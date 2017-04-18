Delhi weekend cultural calendar: Shadow puppet filmmaking, calligraphy workshop, and more

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

ART Hangar for the Passerby at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

A group show of artworks such as photographs, sculptures and paintings by lensmen Pablo Bartholomew, Ram Rahman and Richard Batholomew; sculptor L. N. Tallur; painters Haku Shah and K. G. Subramanyan; and multi-media artists Raqs Media Collective. There is no entry fee. See here for more details.

When: Until Wednesday, November 15. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No. 3 A, Sector 126, Noida.

PHOTOGRAPHY Sanchita Chatterjee at Triveni Kala Sangam

A show of photographs titled Fragile Silence: Traversing Pictures and Words by Delhi-based photographer Sanchita Chatterjee. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Sunday, April 30, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Todermal Road Area, Mandi House. Tel: 011 4182 3833.

RECREATION Break Room at Ctrl.Shift.Esc

At the ‘Break Room’, visitors are invited to literally break objects in a bid to relieve stress and blow off steam. Tickets priced at Rs 199 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com

When: Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 30, from 1.30 pm.

Where: Ctrl.Shift.Esc, SCO-297, Sector 29, Gurgaon. Tel: 96547 43138.

ART Sailesh Sanghvi at Bikaner House

Delhi-based painter and collage maker Sailesh Sanghvi’s exhibition The Dances Of India and Élan is a show of 12 acrylic canvas collages and paper collages. See here for more information.

When: Preview on Friday, April 21 at 6.30 pm. Until Sunday, April 30, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm.

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate. Tel: 99997 99807.

PHOTOGRAPHY Framing the Living Traditions at India International Centre

An exhibition of images capturing Indian craftspersons by five photographers: of tanpura makers by Ankit Agrawal; of muga silk weavers in Assam by Mrigank Kulshrestha; of mukaish workers in Lucknow by Taha Ahmad; of the last generation of analogue photographers residing in Kurukshetra by Vikas Gupta; and of Chanderi weavers by Bharat Tiwari. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Preview on Friday, April 21 at 6.30 pm. Until Tuesday, May 2, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Main Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

PHOTOGRAPHY Objectif Sport at Alliance Francaise de Delhi

An exhibition of 44 photographs on the theme of sport from countries around the world where the Alliance Francaise is present. The show is the culmination of the Alliance’s annual photography contest as part of which non-professional photographers are invited to submit images reflecting a theme. The theme for this year was sport that best captures the spirit of a country. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Preview on Friday, April 21 at 6.30 pm. Until Friday, May 5, from 11 am to 8 pm.

Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

FILM Kakkoos at India Habitat Centre

Madurai-based filmmaker and activist Divya Bharathi’s Tamil documentary Kakkoos, which is about manual scavengers in Tamil Nadu, will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, April 21 at 7 pm.

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

TALKS Ernesto Bedmar at India Habitat Centre

Singapore-based Argentinian architect Ernesto Bedmar will present a talk at this year’s edition of annual lecture series Master Strokes. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, April 21 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

COMEDY Best In Stand-Up with Kunal Kamra + Manan Desai + Srijan Kaushik at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedians Kunal Kamra from Mumbai, Manan Desai from Vadodara and Srijan Kaushik from Delhi will each present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co. Premises No. 5, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC Artistes Unlimited at The Piano Man Jazz Club

City-based a cappella ensemble Artistes Unlimited will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, April 21 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Five8 at Depot48

Capital-residing funk-rock group Five8 will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, April 21 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Luis Trio at La Bodega

Delhi-based jazz act Luis Trio, comprising guitarist Loic San, bassist Jayant Manchanda and drummer Bhairav Gupta, will present a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, April 21 at 9 pm.

Where: La Bodega, First Floor, 29-B Middle Lane, Khan Market. Tel: 011 4310 5777.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

SHOPPING & STYLE The Holiday Trunk at The Grand

The Dhoom Dhaam Weddings, a Mumbai-based company that offers wedding styling and photography services, will host this exhibition, curated by Mumbai stylist Tanya Ghavri, of clothes and accessories by designers such as Nikhil Thampi, Nimish Shah, Pallavi Singhee, Paridhi Jaipuria, Payal Singhal, Ragini Ahuja and Shriya Som. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 22, from 11 am to 10 pm.

Where: The Grand, Vasant Kunj Phase II, Nelson Mandela Road. Tel: 011 4766 1200.

WORKSHOPS Shadow Puppet Filmmaking at Craft Village

Delhi-based theatre director and actor Manish Halder will conduct a two-day workshop on the art of shadow puppet filmmaking. Participants are required to bring their own laptops with Windows Movie Maker or iMovie installed. For details of the registration fee, which entitles participants to lunch on both days, email info@craftvillage.org.in. See here and the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, from 10 am to 5 pm.

