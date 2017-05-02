Babri Masjid demolition

The real target of Modi’s Babri Masjid case manoeuvre may have been the Congress, not Advani

The government has signalled to Opposition parties that if it can let the CBI go after its own leaders, they can expect no leniency.

Agencies

When the Supreme Court on April 19 endorsed the Central Bureau Of Investigation’s decision to revive criminal conspiracy charges against senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including LK Advani, in the Babri Masjid demolition case, it was seen as a move by the Modi government to rule him out as a candidate for the presidential election in July.

The real target, however, may have been something else.

By allowing the investigative agency to proceed with criminal charges against leaders of its own party, the Modi government was sending out a warning to Opposition leaders – especially the Congress – that they should expect the same firmness in the cases pending them.

“Basically, Modi is telling us that if his government can proceed against BJP leaders, it would not hesitate to do the same against us…that we could be next in line,” said a former Congress minister.

On December 6, 1992, the Babri mosque was demolished by thousands of karsevaks, who claimed that the land on which the structure stood was the birthplace of Ram. The incident triggered communal riots across the country. In its ruling last month, the Supreme Court directed that Advani and other BJP leaders, including Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, be tried for criminal conspiracy in the case for allegedly inciting the karsevaks.

Guns trained

The CBI is under the jurisdiction of the government and is believed to follow its directions and the Supreme Court ruling (based on the position taken by the investigative agency) could be a way to contain Opposition parties, especially those leading the attack against Modi.

After its unprecedented performance in the assembly elections earlier this year, where it formed the government in four of five states that went to polls, including Uttar Pradesh, a confident and aggressive BJP is moving ahead to decimate its rivals.

That’s where the corruption cases against Opposition leaders could come in handy. This is why, in recent weeks, several ongoing but old cases against Congress leaders are back in the news. For instance, there have been several reports about the investigations into the ongoing National Herald case against party President Sonia Gandhi and Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who are accused of illegally acquiring property worth Rs 5,000 crore of Associated Journals Limited, which publishes The National Herald newspaper, by setting up a shell company.

Also making headlines are Robert Vadra’s land deals, which have been under scrutiny ever since the BJP came to power in 2014. The BJP-led Haryana government had set up a commission to investigate the allegations of irregularities in the land purchased by Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law between 2004 and 2014, when the Congress was in power in the state. The Dhingra panel’s report, which was made public last week, said Vadra had made a profit of Rs 50 crore from a land deal in 2008 without investing any money.

While BJP leaders insist that these cases are not politically motivated and that the agencies are only doing their job, Congress insiders had speculated that investigations into the corruption cases against Opposition leaders would pick up speed if the BJP emerged victorious in Uttar Pradesh. “We expected the government to unleash all the agencies – from the CBI to the Enforcement Directorate – to corner the Opposition,” said a senior Congress office bearer.

The Congress is not the only party that is feeling the heat. The CBI on April 17 filed FIRs against 13 leaders of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in the Narada case, which pertains to a sting operation that purportedly showed leaders of the party accepting cash from a company in exchange for favours.

The Biju Janata Dal has also been targetted. The CBI is investigating a ponzi scheme in Odisha, in which members of the Naveen Patnaik-led party were allegedly linked to a company that cheated investors of several crores. Though investigations have been on since 2013, the CBI started taking active interest in the case only after the BJP started gaining ground in Odisha.

Target: Congress

However, the Congress, especially the Gandhi family, is the Modi government’s prime target. The BJP has realised if it is to succeed in its mission to obliterate the Congress, it has to first discredit and destroy the reputation of the Nehru-Gandhi family, which is the glue that binds the party together.

It is also the glue that can piece together a grand alliance of Opposition parties to counter the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The Congress is the largest Opposition party and the Gandhis – Sonia Gandhi in particular – still wields considerable influence among regional parties. She has also started reaching out to other Opposition leaders to discuss a common candidate for the presidential election, which could pave the way for the formation of a larger anti-BJP front.

The ongoing investigations, however, could weaken the parties or pressurise them to abandon their plans of coming together.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Want to retire at 45? Make your money work for you

Common sense and some discipline are all you need.

Shutterstock

Dreaming of writing that book or taking that cruise when you hit your 40s? Well, this dream need not be unrealistic.

All it takes is simple math and the foresight to do some smart financial planning when you are still young. If you start early and get into the discipline of cutting down on unnecessary expenditure, using that money to invest systematically, you can build wealth that sets you free to tick those items off your bucket list sooner than later.

