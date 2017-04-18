Mumbai weekend cultural calendar: Mudra dance festival, Benny Dayal gig, poetry festival, and more

ARCHITECTURE

ONGOING

Making A House by Samir Raut at School of Environment and Architecture

City-based architect Samir Raut, one of the founders of studio eight twenty-three, which has worked on establishments such as Versova Social in Andheri, The Bar Stock Exchange in Colaba and Birdsong The Organic Cafe in Bandra, has built a mock-up of a 700 square-feet apartment at the School of Environment and Architecture. The structure, which is made of cardboard and a mesh-like fabric and can be easily dismantled, contains sketches and scale models of similarly-sized houses by architects he admires. The idea of the show is to introduce viewers to Raut’s design practice. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Monday, May 8. Open daily, from 9 am to 6 pm.

Where: School of Environment and Architecture, Eksar Road, near C. K. P. Colony, Borivali (West). Tel: 022 6500 2156.

ART Madhuri Kathe at Artisans’

Mumbai-based artist Madhuri Kathe is exhibiting a series of paintings titled Meditations. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, April 22, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

Rohit Chawla at Akara Art

Organised by Bangalore photo gallery Tasveer, capital-residing artist Rohit Chawla’s show The Inspired Frame is a series of photographs of contemporary models posing as figures in famous paintings by artists such as Raja Ravi Varma, Gustav Klimt and Frida Kahlo. The show includes a series of photos inspired by Mughal miniatures. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 22. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Akara Art, 4/5, Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 5550.

you deserve to D.I.Y. at Chatterjee and Lal

Organised in association with arts organisation Bombay Underground, you deserve to D.I.Y. is an exhibition of independently-published comic books, poetry, drawings and photography. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, April 22 to Thursday, May 11. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, Kamal Mansion, First Floor, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

ONGOING

Indian Popular Visual Culture: The Conquest of the World as Picture at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Curated by Delhi-based art historian Jyotindra Jain, this exhibition deals with popular imagery from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries when the colonial art school, technologies such as engraving, print making and photography, and European images influenced local artists. For more information, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Sunday, April 30. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Dwelling Part 2 at Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke

This show, curated by Mumbai-based cultural theorist and art curator Ranjit Hoskote, comprises works by 12 artists including Abir Karmakar, Buddhadev Mukherjee, Dayanita Singh, Manish Nai, Vinod Balak and V. N. Jyothi Basu. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, May 27. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, 2, Sunny House, 16/18 Mereweather Road, behind Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3030.

Here be dragons and other coded landscapes at Sakshi Gallery

Curated by Delhi-residing art critic Meera Menezes, this exhibition comprises works by artists Anju Dodiya, Arpita Singh, Gulammohammed Sheikh, Madhvi Subrahmanian, Marie Velardi, Mithu Sen, Nilima Sheikh, Raj Jariwala, Shilpa Gupta, Varunika Saraf and Zarina Hashmi that “map times, spaces, constellations, human bodies, histories or even memories.” For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, May 31. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Sakshi Gallery, 6/19, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

Memory and Identity: Indian Artists Abroad at DAG Modern

An exhibition of works by 14 Indian artists who worked abroad such as Ambadas, Mohan Samant, S. H. Raza, S. K. Bakre and V. Viswanadhan. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: DAG Modern, 58 V. B. Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Tel: 022 4922 2700.

Samit Das at Tarq and Clark House Initiative

At Tarq, Delhi-based artist Samit Das is exhibiting Bibliography in Progress, a set of sculptures and mixed media works made from iron, archival images, found objects and wood that “combine ideas of archaeology, ethnography, legend and materiality”. A series of photographs and drawings that are part of the same exhibition are on display at Clark House Initiative. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, May 20. Tarq: Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed. Clark House Initiative: Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, near Gateway of India, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424. Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

COMEDY

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

45 Come with Gaurav Kapoor + Jeeya Sethi + Navin Noronha at Studio Mojo

Gaurav Kapoor from Delhi and Jeeya Sethi and Navin Noronha from Mumbai will perform at this instalment of events company Ratatouille’s stand-up comedy gig series 45 Come. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, April 21 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Best in Stand-Up Comedy with Sundeep Sharma + Vikramjeet Singh + Vinay Sharma at Canvas Laugh Club

City comics Sundeep Sharma and Vinay Sharma and Delhi comedian Vikramjeet Singh will performs sets through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 21 at 8.30 pm, Saturday, April 22 at 8.30 pm and 10.30 pm and Sunday, April 23 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Mission 2BHK with Punit Pania + Rudy Singh at The Barking Deer

