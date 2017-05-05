ARCHITECTURE

ONGOING

Making A House by Samir Raut at School of Environment and Architecture

City-based architect Samir Raut, one of the founders of studio eight twenty-three, which has worked on establishments such as Versova Social in Andheri, The Bar Stock Exchange in Colaba and Birdsong The Organic Cafe in Bandra, has built a mock-up of a 700 square-feet apartment at the School of Environment and Architecture. The structure, which is made of cardboard and a mesh-like fabric and can be easily dismantled, contains sketches and scale models of similarly-sized houses by architects he admires. The idea of the show is to introduce viewers to Raut’s design practice. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Monday, May 8. Open daily, from 9 am to 6 pm.

Where: School of Environment and Architecture, Eksar Road, near C. K. P. Colony, Borivali (West). Tel: 022 6500 2156.

ART

FRIDAY, MAY 5

Shivaji K. Panikkar at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museu

Shivaji K. Panikkar, a faculty member at the School of Culture and Creative Expressions at Ambedkar University Delhi, will present a talk about fantasy and myth in the works of artist Bhupen Khakhar. There is no entry fee. To attend, email ccardoza@bdlmuseum.org. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 5 at 6 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

SUNDAY, MAY 7

Sumakshi Singh at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Delhi-based artist Sumakshi Singh’s new solo show Leaving the Terrestrial: Its Own Kind of Archive comprises installations of marine and botanical forms made with thread and wire as well as stop-motion animations projected on fabric scrolls. For more information, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: From Sunday, May 7 to Tuesday, June 6. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

ONGOING

Dwelling Part 2 at Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke

This show, curated by Mumbai-based cultural theorist and art curator Ranjit Hoskote, comprises works by 12 artists including Abir Karmakar, Buddhadev Mukherjee, Dayanita Singh, Manish Nai, Vinod Balak and V. N. Jyothi Basu. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, May 27. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, 2, Sunny House, 16/18 Mereweather Road, behind Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3030.

Here be dragons and other coded landscapes at Sakshi Gallery

Curated by Delhi-residing art critic Meera Menezes, this exhibition comprises works by artists Anju Dodiya, Arpita Singh, Gulammohammed Sheikh, Madhvi Subrahmanian, Marie Velardi, Mithu Sen, Nilima Sheikh, Raj Jariwala, Shilpa Gupta, Varunika Saraf and Zarina Hashmi that “map times, spaces, constellations, human bodies, histories or even memories.” For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, May 31. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Sakshi Gallery, 6/19, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

Memory and Identity: Indian Artists Abroad at DAG Moder

An exhibition of works by 14 Indian artists who worked abroad such as Ambadas, Mohan Samant, S. H. Raza, S. K. Bakre and V. Viswanadhan. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: DAG Modern, 58 V. B. Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Tel: 022 4922 2700.

Samit Das at Tarq and Clark House Initiative

At Tarq, Delhi-based artist Samit Das is exhibiting Bibliography in Progress, a set of sculptures and mixed media works made from iron, archival images, found objects and wood that “combine ideas of archaeology, ethnography, legend and materiality”. A series of photographs and drawings that are part of the same exhibition are on display at Clark House Initiative. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, May 20. Tarq: Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11am to 6pm; Sunday and Monday, closed. Clark House Initiative: Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, near Gateway of India, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424. Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

you deserve to D.I.Y. at Chatterjee and Lal

Organised in association with arts organisation Bombay Underground, you deserve to D.I.Y. is an exhibition of independently-published zines. For more information, see here.

