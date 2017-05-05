FRIDAY, MAY 5

ART Ananda Moy Banerji at Lalit Kala Akademi

Artist Ananda Moy Banerji, who lives in Ghaziabad, is exhibiting a solo show of paintings titled Human Landscape: Multiple Encounters. There is no entry fee.

When: Until Tuesday, May 16, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, 35 Ferozeshah Road. Tel: 011 2300 9200.

PHOTOGRAPHY Objectif Sport at Alliance Francaise

This exhibition comprises 44 photographs on the theme of sport from countries around the world where the Alliance Francaise is present. The show is the culmination of the Alliance’s annual photography contest as part of which non-professional photographers were invited to submit images reflecting the theme. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 5, from 11 am to 8 pm.

Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

TALKS ‘Theatre Beyond Borders’ at India International Centre

Delhi-residing Assamese actor Adil Hussain will be in conversation with journalist Kishalay Bhattacharjee at a talk titled ‘Theatre Beyond Borders’, about how people in North-East India deal with social and political conflict. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Friday, May 5 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Seminar Rooms II & III, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

MUSIC Girija Devi at Nehru Park

Hindustani classical music vocalist Girija Devi, who lives in Kolkata, will perform a concert in tribute to singer Kishori Amonkar. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When Friday, May 5 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri.

PHOTOGRAPHY Serena Chopra at Bikaner House

Organised by Bangalore gallery Tasveer, Bhutan Echoes by Delhi-based photographer Serena Chopra comprises black and white images of everyday life in Bhutan. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Preview on Friday, May 5 at 7 pm. Until Sunday, May 14. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm.

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate.

THEATRE Maharathi at Shri Ram Centre

Written by Vibhanshu Vaibhav and directed by Krishan Kant, this Hindi play is based on the life of Karna from the Mahabharata. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 5 at 7 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

COMEDY Anu Menon + Maheep Singh + Vinay Sharma at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedians Anu Menon and Vinay Sharma, both of whom live in Mumbai, and Maheep Singh from Delhi will perform shows through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm and Sunday, May 7 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People & Co., Tower 8-B, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

FILM Breathe Meghalaya at AntiSocial

Noida-based filmmaker Jatin Bajaj’s English documentary Breathe Meghalaya (2017), about the village of Kongthong in Meghalaya where each individual is identified by a specific tune, will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 5 at 7.30 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

THEATRE Toba Tek Singh at India Habitat Centre

Directed by Sunil Rawat, this Hindi play is based on Saadat Hasan Maanto’s famous Partition short story ‘Toba Tek Singh’. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, May 5 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

MUSIC Beleza Pura at La Bodega

City-based duo Beleza Pura, comprising Brazilian vocalist Luana Helena and French guitarist Loïc Sanlaville, will present a set of bossa nova and samba to celebrate the Mexican festival of Cinco de Mayo. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 5 at 9 pm.

Where: La Bodega, First Floor, 29-B Middle Lane, Khan Market. Tel: 011 4310 5777.

MUSIC Big Bang Blues at Nowhere and The Electric Room

Delhi blues-rock band Big Bang Blues will play two venues this weekend: Gurgaon brewpub Nowhere on Friday and The Electric Room on Saturday. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event pages here and here for more information.

When: Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 at 9 pm.

Where: Nowhere Brewpub, Second Floor, Cross Point Mall, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon. Tel: 92050 50770. The Electric Room, The Lodhi Hotel, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4363 3333.

MUSIC Kumail at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Electronic music producer Kumail Hamid will launch and play tracks from his new EP From You To Blue with a set that will feature fellow Mumbai residents, guitarist Apurv Isaac and bassist Nathan Thomas. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 5 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC The Limited Experience at The Electric Room

Delhi alternative rock band The Limited Experience will perform. Call the venue for details of the entry fee, if any. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 5 at 9 pm.

Where: The Electric Room, The Lodhi Hotel, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4363 3333.

MUSIC The Rohan Ganguli Quartet at Depot48

Kolkata guitarist Rohan Ganguli and his band will play a set spanning multiple genres such as jazz, blues and funk. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 5 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, Second Floor, N3, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Tippa Irie at Summer House Café

British reggae singer and DJ Tippa Irie aka Anthony Henry will play the Delhi leg of his tour of India, which has been organised by city-based reggae collective Reggae Rajahs.There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 5 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

THEATRE WORKSHOPS Shakespeare and the Actor at Akshara Theatre

Irish actor Denis Rafter will conduct a two-day workshop on portraying characters from Shakespeare’s plays. Tickets priced at Rs 3,000 per person, which entitle participants to lunch and tea or coffee on both days, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com and Insider.in.

