‘The Zookeeper’s Wife’ film review: An overly earnest story of resistance to the Nazis

World War II and the Holocaust are still being mined for powerful, tragic and compelling stories about the human spirit. The Zookeeper’s Wife, based on Diane Ackerman’s non-fiction book of the same name, is the evocative story of how zookeeper couple Antonina Zabinska (Jessica Chastain) and Jan (Johan Heldenbergh) sheltered 300 Jews within their property during the war.
The German invasion of Poland and aerial attacks on Warsaw has left the Zabinskas’ beloved Warsaw Zoo badly damaged. Animals have been killed, lost, taken away or slaughtered by the heartless Nazi Reich under orders from Adolf Hitler or his chief zoologist Lutz Heck (Daniel Bruhl). The scenes of the chaos, fear and pandemonium in the zoo are heartbreaking, as confused and petrified animals run helter-skelter or fall to their deaths.
A derelict shell, the zoo has become an outpost for German troops, even though Antonina, Jan and their son continue to live there with a few remaining animals. They gradually convert the zoo into a pig farm – a front used to rescue Jews from ghettos and shield them in a spacious basement.
Director Nik Caro remains focussed on Antonina’s resolve and empathy not just for her animals but equally for her fellow citizens. She takes a stand of not running away with her son and follows that through with remarkable strength.
For all the emotional gravitas Chastain breathes into her timid porcelain-like character – juxtaposed with Jan’s bravery and struggles as he observes his wife’s proximity to Lutz – the film is burdened by the unbearable awkwardness of Americans and Europeans doing German, Polish and Russian accents.
Stories of the atrocities committed during WWII abound, but there are few told from a woman’s point of view, and fewer still that explore the impact on helpless animals, for example. This is what makes The Zookeeper’s Wife interesting. While there are tense scenes and earnest storytelling, something seems to have been lost in screenwriter Angela Workman’s adaptation of Ackerman’s book. The distilled story feels superficial and clichéd, and its deep devotion to Antonina doesn’t fittingly serve the larger and more complex subject.
Young Indians now like their traditional food with a twist
Indian food with international influences is here to stay.
With twenty-nine states and over 50 ethnic groups, India’s diversity is mind-boggling to most foreigners. This diversity manifests itself across areas from clothing to art and especially to food. With globalisation, growth of international travel and availability of international ingredients, the culinary diversity of India has become progressively richer.
New trends in food are continuously introduced to the Indian palate and are mainly driven by the demands of generation Y. Take the example of schezwan idlis and dosas. These traditional South Indian snacks have been completely transformed by simply adding schezwan sauce to them – creating a dish that is distinctly Indian, but with an international twist. We also have the traditional thepla transformed into thepla tacos – combining the culinary flavours of India and Mexico! And cous cous and quinoa upma – where niche global ingredients are being used to recreate a beloved local dish. Millennials want a true fusion of foreign flavours and ingredients with Indian dishes to create something both Indian and international.
So, what is driving these changes? Is it just the growing need for versatility in the culinary experiences of millennials? Or is it greater exposure to varied cultures and their food habits? It’s a mix of both. Research points to the rising trend to seek out new cuisines that are not only healthy, but are also different and inspired by international flavours.
The global food trend of ‘deconstruction’ where a food item is broken down into its component flavours and then reconstructed using completely different ingredients is also catching on for Indian food. Restaurants like Masala Library (Mumbai), Farzi Café (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) and Pink Poppadum (Bengaluru) are pushing the boundaries of what traditional Indian food means. Things like a kulcha pizza, dal chaawal cutlet and chutney foam are no longer inconceivable. Food outlets that stock exotic ingredients and brands that sell traditional Indian packaged snacks in entirely new flavours are also becoming more common across cities.
When it comes to the flavours themselves, some have been embraced more than others. Schezwan sauce, as we’ve mentioned, is now so popular that it is sometimes even served with traditional chakna at Indian bars. Our fascination with the spicy red sauce is however slowly being challenged by other flavours. Wasabi introduced to Indian foodies in Japanese restaurants has become a hit among spice loving Indians with its unique kick. Peri Peri, known both for its heat and tanginess, on the other hand was popularised by the famous UK chain Nandos. And finally, there is the barbeque flavour – the condiment has been a big part of India’s love for American fast food.
Another Indian snack that has been infused with international flavours is the beloved aloo bhujia. While the traditional gram-flour bhujia was first produced in 1877 in the princely state of Bikaner in Rajasthan, aloo bhujia came into existence once manufacturers started experimenting with different flavours. Future Consumer Limited’s leading food brand Tasty Treat continues to experiment with the standard aloo bhujia to cater to the evolving consumer tastes. Keeping the popularity of international flavours in mind, Tasty Treat’s has come up with a range of Firangi Bhujia, an infusion of traditional aloo bhujia with four of the most craved international flavours – Wasabi, Peri Peri, Barbeque and Schezwan.
Tasty Treat’s range of Firangi Bhujia has increased the versatility of the traditional aloo bhujia. Many foodies are already trying out different ways to use it as a condiment to give their favourite dish an extra kick. Archana’s Kitchen recommends pairing the schezwan flavoured Firangi Bhujia with manchow soup to add some crunch. Kalyan Karmakar sprinkled the peri peri flavoured Firangi Bhujia over freshly made poha to give a unique taste to a regular breakfast item. Many others have picked a favourite amongst the four flavours, some admiring the smoky flavour of barbeque Firangi Bhujia and some enjoying the fiery taste of the peri peri flavour.
Be it the kick of wasabi in the crunch of bhujia, a bhujia sandwich with peri peri zing, maska pav spiced with schezwan bhujia or barbeque bhujia with a refreshing cold beverage - the new range of Firangi Bhujia manages to balance the novelty of exotic flavours with the familiarity of tradition. To try out Tasty Treat’s Firangi Bhujia, find a store near you.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Tasty Treat and not by the Scroll editorial team.