When: Until Thursday, May 11. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, First Floor, Kamal Mansion, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

COMEDY

FRIDAY, MAY 5

Best in Stand-Up Comedy with Aravind Subramanian + Raunaq Rajani + Abijit Ganguly + Neville Shah at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comics Aravind Subramanian from Chennai, Raunaq Rajani from Mumbai and Abijit Ganguly from Delhi will present sets through the weekend. On Friday, city-based comedian Neville Shah will perform instead of Ganguly. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com

When: Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Anatomy of Awkward by Kautuk Srivastava at The Barking Deer

City-residing stand-up comedian Kautuk Srivastava will present his new solo show. Fellow Mumbai comic Aadar Malik will open. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mills Compound, next to Woodside Inn, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

Comedy Mashup! with Ashish Dash at The Square

Hosted by city-based comic Ashish Dash, this stand-up show will feature sets by Mumbai comedians Angad Singh Ranyal and Vikram Poddar as well as amateur performers. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, MHADA Colony, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

46 Come at Studio Mojo

Mumbai-based comics Jeeya Sethi, Navin Noronha and Pavitra Shetty will try out new material at this week’s instalment of the stand-up gig series organised by events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Clap Out Loud at Clap

Comedians Aakash Mehta, Aditya Desai, Bhavish Ailani and Rohan Parekh, who are all based in Mumbai, will take turns at the mic. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Clap, Unit No.201, Second Floor, A-Wing, Solitaire II, opposite Infiniti Mall, Malad (West). Tel: 022 6587 6777.

Nishant Tanwar in and as The Honest Comedian at Canvas Laugh Club Stand-up comic Nishant Tanwar, who lives in Mumbai, will perform a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Saturday, May 6 at 10.30 pm. Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SUNDAY, MAY 7

420 Project at Studio Mojo

This instalment of events company Ratatouille’s stand-up gig series at which four comedians perform for 20 minutes each will feature sets by city-residing comedians Jerin Ephrem, Kabir Chandra, Kunal Rao and Sumukhi Suresh. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, May 7 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Dame Funny at Havana

Kaavya Bector, Pavitra Shetty, Prashasti Singh, Sonali Thakker and Trupti Khamkar, who are all from Mumbai, will perform at this all-women stand-up comedy show organised by events company Chalta Hai Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 150 per person for women and Rs 250 per person for men is being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 7 at 8 pm.

Where: Havana, Gordon House Hotel, Battery Street, Apollo Bunder, behind Regal Cinema, Colaba. Tel: 022 2289 4488.

CRAFT

SUNDAY, MAY 7

Shibori Workshop at Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

City-based design consultancy Iteeha will conduct a workshop on the Japanese tie and dye technique of shibori. The workshop is for both adults and children above the age of six. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person, which covers the cost of materials and the museum entry fee, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 7, from 10.30am to 1.30 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

DANCE

SUNDAY, MAY 7

Jheeni at Studio Tamaasha

Kathak dancer Sanjukta Wagh and Hindustani classical vocalist Shruthi Vishwanath, both of whom are from Mumbai, will present this dance and music performance based on the verses of saint-poets Kabir, Janabai and Chokhamela. The show will also feature city-based musicians, guitarist Hitesh Dhutia and composer Vinayak Netke. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 7 at 7 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part 2, behind Physioflex Gym, Versova, Andheri (West).

DESIGN

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Design Thinking: Perspectives on Service Design at Essar House

Sudhir Bhatia, who runs Mumbai-based design firm bRnd Studio, will conduct a workshop on innovations in service design. The event has been organised by Avid Learning, the cultural arm of the Essar Group. The registration fee, which entitles attendees to lunch, is Rs 1,000 per person. To register, email avidlearning@essar.com or call 97699 37710. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 6, from 10 am to 4 pm.

Where: Essar House, 11 K. K. Marg, opposite Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mahalaxmi.

EVENTS FOR KIDS

SUNDAY, MAY 7

The Circus and Rupa-Chinchi at Studio Tamaasha

Veteran Mumbai-residing puppeteer Meena Naik will perform two short plays. In the non-verbal play The Circus, a ten-year-old girl creates a circus using objects at home, and in the Marathi and Hinglish drama Rupa-Chinchi, the elephant Rupa gets a colourful makeover thanks to her friend, the sparrow Chinchi. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 7 at 11 am.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part 2, behind Physioflex Gym, Versova, Andheri (West).

ONGOING

Summer Fiesta at the National Centre for the Performing Arts

The National Centre for the Performing Arts’s Summer Fiesta, which will run until Sunday, June 4, features 15 plays and 23 workshops on art, theatre, creative writing, magic, photography and dance. For more information, see here and here.