When: Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 at 11 am.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

ART WORKSHOPS Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club

At this painting workshop organised by Delhi gallery Kohlart, participants will be shown how to recreate an untitled painting by S. H. Raza. The registration fee of Rs 3,000 per person covers the cost of art supplies and entitles attendees to wine and pizza. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, May 6, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

THEATRE The Matriarch and Two Spoons of Sugar at Alliance Francaise

Based on Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1980 Hindi film Khoobsurat, the Hinglish play, directed by Karan Arora and Anshu Grover Bhogra and performed by children, is about a family that is controlled by a strict matriarch until a fun-loving woman enters their lives. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 5 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

THEATRE Alice & Krishna in Wonderland at Akshara Theatre

Directed by Jalabala Vaidya, this English play reimagines Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland in an Indian context in which a young, flute-playing Krishna joins the Mad Hatter’s tea party. Tickets priced at Rs 150 (for children below 12 years of age) and at Rs 250 (for those aged 12 and above) per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

COMEDY Anti Rational by Kishore Dayani at India Habitat Centre

City-residing stand-up comedian Kishore Dayani will present a solo show about the current socio-political scenario. Tickets priced at Rs 150, Rs 250 and Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Run for Your Wife at Alliance Francaise

Director Rishi Mehta’s Hinglish adaptation of British playwright Ray Cooney’s comedy is set in South Delhi, where taxi driver Sabby Gill secretly juggles two wives in two different homes. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold at Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 7 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

MUSIC Ash King at Cafe Public Connection

UK-born, Mumbai-based Bollywood playback singer Ash King aka Ashutosh Ganguly will perform. To book a spot, the cover charge of Rs 1,000 per person and Rs 2,000 per couple can be paid in advance on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 8 pm.

Where: Cafe Public Connection, First and Second Floor, F39 and F40, F Block, Inner Circle, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 4579 4762.

MUSIC Nizami Khusro Brothers at Lodi The Garden Restaurant

Delhi-based siblings Sibtain, Saqlain and Jamman Nizami will present a qawwali performance. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold at Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 8 pm.

Where: Lodi The Garden Restaurant, Lodhi Road, opposite Mausam Bhavan. Tel: 98187 43232

THEATRE Futureproof at Oddbird Theatre & Foundation

City theatre group Guild of the Goat will perform a production of Scotland-based Irish playwright Lynda Radley’s Futureproof, which is set in the midst of a travelling freakshow, the fortunes of which are in decline. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 at 8 pm.

Where: Oddbird Theatre & Foundation, Dhan Mill Compound, 100 Foot Road, S.S.N. Marg, Chhattarpur.

MUSIC Anish Sood at Circus

Goa-residing electronic music DJ-producer Anish Sood will play a set. Entry is free via registration here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 9 pm.

Where: Circus, Third Floor, D-14, South Extension II. Tel: 011 3958 6470.

MUSIC Jonita Gandhi at Flyp@MTV

Bollywood playback singer Jonita Gandhi, who lives between Mumbai and Toronto, will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 9 pm.

Where: Flyp@MTV, First Floor, N57 and N60, N Block, Outer Circle, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 3310 5181.

MUSIC Mahajan Shori Fisher at Depot48

Pianist Aman Mahajan, who splits his time between living in Bangalore and Delhi, capital-residing bassist Sonic Shori and British drummer Matt Fisher will play a jazz set. There is no entry fee. See Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, Second Floor, N3, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Paddy and Friends at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Delhi-based Latin jazz pianist Pradyumna Singh Manot will present a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC San Soda at Summer House Café

Belgian house music DJ and producer San Soda aka Nicolas Geysens will man the decks. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

SUNDAY, MAY 7

THEATRE Hedda Gabler at India Habitat Centre

An NT Live screening of the National Theatre’s production of Henrik Ibsen’s play Hedda Gabler, helmed by Belgian director Ivo Van Hove. Tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 7 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Pakistan Aur Alzheimer’s at Alliance Francaise

Written and directed by M. Sayeed Alam, Pakistan Aur Alzheimer’s is a Hindustani monologue performed by actor Saleem Shah, who essays the role of a 90-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease. He recounts memories of Partition, which are factually incorrect but humorous and reflective of common stereotypes. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 7 at 7 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

COMEDY Appurv Gupta at Zai

Delhi-residing stand-up comedian Appurv Gupta will perform his solo show Laugh With An Engineer 2.0. Tickets priced at Rs 299 (for students) and Rs 499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 7 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Zai, Building No. 3, Local Shopping Complex, Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash II. Tel: 99994 97413.

COMEDY Jeeveshu Ahluwalia at Circus

City-based comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia will present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, May 7 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Circus, Third Floor, D-14, South Extension II. Tel: 011 3958 6470.

COMEDY Aman Deep + Amit Sharma + Prakhar Pramod at Akshara Theatre

Delhi-based comedians Aman Deep, Amit Sharma and Prakhar Pramod will each perform a stand-up set. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 7 at 8 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

MUSIC Chayan & Smiti at Depot48

Capital-residing acoustic pop duo Chayan Adhikari and Smiti Malik will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, May 7 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

ONGOING

ART Hangar for the Passerby at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

A group show of artworks such as photographs, sculptures and paintings by lensmen Pablo Bartholomew, Ram Rahman and Richard Batholomew; sculptor L. N. Tallur; painters Haku Shah and K. G. Subramanyan; and multi-media artists Raqs Media Collective. There is no entry fee. See here for more details.

When: Until Wednesday, November 15. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No. 3 A, Sector 126, Noida.

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Stretched Terrains comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions such as ‘Yatra: The Rooted Nomad’ by M. F. Husain; ‘The Black Sun’ by S. H. Raza; and ‘Man Grinding his Teeth’ by F. N. Souza. For more information, see here.

When: Until Sunday, July 30. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

ART A(void) at Gallery Espace

A(void) is an exhibition of mixed media works by artists Dilip Chobisa from Vadodara and Tanmoy Samanta, who lives between Delhi and Santiniketan. There is no entry fee. See the gallery’s Facebook page for more information.

When: Until Saturday, May 13. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Gallery Espace, 16, Community Centre, New Friends Colony. Tel: 011 2692 2947.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.