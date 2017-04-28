Delhi weekend cultural calendar: Lucky Ali at Flyp, gardening workshops, and more

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

ART Sailesh Sanghvi at Bikaner House

Delhi-based painter and collage maker Sailesh Sanghvi’s exhibition The Dances Of India and Élan is a show of 12 acrylic canvas collages and paper collages. See here for more information.

When: Until Sunday, April 30, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm.

Where: Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate. Tel: 99997 99807.

ART Supriya Sathe at Indian International Centre

City-residing artist Supriya Sathe is exhibiting a solo show of abstract landscapes titled Ataraxy. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, April 28 to Thursday, May 4, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Art Gallery, Annexe Building, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg.Tel: 011 2461 9431.

PHOTOGRAPHY Sanchita Chatterjee at Triveni Kala Sangam

A show of photographs titled Fragile Silence: Traversing Pictures and Words by Delhi-based photographer Sanchita Chatterjee. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Sunday, April 30, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Todermal Road Area, Mandi House. Tel: 011 4182 3833.

MUSIC Parthasarathi Lanka + Siddhartha Banerjee at India International Centre

This Hindustani classical concert will feature solo recitals by Delhi-based musicians, vocalist Parthasarathi Lanka and Siddhartha Banerjee, who plays the Siddha veena, a modified version of the slide guitar he created. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, April 28 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Lecture Room II, Basement, Annexe Building, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Estate.Tel: 011 2461 9431.

FILM Still Rolling: The DDLJ Story at India Habitat Centre

Mumbai-based filmmaker Natashja Rathore’s short English and Hindi documentary Still Rolling: The DDLJ Story (2016), about the success of the Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), will be screened. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, April 28 at 7 pm.

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

COMEDY Best in Stand-Up with Sumit Anand + Manik Mahna + Anirban Dasgupta at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedians Manik Mahna and Sumit Anand, who are both based in Delhi and Anirban Dasgupta, who lives in Mumbai, will stage gigs through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm and Sunday, April 30 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co. Premises No. 5, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC Mika Singh at Farzi Café

Mumbai-based Punjabi pop and Hindi film playback singer Mika Singh will perform a launch gig for his new album Jogi. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person (of which Rs 1,000 is a cover charge) are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, April 28 at 8 pm.

Where: Farzi Café, Level 1, 38/39, Block E , Inner Circle, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 4355 1028.

THEATRE The Makhi-Choos at Shri Ram Centre

Veteran Bollywood actor Asrani plays the lead in this Hindi adaptation of Moliere’s comedy The Miser directed by Pranav Sachdeva. Tickets priced at Rs 400, Rs 600, Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 28 at 8 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

MUSIC Smiti + Adhir at La Bodega

Guitarist Adhir Ghosh and vocalist Smiti Malik, who are members of Delhi-based jazz band Kitchensink, will present a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, April 28 at 8.30 pm.

Where: La Bodega, First Floor, 29-B Middle Lane, Khan Market. Tel: 011 4310 5777.

MUSIC Abhind at The Piano Man Jazz Club + Depot48 + Cocktails and Dreams Speakeasy

Jazz trio Abhind, helmed by Kolkata-residing French bassist Pierre-Antoine Lasnier, will perform at two venues this weekend. They will play The Piano Man Jazz Club on Friday, Depot48 on Saturday and Cocktail and Dreams Speakeasy on Sunday. There is no entry fee. See here, here and here for more information.

When: Friday, April 28, Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260. Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948. Cocktails and Dreams Speakeasy, SCO 23, behind Galaxy Hotel,Sector 15, Part II, Gurgaon. Tel: 098101 04439.

MUSIC Conversations Over Kahwa at Depot48

City-based folk-fusion band Conversations Over Kahwa will perform a set of Kashmiri songs that will be part of singer and songwriter Pragnya Wakhlu’s upcoming album Echoes of Paradise. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, April 28 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC EBU at Cocktails and Dreams Speakeasy

Kolkata jazz-fusion music project EBU (Ek Bangalir Upakhyan) will present a set. The cover charge is Rs 500 per person. See the Facebook event page here for more information.

When: Friday, April 28 at 9 pm.

Where: Cocktails and Dreams Speakeasy, SCO 23, behind Galaxy Hotel,Sector 15, Part II, Gurgaon. Tel: 98101 04439.

MUSIC Rodriguez Jr. at Summer House Café

French electronic music producer Rodriguez Jr. aka Olivier Mateu will take over the console at this gig programmed by Mumbai event company sLick! in celebration of its sixth anniversary. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for the full line-up and more information.

When: Friday, April 28 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC BO55 at Hauz Khas Social

Capital-residing electronic music DJ and founder of events company Ownage Entertainment, BO55 aka Salim Bhat will play a set. There is no entry fee; RSVP via Clubbers.co.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, April 28 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Hauz Khas Social, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52814.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

GARDENING WORKSHOPS Introduction to Urban Farming at Farm 8

At this workshop organised by city-based gardening consultancy Edible Routes, participants can learn to grow vegetables, fruit and herbs at home. Tickets priced at Rs 1,010 per person, which entitle attendees to lunch and refrehments, are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 29, from 10 am to 4 pm.