Stand-up comic Punit Pania, who is from Mumbai, will headline this performance about being middle-class and salaried and chasing that elusive 2BHK flat in the suburbs. The gig will feature an opening set by city-residing comedian Rudy Singh. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person (which entitle attendees to a glass of craft beer or a mocktail) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mills Compound, next to Woodside Inn, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

Brew Ha Ha at Kaboom

Comedians Aakash Mehta, Aditi Mittal, Gaurav Kapoor, Kunal Rao, Prashasti Singh, Sahil Shah, Siddharth Dudeja and Sonali Thakker will perform sets at this gig hosted by fellow comic Jeeya Sethi. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Kaboom, B Wing, Trade World, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82914 76747.

Laughter By the Lake at The Square

Comics Bhavish Ailani, Masoom Rajwani, Rohan Desai, Sourav Ghosh and Naveen Richard will take turns at the mic. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 22 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, MHADA Colony, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

Stand-up Guys with Anirban Dasgupta + Mikhail Almeida + Sundeep Rao at The Cuckoo Club

Anirban Dasgupta from Kolkata, Mikhail Almeida from Mumbai and Sundeep Rao from Bangalore will perform sets at this instalment of events company Culture Shoq’s series of stand-up comedy gigs. Tickets priced at Rs 450 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 9 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

#Not Trending with Anand Reghu + Punit Pania + Sriraam Padmanabhan at Havana Comedians Anand Reghu, Punit Pania and Sriraam Padmanabhan, all of whom are from Mumbai, will try to steer clear of topics trending on social media at this gig. Tickets priced at Rs 150 per person for women and at Rs 250 per person for men are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Havana, Gordon House Hotel, Battery Street, Apollo Bunder, behind Regal Cinema, Colaba. Tel: 022 2289 4488.

Project 420 at Studio Mojo

This instalment of events company Ratatouille’s stand-up gig series during which comedians perform for 20 minutes each will feature sets by Mumbai’s Abbas Momin, Jeeya Sethi, Kunal Rao, Radhika Vaz and Siddharth Dudeja. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 7 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Blurred Lines with Sundeep Rao at Brewbot

Bangalore comic Sundeep Rao will present a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 450 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 8 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Ground Floor, Morya Landmark, off Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

Two Men Solve Sexism with Adhiraj Singh + Rohan Desai at The Square

In this show, comedians Rohan Desai from Mumbai and Adhiraj Singh from Delhi will attempt “to rid the world of sexism”. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, MHADA Colony, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

DANCE

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

Mudra Dance Festival at the NCPA Experimental Theatre and Tata Theatre This year’s edition of the National Centre for the Performing Arts’s annual dance festival will feature bharatanatyam, Odissi and kathak performances. On Friday at the Experimental Theatre, Delhi-based bharatanatyam dancer Rama Vaidyanathan and her troupe will perform Vivartana – Dance Transforms (the show is sold out, call the venue to check for cancellations). On Saturday at the Tata Theatre, an ensemble from Nrityagram, the Odissi school near Bangalore, will perform Bhuya (tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 600 per person are being sold here). On Sunday at the Tata Theatre, four Mumbai-residing artists, kathak dancers Gauri Sharma Tripathi and Sanjukta Wagh, Odissi dancer Jhelum Paranjape and bharatanatyam exponent Vaibhav Arekar will stage “a multi-dance presentation” (tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 600 per person are being sold here).

When: Until Sunday, April 23 at 7 pm on each day.

Where: Experimental and Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Sangeet Nritya Yatra at Sharda Sangeet Vidyalaya

Bharatanatyam dancer Lata Ratnam and her students, kathak performer Aditi Bhagwat and Odissi exponent Daksha Mashruwala, who are all based in Mumbai, will present recitals at a concert organised as part of Hindustani classical music institute Sharda Sangeet Vidyalaya’s year-long ninetieth anniversary celebrations. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Sharda Sangeet Vidyalaya, Nadabrahma Mandir, M. Kalelkar Marg, near Kala Nagar, Bandra (East). Tel: 022 2659 0433.

FILM FRIDAY, APRIL 21

Movies & Chill Festival at Razzberry Rhinoceros

At this three-day outdoor movie festival organised by film society Sunset Cinema Club and events company Drinksonme, romantic comedy Pretty Woman (1990) will be shown on Friday at 7.30 pm; crime thriller The Usual Suspects (1995) on Saturday at 6.45 pm; and the first part of Quentin Tarantino’s revenge drama Kill Bill (2003) on Sunday at 7.30 pm. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person per show and at Rs999 per person for all three shows are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23, gates open at 6 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

Pushpak at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao’s silent comedy Pushpak (1987), starring Kamal Haasan, will be shown at this instalment of Movies at the Museum, the Bhau Daji Lad’s monthly series of film screenings. The movie will be introduced by city-based filmmaker Batul Mukhtiar. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 21 at 6 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373.

