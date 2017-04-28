Mumbai weekend cultural calendar: Karl Marx in Kalbadevi, Ila at The Cuckoo Club, and more

ARCHITECTURE

ONGOING

Making A House by Samir Raut at School of Environment and Architecture

City-based architect Samir Raut, one of the founders of studio eight twenty-three, which has worked on establishments such as Versova Social, The Bar Stock Exchange in Colaba and Birdsong The Organic Cafe in Bandra, has built a mock-up of a 700 square-feet apartment at the School of Environment and Architecture. The structure, which is made of cardboard and a mesh-like fabric and can be easily dismantled, contains sketches and scale models of similarly-sized houses by architects he admires. The idea of the show is to introduce viewers to Raut’s design practice. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Monday, May 8. Open daily, from 9 am to 6 pm.

Where: School of Environment and Architecture, Eksar Road, near C. K. P. Colony, Borivali (West). Tel: 022 6500 2156.

ART

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

‘Uncollecting India: Hidden Histories of a Museum’ at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

Kavita Singh, a professor of art history at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, will present a talk on artefacts that were taken to the Victoria and Albert Museum in London from India. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, April 28 at 6 pm.

Where: Auditorium, Visitors’ Centre, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2284 4484.

ONGOING

Indian Popular Visual Culture: The Conquest of the World as Picture at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Curated by Delhi-based art historian Jyotindra Jain, this exhibition deals with popular imagery from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries when the colonial art school, technologies such as engraving, print making and photography, and European images influenced local artists. For more information, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Sunday, April 30. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Dwelling Part 2 at Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke

This show, curated by Mumbai-based cultural theorist and art curator Ranjit Hoskote, comprises works by 12 artists including Abir Karmakar, Buddhadev Mukherjee, Dayanita Singh, Manish Nai, Vinod Balak and V. N. Jyothi Basu. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, May 27. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, 2, Sunny House, 16/18 Mereweather Road, behind Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3030.

Here be dragons and other coded landscapes at Sakshi Gallery

Curated by Delhi-residing art critic Meera Menezes, this exhibition comprises works by artists Anju Dodiya, Arpita Singh, Gulammohammed Sheikh, Madhvi Subrahmanian, Marie Velardi, Mithu Sen, Nilima Sheikh, Raj Jariwala, Shilpa Gupta, Varunika Saraf and Zarina Hashmi that “map times, spaces, constellations, human bodies, histories or even memories.” For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, May 31. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Sakshi Gallery, 6/19, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

Memory and Identity: Indian Artists Abroad at DAG Modern

An exhibition of works by 14 Indian artists who worked abroad such as Ambadas, Mohan Samant, S. H. Raza, S. K. Bakre and V. Viswanadhan. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: DAG Modern, 58 V. B. Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Tel: 022 4922 2700.

Samit Das at Tarq and Clark House Initiative

At Tarq, Delhi-based artist Samit Das is exhibiting Bibliography in Progress, a set of sculptures and mixed media works made from iron, archival images, found objects and wood that “combine ideas of archaeology, ethnography, legend and materiality”. A series of photographs and drawings that are part of the same exhibition are on display at Clark House Initiative. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, May 20. Tarq: Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed. Clark House Initiative: Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, near Gateway of India, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424. Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

you deserve to D.I.Y. at Chatterjee and Lal

Organised in association with arts organisation Bombay Underground, you deserve to D.I.Y. is an exhibition of independently-published zines. For more information, see here.

When: Until Thursday, May 11. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, First Floor, Kamal Mansion, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

BOARD GAMES

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

International Tabletop Day Celebrations at YWCA

Tabletop India, a group of board game enthusiasts, will celebrate International Tabletop Day with a day-long event, open to those above the age of 14. Among the activities will be a Settlers of Catan tournament and an eight-hour board-gaming marathon of such games as Splendor, The Castles of Burgundy and Ticket to Ride. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, April 29, from 10 am to 6 pm.

