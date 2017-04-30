cow politics

‘Those who are violent can’t be gau rakshaks,’ says man who fought to end cow slaughter for 33 years

A member of India’s longest satyagrah speaks out.

Days after a mob assaulted two women, an old man and a child in the name of cattle protection in Jammu and Kashmir, and weeks after another group of vigilantes murdered a man named Pehlu Khan in Rajasthan as he was transporting two cows, a member of India’s longest-running satyagrah to end cattle slaughter has spoken out against such violence.

Jo hinsa karta hai, voh gau rakshak hai hi nahi [Those who commit violence cannot be cow protectors],” said Baldevraj Ilwadhi, 76, in an interview with Scroll.in about the new crop of cow protection groups that have emerged in the last few years. “I appeal to them not to fight or attack people. I know there are even some who extort money from people. I ask them instead to focus on creating pressure on the government.”

Ilwadhi is a member of the Goraksha Satyagrah Sanchalan Samiti, a Gandhian group once led by Vinayak Bhave, commonly known as Vinoba, which conducted a three-decade long civil disobedience campaign against cattle slaughter in Maharashtra.

For 33 years, Ilwadhi and others in the Vinoba Bhave-inspired group went regularly to the abattoir in Deonar, Mumbai, to waylay trucks bearing cattle for slaughter. The police, in turn, would detain them and release them almost immediately – only for them to repeat the process the next day. Their campaign – India’s longest such protest – ended with the state’s ban on bull and bullock slaughter in March 2015. Scroll.in had interviewed the group at the end of their protest.

“Anyone who has even some humanitarian feeling will be hurt by these incidents [of violence],” Ilwadhi wrote in a formal statement he posted to Scroll.in. “We at least were as hurt on hearing this news [of Pehlu Khan’s murder] as his family must have been. These incidents damage the cause of cattle protection.”

Need constitutional remedy

Ilwadhi explained that members of modern cow protection groups become angry when they see injustice being done in front of them, but the main culprit is the government for allowing slaughter to continue. The government itself is selling meat, he said, and so has more blame to shoulder than individual cow protection groups.

That said, Ilwadhi believes there is no reason to ban cow protection groups in the name of stopping this violence. The Supreme Court, responding to a petition by social activist Tehseen Poonawalla, asked the Centre and six states in April to explain within three weeks why cow protection groups should not be banned. The next hearing for this case is listed for May 2.

The family members of Pehlu Khan, who was lynched by cow vigilantes in Alwar in April, stage a sit-in demonstration to demand justice for him in New Delhi. (Photo credit: IANS).
The family members of Pehlu Khan, who was lynched by cow vigilantes in Alwar in April, stage a sit-in demonstration to demand justice for him in New Delhi. (Photo credit: IANS).

The Constitution already has laws against murder and violence, which are the laws with which violent cow protection groups should be dealt with, Ilwadhi wrote in his statement. What is not yet in the Constitution is a national law that will put an end to all cattle slaughter and, by extension, to violence against those who transport or butcher cattle.

Even as Ilwadhi holds firm in his stance against violence resorted to by cow protection groups, he also spoke sternly against the violence he claims to have seen perpetrated by those who operate slaughterhouses, who, he claims, have even murdered for their cause.

“There is only one solution to stop cattle slaughter – if the government enacts a law against it,” Ilwadhi said. “Once they do that, the prices of goat meat will also go down and people will want to have that instead.”

Protest goes on

Ilwadhi’s long protest has taken its toll on him. Now 76, he has had surgery on his hernia and is too weak to travel. He is also effectively homeless – after years of peaceful protest at slaughterhouses across Maharashtra, Ilwadhi has lost all familial roots.

As long as Ilwadhi and his companions were protesting, the trustees of Mumbai’s Sarvodaya Hospital in Ghatkopar allowed them to live in a ward on the second floor of an annexe building in the hospital compound. Hospital employees still remember them as the gausevak satyagrahis who once lived there. Ilwadhi, the last such satyagrahi left in Mumbai, has the trustees’ permission to stay on.

Ilwadhi presented an array of reasons why cattle slaughter should stop, including climate change and the inherent violence associated with it. He once saw a buffalo pass him on its way to the slaughterhouse with tears streaming down its eyes. Ilwadhi also appeals to seemingly more rational sentiment. He claims that slaughterhouses are so polluting, both to the water and the air, that a hole in the ozone layer has built up over Kanpur because of the city’s vast trade in leather, and that the presence of slaughterhouses has exacerbated the air pollution in Delhi.

“Poor people, both Hindus and Muslims, actually don’t want cattle slaughter,” he continued. “People in villages are poor and they feel they have no other option but to take their cattle to slaughter. But even then there have been Muslim butchers who tell me they don’t want to do this and they have no choice. That is why it is the duty of politicians to help them out of this.”

Despite the present government’s avowed position of working to end cattle slaughter, Ilwadhi bemoaned its relative inaction.

Ilwadhi said, “There have been three years of the Modi government and all he does is talk. He still has not enacted any law about this. We told the Congress for so long to enact this and now see how they have fallen. Our warning to this government is that they too will fall if they do not act to protect cattle.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Want to retire at 45? Make your money work for you

Common sense and some discipline are all you need.

