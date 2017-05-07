If in the mood, even a jerky autorickshaw can lead one to the big O. And while water-jets and table corners are good enough, old vibrating Nokia phones can give smashing orgasms, too.

A survey of 100 Indian women by online publication Agents of Ishq recently sought to lift the veil of taboo over female masturbation and came up with such gems. While the survey is anything but scientific, it is insightful.

The women who participated in the survey recalled all the ridiculous comments that came their way while talking about masturbation. One respondent was told, “Your vagina would seal itself and sex will be painful.” Another one was told that masturbation will make her blind.

But the killjoys are far from spoiling it for those women who indulge in self-pleasure.

While vibrators are not easily available in India, some women said they use their Nokia phones as a substitute. “…[The] old Nokia vibrating phone made several appearances on this survey! We have no idea why that company is not the market leader after this!” Agents of Ishq said on their website.

From beds to ice cubes

The survey results also re-stated some old myths: 21% of respondents said they were told at some point that women masturbating is just not possible. While these myths blinded many, some 24% of the women surveyed were busy pleasuring themselves with water jets, another 14% simply used their hands. Others used just about anything – vegetables, toothbrushes, bottles, and even ice cubes.

And they did it quite often.

Over 30% of the women masturbated daily, an equal number did it once or twice a week.

And who would have thought they did it in offices, hostel rooms, trains, autorickshaws, buses – and even on horseback? Touching the right spots is all that matters, after all.

The survey found that 80% of them masturbated while consuming porn – books, pictures or videos. But of course! For around 25% of adult website Pornhub’s users in India are female, higher than the global average of 23%.

They were most commonly caught in the act by their mothers, hostel wardens, grandmothers, siblings, domestic helps, and roommates, the survey showed. But only if they were caught at all. Because most finished the business quite quickly, getting an orgasm in between five and 10 minutes, the survey showed.

This article first appeared on Quartz.