Where: YWCA International Centre, 18 Madame Cama Road, next to St. Anne’s School, opposite the National Gallery of Modern Art, Colaba.

COMEDY

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Best in Stand-Up Comedy with Nitin Gupta + Rajneesh Kapoor + Manan Desai at Canvas Laugh Club

Comedians Nitin Gupta from Mumbai, Rajneesh Kapoor from Delhi and Manan Desai from Vadodara will perform sets through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

It Gets Worse by Vikramjit Singh at Tuning Fork

In this solo show, Delhi stand-up comic Vikramjit Singh will test new material. Tickets priced at Rs 330 per person (which entitle attendees to a pint of craft beer by Ninkasi Brewworks) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

Let’s Talk About Them: A Special by Nitin Mirani About Everyone at Canvas Laugh Club Dubai-based comedian Nitin Mirani will perform a solo show based on conversations and experiences he’s had with various people. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 28 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Chuckle Fiesta at Canossa High School

Mumbai comics Adhiraj Singh, Mandar Bhide, Pavitra Shetty, Rohan Parekh and Urooj Ashfaq along with Abijit Ganguly from Delhi and Jerin Ephrem from Hyderabad will take turns at the mic in this show organised by the Rotaract Club of Ruia College and events company Comedian Rhapsody. Tickets priced at Rs 150 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 29 at 4 pm.

Where: Auditorium, Canossa High School, M. M. Chotani Road, Mahim.

Almost There: A Stand-Up Special by Sonali Thakker at The Barking Deer

City-based comedian Sonali Thakker will mine her life for jokes at this show that will include an opening set by fellow Mumbai-residing comic Punit Pania. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person (which entitle attendees to a glass of craft beer or a mocktail) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 29 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mills Compound, next to Woodside Inn, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

The Etceteras at Studio Mojo

Members of Mumbai comedy collective The Etceteras, Govind Menon, Hazel Keech, Jeeya Sethi, Kaavya Bector, Kabir Chandra, Madhu Sneha, Prashasti Singh and Sriraam Padmanabhan, will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 29 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Kunal Kamra’s First Thought at Canvas Laugh Club

A solo show by advertising professional-turned-stand-up-comedian Kunal Kamra, who lives in Mumbai. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 29 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

A Las Vegas Night in Colaba with Karan Chauhan and J. Brandon Hill at Havana

This comedy double bill, organised by events company Chalta Hai Comedy, will comprise sets by illusionist Karan Chauhan and American actor J. Brandon Hill, both of whom are based in Mumbai. Tickets priced at Rs150 per person for women and Rs 250 per person for men are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Havana, Gordon House Hotel, Battery Street, Apollo Bunder, behind Regal Cinema, Colaba. Tel: 022 2289 4488.

911 Comedy at Studio Mojo

Presented by events company Ratatouille, this stand-up show will feature comedians Ashish Dash, Jerin Ephrem, Kamal Trilok Singh, Mikhail Almeida, Shaurya Tyagi, Sonali Thakker, Sushant Arora and Trupti Khamkar. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Undateable at Brewbot

Mumbai-residing stand-up comics Anand Reghu, Pavitra Shetty, Punit Pania and Sriraam Padmanabhan will discuss dating woes in this show presented by comedy group Chalta Hai Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 8 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Ground Floor, Morya Landmark, off Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

CRAFT

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Dabu Block Priting at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Dhiraj Chippa, a craftsman from Rajasthan, will conduct a workshop on the dabu, that is, resist technique of block printing. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person, which covers the cost of materials and the museum entry fee, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 29, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

DANCE

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Tridha by Sumeet Nagdev Dance Arts at St. Andrew’s Auditorioum City-based contemporary dancer Sumeet Nagdev and members of his dance academy will stage three performances, ‘Dhrut’, ‘Dashanan’ and ‘Trishna’. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 28 at 8 pm.