Where: Craft Village, 19B Shivji Marg, Westend Greens Farms, Ranpuri. Tel: 99107 54364.

DANCE FILM THEATRE The Zohra Segal Festival of the Arts at India International Centre

This two-day culture festival to commemorate the life of actress Zohra Sehgal will feature an exhibition of photographs from Sehgal’s albums and a show of pottery by Gurgaon-based artist Shehla Hashmi Grewal, which will be on display on both days. The line-up on Saturday includes screenings of Delhi filmmaker Anant Raina’s documentary Zohra Sehgal: An Interview 2012 at noon, and British-Indian director Gurinder Chadha’s movie Bhaji on the Beach (1993) at 2.30 pm; as well as a kathak recital by Varanasi-residing dancer Vishal Krishna at 6.30 pm. On Sunday, capital-based theatre writer and director M. Sayeed Alam’s Hindi play Ghalib in New Delhi, in which eighteenth-century poet Ghalib is reborn in modern day Delhi, will be staged at 6.30 pm. For the complete schedule, see here and here.

When: Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, from 11 am.

Where: C. D. Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

MUSIC Selectors at Wild City

City-based electronic music-focused website and Magnetic Fields festival organiser Wild City will launch, on Record Store Day, this new series of listening sessions “with the aim of cultivating and supporting vinyl culture in India”. Among those who will spin their favourite records are Wild City co-founders Munbir Chawla and Sarah Elizabeth Chawla; electronic music DJ Film aka Sanil Sudan; electronica producer Komorebi aka Tarana Marwah; and singer Samara Chopra of the Bass Foundation Roots Soundsystem. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 22, from noon.

Where: Wild City, Second Floor, 86/B Shahpur Jat Village.

WORKSHOPS Calligraphy Workshop at Sahapedia Annexe

Delhi-residing calligraphy artist Anis Siddiqui will conduct a workshop that has been organised as part of online arts encyclopedia Sahapedia’s week-long celebration of World Heritage Day, which fell on Tuesday, April 18. There is no entry fee; register here. See the Facebook event page, call 011 4106 5022 or email lakshmyvenkatesh@sahapedia.org for more information.

When: Saturday, April 22, from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Where: Sahapedia Annexe, Ground Floor, C-1/22, Safdarjung Development Area.

FILM Love and Death at The Japan Foundation

In director Noboru Nakamura’s 1971 film, a writer falls in love with his best friend’s girlfriend. The Japanese movie will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 2 pm.

Where: Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

WORKSHOPS Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club

At this painting workshop organised by city-based gallery Kohlart, participants will be shown how to recreate F. N. Souza’s Man and Woman Laughing. The registration fee of Rs 3,000 per person covers the cost of art supplies and entitles attendees to wine and pizza. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 22, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, B6-7/22, Ground Floor, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

WORKSHOPS Macrame and Lettering at Hobbmob Studio

Craft enthusiasts can learn the art of either macrame or lettering at two workshops that will be conducted simultaneously. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person for the lettering workshop and at Rs 1,600 per person for the macrame workshop are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 22, from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Where: Hobbmob Studio, Q-5 Hauz Khas Enclave, Hauz Khas. Tel: 96440 07760.

THEATRE Flesh at L.T.G. Auditorium

Directed by Kaushik Bose, English play Flesh is based on Devdutt Pattanaik’s book The Pregnant King, about a king who delivers a son after mistakenly drinking a magic potion meant for his wife to help her conceive. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 4 pm and 7 pm.

Where: L.T.G. Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

THEATRE Kaali Shalwar at Kamani Auditorium

This Hindi play, directed by Atul Satya Koushik, is based on Saadat Hasan Manto’s story Kaali Shalwar about a prostitute called Sultana. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 4 pm.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

THEATRE A Woman Alone at Akshara Theatre

In this English adaptation of Dario Fo and Franca Rame’s Italian play Una Donna Tutta Sola, directed by Vineet Chopra, Neha Sahai plays a housewife on the brink of insanity. She converses with her neighbour about her various problems: her husband who abuses her, her younger lover, her lecherous brother-in-law and her demanding baby. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 5 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

TALKS Printed Maps of India in the Alkazi Collection (15th - 20th century) at India International Centre

Susan Gole, the chairperson of the International Map Collectors Society in the UK, will present a talk on the vintage maps of the Indian subcontinent that are part of the Alkazi Collection. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 6 pm.

