GENDER RIGHTS

Now, female devotees must carry proof of age to enter Sabarimala temple

Women of menstruating age are barred from entering the sanctum sanctorum.

IANS

Women wishing to offer prayers at the popular hill shrine of Sabarimala in Kerala will be required to carry proof of age to gain entry into the sanctum sanctorum.

Women in the menstruating age of 10 to 50 are barred from entering the temple.

The Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the temple, said the decision was taken to “preserve the sanctity of Sabarimala”.

The board’s president, Prayar Gopalakrishnan, said that security personnel at the gate would let women devotees in only after verifying their age. “We request all women devotees to carry age proof while visiting Sabarimala. We want to ensure that only women above 50 years of age gain entry into the temple,” he added.

“It is difficult to judge women’s age by their appearance. That is why we decided to ask for age certificates.”

The controversy

The question of women’s entry into the temple became a topic of discussion recently after a photograph of a group of women offering prayers there began to circulate on social media.

The photo, believed to have been taken on April 11, triggered a controversy with many people raising doubts that at least a couple of the women were below 50 years.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader TG Mohandas was the first to tweet the photo with the cryptic comment that he hoped those girls were above 50.

The controversy died down, however, after the State Vigilance Department conducted an inquiry, ordered by the state government, and found that the women hadn’t violated the temple rules. The vigilance officers tracked down the women, recorded their statements and verified their age.

“It is difficult to judge women’s age by their appearance. That is why we decided to ask for age certificates.”  

Sabarimala, located in the Periyar Tiger Reserve in the Western Ghats of Pathanamthitta district, is a popular pilgrimage destination. Lord Ayyappa is the presiding deity of the temple.

Pilgrims have to take vows of strict religious observance for 48 days before embarking on a trek to Neelimala to reach the shrine, which has 18 sacred steps, and catch a glimpse of the deity.

Women’s entry into Sabarimala has long been a topic of controversy, but what surprised many this time was the hurry with which the Left Democratic Front government ordered an inquiry into the incident. It must be remembered that the same government had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in November 2016, supporting the entry of women of all ages into the sanctum sanctorum. The affidavit was challenged by Gopalakrishnan.

He said the women at the centre of the recent controversy looked quite young. “But my inquiry revealed that they were above 50 years,” he added.

The rules

The ban notwithstanding, quite a few women have offered prayers at the temple, or claimed to have done so. Prominent Kannada actor Jayamala claimed that she had entered the temple and touched the idol of the presiding deity in 1987, at the age of 27 years. The revelation raised a hue and cry, and the police had to register a case against the actor and two others. She was reprieved when the Kerala High Court quashed the charge sheet in 2012.

In 2011, a 35-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh had managed to enter the sanctum sanctorum. She was spotted by members of the Rapid Action Force and evicted. The chief priest then conducted a purification ceremony.

Those opposed to women’s entry into the temple had received a shot in the arm when the Kerala High Court, in a judgement in 1991, observed that restrictions on the entry of women were not discriminatory under the Constitution.

In 2016, the Supreme Court questioned the Kerala High Court verdict after the Indian Young Lawyers Association asked it to allow women entry into the temple without age restrictions. A group of students, representing Happy to Bleed campaign, too sought the court’s direction on whether the society should continue to bear with menstrual discrimination.

Successive governments in Kerala have espoused different views on the issue. The Left Democratic Front government submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court last November supporting the entry of women into the temple. It was consistent with the stand the LDF had taken during its previous term in 2007.

But the Congress-led United Democratic Front government had told the apex court in February 2016 that the restriction had been in place since “time immemorial”. It had even argued that the presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa, was a celibate and the presence of women would affect the sanctity of the temple.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Young Indians now like their traditional food with a twist

Indian food with international influences is here to stay.

Wikimedia Commons

With twenty-nine states and over 50 ethnic groups, India’s diversity is mind-boggling to most foreigners. This diversity manifests itself across areas from clothing to art and especially to food. With globalisation, growth of international travel and availability of international ingredients, the culinary diversity of India has become progressively richer.

New trends in food are continuously introduced to the Indian palate and are mainly driven by the demands of generation Y. Take the example of schezwan idlis and dosas. These traditional South Indian snacks have been completely transformed by simply adding schezwan sauce to them – creating a dish that is distinctly Indian, but with an international twist. We also have the traditional thepla transformed into thepla tacos – combining the culinary flavours of India and Mexico! And cous cous and quinoa upma – where niche global ingredients are being used to recreate a beloved local dish. Millennials want a true fusion of foreign flavours and ingredients with Indian dishes to create something both Indian and international.

So, what is driving these changes? Is it just the growing need for versatility in the culinary experiences of millennials? Or is it greater exposure to varied cultures and their food habits? It’s a mix of both. Research points to the rising trend to seek out new cuisines that are not only healthy, but are also different and inspired by international flavours.

The global food trend of ‘deconstruction’ where a food item is broken down into its component flavours and then reconstructed using completely different ingredients is also catching on for Indian food. Restaurants like Masala Library (Mumbai), Farzi Café (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) and Pink Poppadum (Bengaluru) are pushing the boundaries of what traditional Indian food means. Things like a kulcha pizza, dal chaawal cutlet and chutney foam are no longer inconceivable. Food outlets that stock exotic ingredients and brands that sell traditional Indian packaged snacks in entirely new flavours are also becoming more common across cities.

When it comes to the flavours themselves, some have been embraced more than others. Schezwan sauce, as we’ve mentioned, is now so popular that it is sometimes even served with traditional chakna at Indian bars. Our fascination with the spicy red sauce is however slowly being challenged by other flavours. Wasabi introduced to Indian foodies in Japanese restaurants has become a hit among spice loving Indians with its unique kick. Peri Peri, known both for its heat and tanginess, on the other hand was popularised by the famous UK chain Nandos. And finally, there is the barbeque flavour – the condiment has been a big part of India’s love for American fast food.

Another Indian snack that has been infused with international flavours is the beloved aloo bhujia. While the traditional gram-flour bhujia was first produced in 1877 in the princely state of Bikaner in Rajasthan, aloo bhujia came into existence once manufacturers started experimenting with different flavours. Future Consumer Limited’s leading food brand Tasty Treat continues to experiment with the standard aloo bhujia to cater to the evolving consumer tastes. Keeping the popularity of international flavours in mind, Tasty Treat’s has come up with a range of Firangi Bhujia, an infusion of traditional aloo bhujia with four of the most craved international flavours – Wasabi, Peri Peri, Barbeque and Schezwan.

Tasty Treat’s range of Firangi Bhujia has increased the versatility of the traditional aloo bhujia. Many foodies are already trying out different ways to use it as a condiment to give their favourite dish an extra kick. Archana’s Kitchen recommends pairing the schezwan flavoured Firangi Bhujia with manchow soup to add some crunch. Kalyan Karmakar sprinkled the peri peri flavoured Firangi Bhujia over freshly made poha to give a unique taste to a regular breakfast item. Many others have picked a favourite amongst the four flavours, some admiring the smoky flavour of barbeque Firangi Bhujia and some enjoying the fiery taste of the peri peri flavour.

Be it the kick of wasabi in the crunch of bhujia, a bhujia sandwich with peri peri zing, maska pav spiced with schezwan bhujia or barbeque bhujia with a refreshing cold beverage - the new range of Firangi Bhujia manages to balance the novelty of exotic flavours with the familiarity of tradition. To try out Tasty Treat’s Firangi Bhujia, find a store near you.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Tasty Treat and not by the Scroll editorial team.