When: Until Sunday, June 4.

Where: National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Summertime at Prithvi Theatre

This year’s edition of Prithvi Theatre’s annual summer festival for kids features 22 theatre workshops and 29 plays that will run until Tuesday, June 13. For more information, see here and here.

When: Until Tuesday, June 13.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

FILM

FRIDAY, MAY 5

K. P. Jayasankar and Anjali Monteiro at Godrej India Culture Lab

Mumbai-residing filmmakers and faculty members at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, K. P. Jayasankar and Anjali Monteiro will discuss their 2015 book A Fly in the Curry: Independent Documentary Film in India, which is about documentary cinema as a mode of resistance. After the talk, the pair will be in conversation with Abhay Sardesai, the editor of Art India magazine. There is no entry fee. For more information and to register, see here.

When: Friday, May 5 at 5 pm.

Where: Godrej India Culture Lab, Godrej One, Auditorium, First Floor, Pirojshanagar, Vikhroli (East).

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Evening Landscape from the Control Room at Camp Art studio Camp will screen a video that deals with the idea of surveillance. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 7 pm.

Where: Camp, Rooftop, Alif Apartments, 34-A Chuim Village, near Ahmed Bakery, near Khan Danda, Khar (West). For directions, see here.

SUNDAY, MAY 7

On the Waterfront at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Elia Kazan’s On The Waterfront (1954), starring Marlon Brando, will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, May 7 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

Scarface at Tuning Fork

Brian de Palma’s gangster film Scarface (1983), starring Al Pacino, will be screened. The cover charge is Rs 200 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 7 at 4 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

FOOD & DRINK

FRIDAY, MAY 5

Purple Foodie’s Culinary Classes at Eighth

London-based chef Shaheen Peerbhai, who runs the popular food blog Purple Foodie, will conduct a series of cooking classes this weekend. At the Ice Cream and Desserts session (on Friday at 4 pm), she will demonstrate how to make salted caramel ice cream; polenta and almond cake; brown sugar sable (shortbread); apple and blackberry crumble; sweet corn pastry cream; and chocolate ice cream. Tickets priced at Rs 5,800 per person are being sold on Insider.in. At the Sourdough Bread Class (on Saturday at 4 pm), she will prepare classic sourdough, black bread roll and hazelnut bread. Tickets priced at Rs 6,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in. At the Creative Pastry class (on Sunday at 11 am), attendees can learn how to make two layered pastries: passion, pistachio and chocolate choux; and vanilla and praline. Tickets priced at Rs 5,800 per person are being sold on Insider.in. At the Dessert Fix class (on Sunday at 4 pm), Peerbhai will demonstrate the making of triple chocolate cake; hazelnut butter biscuits with chocolate; date, almond and coconut energy balls; and deconstructed cheesecake. Tickets priced at Rs5,300 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7.

Where: Eighth Studio, Second Floor, Rosy Red, off Carter Road, near Cafe Coffee Day, Khar. Tel: 98202 67003.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Trash Cooking with Arina Suchde at 212 All Good

At this cooking workshop, Mumbai-residing chef and mixologist Arina Suchde will demonstrate how to minimise waste in the kitchen by cooking sustainably from ‘root to fruit’. The session will feature recipes such as corn silk tea; carrot skin pesto; broccoli stem carpaccio; and tepache, a Mexican mocktail made using pineapple rind and peel. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 10 am.

Where: 212 All Good, Ground Floor, Grand Galleria, below Croma, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel. Tel: 86550 12212.

Coffee Time Bakes at Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Dessert caterer Anurita Ghoshal, who runs Khar culinary studio Eighth, will show participants how to prepare coffee walnut cake; rosemary and orange madeleines; lemon, ricotta and poppyseed cake; and buckwheat coffee nib cookies. Tickets priced at Rs 2,200 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 11.30 am.

Where: Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Unit 20/22, opposite Khazana Furniture, Laxmi Mills Compound, Shakti Mills lane, off Dr. E. Moses Road, Mahalaxmi. Tel: 98200 95887.

