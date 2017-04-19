Scorched Earth

Denuded of trees by Cyclone Vardah, Chennai reels from intense heat wave

People advised to stay indoors as mercury hits 40 degrees Celsius

AFP

On Tuesday afternoon, the coastal air of Chennai was dryer than usual. Gusts of warm wind blew through the treeless streets of the city. A heat wave had set in over the city, and this time, there are fewer trees to take it on.

Residents have been advised by the district authorities not to step out of their homes between noon and 3 pm. On April 17, the India Meteorological Department had issued a heat wave warning for 18 districts in Tamil Nadu, as temperature in several places crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark. On Monday, the Chennai airport recorded a temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius, which is 6.5 degrees above normal. The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Agency alerted the collectors of affected districts to take precautions in the event of high temperatures.

“It will take at least a couple of days for the heat wave to recede,” said a duty assistant at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai. “But the temperature will reduce only by one or two degrees. This April is going to remain quite warm.”

There is little that can be done other than to stay indoors and wait for the heat wave to pass. With one-fourth of the city’s tree cover destroyed by the cyclonic storm Vardah on December 12 and several lakes running dry, the natural defences of the city to take on summer heat are at an all time low.

No respite from sea

The heat wave was brought on by Cyclone Maarutha, formed over the Bay of Bengal. A few days ago, it began moving away from peninsular India and made a landfall on the west coast of Myanmar on Monday. Weather experts said the cyclone absorbed a great amount of moisture from the Tamil Nadu coast, leaving clearer skies and weak sea breeze.

For a coastal city, the breeze from sea to land, which begins to blow at around noon, tends to keep the atmosphere from extreme heating. But the cyclone has caused sea breeze to be replaced with land breeze, bringing warm, dry winds from interior regions to the coast.

“These winds from the west normally do not reach the coast since they are usually opposed by winds from the sea,” said Pradeep John, an independent weather blogger. “But a similar heat wave set over Chennai in May 2003 when a cyclone moved away from the coast, leading to persistent land breeze. The temperature then shot up to an all-time high of 45 degrees in the city.”

The intense dryness increases the chances of thatched huts and faulty electric points catching fire from the smallest spark. Although the fire department has not recorded a significant increase in the number of fire cases, fire officer Balasubramniam of Ashok Nagar said they were receiving a lot of calls about garbage dumps and waste being set of fire by residents. “These things catch fire immediately since there is barely any moisture in the air,” he said. “Vardah destroyed most of our trees, and that has also contributed to the problem.”

Furnace of a city

The December cyclone uprooted over one lakh trees across Chennai, leaving little canopy cover over the city.

“The reduction in trees due to Cyclone Vardah is one of the reasons for the increased radiation [of heat] in the city,” said Srikanth, the co-founder of Chennai Rains portal, a weather blogging site. “It has not caused a rise in temperature but has aggravated what was started by land breeze and the lack of moisture.”

John said that if a city had a larger paved surface, it would reflect more heat. For example, while walking barefoot on cement one feels the heat far more than while walking on grass. Similarly, tree canopies absorb heat, so it feels cooler in a wooded area. But the actual temperature in the city may be the same.

“Just because trees have been lost, it does not mean it is going to become hotter,” John said. “But the urban heat island effect is going to be higher.”

Chennai has always been infamous for its sweltering summers. But without a quarter of its tree cover, it’s going to be much harder to bear this summer.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Young Indians now like their traditional food with a twist

Indian food with international influences is here to stay.

Wikimedia Commons

With twenty-nine states and over 50 ethnic groups, India’s diversity is mind-boggling to most foreigners. This diversity manifests itself across areas from clothing to art and especially to food. With globalisation, growth of international travel and availability of international ingredients, the culinary diversity of India has become progressively richer.

New trends in food are continuously introduced to the Indian palate and are mainly driven by the demands of generation Y. Take the example of schezwan idlis and dosas. These traditional South Indian snacks have been completely transformed by simply adding schezwan sauce to them – creating a dish that is distinctly Indian, but with an international twist. We also have the traditional thepla transformed into thepla tacos – combining the culinary flavours of India and Mexico! And cous cous and quinoa upma – where niche global ingredients are being used to recreate a beloved local dish. Millennials want a true fusion of foreign flavours and ingredients with Indian dishes to create something both Indian and international.

So, what is driving these changes? Is it just the growing need for versatility in the culinary experiences of millennials? Or is it greater exposure to varied cultures and their food habits? It’s a mix of both. Research points to the rising trend to seek out new cuisines that are not only healthy, but are also different and inspired by international flavours.

The global food trend of ‘deconstruction’ where a food item is broken down into its component flavours and then reconstructed using completely different ingredients is also catching on for Indian food. Restaurants like Masala Library (Mumbai), Farzi Café (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) and Pink Poppadum (Bengaluru) are pushing the boundaries of what traditional Indian food means. Things like a kulcha pizza, dal chaawal cutlet and chutney foam are no longer inconceivable. Food outlets that stock exotic ingredients and brands that sell traditional Indian packaged snacks in entirely new flavours are also becoming more common across cities.

When it comes to the flavours themselves, some have been embraced more than others. Schezwan sauce, as we’ve mentioned, is now so popular that it is sometimes even served with traditional chakna at Indian bars. Our fascination with the spicy red sauce is however slowly being challenged by other flavours. Wasabi introduced to Indian foodies in Japanese restaurants has become a hit among spice loving Indians with its unique kick. Peri Peri, known both for its heat and tanginess, on the other hand was popularised by the famous UK chain Nandos. And finally, there is the barbeque flavour – the condiment has been a big part of India’s love for American fast food.

Another Indian snack that has been infused with international flavours is the beloved aloo bhujia. While the traditional gram-flour bhujia was first produced in 1877 in the princely state of Bikaner in Rajasthan, aloo bhujia came into existence once manufacturers started experimenting with different flavours. Future Consumer Limited’s leading food brand Tasty Treat continues to experiment with the standard aloo bhujia to cater to the evolving consumer tastes. Keeping the popularity of international flavours in mind, Tasty Treat’s has come up with a range of Firangi Bhujia, an infusion of traditional aloo bhujia with four of the most craved international flavours – Wasabi, Peri Peri, Barbeque and Schezwan.

Tasty Treat’s range of Firangi Bhujia has increased the versatility of the traditional aloo bhujia. Many foodies are already trying out different ways to use it as a condiment to give their favourite dish an extra kick. Archana’s Kitchen recommends pairing the schezwan flavoured Firangi Bhujia with manchow soup to add some crunch. Kalyan Karmakar sprinkled the peri peri flavoured Firangi Bhujia over freshly made poha to give a unique taste to a regular breakfast item. Many others have picked a favourite amongst the four flavours, some admiring the smoky flavour of barbeque Firangi Bhujia and some enjoying the fiery taste of the peri peri flavour.

Be it the kick of wasabi in the crunch of bhujia, a bhujia sandwich with peri peri zing, maska pav spiced with schezwan bhujia or barbeque bhujia with a refreshing cold beverage - the new range of Firangi Bhujia manages to balance the novelty of exotic flavours with the familiarity of tradition. To try out Tasty Treat’s Firangi Bhujia, find a store near you.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Tasty Treat and not by the Scroll editorial team.