Life in Metaphors: A Portrait of Girish Kasaravalli at Films Division

Mumbai-based filmmaker O. P. Srivastava’s documentary Life In Metaphors (2015), about the work of Kannada movie director Girish Kasaravalli, will be shown at this instalment of the Films Division’s The FD Zone series of screenings. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 21 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The FD Zone, Films Division, R. R. III Theatre, Tenth Floor, diagonally opposite Jaslok Hospital, Pedder Road. Tel: 022 2351 0461.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

A 101 Film Appreciation Workshop: Discovering New World Cinema In India at Essar House

Mumbai-based critic Meenakshi Shedde will conduct a film appreciation workshop during which she will discuss the movies of Indian directors such as Nagraj Manjule, Suman Mukhopadhyay, Rajeev Ravi and Vetri Maaran, who work in Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam and Tamil cinema respectively. The workshop has been organised by Avid Learning, the cultural arm of the Essar Group. The registration fee, which entitles attendees to lunch, is Rs 700 (for students) or Rs 1,000 per person. To attend, email avidlearning@essar.com or call 97699 37710. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 22, from 10 am to 4 pm.

Where: Essar House, 11 K. K. Marg, opposite Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mahalaxmi.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

Museum Katta with Amol Palekar at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum At the inaugural instalment of Museum Katta, the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum’s new series of talks in Marathi related to culture, Pune-residing filmmaker and actor Amol Palekar will discuss emerging trends in Marathi cinema. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 11 am.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373

The Passion of Christ at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Mel Gibson’s The Passion of Christ (2004) will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 1 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

Human Volume 2 at QTube Café

The second volume of the web version of French environmentalist Yann Arthus-Bertrand’s documentary Human (2015) will be shown. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 4 pm.

Where: QTube Café, S. V. Road, next to Tata Power, near Wildcraft, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 1645.

FOOD & DRINK

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

Purple Foodie’s Culinary Classes at Eighth

London-based chef Shaheen Peerbhai, who runs the popular food blog Purple Foodie, will conduct a series of cooking classes this weekend. At the Sourdough Bread Class (on Friday at 4 pm), she will prepare classic sourdough, black bread roll and hazelnut bread. Tickets priced at Rs 6,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in. At the Creative Pastry class (on Saturday and Sunday at 11 am), attendees can learn how to make two layered pastries: passion, pistachio and chocolate choux; and vanilla and praline. Tickets priced at Rs 5,800 per person are being sold on Insider.in. At the Ice Cream and Dessert session (on Saturday at 4 pm), she will demonstrate how to make salted caramel ice cream; polenta and almond cake; brown sugar sable (shortbread); apple and blackberry crumble; sweet corn pastry cream; and chocolate ice cream. Tickets priced at Rs 5,800 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23.

Where: Eighth Studio, Second Floor, Rosy Red, off Carter Road, Khar. Tel: 98202 67003.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

All Things Healthy at Le Mill

Designer wear store Le Mill will host a day-long pop-up featuring healthy food brands such as Mo’s Superfoods, which makes Mo’s Kefir; Healthy Treats, which specialises in dessert; Organic Farmers Co., which retails quinoa snacks, flour and pasta; and The Butternut Co., which specialises in nut butters. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 11 am.

Where: Le Mill, First Floor, Pheroze Building, above Indigo Deli, Colaba. Tel: 022 2204 1926.

ONGOING

The Better Foods Farmer’s Market at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

At this recently-launched weekly bazaar, visitors can pick up organic fruit and vegetables and products such as mock meat, homemade dips, herbal teas and granola. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, April 23, from 8 am to 11 am.

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Royal Western India Turf Club, Dr. E. Moses Road, Worli. Tel: 88794 73462.

The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

At this weekly Sunday bazaar, visitors can stock up on organic vegetables, fruit and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, April 23, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

The Thane Organic Farmers Market at Billabong High International School

At this market, held every Sunday, attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, April 23, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Where: Billabong High International School, Main Road No.27, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane.

The Juhu Organic Farmers Market at Pushpa Narsee Park

At this market, held every Sunday, attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, April 23, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Where: Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu.

