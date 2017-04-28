School textbooks

Indian textbook publisher S Chand starts a new chapter by listing in the stock market

The sector is estimated to be worth $90 billion and is expected to reach $188 billion by 2020.

Prakash Singh/AFP

For nearly eight decades, New Delhi book publisher S Chand has been a mainstay in the Indian education system.

The 78-year-old company publishes some of the country’s best known academic books, with subjects ranging from history to science to literature. Focusing on the kindergarten-to-high school category, S Chand’s books are often used as textbooks or as supplements to the textbooks.

Last year, the company sold over 45 million books, emerging as India’s largest book publisher by revenue.

On Wednesday, however, S Chand made its mark on a different turf: the Indian stock market. Through an initial public offering, it is looking to raise Rs 325 crore. It will also put on sale six million shares held by existing shareholders. Together, the IPO is expected to rake in Rs 727 crore.

“The company will use the proceeds to repay debt; we will manage to bring down debt by 75%,” Himanshu Gupta, S Chand’s managing director, told Quartz.

Meanwhile, several brokerages in the country are already vouching for the IPO, asking investors to subscribe to the issue.

“We believe that its seven-decade legacy, leadership in K-12 (kindergarten-to-class 12) education content market, strong margin, and growth prospects have been captured well at the valuations of Rs 660-Rs 670 per share where the scrip would trade at 39 times of its FY16 earnings,” LKP Research, a Mumbai brokerage firm, said in a report. Other brokerages ICICI Direct and GEPL, too, have recommended a subscribe on the issue.

But long before it became a favourite among India’s school-goers, the company was born in 1939 as an alternative to British publishers in India.

Long legacy

S Chand started out in the alleys of New Delhi’s Chandni Chowk.

Shyam Lal Gupta, its founder, started it at a time when publishing was mostly done by British companies in India. “My grandfather had a vision. He questioned why most of the publishing in India was being done by the Britishers,” said Himanshu. “He wanted to promote Indian authors, and S Chand started out by publishing only Indian authors then.”

It began printing from its small office near the New Delhi railway station. The company’s office, too, was in the same building. The first textbook from the S Chand stable was the Textbook of Physical Chemistry written by Arun Bahl, BS Bahl, and GD Tuli. A revised edition of the book is still in circulation.

As the company began to expand and brought in more authors under its fold, it set up a publishing facility at Qutub Road in New Delhi in 1960. Today, S Chand operates two printing presses, one in Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh, and another in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. In 1964, it also set up New Delhi’s Shyam Lal College and, in 1971, signed an agreement with the Maneckji Cooper Trust in Mumbai for exclusive publication rights of the hugely popular Wren & Martin titles.

Since then, S Chand has grown to own 11,577 titles of over 1,900 authors, mostly across English and Hindi. Today, it has some 5,600 distributors across India and owns 53 different brands, including S Chand, Vikas, Madhubun, Saraswati, Destination Success, and Ignitor. Over the last decade, the company also acquired four regional publishers: Madhubun, Vikas, New Saraswati House, and Chhaya Prakashani.

In 2012, S Chand also became the first Indian publishing company to be funded by a private equity firm when Singapore’s Everstone Capital took a 31% stake in S Chand for $28 million.

Huge potential

S Chand’s IPO comes at a time when investors have been flocking to the Indian education sector.

In 2016, private equity firms across India pumped in $208 million into education firms in the country. The sector is estimated to be worth $90 billion and is expected to reach $188 billion by 2020. India’s publishing business, meanwhile, is expected to be worth $5 billion by 2020, and educational books make up over 80% of the market.

For S Chand, however, the big opportunity lies in India’s demographics. Asia’s third-largest economy is home to over 520 million people aged between five and 24. To serve them, there are over 1.5 millions schools, according to a study by market research firm AC Nielsen, of which 83,000 are private English-medium schools. Of these, some 16,000 are affiliated to either the Central Board of Secondary Education or the Indian Council for Secondary Education. Nearly 1.4 million schools belong to the state board syllabus.

At these schools, S Chand mostly provide the textbooks – depending on the board of affiliation –or is preferred by schools and teachers to provide supplementary study material. These schools prescribe a list of books for each class at the beginning of the academic year in May or June, when S Chand also sees a surge in sales.

Meanwhile, after concentrating on CBSE and ICSE schools for long, the company is also aggressively tapping into the Rs 18,320-crore state board syllabus. “To increase our market share in the state board segment, our strategy is to acquire leading regional content houses in attractive markets,” S Chand’s red herring prospectus added. “These regional acquisitions would enable us to increase our market share, acquire distribution networks catering to state board affiliated schools, reach out to a larger number of schools and students, and also allows us to leverage our content capability to enhance the product offerings.”

Data: DRHP
Data: DRHP
Data: DRHP
Data: DRHP

Beyond the usual

Over the next few years, as the education sector undergoes a transformation through technology, S Chand has also firmed up its focus on the digital segment. Today, it offers test preparation courses, curriculum management, and e-learning through its diverse products, and has also invested in numerous startups that offer various edutech products.

“We are shifting our focus to digital, but at the same time, we see the demand for print sustaining for a long time,” Himanshu said.

