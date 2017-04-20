On the money

On a high note: The rupee is giving the US dollar a run for its money

The Indian currency’s strong run reflects optimism about the economy.

It’s a good time for a vacation in the United States. It’s also a good time to invest in Indian equities. This is because the Indian rupee is enjoying a rare, almost uninterrupted streak of appreciation against the US dollar. Consider this: On December 30, you needed about Rs 68 to buy a dollar. Today, you need only Rs 65. That doesn’t sound much in absolute terms, but it is a 5% appreciation. Indeed, the rise has been starker over the past two months.

Record-breaking run

As the Business Standard noted in its editorial, “The rupee was coming off a seven-week period of weekly appreciation, its longest such run since 2010, and in which period its increase in value against the dollar (4.3 per cent) was Asia’s best performance. The rupee also put in its best first-quarter performance since 1975.”

Piggybacking on foreign inflows

What has driven this stunning performance of the rupee versus the dollar? The biggest factor is the rise in portfolio inflows from foreign investors. When foreigners want to purchase Indian equity shares and bonds they create demand for the rupee. The BJP’s victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election in March improved the perception about the Indian economy’s prospects among foreign investors. They pumped in $12 billion to buy equity shares and bonds in India, driving the Nifty and the rupee up. In the period from the BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh in mid-March to April 17, the Nifty rose 2% while the rupee went up 3%. For a foreign investor, that amounts to a gain of more than 5%, a significant return.

Bad news for exports?

While a strengthening rupee is good news generally, there is one area it could impact negatively: exports. A product that sold at $100 would have fetched an Indian exporter Rs 6,800 at the end of 2016. Today, it would go for just Rs 6,500. Ignoring the role of hedging, the exporter has two choices: accept the lower revenue as a loss or increase his selling price to retain the rupee revenues. But if the exporter increases the selling price, he could be undercut by a competitor from another country whose currency has not seen similar appreciation as India’s.

Thus, an unbridled rise in the rupee can hurt India’s exports. And exports are a key component of the Indian economy – from product exports such as petroleum, gems and jewelry, and agricultural produce to “invisible exports” such as software. These are labour-intensive industries that contribute significantly to the economy. Moreover, as the Economic Survey for 2017 stated, the economy to fulfill the country’s dream of 8%-10% GDP growth, exports need to grow at 15%-20%. A rising rupee could prove to be a speed breaker. No wonder then that a strong rupee usually prompts the Reserve Bank of India to intervene: it supplies more currency to depreciate the rupee to an acceptable level. This action, though, is missing this time.

Indeed, the government appears to be taking a different approach than pegging the future of India’s exports on the rupee-dollar equation. It wants to address structural problems that hobble India’s exports.

Asked if this was a fundamental rethink by the government, Nirmala Sitharaman, the minister for commerce and industry, was quoted by Mint as saying, “Yes, that’s right. That is something that the government has been looking into. That is one of the reasons why sometimes it may appear as though we don’t put so much emphasis on exchange rate anxieties. We may have to look at it in a larger macroeconomic perspective but the attention of policy planners, the state governments should go towards (improving) logistics, (trade) facilitation.”

Impact on inflation

There is another, more domestic, angle to a stronger rupee – it lowers inflation. India’s big imports include oil, gold and jewelry, and electronics. As the rupee strengthens, import prices fall and drive down inflation. In its latest Monetary Policy Report released early this month, the RBI stated that “in contrast [to a depreciating rupee], the combination of a benign global macroeconomic and financial environment, the expected acceleration in domestic growth and the policy initiatives to attract FDI flows can lead to an appreciation of the domestic currency, with a soothing impact on domestic inflation. A five per cent appreciation of the Indian rupee, relative to the baseline assumption, could soften inflation by 10-15 bps in 2017-18.” This beneficial impact on inflation could be behind the RBI’s decision to let the rupee appreciate in the near-term.

What lies ahead?

Over a long period of time, the rupee, like the Nifty, tends to follow the path of the economy. As long as the economy does well, the rupee remains stable. A jolt to the economy makes the currency suffer.