The Malad Organic Farmers Market at Knox Plaza

Women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), which organise the weekly Juhu and Thane Organic Farmers Markets, have launched a Malad chapter. Like the other two editions, the dairy- and sugar-free bazaar in Malad is held every Sunday. Attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, April 23, from 10.30 am to 2 pm.

Where: Knox Plaza, Chincholi Bandar, off Link Road, behind Inorbit Mall, next to Grand Hotel, Mindspace, Malad (West).

Restaurant Week Mumbai

During Restaurant Week Mumbai, organised by city-headquartered culinary events company Cellar Door Hospitality, customers get to dine on discounted prix fixe menus at stand-alone and hotel restaurants and bars. The participating restaurants in this edition include The Clearing House in Fort; Asilo at the St. Regis, Koko and Theory in Lower Parel; San Qi at the Four Seasons Hotel in Worli; Olive Bar and Kitchen in Khar; Jyran at the Sofitel and Yauatcha in Bandra Kurla Complex. Lunch menus are priced at Rs 1,100 per person (excluding taxes) and dinner menus at Rs 1,300 per person (excluding taxes). To book a spot, the registration fee of Rs 200 per person must be paid on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 23.

Where: See here for the complete list of restaurants.

LGBT EVENTS

Flick It! Gaysi Family’s Badminton Tournament in Khar

Gaysi Family, an online platform for the LGBT community, will hold a badminton doubles tournament, which participants can sign up for with a partner of any gender. In case you’re without a partner, Gaysi will find you one. The fee is Rs 400 per person. To book a spot, email gaysifamily@gmail.com or sent a text message to 97020 49491. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 3 pm.

Where: Khar; the address will be provided to those who register.

MUSIC

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

Umang with Abhishek Shinkar + Kaustubh Kulkarni at the NCPA Little Theatre Harmonium player Abhishek Shinkar from Pune and vocalist Kaustubh Kulkarni from Aurangabad will each present solo recitals at this instalment of Umang, the series of Hindustani classical music concerts organised by the National Centre for the Performing Arts to promote young talent. There is no entry fee; admission on a first come, first served basis. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, April 21 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Chuck Wonderland at Playboy Club

Dubai-based French DJ Chuck Wonderland, whose sets are a mix of house music, hip-hop and rock, will man the decks. The entry fee is Rs 3,000 per couple. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 21 at 9 pm.

Where: Playboy Club, Birla Centurion, Gate No.2, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli. Tel: 84548 81609.

For The Record with Bhish + Pramod Sippy at Summer House Cafe

Mumbai-residing electronic music DJs Bhishma Sagar and Pramod Sippy will each play a set at the inaugural instalment of this new gig series, organised by city-based event management company Regenerate, to “preach and push the revival of the culture of vinyl records”. Entry is free; RSVP on Clubbers.co.in to book a spot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 21 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

Memories with B-Projekt + Bullzeye at Doppio

City-based electronic dance music DJs B-Projekt aka Buntry Arora and Bullzeye aka Siddhanth Kapoor, who started their careers around the same time 17 years ago, will play Arora’s coffee-themed cocktail bar Doppio. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, April 21 at 9 pm.

Where: Doppio Bar and Brasserie, Second Floor, 201, Hubtown Skybay, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Breach Candy. Tel: 98205 56084.

This Never Happened with Lane 8 + Browncoat at AntiSocial

American electronic music producer Lane 8 aka Daniel Goldstein will stage the Mumbai leg of his ongoing This Never Happened tour of India, a series of gigs at which attendees are forbidden from using their phones or taking photographs. Mumbai-based DJ BrownCoat aka Nawed Khan will play a supporting slot at the show, which has been organised by city-headquartered artist management and event production company Submerge. Call the venue for details of the entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 21 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Wobble with Bandish Project + DJ Uri + Func at Bonobo

Bonobo is bringing back its bass music night Wobble, which ran from 2011 to 2013, this weekend with a gig featuring sets by city-residing DJ-producers Bandish Projekt aka Mayur Narvekar, Uri Solanki and Func aka Randolph Correia. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 21 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Benny Dayal and Funktuation at Todi Mill Social

City-based Bollywood playback singer Benny Dayal and his funk band Funktuation will perform. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person; RSVP via Clubbers.co.in to book a spot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 21 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Todi Mill Social, near Viva Centre and Cafe Zoe, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6511 0361.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Record Store Day 2017 at Title Waves

Mahim vinyl shop The Revolver Club will celebrate Record Store Day with a day-long event at Bandra bookstore Title Waves that will feature a talk by the secretary of the Society of Indian Record Collectors, Suresh Chandvankar; a quiz; and performances by sarod player Vivek Joshi and singer-songwriters Ankur Tewari, Mali aka Maalavika Manoj and Tejas Menon. An after-party and record sale at Bonobo will follow with a vinyl listening session; a set by electronic music DJ Chhabb aka Rahul Chhabria; and this month’s instalment of the gig series Soul City (see below for details). There is no entry fee. For the schedule, see here and for more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 22, from 10 am to noon.

