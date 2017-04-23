A group of nomadic herders travelling with their animals was attacked in Reasi district of Jammu region on Thursday night. Five people were injured, including an old man and a child. The police said the group had been assaulted by men who suspected the cattle were being taken for slaughter.

On Sunday night, a video was posted on Facebook, ostensibly depicting the attack.

The senior superintendent of police Tahir Bhat told PTI that the nomads were travelling in two groups. One group that included women were leading cows and calves, while the sheep and goats were taken by the other group. From the video, it appears it was the first group that came under attack.

The attack took place around 9 pm near Talwara, according to media reports.

The structure in which the women took shelter is a security post. It is unclear whether it was manned by the state police or the Central Reserve Police Force.

The old man’s arm was broken.

The images of the two women and the old man matches with their images in TV reports. For instance, this NDTV report shows the two women speaking to journalists.

Scroll.in could not independently identify who has shot the video.