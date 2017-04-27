The Daily Fix: The Modi government is using the CBI for political gain (just like the Congress did)

The Big Story: Caged parrot

Towards the end of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s second term, as the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government weakened, the mood turned decisively against arbitrary use of the Union government’s power. The nakedly political way in which the ruling party deployed the Central Bureau of Investigation came under special scrutiny, with Narendra Modi describing the agency as the “Congress Bureau of Investigation”. The Supreme Court memorably called the CBI a “caged parrot”.

Three years into the Modi administration, the parrot seems to have been shifted from a Congress cage to a Bharatiya Janata Party cage.

On Sunday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam working president MK Stalin sharply criticised the BJP for using Union government agencies such as the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate to allegedly influence politics in Tamil Nadu. “It is now crystal clear that the BJP-led Centre is directing this blindly obvious one-sided application of ‘selective raids’ and ‘selective arrests’ against one faction of the AIADMK while turning a blind eye towards the other faction by ignoring the strong incriminating evidence against them,” said Stalin.

This isn’t the first allegation of the Modi government using the might of the Union government to bully smaller players in the states. In Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party government has been under constant attack since it came to power, with as many as 13 MLAs arrested and the office of the chief minister itself raided. An Indian Administrative Service officer has even complained that the CBI pressured him to implicate Chief Minister Kejriwal in a corruption charge.

In West Bengal, like Delhi, there are similar alleations. The Trinamool-BJP fight is being conducted using the various arms of state. The Union government has used the CBI as well as the Enforcement Directorate to pressure the Mamata Banerjee government while she, in turn, has used the West Bengal police to file case against BJP leaders in the state.

So sharply partisan is the CBI now viewed as that recently, when it revived conspiracy charges against LK Advani in the Babri demolition case, it was widely seen as a move by Narendra Modi to undercut Advani’s bid for President and keep the Ayodhya issue burning for political gain.

In the Constituent Assembly, as India’s founding fathers debated the shape of the new country, law and order was a subject unambiguously given over to the states. Unfortunately, the use of Central agencies such as the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate pervert this arrangement, allowing the Union government to use law and order as an excuse to meddle politically in the states. This represents a serious threat to federalism and democracy in India. Since law and order is a state subject, there is little Constitutional or moral backing for the Union’s actions. In 2013, in fact, the Gauhati High Court had declared the CBI unconstitutional – an order stayed by the Supreme Court.

Given the recent record of the court in stalling prickly cases, there is little hope that the Supreme Court will rule on this soon. Yet, the political misuse of the CBI is clear. The parrot is still hale, hearty – and caged.