Where: Title Waves, St. Paul’s Media Complex, opposite Duruelo Convent School, 24th Road, off Turner Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2651 0841. Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Discovery Night at Pitaara – The Art Box

This gig organised by city-based music label and event management company ennui.BOMB to spotlight new artists will feature performances by such Mumbai-based acts as Baul folk-fusion singer Wriddh aka Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya; pop duo Iblinkwhenithink aka Rishav Kapur and Tanvi Dhobale; and singer-songwriter pair Joel & Desiree, made up of Joel Padikkal and Desiree Saldanha. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Eventshigh.com. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Pitaara – The Art Box, Road No.2, Yashwant Nagar, opposite Apna Bazaar, Goregaon (West). Tel: 98203 93001.

Aerreo at Todi Mill Social

Electronic dance music DJ-producer Aerreo aka Nikhil Mehta from Chandigarh will play a set. There is no entry fee; RSVP via Clubbers.co.in to book a spot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 9 pm.

Where: Todi Mill Social, near Viva Centre and Cafe Zoe, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6511 0361.

Murthovic + Burudu + Kaleekarma at Summer House Cafe

This gig presented by Delhi-based electronic music artist management and event management company Unmute will comprise sets by Murthovic aka Sri Rama Murthy from Hyderabad, Burudu aka Nakul Sharma from Mumbai and Sahil Bhatia from Delhi, and Kaleekarma aka Harshita Kalee, who is also from Mumbai. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

Dan Kye + Paloma at AntiSocial

New Zealand-born, UK-based producer Dan Kye aka Jordan Rakei will headline this electronic music gig. Mumbai-residing DJ Paloma Monnappa will play a supporting set. The gig has been jointly organised by city-based event management companies Krunk and WAVLNGTH. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Deep In Dance with Bullzeye + Priya at Razzberry Rhinoceros

This instalment of Deep In Dance, the electronic music gig series programed by city-based events company Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment, will feature sets by Mumbai DJs Bullzeye aka Siddhanth Kapoor and Priya Sen. Call the venue for details of the entry fee, if any. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 10 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

Dragonette at Kitty Su

Canadian electronic music band Dragonette will perform at Andheri nightclub Kitty Su as part of the venue’s second anniversary celebrations. There is no entry fee; RSVP by calling 77100 10307 or 99876 03114 to book a spot. For more information, see here or the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

Manuel Moore at 1Above

Spanish electric guitar player and electronic music producer Manuel Moore will perform. The cover charge is Rs 2,000 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 10.30 pm.

Where: 1Above, Second Floor, Kamala Trade House, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 77000 62111.

Mohit Mukhi Trio + Rooshabh Doshi at Tuning Fork

City-based singer-songwriters Mohit Mukhi and Rooshabh Doshi will each present a set. The cover charge is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

1st Project at Playboy Club

South African ‘aggressive percussion’ act 1st Project will perform. The entry fee is Rs 3,000 per couple.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 11.30 pm.

Where: Playboy Club, Birla Centurion, Gate No.2, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli. Tel: 84548 81609.

Soul City with Bjorn Torske + M. Mat at Bonobo

This month’s instalment of Soul City, Mumbai music artist and event management company Mixtape’s gig series dedicated to the genres of soul, funk and disco will be headlined by Norwegian electronic music producer Bjorn Torske. City-based French DJ M.Mat aka Mathieu Josso will play a supporting slot at the show, which is also part of the Mumbai celebrations of Record Store Day 2017 (see above). There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 11 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

Pratahswar with Sriram Parasuram at Ravindra Natya Mandir

Chennai-based vocalist and violinist Sriram Parasuram will perform at this instalment of Pratahswar, the series of dawn-time Hindustani classical music concerts organised by event company Pancham Nishad. There is no entry fee; seating is on a first come, first served basis.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 6.30 am.

Where: Kalangan, Ravindra Natya Mandir, behind Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi. Tel: 022 2436 5990.