Where: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, St. Andrew’s College, St. Dominic Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 1657.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Crossing Oceans and Zariya at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir

Organised by Kaishiki Nrityabhasa, the dance school founded by city-based Odissi dancer Daksha Mashruwala, this concert, comprising two performances, will mark World Dance Day, which is celebrated on April 29. Crossing Oceans, choreographed by Mashruwala, is an Odissi, Chhau and contemporary dance piece that explores Greek, Japanese and Australian aboriginal myths. Zariya is a fusion music presentation led by Mumbai-residing composer and tabla player Vinayak Netke. Tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 300, Rs 500 and Rs 700 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 29 at 7 pm.

Where: Sheila Gopal Raheja Auditorium, Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, St. Theresa Road, near Patwardhan Park, Bandra (West). Tel: 98925 85856.

No Boundaries at the NCPA Tata Theatre

A number of Indian classical and contemporary dance companies and schools will celebrate World Dance Day, which is on Saturday, April 29, with this suite of performances. The line-up features Delhi-based contemporary dance company Sadhya, whose founder Santosh Nair has organised the event; and three Mumbai-headquartered organisations, Odissi exponent Jhelum Paranjape’s school Smitalay; bharatanatyam dancer Vaibhav Arekar’s company Sankhya Dance Creations; and Ashley Lobo’s The Danceworx Performing Academy. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 700 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, April 29 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

The Kamshet Project: The Beauty Within the Beast at St. Andrew’s Auditorium

Mumbai-residing contemporary dancer Terence Lewis will direct this performance by his dance company. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 7.30 pm.

Where: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, St. Andrew’s College, St. Dominic Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 1657.

EVENTS FOR KIDS

ONGOING Summertime at Prithvi Theatre

This year’s edition of Prithvi Theatre’s annual summer festival for kids features 22 workshops and 29 plays that will run until Tuesday, June 13. The line-up of plays this weekend includes two Hinglish productions. Happy Birthday!!, directed by Mayank Pahwa, is about little Sara, whose toys come to life when she’s asleep (on Friday at 4 pm; tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold here; for ages five and above). Imli Papita Tarbuz, directed by Tejas Malap, is about two sets of cousins who bond during the holidays (on Sunday at noon and 4 pm; tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold here; for ages three and above). For more information, see here. When: Until Tuesday, June 13. Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2649 9546.

FILM

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

YKT at the NCPA Little Theatre

O. P. Srivastava’s Hindi and English documentary YKT (2016), about the lives of yakshagana performers, will be screened. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, April 28 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

A Man Travelling Through Time at Prithvi House

Filmmaker Masood Akhtar’s documentary about veteran theatre and television director M. S. Sathyu will be shown. The screening, organised by documentary filmmakers collective Vikalp, will be followed by a Q&A session with Akhtar and Sathyu. There is no entry fee. For more information and to RSVP, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 28 at 7 pm.

Where: Prithvi House, opposite Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

French Cancan at Alliance Francaise

Alliance Francaise will mark World Dance Day, which is celebrated on April 29, with a screening of French director Jean Renoir’s film French Cancan (1955). There is no entry fee. For more details, see here.

When: Saturday, April 29 at 3.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 40 Theosophy Hall, New Marine Lines, near Nirmala Niketan. Tel: 022 2203 5993.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Taxi Driver at Matterden at Deepak Cinema Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver (1976), starring Robert De Niro, will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 11.15 am.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

FOOD & DRINK

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Purple Foodie’s Culinary Classes at Eighth

London-based chef Shaheen Peerbhai, who runs the popular food blog Purple Foodie, will conduct a series of cooking classes this weekend. At the Sourdough Bread Class (on Friday at 4pm), she will prepare classic sourdough, black bread roll and hazelnut bread. Tickets priced at Rs 6,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in. At the Brunch Time class (on Saturday at 11 am), Peerbhai will make brioche French toast; seasonal quiche; rosemary and charcoal crackers; and pumpkin salad. Tickets priced at Rs 5,300 per person are being sold on Insider.in. At the Ice Cream and Dessert session (on Saturday at 4 pm), she will demonstrate how to make salted caramel ice cream; polenta and almond cake; brown sugar sable (shortbread); apple and blackberry crumble; sweet corn pastry cream; and chocolate ice cream. Tickets priced at Rs 5,800 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, April 28 to Saturday, April 29.

