about this scheme. You can help their dream of owning a house come true. For more information on the loan, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Bank and not by the Scroll editorial team.