General Zooz + Major C at Raasta Bombay

General Zooz aka Zorawar Shukla of Delhi-based reggae sound system Reggae Rajahs and Major C aka Chandrashekar Kunder of Mumbai-based hip-hop band Bombay Basement will each play sets of dancehall, dub and reggae at Raasta Bombay’s Sunday Sundowner Sessions series of shows. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 4.20 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Fifth Floor, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Sangeet Nritya Yatra at Sharda Sangeet Vidyalaya

City-based Hindustani classical music institute Sharda Sangeet Vidyalaya is celebrating its ninetieth anniversary with a year-long series of concerts during which 90 artists will present 90 ragas. This weekend will feature solo recitals by Mumbai-residing musicians, vocalist Ankita Joshi, harmonium player Sudhir Nayak and tabla player Vishwanath Shirodkar. There is no entry fee.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Sharda Sangeet Vidyalaya, Nadabrahma Mandir, M. Kalelkar Marg, near Kala Nagar, Bandra (East). Tel: 022 2659 0433.

HOM Turns 1 with Tejas + Mali at The Daily Bar and Kitchen

Singer-songwriters Tejas Menon and Mali aka Maalavika Manoj, both of whom live in Mumbai, will perform a gig that’s part of the first anniversary celebrations of the Humans of Music blog. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 8 pm.

Where: The Daily Bar and Kitchen, Ground Floor, behind Shoppers Stop, S. V. Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99206 88479.

Roots with Against Evil + Cosmic Infusion + Sutledge + Wrath at AntiSocial

Visakhapatnam band Against Evil and Mumbai groups Cosmic Infusion, Sutledge and Wrath will perform at this instalment of Roots, the metal gig series organised by music events company Bajaao Entertainment at AntiSocial. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 8 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

POETRY

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

The Mumbai Poetry Festival at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences

Mumbai-based publishing house Paperwall Media and Publishing will mark its twenty-fifth anniversary with a two-day festival of poetry. On Saturday, the schedule includes readings in English by Adil Jussawalla, Eunice de Souza, Jayanta Mahapatra, Sampurna Chattarji and Siddhartha Menon at 11.15 am; by Ashraf Aboul-Yazid, Dion D’Souza, Keki Daruwalla, Mani Rao and Mustansir Dalvi at 2.20 pm; and by Anjali Purohit, Anju Makhija, Ashwani Kumar, Bina Sarkar Ellias, Kamal Vora, Prabodh Parikh and Salil Tripathi at 4.20 pm. On Sunday, the line-up features readings in Marathi by Dinkar Manwar, Ignatius Dias, Mangesh Narayanrao Kale, Manoj Pathak, Manya Joshi, Sachin Ketkar, Salil Wagh, Sanjeev Khandekar and Sarabjeet Garcha at 11 am; and readings in English by Arjun Rajendran, Arundhathi Subramaniam, Jennifer Robertson, Priya Sarukkai Chabria and Vasant Abaji Dahake at 4.05 pm. There is no entry fee. See here for the schedule and For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 22 from 9.30 am and Sunday, April 23 from 10 am.

Where: Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Library Conference Hall, V. N. Purav Marg, opposite Deonar Bus Depot, Deonar. Tel: 022 2552 5000.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

Kala Ghoda Gallops Poetry Workshop at Artisans’

City-residing performance poet Eloise Stevens, who helms the poetry collective And The Amazons, will conduct a workshop during which she will talk about the works of Indian poets Arun Kolatkar, Kamala Das and Nissim Ezekiel, and guide participants on how to write their own verses. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 per person (which entitle participants to tea and snacks) are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 23, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

PHOTOGRAPHY

Portrait and Event Photography Asia Conference at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir

This four-day event for professional photographers organised by lensmen Joseph Radhik from Pune, Joshua Karthik from Mumbai and Arjun Rajan from Bangalore will feature talks by American photojournalist Brian Smith; wedding photographer Jerry Ghionis, who lives between the US and Australia; French photographer Patrick Colpron; city-based writer Rashmi Bansal; and Bangalore-residing photographer Auditya Venkatesh. For the complete schedule, see here. There is no entry fee. To book a spot, see here.

When: Friday, April 21 to Monday, April 24.

Where: Sheila Goptal Raheja Auditorium, Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, St. Theresa Road, near Patwardhan Park, Bandra (West). Tel: 98925 85856.

Access Time at Chemould Prescott Road

This show comprises three projects: Shilpa Gupta’s ‘The photo we never got’; Anusha Yadav’s ‘The Photograph is Proof’; and ‘Some Portraits’, a collection of images by Pablo Bartholomew, Richard Bartholomew, Madan Mahatta, Ram Rahman, Sadanand Menon, Ketaki Sheth and Sooni Taraporevala. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 22. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, Third Floor, G. Talwatkar Marg, near Cathedral School, Fort. Tel: 022 2200 0211.

