Kashmir Report

‘Our conscience was awakened’: Why Kashmir’s Budgam boycotted the recent Lok Sabha bye-election

Civilian killings during a recent encounter, months of unrest, failed political promises and unemployment, explain erstwhile voters.

Reuters

“I have given 50 votes in one go,” said Syed Jaffar, cheerfully. He is a tiny old man, all white and silver, with large translucent eyes and a habit of breaking into Kashmiri when excited. “I was in Class 8 or Class 9. My uncle handed me 50 chits and said go vote.” That was in the 1950s. Jaffar is an 81-year-old who lives in Ichgam, a village in Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The Srinagar parliamentary seat, which envelopes Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts, had bye-polls on April 9. It saw a turnout of 7.14% and violence that left eight civilians dead after security forces opened fire. Four days later, there was repolling in 38 booths in Budgam, which saw an even lower turnout – 2.2%. The big surprise was that Budgam, which has always been calmer than other districts and seen robust voter turnouts, should be the epicentre of the election violence and boycott.

Jaffar, born in 1936, has seen the district through its adventures with democracy. A retired schoolmaster, he was the first matriculate from the Muslim community in Ichgam, he said. “I failed twice because of lack of proper guidance,” he explained candidly.

When Pakistani invaders came into Ichgam village in 1947, he was there. When they infiltrated in 1965, he said he saw them in Tangdhar on the border. In the 1990s, when militancy flared up in Kashmir, he was arrested and tortured. Sometimes he voted, sometimes he boycotted elections. “I have never seen a boycott like this,” he said, his eyes shining. “Yeh toh kamaal ki baat hai.” This is a marvel.

But what explains this record low polling?

“Hundred per cent depression,” is Jaffar’s first diagnosis. Then he continues in schoolmasterly fashion: “Unemployment is one reason, and the high-handedness of the government. And our Kashmiri leaders – first they are Pakistani, then they are Hindustani, then something else.”

‘They don’t kill the old’

The anger in Budgam seems to radiate out of Chadoora town, a few kilometres from Ichgam. There is a freshly dug grave in Chadoora, with a garlanded headstone and shaded by an asbestos sheet. It belongs to 23-year-old Zahid Rashid Ganaie, killed on March 28, during an encounter between security forces and a militant trapped in a house in the town. Zahid, local residents say, was far from the encounter site, his death was a “targeted killing”. Two other youth near the encounter site were also killed.

Zahid Rashid Ganaie's grave in Chadoora, Budgam. Image credit: Ipsita Chakravarty
Zahid Rashid Ganaie's grave in Chadoora, Budgam. Image credit: Ipsita Chakravarty

Chadoora was one of the places that went for repolling on April 13. In 13 polling stations in the area, there were no votes cast. Most boycotts in Kashmir are called by the separatist Hurriyat Conference and then followed in varying degrees by voters across districts. Not Chadoora, not this time.

“People came out in forceful protest against the killings,” said Jalaluddin Wani, a retired policeman. “They decided to boycott the election. We had it announced from all the mosques. We have received so many messages from the Hurriyat.”

The people of Chadoora are angry about the way Zahid was portrayed in the media, about rumours that he was paid Rs 500 to pelt stones. His family owned five cars, they keep repeating, they earned in lakhs, they did not just make do themselves, they supported other families. Why, Zahid had a DSLR camera that alone must have cost Rs 1 lakh.

“They don’t kill the old, only the young die, [they say] ‘We will finish off these people, then we will take the land,’” Khurshid Wani, another local resident, said bitterly about the government.

He was sitting in a tailor’s shop opposite the graveyard in Chadoora. It is owned by Ghulam Mohiuddin Dar, a man of few words. Every time Dar looks out of his shop window, he can see Zahid’s grave. “I don’t think we’ll ever vote again,” he said.