Where: Farm 8, corner of Mother Mary School Road, Phase 5, Aya Nagar.

ART WORKSHOPS Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club

At this painting workshop organised by Delhi gallery Kohlart, participants will be shown how to recreate an untitled painting by S. H. Raza from his Purush and Prakriti series. The registration fee of Rs 3,000 per person covers the cost of art supplies and entitles attendees to wine and pizza. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 29, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

FOOD & DRINK Masalas Of India - Regional Cuisine Festival at Ansal Plaza

This food festival will have stalls selling regional foods from Goa, Kashmir and Nagaland among other states. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30, from 4 pm to 11 pm.

Where: Ansal Plaza, Hudco Place, Khel Gaon Marg.

SPOKEN WORD Rochelle D’Silva at A Little Anarky Films

Spoken word artist Rochelle D’Silva, who is from Goa, will launch and perform tracks from her new album Best Apology Face, which combines poetry and music. Tickets priced at Rs 200 and Rs 300 per person are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 29 at 6 pm.

Where: A Little Anarky Films, Fourth Floor, T- 74 Hauz Khas Village, near Daryacha building. Tel: 011 6596 2629.

COMEDY Sahil Shah at NCUI Auditorium

Stand-up comedian Sahil Shah, who is from Mumbai, will perform a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 499 and Rs 650 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, 29 at 7 pm.

Where: NCUI Auditorium and Convention Centre, 3 August Kranti Marg, opposite Siri Fort Auditorium, Siri Institutional Area, Hauz Khas. Tel: 85274 99408.

MUSIC Ustad Rahim Fahimuddin Dagar Dhrupad Utsav at India Habitat Centre

This two-day festival dedicated to the Hindustani classical music form of dhrupad will include performances by vocalists Auchin Banerjee, Vinay Shukla, Darshan Dubey and Ashish Sankrityayan; and veena players Ali Zaki Hader, S. Balachander and Zahid Khan. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, 29 and Sunday, April 30 at 7 pm

Where: Amaltas Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Jugaad at L.T.G. Auditorium

In this Hindi play directed by Delhi-based Dinesh Ahlawat, friends Ravi and Charkha hunt for a house to rent in Delhi with little success as they’re unmarried. Ultimately, they have to resort to lies and cover-ups to find a house. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 29 at 7 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, near Doordarshan Bhavan. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

MUSIC Dimension Red with Romeo Blanco at TabulaBeach Café

Belgian producer Romeo Blanco will take over the console at this instalment of Dimension Red, the gig series put together by Delhi electronic music-focused events company WMS. Entry, which is restricted to couples, is free until 10.30 pm via registration on the guest list here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 29 at 8 pm.

Where: TabulaBeach Café, Asiad Village, Khel Gaon Marg, near Siri Fort Auditorium. Tel: 99101 697.

MUSIC Afterglow at Cocktails and Dreams Speakeasy

Capital-residing jazz band Afterglow, fronted by Japanese alto saxophonist Rie Ona, will perform. The cover charge is Rs 500 per person. See the Facebook event page here for more information.

When: Saturday, April 29 at 9 pm.

Where: Cocktails and Dreams Speakeasy, SCO 23, behind Galaxy Hotel,Sector 15, Part II, Gurgaon. Tel: 98101 04439.

MUSIC Lucky Ali at Flyp@MTV

Bangalore-based Indi-pop singer Lucky Ali will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, April 29 at 9 pm.

Where: Flyp@MTV, First Floor, 57 to 60, Block N, Outer Circle, opposite KFC, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 3310 5181.

MUSIC Sartek at Hauz Khas Social

City-based electronic dance music DJ-producer Sartek, whose real name is Sarthak Sardana, will play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 29 at 9 pm.

Where: Hauz Khas Social, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52814.

MUSIC Spryk + Corridors at BandStand

A double bill made up of electronic music producers Spryk aka Tejas Nair from Mumbai and Corridors aka Rijul Victor from Delhi. The gig has been programmed by city-based artist and event management company UnMute. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 29 at 9 pm.

Where: BandStand, 7, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place, Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 90132 08104.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

FITNESS Parkour at the Park at Deer Park

Abhishek Ghosal, a trainer at rock climbing gym Delhi Rock, will lead a parkour learning session, suitable for participants above the age of 12. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information and the exact location.

When: Sunday, April 30, from 8 am to 10 am.

Where: Deer Park, near Hauz Khas village.

EVENTS FOR KIDS Hidden Histories, Museum Mysteries at the National Museum

Organised by Flow India, a company that conducts education and culture-related workshops, this guided walk through the National Museum is for children between the ages of seven and 14. Participants will be divided in two groups: Group I will comprise kids between the ages of seven and 11 and Group II, kids between the ages of 12 and 14. Tickets priced at Rs 900 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 30, from 10 am to noon.

Where: The walk will begin at the steps leading to the National Museum, Janpath, Rajpath Road Area, Central Secretariat.