My Analogue World at Galerie Max Mueller

City-residing filmmaker, screenwriter and photographer Sooni Taraporevala is exhibiting a compilation of images taken in India and abroad spanning several decades. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 22. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Galerie Max Mueller, Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 7542.

Photography at Play: Bhatt, Karia and Mohamedi in Baroda, 1966-75 at Jhaveri Contemporary

A show of photographs by Jyoti Bhatt, Bhupendra Karia and Nasreen Mohamedi shot in the late 1960s and early 1970s when the three artists were faculty members of M. S. University in Baroda. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 22. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Jhaveri Contemporary, 2, Krishna Niwas, 58A Walkeshwar Road. Tel: 022 2369 3639.

ONGOING

Gedney in India at Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation

Over 40 images by American lensman William Gedney are being shown. The pictures were shot during Gedney’s long trips to India, where he lived in Benares and Calcutta during the late 1960s, early ’70s and early ’80s. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 6 pm.

Where: Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Second Floor, East Wing, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 9613.

A Dream Deferred at Mumbai Art Room

A Dream Deferred is a collaborative project by Alejandro Figueredo Diaz-Perera from Cuba and Cara Megan Lewis from the US. They each shot a series of images in their respective countries but never met and eventually compiled the pictures as a book. For more information, see here.

When: Until Thursday, June 8. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Mumbai Art Room, Pipewala Building, Fourth Pasta Lane, Colaba. Tel: 97574 03293.

SHOPPING & STYLE

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

Paramparik Kairgar at Kamla Raheja Vidyanidhi Institute for Architecture and Environmental Studies

Among the crafts and textiles from across the country that will be available at this exhibition and sale are chikankari from Uttar Pradesh; kalamkari and leather puppets from Andhra Pradesh; leather juttis from Rajasthan; bandhani and batik from Gujarat; water reed baskets from Assam; Paithani weaves from Maharashtra; Maheshwari weaves Madhya Pradesh; and kantha embroidery from West Bengal.

When: Friday April 21 to Sunday, April 23, from 10.30 am to 7.30 pm.

Where: Kamla Raheja Vidyanidhi Institute for Architecture and Environmental Studies, Vidyanidhi Bhavan 2, Vidyanidhi Marg, J.V.P.D. Scheme, Juhu. Tel: 022 2670 0918.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Back Alley’s Thrift Shop at Ave 29

At this instalment of a series of fund-raising exhibitions of new and once-worn apparel and fashion accessories, labels such as Coach, Gucci, Massimo Dutti, Michael Kors, Roberto Cavalli and Tarun Tahiliani will be available at discounted prices. Proceeds from the sales will be donated to St. Mathew’s High School for underprivileged children in Malad West and animal welfare NGO the Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, from 11 am to 7.30 pm.

Where: Ave 29, above B:Blunt, Kohinoor Mansion, 29 Hughes Road. Tel: 022 2380 4981.

Keep It Rolling – The Pop-Up Shop at Raasta Bombay

This two-day pop-up will feature labels such as clothing brands Good Stuff and KeyLow; footwear makers Colour Me Mad, Gush and Sheena Sitlani; and jewellery purveyor Blur. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 22, from noon to 8 pm and Sunday, April 23, from noon to midnight.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Fifth Floor, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

TALKS

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Rohit Raj at Todi Mill Social

Rohit Raj, the co-founder of Mumbai-based creative agency The Glitch, will speak about “what it takes to be a creative entrepreneur and whether you should start your own company”. Entry is free and requires prior registration here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 10.30 am.

Where: Todi Mill Social, near Viva Centre and Cafe Zoe, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6511 0361.

THEATRE

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

The Vagina Monologues at Canvas Laugh Club Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s Hindi production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues, a series of touching and hilarious stories of sexual experience and abuse, will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 21 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Urdu Readings at Studio Tamaasha

Mumbai-based theatre group Tamaasha Theatre will hold a series of 12 readings of stories by Urdu writers on Fridays in April, May and June. In the first instalment, city-based actors Shubhrajyoti Barat and Sadiya Siddiqui will read five stories by Premchand: Idgah, Duniya ka Sabse Anmol Ratan, Kafan, Thakur ka Kuan and Poos ki Raat. The entry fee is Rs 50 per person.

When: Friday, April 21 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, Versova Andheri (West).

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Parey at Sitara Studio

Hindi play Parey, written and directed by Raghav Dutt, is about the relationship between two friends, Niladri, a writer, and Vasu, an actor seeking a compelling character. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 6 pm.

