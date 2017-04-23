Let’s rewind the past week.

‘We have changed our faith, not our religion’: Scenes from church in crosshairs of Adityanath’s men

On April 7, the Hindu Yuva Vahini asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to raid a church in Daudhali. But the authorities found no evidence of forced conversions. Women in the congretation said, “Yahan dharma parivartan nahi, mann parivartan ho raha hai.” (It isn’t a change of religion, but a change of faith.) Read more here.

Jinnah succeeded in creating Pakistan but failed at another onerous task – selling his Bombay house

South Court, a sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai, remains unsold and is now the subject of a court battle after Jinnah, in 1947, declined an offer of Rs 18 lakhs for it, as it fell short of the Rs 20 lakhs he expected. Read more here.

The Bengaluru garment workers who stitched your branded clothes have probably still not been paid

A year after a massive stir by garment workers here forced the Centre to drop its plan to lock provident fund withdrawals for a certain period, the industry continues to grapple with dismissals, factories shutting down, and labour unrest over unpaid wages. Read more here.

Also read, the second story in this four-part series: For Bengaluru’s garment hub workers, the minimum wage is actually the maximum wage

Cricket is giving comfort to Indian and Pakistani immigrants in an increasingly xenophobic Europe

In Rome, with its hallowed football history, it is cricket that helps integrate young immigrants into Italian society. And unlike the fierce rivalries in the subcontinent, cricketers here tell you they are playing with and not against each other. Read more here.

Kapur and Kapoor: Two friends survived Partition and changed the way Indians drank tea and coffee

“Hitkari Brothers” Dina Nath Kapur and Seva Ram Kapoor started with a cycle repair shop and went on to own a successful imported bicycles business. But it was in post-Independence Delhi that the Hitkari brand became a household name through their new venture – fine china. Read more here.