Mohalla Munch with Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a food walk in Bohri mohalla during which participants will get to taste special khari biscuits, non-alcoholic ‘absinthe’, the original ‘natural’ ice cream and biryani without rice among other foods. Tickets priced at Rs 1,020 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 7 pm.

Where: The walk will being outside Al Rehmani restaurant on Mohammed Ali Road.

ONGOING

The Better Foods Farmer’s Market at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

At this newly-launched weekly bazaar, visitors can pick up organic fruit and vegetables and products such as mock meat, homemade dips, herbal teas and granola. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, May 7, from 8 am to 11 am.

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Royal Western India Turf Club, Dr. E. Moses Road, Worli. Tel: 88794 73462.

The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

At this weekly Sunday bazaar, visitors can stock up on organic vegetables, fruit and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, May 7, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

The Organic Farmers Market in Juhu, Thane and Malad

Run by women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), the weekly Organic Farmers Markets in Juhu, Thane and Malad offer dairy- and sugar-free food products as well as fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, May 7, from 10.30 am to 1 pm in Juhu; from 10 am to 2 pm in Thane; and from 10.30 am to 2 pm in Malad.

Where: Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu. Billabong High International School, Main Road No.27, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane. Knox Plaza, Chincholi Bandar, off Link Road, behind Inorbit Mall, next to Grand Hotel, Mindspace, Malad (West).

MUSIC

FRIDAY, MAY 5

Sangeet Nritya Yatra at Sharda Sangeet Vidyalaya

City-based Hindustani classical music institute Sharda Sangeet Vidyalaya is celebrating its ninetieth anniversary with a year-long series of concerts during which 90 artists will present 90 ragas. This weekend, six Mumbai-residing artists will present solo recitals. Vocalist Pushpa Badhe, harmonium player Dnyaneshwar Sonawane and tabla player Jayesh Rege will perform on Friday; and harmonium player Niranjan Lele, tabla player Yati Bhagwat and singer Yashaswi Sathe on Saturday. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Sharda Sangeet Vidyalaya, Nadabrahma Mandir, M. Kalelkar Marg, near Kala Nagar, Bandra (East). Tel: 022 2659 0433.

Umang with Mahesh Gadave + Mallika Banerjee at the NCPA Little Theatre

This instalment of Umang, the series of Hindustani classical music concerts organised by the National Centre for the Performing Arts to promote rising talent, will feature solo recitals by tabla player Mahesh Gadave from Pune and vocalist Mallika Banerjee from Delhi. Admission is free and on a first come, first served basis. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, May 5 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Make Believe with Moebius + GAD + Pramod Sippy at Bonobo

The third instalment of Bonobo’s monthly gig series Make Believe, which puts the spotlight on visual jockeys and is organised in association with Mumbai-headquartered artist and event management company Gently Altered, will showcase the VJing and DJing skills of Moebius aka Nikunj Patel from Mumbai and Hiren Kangad from Ahmedabad. Their visuals will accompany sets by city-based electronic music DJs Pramod Sippy and GAD aka Nishant Gadhok. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 5 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Nicolas Masseyeff at Summer House Cafe

French electronic dance music DJ-producer Nicolas Masseyeff will play a gig that’s been programmed by city-headquartered events company Rage Entertainment. Entry, which is restricted to couples and single women, is free until 12.30 am, after which there is a cover charge of Rs 1,000 per person. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 5 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Uncensored with DJ Sa + Shah Rule at Raasta Bombay

This instalment of Mumbai-based hip-hop DJ Sa aka Sanket Arjunwade’s club night will feature city-residing rapper Shah Rule aka Rahul Shahani. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 5 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Bassick Sense Vol.12 with Moresounds + Oceantied+ Smokey at AntiSocial

The twelfth instalment of Bassick Sense, the bass-heavy music gig series programmed by city-based artist and event management company Krunk, will be headlined by French producer Moresounds aka Germain Bigou. DJs Oceantied aka Ketan Bahirat from Bangalore and Smokey aka Indira Kanawade from Mumbai will play supporting slots. The entry fee is Rs 400 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 5 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Rory Phillips at Kitty Su

British dance music DJ Rory Phillips will take over the console. To book a spot, the entry fee of Rs 500 per person for women and Rs 1,500 per person for men and per couple can be paid in advance here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 5 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

Tansane + Himay at The Daily Bar and Kitchen

City-based DJs Tansane aka Sharan Punjabi and Himay Kumbhani will spin hip-hop and disco sets. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 5 at 10 pm.

