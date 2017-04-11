The Daily Fix: Will BJP reflect India’s diversity as it seeks to rule from panchayat to Parliament?

The Big Story: Centralising forces

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s recently concluded national executive, held in Odisha, was something of a celebratory gathering for a party that has been in a triumphant mood ever since it notched up a massive victory in Uttar Pradesh last month. BJP President Amit Shah took the opportunity to tell the party’s leaders that the work had just begun, insisting that their “golden era” was still ahead of them. He asked the party’s leaders to work towards a BJP win in every state, and said that the aim was to be in power from panchayat to Parliament.

While every state might be a bit too ambitious of a target, there is no doubting that the BJP has become a hegemon. It is now the pole around which Indian politics rotates, with other parties defining their presence based on their relationship to the BJP’s politics and what it stands for. Shah pointed out in particular that the BJP wanted to push into states like Kerala, Odisha and West Bengal, where it has been making enough progress to start challenging the established powers.

But what will this hegemony look like? An examination of beef politics gives us some idea. While the Hindutva-focused party in the cowbelt has turned cow-protection into one of its central planks, as is evident in Uttar Pradesh, its politicians in Kerala and the North East have even made providing beef a campaign promise. Whether one feels the Uttar Pradesh campaign is divisive and unnecessary, the difference between the BJP’s approach in that state compared to other parts of the country is not hypocrisy. It reflects a large party that will inevitably have to incorporate local cultural norms within its approach.

But this diversity is undercut by the centralising forces within the party. To some extent, that is represented by Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both of whom come from the same state and have shown that they have a similar, specific worldview. But this also emerges from the parent organisation that tends to have an enormous influence on the BJP: the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Even as the BJP might have been showing off its diversity with different approaches to beef, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was calling for a national ban on cow-slaughter, a move that would inevitable turn off politicians in some parts of the country.

As the BJP continues to grow, the question that is bound to affect the party that has promised cooperative federalism is simple: Can it ignore the centralising tendencies of the RSS and Hindutva, and transform into a party that truly reflects the diversity of the country that it wishes to rule?

Punditry