Where: Eighth Studio, Second Floor, Rosy Red, off Carter Road, Khar. Tel: 98202 67003.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

The Mumbai Market by Karen Anand at High Street Phoenix

Fruits, vegetables, cheese, dry ingredients and kitchenware will be on offer during the fifth edition of this travelling farmers’ market. There is no entry fee; to attend, RSVP on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30, from noon to 10 pm.

Where: Courtyard, High Street Phoenix, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

ONGOING

The Better Foods Farmer’s Market at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

At this newly-launched weekly bazaar, visitors can pick up organic fruit and vegetables and products such as mock meat, homemade dips, herbal teas and granola. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, April 30, from 8 am to 11 am.

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Royal Western India Turf Club, Dr. E. Moses Road, Worli. Tel: 88794 73462.

The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

At this weekly Sunday bazaar, visitors can stock up on organic vegetables, fruit and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, April 30, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

The Thane Organic Farmers Market at Billabong High International School

Run by women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), which organise the weekly Juhu Organic Farmers Market, this bazaar offers dairy- and sugar-free food products as well as fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, April 30, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Where: Billabong High International School, Main Road No.27, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane.

The Juhu Organic Farmers Market at Pushpa Narsee Park

At this market, held every Sunday, attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, April 30, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Where: Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu.

The Malad Organic Farmers Market at Knox Plaza

Women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), which organise the weekly Juhu and Thane Organic Farmers Markets, have launched a Malad chapter. Like the other two editions, the dairy- and sugar-free bazaar in Malad is held every Sunday. Attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, April 30, from 10.30 am to 2 pm.

Where: Knox Plaza, Chincholi Bandar, off Link Road, behind Inorbit Mall, next to Grand Hotel, Mindspace, Malad.

MUSIC

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Awestrung with Wadali Brothers + Bombay Bandook at High Street Phoenix

Sufi music singing siblings Puranchand and Pyarelal Wadali, who live near Amritsar, will perform at this month’s instalment of Awestrung, the gig series held at the courtyard of the High Street Phoenix mall complex between September and May. Mumbai-based fusion band Bombay Bandook will open the show. Entry is free via an RSVP on Insider.in.

When: Friday, April 28 at 6 pm.

Where: Courtyard, High Street Phoenix, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Sanjeev Chimmalgi at Y. B. Chavan Centre Auditorium

Hindustani classical music vocalist Sanjeev Chimmalgi, who lives in Navi Mumbai, will present a solo recital of night-time ragas that has been organised by city-based cultural organisation Inner Courtyard. Free passes can be collected from the Somani Academy of Art, Music and Culture in Fort (Tel: 022 6634 6546) between 11 am and 6 pm; at the Maharashtra Watch Co. in Dadar (Tel: 022 6662 5661) between 9.30 am and 8 pm; and at the venue between 11 am and 5 pm.

When: Friday, April 28 at 7 pm.

Where: Y. B. Chavan Centre, Auditorium, General Jangannath Bhosle Road, opposite Mantralaya, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2202 8598.

UB40 at Phoenix MarketCity

Long-running British reggae-pop band UB40 will perform a concert of their biggest hits. Tickets priced at Rs 1,750 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 28 at 7 pm.

Where: Dublin Square, Level 1, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla. Tel: 022 6180 0044.