A quick look at how much you spend on indulgences will give you an idea of how much you can save and invest. For example, if you spend, say Rs. 1,000 on movie watching per week, this amount compounded over 10 years means you would have spent around Rs 7,52,000 on just movies! You can try this calculation for yourself. Think of any weekly or monthly expense you regularly make. Now use this calculator to understand how much these expenses will pile up overtime with the current rate of inflation.

Now imagine how this money could have grown at the end of 10 years and overcome the inflation effect if you had instead invested a part of it somewhere!

It is no rocket science

The fact is that financial planning is simpler than we imagine it to be. Some simple common sense and a clear prioritization of life’s goals is all you need:

  1. Set goals and work backwards: Everything starts with what you want. So, what are your goals? Are they short-term (like buying a car), medium-term (buying a house) or long-term (comfortable living post-retirement). Most of us have goals that come under all the three categories. So, our financial plans should reflect that. Buying a house, for example, would mean saving up enough money for up-front payment and ensuring you have a regular source of income for EMI payment for a period of at least 15-20 years. Buying a car on the other hand might just involve having a steady stream of income to pay off the car loan.
  2. Save first, spend later: Many of us make the mistake of putting what is left, after all our expenses have been met, in the savings kitty. But the reverse will have more benefits in the long run. This means, putting aside a little savings, right at the beginning of the month in the investment option that works best for you. You can then use the balance to spend on your expenditures. This discipline ensures that come what may, you remain on track with your saving goals.
  3. Don’t flaunt money, but use it to create more: When you are young and get your first jobit is tempting to spend on a great lifestyle. But as we’ve discussed, even the small indulgences add up to a serious amount of cash over time. Instead, by regulating indulgences now and investing the rest of your money, you can actually become wealthy instead of just seeming to be so.
  4. Set aside emergency funds: When an emergency arises, like sudden hospitalisation or an accident, quick access to money is needed. This means keeping aside some of your money in liquid assets (accessible whenever you want it). It thus makes sense to regularly save a little towards creating this emergency fund in an investment that can be easily liquidated.
  5. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket: This is something any investment adviser will tell you, simply because different investment options come with different benefits and risks and suit different investment horizons. By investing in a variety of instruments or options, you can hedge against possible risks and also meet different goals.

How and Why Mutual Funds work

A mutual fund is a professionally managed investment scheme that pools money collected from investors like you and invests this into a diversified portfolio (an optimal mix) of stocks, bonds and other securities.

As an investor, you buy ‘units’, under a mutual fund scheme. The value of these units (Net Asset Value) fluctuates depending on the market value of the mutual fund’s investments. So, the units can be bought or redeemed as per your needs and based on the value.

As mentioned, the fund is managed by professionals who follow the market closely to make calls on where to invest money. This makes these funds a great option for someone who isn’t financially very savvy but is interested in saving up for the future.

So how is a mutual fund going to help to meet your savings goals? Here’s a quick Q&A helps you understand just that:

  1. How do mutual funds meet my investment needs? Mutual Funds come with a variety of schemes that suit different goals depending on whether they are short-term, medium-term or long-term.
  2. Can I withdraw money whenever I want to? There are several mutual funds that offer liquidity – quick and easy access to your money when you want it. For example, there are liquid mutual funds which do not have any lock in period and you can invest your surplus money even for one day. Based on your goals, you can divide your money between funds with longer term or shorter term benefits.
  3. Does it help save on taxes? Investing in certain types of mutual funds also offers you tax benefits. More specifically, investing in Equity Linked Saving Schemes, which are funds that invest in a diverse portfolio of equities, offers you tax deductions up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
  4. Don’t I need a lot of money to invest in MFs? No, you can start small. The returns in terms of percentage is the same irrespective of the amount you invest in. Additionally, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows you to invest a small amount weekly, monthly or quarterly in a mutual fund. So, you get to control the size and frequency of your investment and make sure you save before you spend.
  5. But aren’t MFs risky? Well many things in life are risky! Mutual funds try to mitigate your risk by investing your money across a variety of securities. You can further hedge risk by investing in 2 to 3 mutual offers that offer different growth stories i.e. a blue-chip fund and a mid-cap fund. Also remember in a mutual fund, your money is being managed by professionals who are constantly following the market.
  6. Don’t I have to wait too long to get back my returns? No! Mutual Funds, because of the variety of options they offer, can give you gains in the short or medium term too.

The essence of mutual funds is that your money is not lying idle, but is dynamically invested and working for you. To know more about how investing in mutual funds really works for you, see here.

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mutual Funds Sahi Hai and not by the Scroll editorial team.