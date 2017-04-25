The Daily Fix: Modi government’s muscular policy is leading to disaster in Kashmir

The Big Story: Only brawn, no brain

On Monday, militants killed five police personnel and two bank officials in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. This is the latest attack in Kashmir, where violence has greatly intensified over the past few months.

The current conflict is different. While the 1990s saw militants take on Indian armed forces, 2017 has seen an unprecedented mass mobilisation.

This has involved large crowds hurling stones at the security forces – an activity so widespread that even teenage girls have participated in it. When the security forces battle militants, crowds in Kashmir frequently head towards encounter sites and attempt to disrupt them. On Thursday, crowds went so far as to demand that the bodies of the three militants who had attacked an army camp in Kupwara be handed over to them for burial.

Kashmir’s anger is so intense, the state’s political presence has nearly faded out. The Srinagar bye-poll in April saw a voter turnout of 7% – the lowest ever in the state.

While a complex range of factors have led to this situation, one of them stands out: the Union government’s policy of using only force in Kashmir. Formulated by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, the policy recommends the use of force and force alone to take back the streets from Kashmir’s stone pelters.

It is worth recalling that Kashmir was relatively peaceful in 2014. The Assembly elections that year saw a voter turnout of 66% – higher than the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election turnout of 61%. However, in only two years, mass protests have disrupted life in the Valley. Paramilitary forces responded by using shotguns on crowds. On Friday, the Union government rejected calls to talk to separatists, arguing that they would talk only to political parties – a position laden with irony given that mainstream political parties have all but ceased to exist on the ground.

It is easy to see the political considerations that are driving the Union government. A hardline position will help the Bharatiya Janata Party politically and please it jingoist base. Yet, alienating seven million Kashmiris will be disastrous in the long term, harming not only Kashmir but perverting India’s democratic DNA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must urgently back up his muscular approach with political tact.