As of now, the outlook for the economy appears to be positive. The assumption is that the recently rolled-out Goods and Services Tax, much like demonetisation, could cause short-term disruption but will eventually bring economic gains by reducing India’s complicated indirect tax system. The worst of the demonetisation-related fears appear to be behind us and, perhaps, the tax bounties could be reaped in the future. Oil prices are also broadly under control and this year’s Union budget painted a reasonably positive picture for the new fiscal year.

Unfortunately, there is no respite when it comes to bad loans in the banking system and the industrial slowdown. Somehow, investors are ignoring or underplaying their importance. Whether this causes an economic crisis in the future remains to be seen. Otherwise, it appears the rupee has found a sweet spot to stay in, at least for the near-term.

How the dream of low cost housing in India can become a reality

Financial innovation and inclusion will play a big role.

Vijay Shejwal is a soft-spoken man but he talks with intensity about his home. He says, “I used to live in a chawl and was not happy. I had a very small room and all of us, my parents, wife, and kids lived there. It wasn’t the right environment for my children.”

Vijay’s plight is not unique. The cost of living in the metros and big cities of India is escalating day by day, making it very difficult to own property for the common man. A 40-year old auto rickshaw driver in Mumbai, Vijay supports his family on an income of just Rs.15,000 per month. Like Vijay, nearly 77% of India’s population belongs to what is classified as the low-income & economically weaker segment. This segment earns Rs 2 lakhs or less annually and often struggles to make ends meet.

The problem of affordable housing has been a persistent challenge for India. The country suffers from a shortage of 18.8 million homes of which 96% is in the ‘affordable’ segment i.e. for low income families earning less than Rs. 16,000 per month. The government is trying to encourage developers to build affordable housing by giving a 100% tax deduction for profits on such projects. In the latest budget, affordable housing was also granted infrastructure status, which will bring a large range of financing options to developers and increase the funding towards the sector.

Even if the shortage of affordable houses is bridged, the ability to buy houses still remains a roadblock. Most people from the low-income segment tend to live on rent since they cannot afford to finance a home. The government is also subsidising housing loans for the low-income & economically weaker segment having annual income within Rs. 6 lakhs for LIG segment & Rs.3 lakhs for EWS. Even then, most people in this segment, like Vijay, do not have access to the mainstream banking system when it comes to loans. Since their income sources are irregular and banks and housing finance companies do not factor in their special needs, their loan applications are typically not approved. Even if the loans are granted, the higher perceived risk and small loan amount lead to higher lending rates. Most people from the economically weaker sections also lack awareness of financing options and government schemes that might be open to them.

For most of those who do manage to put together some capital, it is only enough to buy housing in developments located extremely far away from city centers like the Boisar development in Mumbai. Employment options in nearby areas are few and pay scales low. It becomes difficult for residents to travel long distances for work every day, especially in cities or areas where public transport is poor. These buildings also lack a building maintenance systems and end up becoming poorly maintained ‘New Urban Slums’.

For Vijay, owning a house in a reasonably convenient location appeared to be a distant dream. He spent nearly 9 months sending applications to different institutions. However, to his frustration, nothing worked out.

Then he came across Axis Bank’s Asha Home Loan, which offered loans of up to Rs 28 lakh to those with a minimum household income of Rs. 8,000. He applied for a loan, and was contacted very promptly by Axis Bank. A financing agreement was worked out keeping his needs in mind and the loan was approved in 7 days. He now owns a house in Dombivali and credits the home loan for having made his dream of owning a house come true.

Axis Bank’s Asha home loan is a special product tailored to the needs of the low-income segment. It offers loans as small as Rs 1 lakh and goes up to Rs 20 lakh in small towns, and Rs 28 lakh in large towns. Families with a minimum combined income of Rs. 8,000 - 10,000 per month, depending on location, can avail of the loan which has both floating and fixed interest rate options. Not only this, the product, designed keeping its customer segment in mind, offers loans up to 85 per cent of the market value of the property. Many of us have people from the low-income segment in our employ for providing services we use. We can take the opportunity to thank them by letting them know about this scheme. You can help their dream of owning a house come true. For more information on the loan, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Bank and not by the Scroll editorial team.