Where: Sitara Studio, National Engineering Compound, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, near Congress Bhavan, opposite Indiabulls Finance Centre, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2422 1666.

The Vagina Monologues at Canvas Laugh Club

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s English production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues, a series of touching and hilarious stories of sexual experience and abuse, will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23 at 6 pm

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Dashanan at Clap

Directed by Suyog Deshpande, written by Pradeep Vaiddya and performed by Harish Kulkarni, Marathi play Dashanan is a portrait of Ravana. Tickets priced at Rs 150 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 7 pm.

Where: Clap, Unit No. 201, A Wing, Second Floor, Solitaire II, opposite Infiniti Mall, Malad (West). Tel: 022 6587 6777.

Mumbai vs Mumbai at the NCPA Godrej Dance Theatre

A suite of five portraits in English and Hindi of city characters such as a megalomaniac TV anchor and a housewife who discovers Kali. The play is based on director Zubin Driver’s book Falling Indians. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 7 pm.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Wedding Album at St. Andrew’s Auditorium

A wedding in a family leads to the unveiling of long-suppressed resentments in this English play written by Girish Karnad and directed by Lillete Dubey. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 700, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 7.30 pm.

Where: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, St. Andrew’s College, St. Dominic Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 1657.

Pitras ka Ras at Sitara Studio

In this Hindustani play directed by Farrukh Syer and based on a story by Urdu writer Patras Bokhari, Nasim asks his neighbour Lalaji to wake him up early so that he can prepare for an exam. Lalaji wakes him every day at 3 am, eventually annoying Nasim. In revenge, Nasim gifts Lalaji a dodgy cycle. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 9 pm.

Where: Sitara Studio, National Engineering Compound, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, near Congress Bhavan, opposite Indiabulls Finance Centre, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2422 1666.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

Binkamache Sanwad at Sitara Studio

Directed by Alok Rajwade and written by Dharmakirti Sumant, Binkamache Sanwad is a Marathi play about waste. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 4.30 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Sitara Studio, National Engineering Compound, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, near Congress Bhavan, opposite Indiabulls Finance Centre, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2422 1666.

The Unofficial Department of Hindi at Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning

Hindi poems by writers such as Vinod Kumar Shukla, Kedarnath Singh and Chandrakant Devtale and stories in Hindi by writers such as Manohar Chamoli and Vimal Chandra Pandey will be read at this event organised by the city-based Playpen Performing Arts Group. There is no entry fee; attendees are encouraged to contribute an amount of their choice. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning, Somaiya Bhavan, above Kitab Khana, Flora Fountain. Tel: 70459 32204.

Massage at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

Directed by Harbansh Singh and written by Vijay Tendulkar, this Hindi solo act stars Rakesh Bedi as Happy Kumar, who comes to Mumbai to make it big in the film industry, fails and ends up becoming a famous masseur. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 7 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

WALKS

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

The Kala Ghoda Gallops

Mumbai poetry collective And The Amazons will conduct a walk around the Kala Ghoda area, covering such landmarks as the Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue, David Sassoon Library and the University of Mumbai. The poetry of writers such as Arun Kolatkar, Nissim Ezekiel and Kamala Das will be read and discussed along the way. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person (which entitle attendees to breakfast) are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 10 am.

Where: The walk will begin outside David Sassoon Library, M. G. Road, opposite Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda.

The Amazing Art Race in Kala Ghoda and Colaba

City-based organisation Flying Tricycle Workshops will conduct an ‘art race’ in Kala Ghoda and Colaba during which participants will be given clues to decode as they hop between galleries and architectural landmarks. The itinerary includes a visit to the Chatterjee and Lal gallery and an art talk over snacks at Le15 Cafe. Tickets priced at Rs 1,200 per person and Rs 2,000 per couple (which entitle attendees to snacks) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 4 pm.

Where: Kala Ghoda; call 98201 91354 for the starting point.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

Gamdevi Walk by Khaki Tours

This guided walk around the south Mumbai neighbourhood of Gamdevi will include spots such as the ‘other’ Gateway of India, nineteenth-century Maharashtrian homes in the area, and a pretty street that has a connection with the plague of 1896. Tickets priced at Rs 699 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 8 am.

Where: The walk will begin outside Tewari Brothers opposite the Royal Opera House.

WORKSHOPS

Beyond Marvel: Comics Making Workshop at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Mumbai-based architect and self-taught graphic artist Nikhil Chaudhary will conduct a workshop on creating comics for individuals above the age of 15 years. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person (inclusive of materials and the museum entry fee) are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 10.30 am.

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.