Plagiarism charges

Legal view: Why Anvita Bajpai’s plagiarism case against Chetan Bhagat is a weak one

A legal expert explains that almost none of the conditions of plagiarism has been met.

via Facebook

Radhika is an investment banker who makes a lot of money and has an opinion on everything. She has had two boyfriends in the past, is about to get married to her (presumably) third boyfriend and believes she is not too likeable. Like Radhika, Aliya is a modern, working woman who has to choose between three men at a critical juncture in her life.

Radhika is the One Indian Girl at the centre of bestselling author Chetan Bhagat’s book, while Aliya is the brainchild of Anvita Bajpai, a little-known author from Bangalore. The lives of Radhika and Aliya are set to be dissected in a copyright infringement suit at the City Civil Court in Bangalore, where Bajpai has obtained a temporary injunction restraining Bhagat’s publishers from selling copies of his book.

Expression of thought

Let’s say you’re up late at night thinking about an idea for a new book. You finally settle on writing about a boy who learns that he is the son of two extremely powerful wizards and possesses unique magical powers of his own. Much to your chagrin, you discover the very next day that a book with the exact same premise has already been written by someone named JK Rowling. Can you still write the book?

One of the first things a student of intellectual property law is taught is that copyright is not concerned with protecting original ideas, but with the expression of thought springing from such ideas, and, in the case of a literary work, with the expression of such thought in print or writing. JK Rowling cannot claim proprietary ownership in the idea of a boy wizard with magical powers. What she can claim ownership over is the manner in which she has expressed this idea in the seven Harry Potter books.

So the answer to the question posed earlier is that you can write the book, provided it qualifies as an original literary work, failing which you will be guilty of copyright infringement.

Original literary work

Fortunately for Bhagat and Bajpai, the Supreme Court has ruled that it is not necessary that the work created should have some literary merit. The courts can only determine whether the skill, labour and capital actually employed in creating an original piece of work is not trivial or negligible. Both Bajpai and Bhagat’s books meet this low threshold and qualify for copyright protection.

Aliya is the protagonist of the short story “Drawing Parallels” written by Bajpai and published in 2014, a couple of years before Bhagat’s book One Indian Girl. Under Sections 13 and 14 of the Copyright Act, Bajpai has copyright in her book and she or her publishers alone have the right to reproduce the book for sale. Bhagat and his publishers have similar rights in their book, provided that One Indian Girl is an original literary work.

An original literary work is any work that is not a copy. A copy has been defined by the Supreme Court as something “which comes so near to the original as to give to every person seeing it the idea created by the original”. The Court went on to hold that it is not necessary that the infringing copy should be an exact or verbatim copy of the original but its resemblance with the original in a large measure is sufficient to indicate that it is a copy.

The Civil Court in Bangalore will apply this basic test in adjudicating the copyright dispute between Bajpai and Bhagat.

Evidence of copying

According to a leading treatise on copyright law, when two authors portray in literary form the same occurrence, involving people reacting to the same emotions under the influence of an environment constructed of the same materials, similarities in incidental details peculiar to the environment or setting are inevitable. That being said, unless they are accompanied by similarities in the dramatic development of the plot or in the lines or actions of the principal characters, they do not constitute evidence of copying.

What this means is that it is simply not enough for Bajpai to assert that Aliya, like Radhika, is a modern working woman who is a feminist. It is also not enough for Bajpai to claim that like Aliya, Radhika is involved with three men or, in the rather colourful language used by the District Judge, both women are “adventurously deviant”, whatever that means. At the very least, Bajpai will have to prove what she has claimed in various interviews, that Bhagat’s book “has an emotional flow” and plot development which is very similar to her short story.

In discharging this burden of proof, Bajpai cannot simply rely on individual parts of her story that are similar to Bhagat’s. The fact that ex-boyfriends were present at the weddings of both female protagonists will not be sufficient to prove copying. She also points to the fact that both stories are narrated from the perspective of the female protagonist who has a constant dialogue with herself and involves flashbacks – this is hardly an uncommon storytelling technique. The fact that both stories end at wonders of the world, Aliya’s at the Taj Mahal and Radhika’s at Machu Picchu, in and of itself is unlikely to prove copying.