Shutterstock

Dreaming of writing that book or taking that cruise when you hit your 40s? Well, this dream need not be unrealistic.

All it takes is simple math and the foresight to do some smart financial planning when you are still young. If you start early and get into the discipline of cutting down on unnecessary expenditure, using that money to invest systematically, you can build wealth that sets you free to tick those items off your bucket list sooner than later.

A quick look at how much you spend on indulgences will give you an idea of how much you can save and invest. For example, if you spend, say Rs. 1,000 on movie watching per week, this amount compounded over 10 years means you would have spent around Rs 7,52,000 on just movies! You can try this calculation for yourself. Think of any weekly or monthly expense you regularly make. Now use this calculator to understand how much these expenses will pile up overtime with the current rate of inflation.

Now imagine how this money could have grown at the end of 10 years and overcome the inflation effect if you had instead invested a part of it somewhere!

It is no rocket science

The fact is that financial planning is simpler than we imagine it to be. Some simple common sense and a clear prioritization of life’s goals is all you need:

  1. Set goals and work backwards: Everything starts with what you want. So, what are your goals? Are they short-term (like buying a car), medium-term (buying a house) or long-term (comfortable living post-retirement). Most of us have goals that come under all the three categories. So, our financial plans should reflect that. Buying a house, for example, would mean saving up enough money for up-front payment and ensuring you have a regular source of income for EMI payment for a period of at least 15-20 years. Buying a car on the other hand might just involve having a steady stream of income to pay off the car loan.
  2. Save first, spend later: Many of us make the mistake of putting what is left, after all our expenses have been met, in the savings kitty. But the reverse will have more benefits in the long run. This means, putting aside a little savings, right at the beginning of the month in the investment option that works best for you. You can then use the balance to spend on your expenditures. This discipline ensures that come what may, you remain on track with your saving goals.
  3. Don’t flaunt money, but use it to create more: When you are young and get your first jobit is tempting to spend on a great lifestyle. But as we’ve discussed, even the small indulgences add up to a serious amount of cash over time. Instead, by regulating indulgences now and investing the rest of your money, you can actually become wealthy instead of just seeming to be so.
  4. Set aside emergency funds: When an emergency arises, like sudden hospitalisation or an accident, quick access to money is needed. This means keeping aside some of your money in liquid assets (accessible whenever you want it). It thus makes sense to regularly save a little towards creating this emergency fund in an investment that can be easily liquidated.
  5. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket: This is something any investment adviser will tell you, simply because different investment options come with different benefits and risks and suit different investment horizons. By investing in a variety of instruments or options, you can hedge against possible risks and also meet different goals.

How and Why Mutual Funds work

A mutual fund is a professionally managed investment scheme that pools money collected from investors like you and invests this into a diversified portfolio (an optimal mix) of stocks, bonds and other securities.

As an investor, you buy ‘units’, under a mutual fund scheme. The value of these units (Net Asset Value) fluctuates depending on the market value of the mutual fund’s investments. So, the units can be bought or redeemed as per your needs and based on the value.

As mentioned, the fund is managed by professionals who follow the market closely to make calls on where to invest money. This makes these funds a great option for someone who isn’t financially very savvy but is interested in saving up for the future.

So how is a mutual fund going to help to meet your savings goals? Here’s a quick Q&A helps you understand just that:

  1. How do mutual funds meet my investment needs? Mutual Funds come with a variety of schemes that suit different goals depending on whether they are short-term, medium-term or long-term.
  2. Can I withdraw money whenever I want to? There are several mutual funds that offer liquidity – quick and easy access to your money when you want it. For example, there are liquid mutual funds which do not have any lock in period and you can invest your surplus money even for one day. Based on your goals, you can divide your money between funds with longer term or shorter term benefits.
  3. Does it help save on taxes? Investing in certain types of mutual funds also offers you tax benefits. More specifically, investing in Equity Linked Saving Schemes, which are funds that invest in a diverse portfolio of equities, offers you tax deductions up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
  4. Don’t I need a lot of money to invest in MFs? No, you can start small. The returns in terms of percentage is the same irrespective of the amount you invest in. Additionally, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows you to invest a small amount weekly, monthly or quarterly in a mutual fund. So, you get to control the size and frequency of your investment and make sure you save before you spend.
  5. But aren’t MFs risky? Well many things in life are risky! Mutual funds try to mitigate your risk by investing your money across a variety of securities. You can further hedge risk by investing in 2 to 3 mutual offers that offer different growth stories i.e. a blue-chip fund and a mid-cap fund. Also remember in a mutual fund, your money is being managed by professionals who are constantly following the market.
  6. Don’t I have to wait too long to get back my returns? No! Mutual Funds, because of the variety of options they offer, can give you gains in the short or medium term too.

The essence of mutual funds is that your money is not lying idle, but is dynamically invested and working for you. To know more about how investing in mutual funds really works for you, see here.

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mutual Funds Sahi Hai and not by the Scroll editorial team.