Bansuri Utsav at Nehru Centre

The tenth edition of this annual concert organised by Thane-based Hindustani classical music institute Gurukul Pratishthan will feature a ‘flute symphony’, featuring 30 flautists, led by its founder, bansuri player Vivek Sonar, and a solo recital by his teacher, Hariprasad Chaurasia. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400, Rs 500, Rs 750 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 28 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Nehru Centre, Auditorium, off Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli. Tel: 022 2496 4680.

Audiofly + Bullzeye + Karan Bhoj at Playboy Club

Spanish duo Audiofly aka Anthony Middleton and Luca Saporito will headline this electronic dance music gig that marks the launch of Rebel: Alliance, a new venture by event organisers Karan Bhojwani from Mumbai and Varun Talreja, who lives in London. City-based DJs Bullzeye aka Siddhanth Kapoor and Bhojwani will play supporting sets. The cover charge is Rs 2,500 per person; single men will be allowed to enter if accompanied by a couple.

When: Friday, April 28 at 9 pm. Where: Playboy Club, Birla Centurion, Gate No.2, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli. Tel: 84548 81609.

Dimension Red with Romeo Blanco at Opa Bar and Cafe

Belgian producer Romeo Blanco will take over the console at this instalment of Dimension Red, the gig series put together by electronic music-focused events companies WMS from Delhi. The cover charge is Rs 2,000 per couple. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 28 at 9 pm.

Where: Opa Bar and Cafe, Hotel Peninsula Grand, opposite Saki Naka Metro Station, Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 98336 60327.

MEL + Mr. Sagar + Pratik at Raasta Bombay

This triple bill will feature MEL, who specialises in the electronic sub-genre of jungle terror; percussionist Mr. Sagar; and house music DJ Pratik. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 28 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

The Get Down Part Deux with Tansane at Summer House Cafe

Mumbai-residing DJ Tansane aka Sharan Punjabi will play a set that will span the various eras of hip-hop music. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Friday, April 28 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Deep In Dance with BLOT! at AntiSocial

At this instalment of Deep In Dance, the electronic music gig series programmed by Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment, Delhi-based producer Gaurav Malaker of “mixed media” act BLOT! will play an extended set. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person until 10.30pm, after which it is Rs500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 28 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Madoc at Matahaari

City-based electronic dance music DJ-producer Madoc aka Anuraag Chadha will man the decks. Entry is free via an RSVP on the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 28 at 10 pm.

Where: Matahaari, Level IV, The Atria Mall, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli. Tel: 022 6736 3636.

Stephan Barnem at Ark Bar

Brazilian-Italian electronic music producer Stephan Barnem will play the Mumbai leg of his ongoing tour of India, which has been organised by city-based event company Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment. The entry fee is Rs 1,000 per person, of which Rs500 is a cover charge, before 11.30 pm. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 28 at 10 pm.

Where: Ark Bar, Courtyard by Marriott, CTS 215, opposite Sangam BIG Cinemas, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6136 9999.

Tarqeeb + Paper Queen at Bonobo

This electronic music gig, programmed by city-based artist and management company Krunk, will feature sets by DJ-producers Tarqeeb aka Ashish Jose from Delhi and Paper Queen aka Gureja Nea from Mumbai. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 28 at 10 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Tripp Pilots at Tuning Fork

Mumbai metal band Tripp Pilots will perform. The cover charge is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, April 28 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Saturday Sundowner with WA + Calm Chor + Tarun Shahani + Paratara + Viraj at Razzberry Rhinoceros

The different zones of Juhu lounge Razzberry Rhinoceros will be soundtracked by five electronic music acts: Delhi’s Calm Chor aka Ashvin Mani Sharma; Goa-based Tarun Shahani; and three Mumbai-residing sets of artists, WA, the duo of Whosane aka Husain Babai and Anastasia; Paratara, the pair of Samron Jude and Akshat Deora; and Viraj Shah, who will open the gig. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 29, from 4 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