Khurshid Wani and Ghulam Mohiuddin Dar in Chadoora. Image credit: Ipsita Chakravarty
Khurshid Wani and Ghulam Mohiuddin Dar in Chadoora. Image credit: Ipsita Chakravarty

‘Dabangg’ leaders of the PDP

Yet, many residents of Budgam still speak fondly of a few local leaders. Some of the Assembly constituencies have returned the same representative for decades. Charar-e-Sharief voted for National Conference leader Abdul Rahim Rather from 1979 to 2014. “He did a lot of work,” said Mohammad Yusuf, who lives in Panzan village in the neighbouring Chadoora constituency. In 2014, Rather lost to the People’s Democratic Party’s Ghulam Nabi Lone.

Chadoora itself has voted for the People’s Democratic Party leader Javed Mustafa Mir three times running. “When he was revenue minister, he stopped bribery,” said Khurshid Wani. “After he was removed from the ministry, they started taking bribes again.”

Mir is said to have a “dabangg” or powerful style, carrying a pistol on his person, always reaching the spot to “save” local people when the army arrives. He sat over Zahid’s body for an hour, Khurshid Wani said. His “soft-separatist” brand of politics has helped him win popularity in the area.

Indeed, several voters in both Ichgam and Chadoora had once pinned their faith on the People’s Democratic Party. For years, the party had twinned its political promises such as self-rule and the removal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, the law that grants legal immunity to the army, with developmental promises such as establishing state control over the valley’s power projects.

“We trusted the PDP and their election manifesto when they came in 2002 – jobs in every home, roads, electricity, repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act,” said Muhammad Maqbool of Chadoora. “Most importantly, masla-e-Kashmir [the Kashmir issue] – the PDP said vote for us and we’ll solve it.”

These promises had galvanised voters of different age groups, even 22-year-old Askery Haider in Ichgam, who joined protesting crowds during the unrest of 2010 but then voted for the People’s Democratic Party in both the Lok Sabha and the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections of 2014. Poorer voters like Ghulam Haider, who works as a driver in Ichgam and has four children to feed, hoped the party would help him provide for his family.

Most were disillusioned when the party formed a coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party after the assembly election – they had voted precisely to keep the saffron party out of the Valley. A few still believed in the agenda of alliance signed between the People’s Democratic Party and the BJP, hoping that the central party would bring development to the Valley.

Never mind a political solution, the coalition only brought in more army, residents now feel. As protestors and other civilians continued to die in clashes with security forces, the Centre seemed indifferent and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s government could do nothing, and voters fell away.

The ghosts of 2016

The protests of 2016, which broke out after the death of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July, are said to have penetrated deeper into Budgam than earlier protests ever had. Budgam town was relatively calm, residents said, but the surrounding areas came alive with protests and pro-freedom rallies held by the Ittehad-e-Millat, a newly formed coalition of socio-religious groups. Villages like Panzan, according to residents, had been one of the areas in Kashmir that supported the Indian cricket team. But even these places rose up in protest.

The political failures of 2016 left a simmering rage, which now flares up over everyday issues. In Rappora village on Monday, for instance, residents organised a “chakka jam” (road block) to protest against power cuts and a damaged transformer.

Unemployment, already a major problem, became acute after months of protest and shutdown last year paralysed the valley’s economy. Khurshid Wani said he gave up his job after the unrest and now sits at home. Ghulam Haider was reduced to penury. “I did not work for six or seven months, I had to borrow from people,” he said. Now, he can only afford to send two of his four children to school. He now wants “azadi” to liberate him from these material pains.

On the surface, the rhythms of everyday life have resumed in Budgam. The markets are bustling again. The mustard has bloomed in the fields and will be harvested soon. Even Chadoora is coming out of mourning and returning to ordinary life.

But the death of Burhan Wani seems to have worked an almost chemical change in Kashmir. “There used to be protests in Budgam before but not so much,” said Khurshid Wani. “After his death, zameer jaag gaye [our conscience was awakened].”

Nobody boycotted polls out of fear this time, many former voters are anxious to say, it was out of their own free will. In the past, the government treated election turnouts like a referendum on Kashmir, explained one resident of Ichgam, so they decided to stay away this time.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Young Indians now like their traditional food with a twist

Indian food with international influences is here to stay.

