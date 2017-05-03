Opinions

To solve its security crises, India must recognise that the real battle is the one for the mind

Enemies inside and outside are successfully hijacking the narrative about everything from Kashmir to Naxalism.

Sajjad Qayyum/AFP

India is caught in a national security storm. Kashmir is burning – not just with pitched battles between security forces and stone-pelting youth but also with an image crisis for the government. The state is seen as taking draconian measures by imposing physical and cyber curfews that punish all for the fault of a few.

In the hinterland of East and Central India, the Naxalites have opened a second front against Indian security forces and are dealing a bigger blow than many cross-border operations. India lost half as many men in the Maoist attack on a Central Reserve Police Force troop in Sukma,Chhatisgarh, which killed at least 25 personnel, as we did during the capture of Tololing or Tiger Hill, two pivotal operations during the 1999 Kargil conflict. And that was against seasoned Pakistani troops – not home-grown insurgency.

China is sabre-rattling in Arunachal Pradesh and encircling India from the north by linking up with Pakistan and simultaneously dominating the southern seas with a force much larger than what the Indian Navy or even the defence ministry can hope to muster in the near future. India’s much-vaunted defence procurement and internal security overhaul is far from operational readiness. The recent resurgence of Naxalite violence could have had tacit or even overt support from India’s communist adversary. Add to this the increasing vigilantism that has the potential to escalate into communal riots that, at the very least, will take up the resources and mind-share of the security forces and at worst, could spiral out of control.

Despite the blusterous reassurances of affected leaders, the morale of security forces is under stress. The Armed Forces are piqued about inequities in finance and status. Whether such emotions are just is not a moot point. What is key is that security forces are disheartened by the fact that their ground realities, decisions and improvisations are being questioned by armchair experts, who more often than not, have not done a day’s soldiering.

They wonder about the sincerity of announcing ex-gratia payments of up to Rs 50 lakh for families of the CRPF men killed in the Sukma attack. They are bewildered that their government would be more forthcoming in rewarding their deaths than in resourcing and training them to stay alive. In certain states, the posts of Director Generals of Police for training are supposed to be parking slots for out-of-favour officers and the populace of those segments pay the price.

Strategic gap

The building blocks of a comprehensive national security strategy are morale, resources, leadership, united sense of purpose and above all, strategic communication. India cannot allow the latter to be narrowly defined or hijacked by a few.

The unique nature of psychological operations is that they are asymmetric. A small team of well-equipped and well-trained storytelling talent can mount a devastating campaign against a much larger adversary. This is what India’s adversaries, indigenous as well as external, are doing. It is pity that a nation that weaves stories for Hollywood is floundering under the psychological operations against it.

Any military man worth his salt will testify that battles are not won by larger armies, more firepower or superior weaponry. If that was the magic formula – Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and countless other battlefronts would have had different endings. Instead, battles are won by the unification of the entire state, including all sections of the masses, politicians, media, armed forces, bureaucracy and above all, regional interests, aligned in exactly the same direction. That is every nation’s core strength – and the lack thereof its Achilles heel.

Narrow narratives

It is turning out to be India’s Waterloo that narrow narratives, which often misrepresent the picture, are influencing majority views. The state is throwing kinetic power against psychological operations, as they are doing in Kashmir and to fight insurgency. That is akin to shooting arrows at ghosts. It simply will not work.

In the internet age, if the communication skills of one side are superior to that of the other, all of the people can indeed be fooled most of the time. And that is the handicap India must fix first.

India needs to take the battle against its adversaries to the domain in which it is being attacked – strategic communication. India should focus on exposing the flawed parts of the narratives about Kashmir and Naxalism.

For a nation that has a thousand TV channels and is the highest content generator of all social media platforms, why is it failing to expose the truth about the lack of development and oppression in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or Baluchistan? Why is it not highlighting the atrocities against minorities and corruption of leaders in Pakistan and China?

Why doesn’t it expose the luxurious lifestyle of the leaders of separatist movements and their children, who advocate a jihadi death for others’ children? Why doesn’t India give prominence to the stories of families who have lost their dear ones to the rapacious greed of terrorism?

India needs to tell the stories of Naxalism too. The state – regardless of who is in power – claims that this is a seditious insurgency. The Left indicts it as a failure of the state. Countless TV hours, resources, decades and innocent lives are lost with both sides digging to their narrative without resolution. After every Sukma, there are strident calls for unleashing the full force of the state on Maoists – which, time after time – only swells the latter’s ranks because of the high-handedness that is inevitable during such operations. All this while, a country that is more interested in cricket remains clueless about what has posed largest threat to its nationhood for decades.