Where: The Daily Bar and Kitchen, Ground Floor, behind Shoppers Stop, S. V. Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99206 88479.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Beatmap House Party #4 with Ankur Tewari in Santa Cruz West City-headquartered artist and venue aggregating platform Beatmap will host a party at which Hindi singer-songwriter Ankur Tewari will perform. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person; register here for a chance to attend. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 7 pm.

Where: Santa Cruz (West); the complete address will be provided to those who register.

Ronkini Gupta at Studio Tamaasha

Mumbai-residing Hindustani classical music vocalist Ronkini Gupta will present ‘Audav’, a concert of pentatonic ragas (those made up of five notes). Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part 2, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

The Harkat Wohnzimmer Konzerts with Aarifah Rebello + Suhaas Ahuja at Harkat Studios

City-based musicians Aarifah Rebello and Suhaas Ahuja will each perform a set at the inaugural instalment of this new series of singer-songwriter sessions at Andheri culture venue Harkat Studios. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part 2, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

Guy J + Ankytrixx at AntiSocial

Israeli electronic dance music producer Guy J, whose surname is Judah, will man the decks at this gig, which has been organised by Mumbai-based artist and event management company Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment (AFE). Ankytrixx aka AFE founder Ankit Kochar will also play a set. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person until 9.30 pm after which it is Rs 700 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Late Night Art & Jazz with Daniel Marques and Mark Alban Lotz at Veranda

Brazilian guitarist Daniel Marques and Dutch flautist Mark Alban Lotz will play a jazz gig that will conclude an art exhibition organised by the folks behind the Appa Art Festival in Kamshet and Bandra culture venue The Mumbai Assembly. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Veranda, Hotel Executive Enclave, Ambedkar Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 76669 69000.

SUDAY, MAY 7

Bhish + Blurry Slur at Raasta Bombay

Mumbai-based electronic music DJs Bhishma Sagar and Blurry Slur aka Lynston D’Souza will each play a set at this Sunday sundowner gig organised by Sagar’s events company Regenerate. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 7 at 4.20 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rooftop, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

PHOTOGRAPHY

ONGOING

Gedney in India at Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation

Over 40 images by American lensman William Gedney are being shown. The pictures were shot during Gedney’s long trips to India, where he lived in Benares and Calcutta during the late 1960s, early ’70s and early ’80s. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 6 pm.

Where: Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Second Floor, East Wing, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 9613.

A Dream Deferred at Mumbai Art Room

A Dream Deferred is a collaborative project by Alejandro Figueredo Diaz-Perera from Cuba and Cara Megan Lewis from the US. They each shot a series of images in their respective countries but never met and eventually compiled the pictures as a book. For more information, see here.

When: Until Thursday, June 8. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Mumbai Art Room, Pipewala Building, Fourth Pasta Lane, Colaba. Tel: 97574 03293.

SCIENCE

SUNDAY, MAY 7

Chai and Why? at Prithvi Café

Ranjan Das, a researcher at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, will attempt to dispel myths surrounding chemicals, which are generally considered harmful, at this instalment of the TIFR’s series of science talks. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 7 at 11 am.