Wikimedia Commons

With twenty-nine states and over 50 ethnic groups, India’s diversity is mind-boggling to most foreigners. This diversity manifests itself across areas from clothing to art and especially to food. With globalisation, growth of international travel and availability of international ingredients, the culinary diversity of India has become progressively richer.

New trends in food are continuously introduced to the Indian palate and are mainly driven by the demands of generation Y. Take the example of schezwan idlis and dosas. These traditional South Indian snacks have been completely transformed by simply adding schezwan sauce to them – creating a dish that is distinctly Indian, but with an international twist. We also have the traditional thepla transformed into thepla tacos – combining the culinary flavours of India and Mexico! And cous cous and quinoa upma – where niche global ingredients are being used to recreate a beloved local dish. Millennials want a true fusion of foreign flavours and ingredients with Indian dishes to create something both Indian and international.

So, what is driving these changes? Is it just the growing need for versatility in the culinary experiences of millennials? Or is it greater exposure to varied cultures and their food habits? It’s a mix of both. Research points to the rising trend to seek out new cuisines that are not only healthy, but are also different and inspired by international flavours.

The global food trend of ‘deconstruction’ where a food item is broken down into its component flavours and then reconstructed using completely different ingredients is also catching on for Indian food. Restaurants like Masala Library (Mumbai), Farzi Café (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) and Pink Poppadum (Bengaluru) are pushing the boundaries of what traditional Indian food means. Things like a kulcha pizza, dal chaawal cutlet and chutney foam are no longer inconceivable. Food outlets that stock exotic ingredients and brands that sell traditional Indian packaged snacks in entirely new flavours are also becoming more common across cities.

When it comes to the flavours themselves, some have been embraced more than others. Schezwan sauce, as we’ve mentioned, is now so popular that it is sometimes even served with traditional chakna at Indian bars. Our fascination with the spicy red sauce is however slowly being challenged by other flavours. Wasabi introduced to Indian foodies in Japanese restaurants has become a hit among spice loving Indians with its unique kick. Peri Peri, known both for its heat and tanginess, on the other hand was popularised by the famous UK chain Nandos. And finally, there is the barbeque flavour – the condiment has been a big part of India’s love for American fast food.

Another Indian snack that has been infused with international flavours is the beloved aloo bhujia. While the traditional gram-flour bhujia was first produced in 1877 in the princely state of Bikaner in Rajasthan, aloo bhujia came into existence once manufacturers started experimenting with different flavours. Future Consumer Limited’s leading food brand Tasty Treat continues to experiment with the standard aloo bhujia to cater to the evolving consumer tastes. Keeping the popularity of international flavours in mind, Tasty Treat’s has come up with a range of Firangi Bhujia, an infusion of traditional aloo bhujia with four of the most craved international flavours – Wasabi, Peri Peri, Barbeque and Schezwan.

Tasty Treat’s range of Firangi Bhujia has increased the versatility of the traditional aloo bhujia. Many foodies are already trying out different ways to use it as a condiment to give their favourite dish an extra kick. Archana’s Kitchen recommends pairing the schezwan flavoured Firangi Bhujia with manchow soup to add some crunch. Kalyan Karmakar sprinkled the peri peri flavoured Firangi Bhujia over freshly made poha to give a unique taste to a regular breakfast item. Many others have picked a favourite amongst the four flavours, some admiring the smoky flavour of barbeque Firangi Bhujia and some enjoying the fiery taste of the peri peri flavour.

Be it the kick of wasabi in the crunch of bhujia, a bhujia sandwich with peri peri zing, maska pav spiced with schezwan bhujia or barbeque bhujia with a refreshing cold beverage - the new range of Firangi Bhujia manages to balance the novelty of exotic flavours with the familiarity of tradition. To try out Tasty Treat’s Firangi Bhujia, find a store near you.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Tasty Treat and not by the Scroll editorial team.