Experts, too, believe there are no other Indian companies that have diversified as much as S Chand in the education sector today. “S Chand has a huge portfolio,” Aurobindo Saxena, head of education practices at consultancy firm Technopak, said. “They have invested in a large number of segments such as augmented reality and test preparation which could grow between 50% and 100% over the next five years. A huge portfolio also means that, if one segment is hit, they will be able to compensate through another.”

On Wednesday, as S Chand turns to a new page, a new chapter will be added to its history.

This article first appeared on Quartz.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Want to retire at 45? Make your money work for you

Common sense and some discipline are all you need.

Shutterstock

Dreaming of writing that book or taking that cruise when you hit your 40s? Well, this dream need not be unrealistic.

All it takes is simple math and the foresight to do some smart financial planning when you are still young. If you start early and get into the discipline of cutting down on unnecessary expenditure, using that money to invest systematically, you can build wealth that sets you free to tick those items off your bucket list sooner than later.

A quick look at how much you spend on indulgences will give you an idea of how much you can save and invest. For example, if you spend, say Rs. 1,000 on movie watching per week, this amount compounded over 10 years means you would have spent around Rs 7,52,000 on just movies! You can try this calculation for yourself. Think of any weekly or monthly expense you regularly make. Now use this calculator to understand how much these expenses will pile up overtime with the current rate of inflation.

Now imagine how this money could have grown at the end of 10 years and overcome the inflation effect if you had instead invested a part of it somewhere!

It is no rocket science

The fact is that financial planning is simpler than we imagine it to be. Some simple common sense and a clear prioritization of life’s goals is all you need:

  1. Set goals and work backwards: Everything starts with what you want. So, what are your goals? Are they short-term (like buying a car), medium-term (buying a house) or long-term (comfortable living post-retirement). Most of us have goals that come under all the three categories. So, our financial plans should reflect that. Buying a house, for example, would mean saving up enough money for up-front payment and ensuring you have a regular source of income for EMI payment for a period of at least 15-20 years. Buying a car on the other hand might just involve having a steady stream of income to pay off the car loan.
  2. Save first, spend later: Many of us make the mistake of putting what is left, after all our expenses have been met, in the savings kitty. But the reverse will have more benefits in the long run. This means, putting aside a little savings, right at the beginning of the month in the investment option that works best for you. You can then use the balance to spend on your expenditures. This discipline ensures that come what may, you remain on track with your saving goals.
  3. Don’t flaunt money, but use it to create more: When you are young and get your first jobit is tempting to spend on a great lifestyle. But as we’ve discussed, even the small indulgences add up to a serious amount of cash over time. Instead, by regulating indulgences now and investing the rest of your money, you can actually become wealthy instead of just seeming to be so.
  4. Set aside emergency funds: When an emergency arises, like sudden hospitalisation or an accident, quick access to money is needed. This means keeping aside some of your money in liquid assets (accessible whenever you want it). It thus makes sense to regularly save a little towards creating this emergency fund in an investment that can be easily liquidated.
  5. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket: This is something any investment adviser will tell you, simply because different investment options come with different benefits and risks and suit different investment horizons. By investing in a variety of instruments or options, you can hedge against possible risks and also meet different goals.

How and Why Mutual Funds work

A mutual fund is a professionally managed investment scheme that pools money collected from investors like you and invests this into a diversified portfolio (an optimal mix) of stocks, bonds and other securities.

As an investor, you buy ‘units’, under a mutual fund scheme. The value of these units (Net Asset Value) fluctuates depending on the market value of the mutual fund’s investments. So, the units can be bought or redeemed as per your needs and based on the value.

As mentioned, the fund is managed by professionals who follow the market closely to make calls on where to invest money. This makes these funds a great option for someone who isn’t financially very savvy but is interested in saving up for the future.

So how is a mutual fund going to help to meet your savings goals? Here’s a quick Q&A helps you understand just that:

  1. How do mutual funds meet my investment needs? Mutual Funds come with a variety of schemes that suit different goals depending on whether they are short-term, medium-term or long-term.
  2. Can I withdraw money whenever I want to? There are several mutual funds that offer liquidity – quick and easy access to your money when you want it. For example, there are liquid mutual funds which do not have any lock in period and you can invest your surplus money even for one day. Based on your goals, you can divide your money between funds with longer term or shorter term benefits.
  3. Does it help save on taxes? Investing in certain types of mutual funds also offers you tax benefits. More specifically, investing in Equity Linked Saving Schemes, which are funds that invest in a diverse portfolio of equities, offers you tax deductions up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
  4. Don’t I need a lot of money to invest in MFs? No, you can start small. The returns in terms of percentage is the same irrespective of the amount you invest in. Additionally, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows you to invest a small amount weekly, monthly or quarterly in a mutual fund. So, you get to control the size and frequency of your investment and make sure you save before you spend.
  5. But aren’t MFs risky? Well many things in life are risky! Mutual funds try to mitigate your risk by investing your money across a variety of securities. You can further hedge risk by investing in 2 to 3 mutual offers that offer different growth stories i.e. a blue-chip fund and a mid-cap fund. Also remember in a mutual fund, your money is being managed by professionals who are constantly following the market.
  6. Don’t I have to wait too long to get back my returns? No! Mutual Funds, because of the variety of options they offer, can give you gains in the short or medium term too.

The essence of mutual funds is that your money is not lying idle, but is dynamically invested and working for you. To know more about how investing in mutual funds really works for you, see here.

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mutual Funds Sahi Hai and not by the Scroll editorial team.