Where: Prithvi Café, Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

SHOPPING & STYLE

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Moonlighting at The Vintage Garden

Six city-residing theatre actors, Dilshad Edibam Khurana, Prerna Chawla, Preetika Chawla, Reetha Balsaver, Shivani Tanksale and Shivani Vakil Savant, have put together this two-day event at which theatre actors, make-up artists and production designers will showcase their non-theatre-related talents. The event will feature workshops and stand-up comedy performances as well as a cafe and a flea market. The workshops include classes on salsa, improv comedy, object theatre and nail art. The flea market will feature furniture by production designer Dhanendra Kawade, photographs by director Rahul da Cunha and paintings by make-up artist Tanksale and Rashmi Pote. The Moonlight café will offer baked items, pickles and salads made by the organisers. Tickets for the stand-up shows and workshops, which are priced between Rs 400 and Rs 2,000 per person, are being sold on Insider.in. There is no entry fee for the flea market. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, from 11 am to 10 pm.

Where: The Vintage Garden, Patkar Bungalow, 34D Turner Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 2004.

SPORTS & FITNESS

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Mumbai Underwater Festival at Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul

This two-day fest will feature underwater pool games and activities such as hockey and scuba diving as well as non-aquatic sports like skateboarding and slacklining and cultural events including a photo exhibition, film screenings and talks. For more information, see here and here. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person for a visitors pass (does not include access to pool activities) and Rs 3,600 per person (includes access to pool activities) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, from 9 am.

Where: Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul, Shahaji Raje Marg, Vile Parle (East). Tel: 022 2682 7461.

Midnight Bicycle Ride with Reality Tours and Travel

Mumbai travel company Reality Tours will conduct a night-long cycling trip from Colaba to Worli, covering Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Malabar Hill, Haji Ali and Worli Koliwada. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person (which cover the costs of cycle rent, snacks and soft drinks) are being sold here.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 11.59 pm to Sunday, May 7 at 7 am.

Where: The ride will start outside Kailash Parbat restaurant, First Pasta Lane, Colaba.

TALKS

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Mind Her Biz Meet #3 at It Happened in New York

Mind Her Biz, a network of female entrepreneurs, will hold a panel discussion on the importance of branding and social media with chef and Le15 Patisserie proprietor Pooja Dhingra; yoga instructor Tanvi Mehra, who runs Bandra fitness studio Tangerine; and Snigdha Manchanda, tea sommelier and founder of gourmet tea brand Tea Trunk. The entry fee is Rs 600 per person, which entitles attendees to high tea and snacks. To book a spot, call 99208 63042. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 4 pm.

Where: It Happened in New York, 68 Chapel Road, opposite Starbucks, near Lilavati Hospital, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2644 6161.

THEATRE

FRIDAY, MAY 5

Simla Coffee House at Prithvi Theatre

Written and directed by Rakesh Bedi, this Hindi play is set in a coffee house in Simla frequented by novelist Anup Chander. One day, Chander is confronted by Rahul Verma, a fan who has a bone to pick about Tarun Mathur, one of the writer’s characters. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, May 5 at 5 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

Urdu Readings at Studio Tamaasha

In the second instalment of Mumbai-based theatre group Tamaasha Theatre’s series of Urdu readings, actors Shubhrajyoti Barat and Sapan Saran will read four stories by Manto: ‘Dus Rupaye’, ‘Gurmukh Singh Ki Wasiyat’, ‘Muhammad Bhai’ and ‘Thanda Gosht’. The entry fee is Rs 50 per person.

When: Friday, May 5 at 6.30pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part 2, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

Ananda Hindi Natya Utsav at the NCPA Experimental and Godrej Dance Theatres

This year’s edition of the National Centre for the Performing Arts’s annual festival of Hindi drama will feature five plays. In Chhota Kashmir, directed by K. K. Raina and written by Ila Arun, a group of Mumbaikars living near the eponymous area, reflect on the exodus of Pandits from Kashmir (on Friday, May 5 at 7 pm at the Experimental Theatre; tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 250 and Rs 300 per person are being sold here). Traffic, directed by Huseini Dawawala and written by Prayag Dave, is about how “the common public gets stuck in society’s traffic” (on Saturday, May 6 at 5 pm at Godrej Dance Theatre; tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold here). Sangeet Bari, written by Bhushan Korgaonkar and Savitri Medhatul, combines lavani performance and narration to tell the story of lavani dancers and the history of the art form (on Saturday, May 6 at 7 pm at Experimental Theatre; tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 250 and Rs 300 per person are being sold here). Bus…Hum aur Tum, written and directed by Veena Bakshi, is a slice-of-life portrait of a long, happy marriage (on Sunday, May 7 at 5 pm at Godrej Dance Theatre; tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold here). In Ek Rupaiya, written and directed by Nitin Bharadwaj, a kid steals some money from a temple and suffers the consequences (on Sunday, May 7 at 7 pm at Experimental Theatre; tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 250 and Rs 300 per person are being sold here).