In order to prove that Bhagat has committed copyright infringement, Bajpai will have to demonstrate that One Indian Girl is told by grouping and representing important incidents in the same particular sequence as in her story. If she cannot do so, the Court is likely to conclude that the similarities are too trivial and unimportant to amount to a substantial appropriation of Bajpai’s story by Bhagat.

If she is able to prove copying, Bhagat’s claim that he has never met Bajpai or read any of her works will not be a defence to copyright infringement. One can be held liable for plagiarism which is unintentional or done unconsciously, with Bajpai being entitled to a permanent injunction preventing further sales of Bhagat’s books and compensatory damages for infringement.

Injunctive relief

In a shoddy order that fails to clearly disclose the reasons for its decision, the District Judge has granted a temporary injunction in Bajpai’s favour, restraining the sales of the book. One can only surmise that the court has concluded, having read both the books, that Bajpai has made out a prima facie case for infringement as this is one of the key requirements for the grant of a temporary injunction. Another requirement is that Bajpai would suffer irreparable injury if the injunction is not granted.

This requirement is clearly not satisfied, as an irreparable injury is defined as one which cannot adequately be compensated by damages. If Bajpai is in fact successful in proving that Bhagat copied her work, damages can easily be calculated. The final requirement is to weigh up whether the plaintiff or the defendant is likely to be more inconvenienced by the grant of the temporary injunction. Clearly Bhagat is likely to suffer the greater hardship, as his publishers will now have to recall thousands of copies of the book and halt sales.

Bhagat’s lawyers will likely approach the Karnataka High Court – if they haven’t done so already – seeking to appeal the temporary injunction that has been granted by the District Judge, especially considering it was obtained ex-parte i.e. without hearing Bhagat’s lawyers. Once the matter is before the High Court, Bhagat’s lawyers are likely to argue that a prima facie case has not been made out and the injunction has been granted on insufficient grounds. Bhagat’s lawyers are also likely to claim compensation under Section 95 of the Code of Civil Procedure for the reputational damage caused to him by Bajpai’s actions in obtaining the temporary injunction.

Having read excerpts from both books, one can safely say that Bajpai has her task cut out in proving plagiarism on Bhagat’s part. The Supreme Court has emphatically stated that where there is no textual copying and there are differences in literary style, similarities of the same general nature in a narrative of a long, complicated search for something – in the case of the two female protagonists, it is a search for their true “inner self” – does not indicate infringement.

Bhagat’s inimitable literary style, in addition to making him India’s bestselling English language novelist and earning him a place on the Delhi University syllabus, will probably ensure that he is cleared of plagiarism.

Abhishek Sudhir is the founder of Sudhir Law Review, a legal education website.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Want to retire at 45? Make your money work for you

Common sense and some discipline are all you need.

Shutterstock

Dreaming of writing that book or taking that cruise when you hit your 40s? Well this dream need not be unrealistic.

All it takes is simple math and the foresight to do some smart financial planning when you are still young. If you start early and get into the discipline of cutting down on unnecessary expenditure, using that money to invest systematically, you can build wealth that sets you free to tick those items off your bucket list sooner than later.

A quick look at how much you spend on indulgences will give you an idea of how much you can save and invest. For example, if you spend, say Rs. 1,000 on movie watching per week, this amount compounded over 10 years means you would have spent around Rs 7,52,000 on just movies! You can try this calculation for yourself. Think of any weekly or monthly expense you regularly make. Now use this calculator to understand how much these expenses will pile up overtime with the current rate of inflation.

Now imagine how this money could have grown at the end of 10 years and overcome the inflation effect if you had instead taken a part invested it somewhere!

