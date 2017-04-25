Erdogan in India

‘To honour Erdogan with a doctorate is to condone his actions’: Jamia students speak up

Some students criticise their university’s decision to give a dictator a degree. But others argue that the Turkish President won a fair election.

In the middle of examinations and research submission, few students at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University had any thoughts to spare regarding the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to their campus on Monday, or the honorary doctorate their university was conferring upon him.

Among the few on campus who did have something to say, opinion was mixed. Some felt the university should have steered clear of any association with Erdogan, who has been accused of ruthlessly cracking down on academics, activists, journalists, soldiers, members of the judiciary and anyone else suspected of having even the slightest link to the failed coup attempt in Turkey last July.

Some believed his visit was justified, but an honorary doctorate was going too far. A section of respondents felt that Jamia should be proud of his visit and argued that the university had bestowed similar honours on politicians before. Students also argued that Erdogan’s allegedly autocratic tendencies are Turkey’s problem and that it was unfair to describe a leader who has won an election as a dictator.

Daniyal Ashraf

First year, psychology

“If the president of any country visits, it is a matter of pride for us. We should always welcome such elite guests. There has been criticism of the decision to invite him but I am against that. What he does in his own country is his business, and should not concern us. We are no one to judge him. And why should Jamia not give him a doctorate? It has awarded honorary doctorates to political people before and honoured even businessmen. And Turkey is giving scholarships to Jamia students as well.”

Mehnaz Sheikh

First year, political science

“Erdogan’s visit has not been discussed much on campus, perhaps it will be later. But how can a dictator be awarded [a doctorate]? India is a democracy and this is a public university that should uphold the country’s values. A relationship is being built and whatever happens in that country will affect us too.”

Darin Alam

First year, law

“The powers Erdogan is arrogating to himself is not good for Turkish democracy – if it can still be called that. He should also think about what he is doing to those involved in Hizmet, the movement led by Fethullah Gulen [the US-based Turkish preacher Erdogan accused of planning the attempted coup]. As a student, I have no problem with such a dignitary coming to the campus, but we have our opinions too. Also, Jamia is an institution of academic excellence and should not be used as a platform for politics.”

Vaibhav Sharma

First year, law

“I do not think Erdogan should have been invited – it is against the spirit of unity and respect for diversity that India stands for. Also, Jamia could have simply hosted him without giving him a doctorate. Why was a bouquet not enough as a token of friendship? And if you are really impressed with him, give him a nice shawl. There are many others who are better deserving of an honorary doctorate than him, or even some of the politicians who have got it in the past.”

Sadia

MPhil, Development Studies

“Being a party to this [visit and awarding Erdogan a doctorate] is condoning his actions. The world is a global village now and I do not believe in [distinguishing between demand for] democracy here and there. I am a social science student and we are taught these things in class. Participating in this programme will be going against those principles. Erdogan is like Modi in the way he is positioning himself as The Leader. Also, he should worry more about what is happening in his own country instead of trying to intervene on Kashmir here. Enough has been said on Kashmir and very little done.”

Mohammad Mosharraf Raza

Final Year, Urdu

“How is Erdogan a dictator if he has become a leader by winning the election? Like most Indians voted for Narendra Modi, the Turkish people voted for him and they know best. In a democracy, votes decide everything. He is a controversial figure and is often criticised, but he is loved and appreciated too. Plus, the Kashmir issue must be raised too. I read somewhere today that 40,000 lives have been lost in Kashmir over the last 30 years. I have no problems with Erdogan’s visit but the university should have thought before deciding on the doctorate. The indiscriminate distribution of honorary doctorates over the past few years has been criticised.”

Azra Saman

MPhil, Development Studies

“Inviting Erdogan is like endorsing his views and methods. He should not have been invited at all. There would have been protests here if Jamia had a protest culture like all universities should have, or [if it had] even a proper, elected students’ union. There should have been a proper debate but students are encouraged to be apolitical, to not voice their opinions. That is how these events can happen without any resistance from anyone.”