FOOD & DRINK Commeat’s Lazzat-E-Awadh with Mansi Kapoor at Vasant Kunj

Home chef Mansi Kapoor will serve up a spread of Awadhi dishes such as chicken qorma, mutton biryani and raan Mussallam at this lunch, organised by food blog Commeat. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com; email commeatwithus@gmail.com to book a spot. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 1 pm.

Where: Sector-A, Pocket B and C, Vasant Kunj; the complete address will be shared with those who register.

THEATRE Ek Mulaqat at Siri Fort Auditorium

This Hindi play, directed by Saif Syder Hassan and starring Shekhar Suman and Deepti Naval hinges on the relationship between Urdu poet Sahir Ludhianvi and Punjabi writer Amrita Pritam. Tickets priced at Rs 750, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,250, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000, Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,500 per person are being sold Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 2 pm.

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, Asian Games Village, Gautam Nagar. Tel: 022 2649 9397.

THEATRE Raavan Ki Ramayan at Shri Ram Centre

Writer-director Atul Satya Koushik’s Hindi drama tells the Indian epic from the perspective of Raavan. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 4 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

THEATRE Fakirchand at Lok Kala Manch

This Hindi comedy, adapted from classic Roman play The Pot of Gold by Plautus and directed by Shekhar Meena, is about a miser who hoards his family treasure. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 4.30 pm.

Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20 Lodhi Institutional Area, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 6580 6268.

BOOKS TALKS Rosalyn D’Mello at A Little Anarky Films

Rosalyn D’Mello, Delhi-based writer and author of the memoir A Handbook for my Lover, will discuss her work. The talk will be followed by an open mic session during which audience members can perform poetry, recite prose or speak about their favourite books. Entry is free and requires registration here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 5 pm.

Where: A Little Anarky Films, Fourth Floor, T- 74 Hauz Khas Village, near Daryacha building. Tel: 011 6596 2629.

COMEDY Sorabh Pant at Pearey Lal Bhawan

Stand-up comic Sorabh Pant, who is based in Mumbai, will perform a solo show titled Rant with the Pant. Tickets priced at Rs 400, Rs 500, Rs 600, Rs 700 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 7 pm.

Where: Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO. Tel: 011 4150 9109.

THEATRE Kanjoos Miyan Deewane at L.T.G. Auditorium

Director Amar Sah will helm this Hindi adaptation of French playwright Moliere’s The Miser, in which Mirza falls for a young girl called Mariyam. This upsets his son Farrukh, who’s also interested in her. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 7 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, near Doordarshan Bhavan. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

COMEDY Appurv Gupta at V Club

Delhi-based stand-up comedian Appurv Gupta will perform his solo show Laugh With An Engineer 2.0. Tickets priced at Rs 299 and Rs 499 per person are being sold on Insider.in and Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 7.30 pm.

Where: V Club, Vipul World, near Tatvam Villas, Sector 48, Sohna Road, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 490 9480.

THEATRE Bhelpoori at Alliance Francaise de Delhi

Directed, written and performed by actor Saleem Shah, Bhelpoori is an 80-minute one-man show about everything from sex and politics to Bollywood. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold at Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

THEATRE Barff at Siri Fort Auditorium

Written and directed by and starring Saurabh Shukla, Hindi play Barff is set in Kashmir. Dr. Siddharth Kaul accompanies Gulam Rasool to his village to treat his ailing son. When they reach the village, Kaul realises that the Rasools are the village’s only inhabitants. Tickets priced at Rs 750, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,250, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000, Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 8 pm.

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, Asian Games Village, Gautam Nagar. Tel: 022 2649 9397.

MUSIC The Latination at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Kolkata-residing Latin jazz quartet The Latination will perform on the occasion of International Jazz Day. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite

Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

ONGOING ART Hangar for the Passerby at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

A group show of artworks such as photographs, sculptures and paintings by lensmen Pablo Bartholomew, Ram Rahman and Richard Batholomew; sculptor L. N. Tallur; painters Haku Shah and K. G. Subramanyan; and multi-media artists Raqs Media Collective. There is no entry fee. See here for more details.

When: Until Wednesday, November 15. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No. 3 A, Sector 126, Noida.

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Stretched Terrains comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions such as

‘Yatra: The Rooted Nomad’ by M. F. Husain; ‘The Black Sun’ by S. H. Raza; and ‘Man Grinding his Teeth’ by F. N. Souza. For more information, see here.

When: Until Sunday, July 30. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

ART A(void) at Gallery Espac

A(void) is an exhibition of mixed media works by artists Dilip Chobisa from Vadodara and Tanmoy Samanta, who lives between Delhi and Santiniketan. There is no entry fee. See the gallery’s Facebook page for more information.

When: Until Saturday, May 13. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed. Where: Gallery Espace, 16, Community Centre, New Friends Colony. Tel: 011 2692 2947.

PHOTOGRAPHY Objectif Sport at Alliance Francaise de Delhi

An exhibition of 44 photographs on the theme of sport from countries around the world where the Alliance Francaise is present. The show is the culmination of the Alliance’s annual photography contest as part of which non-professional photographers were invited to submit images reflecting a theme. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Friday, May 5, from 11 am to 8 pm.

Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