Where: Lecture Room II, Annexe Building, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

BOOKS The Vegetarian at India Habitat Centre

Readers’ Break, an organisation that holds weekly book discussions, will conduct a session on South Korean writer Han Kang’s 2007 novel The Vegetarian, the English translation of which was released in 2015. Participants are encouraged to bring their own copies of the book. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 7 pm.

Where: Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

DANCE MUSIC THEATRE Panorama of India’s Art Heritage at India International Centre

A festival of music, theatre and dance forms from the Brahmaputra Valley and Bengal. On Saturday, Ranjumoni Saikia and her troupe from Guwahati will perform the Assamese dance form sattriya and Kolkata-based vocalist Sudip Basu will present a concert songs of Assamese singer Bhupen Hazarika. On Sunday, Delhi-residing theatre director Anjan Kanjilal will helm a production of Bengali poet D. L. Ray’s musical Prayaschitta. There is no entry fee. For the complete schedule, see here and here.

When: Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23 at 7 pm.

Where: Multipurpose Hall, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

DANCE Yama at Alliance Francaise de Delhi

Choreographed by New York-based French dancer Laura Arend, this contemporary dance piece is inspired by Buddhist philosophy, yoga and Arend’s travels through India. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 7 pm.

Where: M. L. Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

MUSIC Pankaj Udhas at Siri Fort

Mumbai-based ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 1,130, Rs 2,260 and Rs 3,396 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 7 pm.

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, Asian Games Village, Gautam Nagar. Tel: 022 2649 9397.

THEATRE Wo Lahore at Kamani Auditorium

Writer-director Atul Satya Koushik’s Hindi play Wo Lahore is the story of a woman’s struggle to keep her family together at the time of Partition. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 600, Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 7 pm.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

MUSIC Afterglow + Reuben Cheriyan at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Delhi-based jazz band Afterglow, fronted by Japanese alto saxophonist Rie Ona, will perform a gig that will include an opening set by Mumbai-residing singer-songwriter Reuben Cheriyan. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

MUSIC Atish + Praveen Achary at Oddbird Theatre

Electronic music DJs Atish from San Francisco and Praveen Achary from Bangalore will each present a set. Donor passes, which will be sold at the venue at Rs 500 per person, can be reserved here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 3 pm.

Where: Oddbird Theatre & Foundation, Dhan Mill Compound, 100 Foot Road, S.S.N. Marg, Chhattarpur. Tel: 95408 18862.

FILM Miguel & William at Instituto Cervantes

In Spanish filmmaker Inés París’s romantic comedy Miguel & William

(2007), Miguel de Cervantes and William Shakespeare fall for the same woman. The Spanish film will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 4.30 pm.

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 4368 1907.

THEATRE NT Live presents Saint Joan at India Habitat Centre

A National Theatre Live screening of British theatre director Josie Rourke’s production of George Bernard Shaw’s play Saint Joan about Joan of Arc. Tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

COMEDY Not Here For Hookups with Rajat Chauhan + Robin Pupneja + Vijay Choudhary at Akshara Theatre

Three Delhi-based comedians, Rajat Chauhan, Robin Pupneja and Vijay Choudhary will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

THEATRE Can’t Pay! Won’t Pay! at India Habitat Centre

In this Hindi adaption of Dario Fo’s Italian play of the same name directed by Sunil Rawat, a middle-class couple is living in the middle of an economic depression. Food prices have inflated to such an extent that the wife Laxmi steals some food from the supermarket during a riot. Her morally upright husband Govind doesn’t approve. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai at Alliance Francaise de Delhi

Directed by Jay Prakash, this Hindi solo act performed by Saleem Shah is based on writer Sharad Joshi’s stories and essays on youthful romance. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

MUSIC S3 at Depot48

This Hindustani classical music trio, made up of sitar player Snehesh Nag and tabla player Sourabh Goho, who are both from Kolkata, and siddha veena (modified slide guitar) player Siddhartha Banerjee from Varanasi, will perform classical and semi-classical pieces. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

ONGOING

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Stretched Terrains comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions such as ‘Yatra: The Rooted Nomad’ by M. F. Husain; ‘The Black Sun’ by S. H. Raza; and ‘Man Grinding his Teeth’ by F. N. Souza. For more information, see here.

When: Until Sunday, July 30. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

ART A(void) at Gallery Espace

A(void) is an exhibition of mixed media works by artists Dilip Chobisa from Vadodara and Tanmoy Samanta, who lives between Delhi and Santiniketan. There is no entry fee. See the gallery’s Facebook page for more information.

When: Until Saturday, May 13. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Gallery Espace, 16, Community Centre, New Friends Colony. Tel: 011 2692 2947.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.