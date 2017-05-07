After the torso

Deepika Arwind

comes longing. The odd rocket of desire

that picks up and loses orbit, but not at will.

Do you remember –

how aroused you were when you brought your feet

home, bleeding from hanging too long on bus footboards?

Then we pressed like jigsaw.

(After that we would never be pre-torso.)

is a gentle road. The universe of

the lower limb, the use in desperation to leave to run to come

back fill full circles stretch in love and sun to sweep with slippers

on filth to snake through sand and water.

There must always be afternoon after the torso and the creak

of a bone, sighing, like a novel at its end.

is a deluge of carnivals in the sea, swaying to the

sound of a slow fuck. A tireless hole of cum, its drip,

enunciated by your hips.

After the torso is defiance, a very brief

critique of authority.

Thirst

Sharanya Manivannan

All day I have looked for you as

the heat rises from the asphalt

and the wilting laburnum

garlands the city like

a bride or a corpse.

Now and then,

I pretend I can escape

the labyrinth of your many lies.

But the route is made of smoke and

sophistry. Bottle-blue mirages quench my need,

summon the salt-sweet of your skin.

Bone-drunk, I am drawn back to

the waterless landscape of your neglect,

spellbound, I take them –

a sequence of sun-scorched

footsteps into precarious stepwells,

the blaze in my throat as painful

as a desire to sing.

Ripe Apples

Randhir Khare

You taste of ripe apples

When I hold your skin

To my mouth,

Tongue touching hair.

I know I shall lose you

When I find you:

And your thighs

Slipping from me,

Breaking my nets –

Will swim into the dark.

I shall awake alone,

A taste of ripe apples

On my lips.

Love-Making

RK Singh

Lovemaking

he melts into her

time stands still

Lovemaking

the sound of orgasm:

LaoTzu*

Making love

she tastes the salt upon

his shoulder

Candling in vein

leaves marks of teeth on her neck

utters holiness

Unclothing

the white night:

lips meeting lips

Writes with strands of

watery hair on her bare back

a love haiku

After the tumble

buried between the sheets

leftover passion

She departs

leaving behind her clothes

over mine

*”A great sound is inaudible, and a great image is formless,” said Lao Tzu.

Since You Have Gone

Ribhu Singh

Since you have gone,

the birds have stopped pecking at my window

to wake me up,

mornings have lost their warmth –

day finds me trapped in the darkness of my small room,

nights have lost their darkness -

a faint light flickers in my room throughout the night,

keeping me awake.

Since you have gone,

the home-made sweets in pure ghee

have lost their sweetness and lay half-bitten,

attracting red ants,

flowers have forgotten to bloom –

my garden withered,

the trees have shed their leaves –

autumn knocks at the door.

Since you have gone,

the wind has stopped blowing –

singing in my ears –

everything is still like my thoughts

But now, I hear a bird,

singing its melodies alone

in a silent, quiet corner of my garden.

The crops are ripe and the farmers

blow their trumpet –

singing and dancing, in joy.

Do I hear your footsteps at the corner of my street,

turning towards my unfrequented door?

Oh do come, my visitor,

I have waited long for you.

This selection is curated by Rohini Kejriwal. She also curates The Alipore Post, a daily newsletter stemming from a love of​ art, poetry, music, and all things beautiful.