EchoFloat + Bigfat + Carius at Bonobo

This bass-heavy electronic music gig will feature sets by DJ-producers EchoFloat aka Jeff Nelson from Surat and Bigfat aka Aniruddh Mehta and Carius aka Sainath Bhagwat, both of whom are from Mumbai. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 29 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Grime Riot Disco featuring Eng. + Moniker + Luna Toke at AntiSocial

Mumbai-based Eng. aka Kunal Lodhia, Delhi-residing Moniker aka Munbir Chawla and Luna Toke, who lives in Goa, will be the DJs at this instalment of monthly dance music night Grime Riot Disco. Call the venue for details of the entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 29 at 9.30 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Dusty Kid + Rodriguez Jr. at Kitty Su

Electronic music DJ-producers Dusty Kid aka Paolo Alberto Lodde from Italy and Rodriguez Jr. aka Olivier Mateu from France will take turns at the console. To book a spot, the cover charge of Rs 500 per person for women and Rs 1,000 per person for men can be paid in advance here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 29 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

Vishal Shetty + Arsh at Su Casa

City-based electronic dance music DJs Vishal Shetty and Arsh Khan will each play a set. There is no entry fee until midnight.

When: Saturday, April 29 at 10 pm.

Where: Su Casa, The Bombay Art Society, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2651 5511.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

And All That Jazz with the Rynosax Quartet at Cafe Zoe

Mumbai-based musicians, saxophonist Ryan Sadri, drummer Adrian D’Souza, upright bass player Abhinav Khokhar and keyboardist Karim Ellaboudi, will present a set during Lower Parel restaurant and bar Cafe Zoe’s International Jazz Day brunch. There is no entry fee.

When: Sunday, April 30, from noon to 4 pm.

Where: Café Zoe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Tulsi Pipe Road, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2490 2065.

Wet Kitty with Spacejams + Bombay Karma at Kitty Su

City-residing electronic music DJs Spacejams aka Yohann Jamsandekar and Bombay Karma aka Aditya Jaiswal will each play a set at this week’s instalment of Kitty Su’s new series of Sunday afternoon poolside parties. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 3 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

ReProduce Listening Room at The Mumbai Assembly

This edition of the gig series organised by Delhi-headquartered music collective ReProduce Artists will feature performances by six acts from Mumbai: Chrms; Cowboy and Sailor Man aka Apurv Agrawal; Moebius aka Nikunj Patel; particlestorm aka Palash Kothari, who will perform with harpist Nush Lewis; Three Oscillators; and zzz aka Brij Dalvi; as well as Pune-based Omniphat, the duo of Karan Kanchan and Mr. Ape aka Abhinav Runiwal; and capital-residing Hashback Hashish aka Ashish Sachan. The entry fee is Rs300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Sunday, April 30 at 4 pm. Where: The Mumbai Assembly, KCA Hall, near Birdsong The Organic Cafe, 16 Veronica Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99309 90969.

HOM Turns 1 with Spryk + Schlick + Young Monk at Raasta Bombay

Organised as part of the first anniversary celebrations of the Humans of Music blog, this electronic music gig will comprise sets by Mumbai-based DJs Spryk aka Tejas Nair, Schlick aka Bradley Tellis and Young Monk aka Rudransh Bundela. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 5 pm.

Where: Rooftop, Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Soul at Studio Tamaasha

City-based singers and theatre actors, Amit Mhatre, Avantika Ganguly, Jahnvi Shrimankar, Kailash Waghmare, Ketaki Thatte, Rohit Das, Trisha Kale and Yashashree Uchil will perform Baul songs, lokgeet, abhangs, ghazals and qawwali in Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi and Punjabi. Tickets priced at Rs300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow 76, Aram Nagar Part 2, behind Physioflex Gym, Versova, Andheri (West).