And it is not just media that is accountable. Every citizen is supposed to be a policeman sans uniform. By extension, they are also storytellers without press accreditation.

India is not just a country – it is an idea, a concept and a centuries-old experiment. Ideas can neither be imposed nor held together by force. Instead, they are glued with narratives that are meant for a larger purpose and a greater good. If India has to win a battle for the mind, then it needs to arraign all our forces and in tackling our adversaries in this dimension. Else, India might as well be shooting arrows at ghosts.

The author is the founding CEO of NATGRID and a former soldier. His Twitter handle is @captraman. Views are personal.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Young Indians now like their traditional food with a twist

Indian food with international influences is here to stay.

Wikimedia Commons

With twenty-nine states and over 50 ethnic groups, India’s diversity is mind-boggling to most foreigners. This diversity manifests itself across areas from clothing to art and especially to food. With globalisation, growth of international travel and availability of international ingredients, the culinary diversity of India has become progressively richer.

New trends in food are continuously introduced to the Indian palate and are mainly driven by the demands of generation Y. Take the example of schezwan idlis and dosas. These traditional South Indian snacks have been completely transformed by simply adding schezwan sauce to them – creating a dish that is distinctly Indian, but with an international twist. We also have the traditional thepla transformed into thepla tacos – combining the culinary flavours of India and Mexico! And cous cous and quinoa upma – where niche global ingredients are being used to recreate a beloved local dish. Millennials want a true fusion of foreign flavours and ingredients with Indian dishes to create something both Indian and international.

So, what is driving these changes? Is it just the growing need for versatility in the culinary experiences of millennials? Or is it greater exposure to varied cultures and their food habits? It’s a mix of both. Research points to the rising trend to seek out new cuisines that are not only healthy, but are also different and inspired by international flavours.

The global food trend of ‘deconstruction’ where a food item is broken down into its component flavours and then reconstructed using completely different ingredients is also catching on for Indian food. Restaurants like Masala Library (Mumbai), Farzi Café (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) and Pink Poppadum (Bengaluru) are pushing the boundaries of what traditional Indian food means. Things like a kulcha pizza, dal chaawal cutlet and chutney foam are no longer inconceivable. Food outlets that stock exotic ingredients and brands that sell traditional Indian packaged snacks in entirely new flavours are also becoming more common across cities.

When it comes to the flavours themselves, some have been embraced more than others. Schezwan sauce, as we’ve mentioned, is now so popular that it is sometimes even served with traditional chakna at Indian bars. Our fascination with the spicy red sauce is however slowly being challenged by other flavours. Wasabi introduced to Indian foodies in Japanese restaurants has become a hit among spice loving Indians with its unique kick. Peri Peri, known both for its heat and tanginess, on the other hand was popularised by the famous UK chain Nandos. And finally, there is the barbeque flavour – the condiment has been a big part of India’s love for American fast food.

Another Indian snack that has been infused with international flavours is the beloved aloo bhujia. While the traditional gram-flour bhujia was first produced in 1877 in the princely state of Bikaner in Rajasthan, aloo bhujia came into existence once manufacturers started experimenting with different flavours. Future Consumer Limited’s leading food brand Tasty Treat continues to experiment with the standard aloo bhujia to cater to the evolving consumer tastes. Keeping the popularity of international flavours in mind, Tasty Treat’s has come up with a range of Firangi Bhujia, an infusion of traditional aloo bhujia with four of the most craved international flavours – Wasabi, Peri Peri, Barbeque and Schezwan.

Tasty Treat’s range of Firangi Bhujia has increased the versatility of the traditional aloo bhujia. Many foodies are already trying out different ways to use it as a condiment to give their favourite dish an extra kick. Archana’s Kitchen recommends pairing the schezwan flavoured Firangi Bhujia with manchow soup to add some crunch. Kalyan Karmakar sprinkled the peri peri flavoured Firangi Bhujia over freshly made poha to give a unique taste to a regular breakfast item. Many others have picked a favourite amongst the four flavours, some admiring the smoky flavour of barbeque Firangi Bhujia and some enjoying the fiery taste of the peri peri flavour.

Be it the kick of wasabi in the crunch of bhujia, a bhujia sandwich with peri peri zing, maska pav spiced with schezwan bhujia or barbeque bhujia with a refreshing cold beverage - the new range of Firangi Bhujia manages to balance the novelty of exotic flavours with the familiarity of tradition. To try out Tasty Treat’s Firangi Bhujia, find a store near you.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Tasty Treat and not by the Scroll editorial team.