It is no rocket science

The fact is that financial planning is simpler than we imagine it to be. Some simple common sense and a clear prioritization of life’s goals is all you need:

  1. Set goals and work backwards: Everything starts with what you want. So, what are your goals? Are they short-term (like buying a car), medium-term (buying a house) or long-term (comfortable living post-retirement). Most of us have goals that come under all the three categories. So, our financial plans should reflect that. Buying a house, for example, would mean saving up enough money for up-front payment and ensuring you have a regular source of income for EMI payment for a period of at least 15-20 years. Buying a car on the other hand might just involve having a steady stream of income to pay off the car loan.
  2. Save first, spend later: Many of us make the mistake of putting what is left, after all our expenses have been met, in the savings kitty. But the reverse will have more benefits in the long run. This means, putting aside a little savings, right at the beginning of the month in the investment option that works best for you. You can then use the balance to spend on your expenditures. This discipline ensures that come what may, you remain on track with your saving goals.
  3. Don’t flaunt money, but use it to create more: When you are young and get your first jobit is tempting to spend on a great lifestyle. But as we’ve discussed, even the small indulgences add up to a serious amount of cash over time. Instead, by regulating indulgences now and investing the rest of your money, you can actually become wealthy instead of just seeming to be so.
  4. Set aside emergency funds: When an emergency arises, like sudden hospitalisation or an accident, quick access to money is needed. This means keeping aside some of your money in liquid assets (accessible whenever you want it). It thus makes sense to regularly save a little towards creating this emergency fund in an investment that can be easily liquidated.
  5. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket: This is something any investment adviser will tell you, simply because different investment options come with different benefits and risks and suit different investment horizons. By investing in a variety of instruments or options, you can hedge against possible risks and also meet different goals.

How and Why Mutual Funds work

A mutual fund is a professionally managed investment scheme that pools money collected from investors like you and invests this into a diversified portfolio (an optimal mix) of stocks, bonds and other securities.

As an investor, you buy ‘units’, under a mutual fund scheme. The value of these units (Net Asset Value) fluctuates depending on the market value of the mutual fund’s investments. So, the units can be bought or redeemed as per your needs and based on the value.

As mentioned, the fund is managed by professionals who follow the market closely the make calls on where to invest money. This makes these funds a great option for someone who isn’t financially very savvy but is interested in saving up for the future.

So how is a mutual fund going to help to meet your savings goals? Here’s a quick Q&A helps you understand just that:

  1. How do mutual funds meet my investment needs?Mutual Funds come with a variety of schemes that suit different goals depending on whether they are short-term, medium-term or long-term.
  2. Can I withdraw money whenever I want to?There are several mutual funds that offer liquidity – quick and easy access to your money when you want it. For example, there are liquid mutual funds which do not have any lock in period and you can invest your surplus money even for one day. Based on your goals, you can divide your money between funds with longer term or shorter term benefits.
  3. Does it help save on taxes?Investing in certain types of mutual funds also offers you tax benefits. More specifically, investing in Equity Linked Saving Schemes, which are funds that invest in a diverse portfolio of equities, offers you tax deductions up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
  4. Don’t I need a lot of money to invest in MFs?No, you can start small. The returns in terms of percentage is the same irrespective of the amount you invest in. Additionally, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows you to invest a small amount weekly, monthly or quarterly in a mutual fund. So, you get to control the size and frequency of your investment and make sure you save before you spend.
  5. But aren’t MFs risky?Well many things in life are risky! Mutual funds try to mitigate your risk by investing your money across a variety of securities. You can further hedge risk by investing in 2 to 3 mutual offers that offer different growth stories i.e. a blue-chip fund and a mid-cap fund. Also remember in a mutual fund, your money is being managed by professionals who are constantly following the market.
  6. Don’t I have to wait too long to get back my returns?No! Mutual Funds, because of the variety of options they offer, can give you gains in the short or medium term too.

The essence of MF is that your money is not lying idle, but is dynamically invested and working for you. To know more about how investing in mutual funds really works for you, see here.

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mutual Funds Sahi Hai and not by the Scroll editorial team.