International Jazz Day Jam at AntiSocia

Over a dozen artists, including guitarist Adil Manuel, drummer Lindsay D’Mello, bassists John Jaideep Thirumalai and Harshit Misra, keyboardist Rahul Wadhwani and vocalist Suzanne D’Mello, will jam at this show organised to celebrated International Jazz Day. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. RSVP here to book a spot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

PHOTOGRAPHY ONGOING Gedney in India at Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation

Over 40 images by American lensman William Gedney are being shown. The pictures were shot during Gedney’s long trips to India, where he lived in Benares and Calcutta during the late 1960s, early ’70s and early ’80s. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 6 pm.

Where: Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Second Floor, East Wing, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 9613.

A Dream Deferred at Mumbai Art Room

A Dream Deferred is a collaborative project by Alejandro Figueredo Diaz-Perera from Cuba and Cara Megan Lewis from the US. They each shot a series of images in their respective countries but never met and eventually compiled the pictures as a book. For more information, see here.

When: Until Thursday, June 8. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Mumbai Art Room, Pipewala Building, Fourth Pasta Lane, Colaba. Tel: 97574 03293.

SCIENCE

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Chai and Why? at The Alexandra Girls English Institution

Scientists from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research will talk about galaxies and, with participants, build a model of the Milky Way at this instalment of TIFR’s series of science talks. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 11 am.

Where: The Alexandra Girls’ English Institution, Hazarimal Somani Marg, near Bombay Gymkhana, Fort. Tel: 022 2207 2685.

SHOPPING & STYLE

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Modest Luxury by Indigene at Artisans’

An exhibition and sale of clothes by Delhi-based fashion label Indigene. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, April 29, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

THEATRE

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Ila at The Cuckoo Club In this Hindi and English play about ideas of gender, directed by Puja Sarup and Sheena Khalid, a king comes under a spell in an enchanted forest. He turns from man to woman to man as the moon waxes and wanes. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, April 28 at 8 pm and Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 at 7 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Shikhandi: The Story of the In-betweens at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

Mahabharata character Shikhandi is reborn female, raised as a man and then undergoes a sex change procedure on her wedding night in this English play, written and directed by Faezeh Jalali. Tickets priced at Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Saturday, April 29 at 8 pm, Sunday, April 30 at 4 pm and 8 pm and Monday, May 1 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Jashn-e-Qalam at Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning

Actors K. C. Shankar and Shashwita Sharma will present dramatic readings of the short stories of Hindi writer Vishnu Prabhakar. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, April 30 at noon.

Where: Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning, Somaiya Bhavan, above Kitab Khana, Flora Fountain. Tel: 70459 32204.

Karl Marx in Kalbadevi at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Karl Marx winds up on the streets of Kalbadevi in this Hinglish play directed by Manoj Shah. Book a spot on Bookmyshow.com. Attendees will have to pay the museum entry fee. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs50 per person for children below the age of 13. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 5 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

WALKS

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Bombay Greens with Khaki Tours

Walking tour group Khaki Tours will conduct a jaunt around the Horniman Circle area that will cover such landmarks as the office of the oldest existing Indian newspaper; the spot at which the Bombay Stock Exchange came into being; the church that gives Churchgate its name; and the memorial of a ‘white Mughal’. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, April 29 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin at outside Starbucks at Hornimal Circle.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Gateway Gallop with Khaki Tours

This walk around the Gateway of India, conducted by local history group Khaki Tours, will cover such spots as a Hyderabadi palace, the birthplace of Art Deco in the city and Mumbai’s first reinforced cement concrete structure. Tickets priced at Rs 699 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 8 am.

Where: The walk will begin at the Shivaji statue near the Gateway of India.

Parivartak – Walking the Crossroads of Social Reform in Gamdevi

Walking tour company Awestrich will conduct a walk around the Gamdevi area covering sites associated with people who led social movements such as the pioneer of women’s education and town planning in the city, Sardar Valabhbhai Patel’s brother and the country’s first woman doctor. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 8 am.

Where: The walk will begin at Nana Chowk. For the exact location, see the map on the Facebook event page.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.