When: Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7.

Where: Experimental Theatre and Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Watching You Watch Me by Alok Vaid-Menon at The Cuckoo Club

New York-based “gender non-conforming” performance artist Alok Vaid-Menon will present a solo show on the perceptions of trans people. Tickets priced at Rs 575 and Rs 1,150 per person (which get attendees a copy of Vaid-Menon’s poetry chapbook) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7 at 8 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

Kashmakash at Prithvi Theatre

In this Hindi play directed by Ramesh Talwar and written by Debasis Majumdar, a man in difficult circumstances is coerced by politicians to masquerade as a freedom fighter. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, May 5 at 9 pm and Saturday, May 6 at 5 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

The Vagina Monologues at Canvas Laugh Club

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s English production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues, a series of touching and hilarious stories of sexual experience and abuse, will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Palladium Mall, Third Floor, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

A Walk in the Woods at the NCPA Tata Theatre

Two diplomats from India and Pakistan, portrayed respectively by Rajit Kapur and Naseeruddin Shah, take a break from bilateral discussions to stroll in the woods where they argue over the cross-border games both countries have been playing with each other for years in this English play directed by Ratna Pathak Shah and based on American playwright Lee Blessing’s drama of the same name. Tickets priced at Rs 600, Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 7 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Hum Deewane Hum Parwaane at Prithvi Theatre

Two short Hindustani plays, directed by Ramesh Talwar and written by Sagar Sarhadi on ideas of nationhood and democracy, will be performed. In the first drama, an army officer justifies atrocities against civilians during border skirmishes. The second is based on the Kakori conspiracy. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 9 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

SUNDAY, MAY 7

Ek Aur Dronacharya at Prithvi Theatre

In this Hindi play written by Shankar Shesh and directed by Subhash B. Dangayach, Arvind, a modern parallel of Dronacharya from the Mahabharata, is a college professor keen to rid his institution of corruption, a task that proves to be impossibly tough. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 7 at 5 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

Mumbai vs Mumbai at Harkat Studio

A suite of five portraits in English and Hindi of city characters such as a megalomaniac TV anchor and a housewife who discovers Kali. The play is based on director Zubin Driver’s book Falling Indians. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, May 7 at 7 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part 2, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

Agnipankh at the NCPA Tata Theatre

Written by P. L. Mayekar and directed by Ganesh Yadav, this Hindi play stars Mita Vashist as Durgeshwari, a rich Brahmin zamindar, who runs her household and controls the personal lives of family members. Her life is thrown into turmoil after Gandhi is assassinated by Nathuram Godse. Tickets priced at Rs 500, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 7 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Shatranj Ke Mohre at the Prithvi Theatre

Directed by Ramesh Talwar, this long-running Hindi play is about the clash of outlooks between Kakaji and his nephew Shaam that occurs when the latter becomes a devotee of a godman. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 7 at 9 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

WALKS

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Frere Town by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history buffs, will conduct a walk around the Fort area, covering such sites as a dog memorial, the Parsi lying-in hospital, a palace that belonged to the Tatas and the place where the first cricket test match in India was held. Tickets priced at Rs 510 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside the McDonald’s opposite the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.

SUNDAY, MAY 7

Banganga Parikrama by Khaki Tour

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk around the historic precinct. The two-and-a-half-hour walk will cover such sites as the Saraswat Brahmin monasteries, a Hindu burial ground, the Banganga tank and various temples. Tickets priced at Rs 612 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 7 at 4 pm.

Where: The walk will start from the Walkeshwar bus depot.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.